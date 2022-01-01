American
Bars & Lounges
Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen
826 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The newly renovated main bar is located on 1st floor, and opens onto expansive wrap-around, creekside porches. Just a few steps down from the porches is an open deck situated beneath gracious Live Oak canopies. Enjoy dinner seating in two, 1st floor dining rooms as well as a casual seating areas adjacent to the bar. A "speakeasy" style secret passage (yes! A secret passage!) allows entry to 2nd & 3rd floor private dining rooms each with it's own veranda overlooking the creek. Guests choose from a variety of entree selections, appetizers, and adult beverages.
602 Center Circle, Salado, TX 76571
