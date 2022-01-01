Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen

826 Reviews

$$

602 Center Circle

Salado, TX 76571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Braised Lamb Shank
Pork Chop, Double Bone
Kung Pao Cauliflower

Starters

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Chef's selection of meats, cheeses and accoutrements

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

with sweet chili lime

Kung Pao Cauliflower

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$16.00

with stir fried veggies

Louisiana Crab Cakes

Louisiana Crab Cakes

$18.00

(2) with Spicy Caper Aioli

Dirty Martini Mussels

Dirty Martini Mussels

$18.00Out of stock
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Citrus poached shrimp with Tito's spiked cocktail sauce

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Vines & Greens

Chopped house-style salad

Chopped house-style salad

$8.00

True Harvest greens, red onion, bacon, blue cheese, garlic granola, heirloom tomatoes, green goddess dressing

Soup De Jour

Soup De Jour

$8.00
Spinach & Berries

Spinach & Berries

$12.00

Sides & Add On's

ADD Chicken

$9.00

ADD Lobster Tail

$29.00

ADD Salmon

$25.00

ADD Shrimp

$3.00

Brussel Sprout

$6.00

Brussel Sprout

$6.00

Filet of Beef

$30.00

Focaccia, Fennel & Rosemary

$7.50
Focaccia, Tomato Basil loaf

Focaccia, Tomato Basil loaf

$7.50Out of stock

House made focaccia bread perfumed with roasted garlic and fresh rosemary from our garden, classic 'slipper loaf'

Garlikey Green Beans

$9.00

Mac N 3cheese Cavetelli

$10.00

Sd Carrot

$5.00

Sd Freedom Fries

$5.00

Sd Hassleback

$6.00

Sd Mashed Potato

$6.00

Sd Potato Terrine

$6.00

Sd Zuchinni

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Baby Kale Wilted

$6.00

Side Butternut Squash

$6.00

Side of Broccolini

$6.00

Entree Plates

Beef Tenderloin

Beef Tenderloin

$42.00

Pan-seared beef tenderloin with slow-roasted tomato, beef tallow fried & smashed potato, red wine demi, roasted asparagus

Grilled Ribeye

Grilled Ribeye

$48.00

Hasselback Yukon Potato with cheddar, sour cream, chives & haricot verts, gorgonzola shallot butter

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00
Pork Chop, Double Bone

Pork Chop, Double Bone

$32.00

Pan-roasted double bone pork chop (Texas-size), blueberry bourbon chutney, 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese, garlic sauteéd broccolini

Braised Lamb Shank

$38.00
Scottish Faroe Island Salmon

Scottish Faroe Island Salmon

$37.00

Seared Faroe Islan Salmon, Chipotle Honey sauce, acorn squash purée, sautéed rainbow swiss chard

Shrimp Linguine

Shrimp Linguine

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi, linguini, tomatoes, olives, swiss chard, garlic, lemon white wine butter sauce

Ahi Tuna Nicoise Salad

$35.00

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

with coffee whip & Kahlua syrup

Classic Creme Brûlée with fresh berries

Classic Creme Brûlée with fresh berries

$8.00
Alexander's Bread Pudding

Alexander's Bread Pudding

$10.00

Coconut Panna Cotta with Blueberr Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Liquor

1835 Bourbon

1835 Bourbon

$9.00
Angels Envy Bourbon

Angels Envy Bourbon

$16.00
Apple Jack Brandy

Apple Jack Brandy

$9.00
Balcones Brimstone

Balcones Brimstone

$13.00Out of stock
Balcones Rumble Whiskey

Balcones Rumble Whiskey

$13.00Out of stock
Balvenie, Caribean Cask Scotch

Balvenie, Caribean Cask Scotch

$15.00
Balvenie,21 year, Portwood

Balvenie,21 year, Portwood

$45.00
Basil Haydens

Basil Haydens

$12.00
Bibb & Tucker

Bibb & Tucker

$12.00
Blanton's Bourbon

Blanton's Bourbon

$17.00
Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey

Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey

$11.00
Bulleit Rye Whiskey

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$11.00
Bushmill's Irish Whiskey

Bushmill's Irish Whiskey

$9.00
Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal

$9.00
Col. EH Taylor Bourbon, Single Barrel

Col. EH Taylor Bourbon, Single Barrel

$16.00
Crown Royal

Crown Royal

$9.00
Crown Royal Black

Crown Royal Black

$12.00
Crown Royal Salted Caramel

Crown Royal Salted Caramel

$10.00
Dewars

Dewars

$8.00
Drambuie

Drambuie

$10.00
Eagle Rare 10yr Bourbon

Eagle Rare 10yr Bourbon

$12.00
Famous Grouse

Famous Grouse

$8.00
Garrison, HONEYDEW

Garrison, HONEYDEW

$19.00
Garrison,Private Cask

Garrison,Private Cask

$21.00
Glen Moray 16

Glen Moray 16

$13.00

Glenfiddich Single Malt

$13.00
Glenlivet

Glenlivet

$11.00

Grand Ole Parr

$12.00
Highland Park, 18 yr. Scotch

Highland Park, 18 yr. Scotch

$21.00

Howler Head

$10.00
J&B

J&B

$9.00
Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels

$9.00
Jameson

Jameson

$9.00
Jefferson's Journey Bourbon

Jefferson's Journey Bourbon

$13.00
Jim Beam

Jim Beam

$9.00
Johnny Walker Black

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00
Johnny Walker Red

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00
Knob Creek

Knob Creek

$10.00
Laphroig

Laphroig

$11.00
Legent Bourbon

Legent Bourbon

$11.00
Longbranch Bourbon

Longbranch Bourbon

$11.00
MacAllan 12 yr.

MacAllan 12 yr.

$13.00
Makers Mark

Makers Mark

$10.00

Nelson Brothers

$11.00
Oban 14 Year

Oban 14 Year

$21.00

Punchers Bourbon

$10.00
Redemption, High Rye

Redemption, High Rye

$11.00
Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort

$9.00
Talisker

Talisker

$12.00
Wakatake Sake, Onikoroshi Daiginjo

Wakatake Sake, Onikoroshi Daiginjo

$14.00

Weller, 12

$14.00

Whistle Pig, Rye, Piggy Back

$16.00
Willett Bourbon

Willett Bourbon

$14.00
Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

ATX

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Lone Star Vodka

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Frankly Lemon Basil

$10.00

Aviation Gin

$11.00

Beefeater Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Botanist Gin

$11.00

Cruxland

$8.00

Gray Whale

$12.00

Hendricks Gin

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray 10 yr

$10.00

Waterloo

$8.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgans

$9.00

Cruzan

$9.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan White Rum

$9.00

1800 Cristalino

$15.00

Camarena Silver

$10.00

Casa Noble

$10.00

Casamigos, blanco

$16.00

Case Azul Tequila

$28.00

Don Julio, Anejo

$13.00

Dos Rios, Blanco

$13.00

Dos Rios, Reposado

$15.00

Espolon

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$11.00

Hornitos

$11.00

JaJa

$11.00

Milagro

$11.00

Patron

$12.00

Pura Vida, Mezcal

$10.00

Amaretto di Saronno

$10.00

Amaro

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cocktail for Reception

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Disaronno

$10.00

E&J Brandy

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva CH

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Kahula

$10.00

Ranch Rider

$8.00

Raynar Cognac

$9.00

Rumplemintz

$9.00

Sambucca

$9.00

St.Germaine

$9.00

Wine

Barone Fini, Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Blue Quail Pinot Gris

$36.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$77.00

Caymus Conundrum White Blend

$47.00

Charles Smith Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$9.00+

Dr Loosen Blue Slate Riesling

$52.00

Ely, Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Fleurs de Prarie, Cots de Provence, Rose

$40.00

HH Chard Btl (Copy)

$16.00

HH Riesling Btl

$16.00

Josh Prosecco

$32.00

Kim Crawford Rose

$10.00+

La Fête du Rosé

$12.00+

La Marca Sparkling Rose

$9.00+

Licia, Albarino

$39.00

Macon, chardonnay

$12.50

Meiomi Sparkling Brut

$32.00

Montevina White Zinfandel

$21.00Out of stock

Phantom Chardonnay

$62.00

Ruffino Mocato d'Asti

$34.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$52.00

Taittinger Brut La Francaise Champagne

$75.00

The Snitch Chardonnay

$67.00Out of stock

Vavsour, Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Wente Estate Chardonnay

$9.00+

Antigal Uno, Malbec

$11.00+

Cakebread Cab

$165.00

Calloway Cab

$9.00+

Caravan by Darioush

$97.00Out of stock

Catena Malbec

$47.00

Chateau Montelena Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Daou, Soul of a Lion

$249.00

Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon

$215.00

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon

$57.00

Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Duckhorn Three Palms Merlot

$180.00

Edmeades Zinfandel

$38.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Eternally Silenced, Pinot Noir

$87.00

Frog's Leap Cabernet Estate

$125.00

Gluttony, Zinfandel

$110.00

Graffigna Malbec

$39.00

Ken Wright Shea Vineyards Pinot Noir

$120.00

Louis Martini, Cabernet Sauv.

$50.00

Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert

$20.00+

Petite Petite Syrah

$40.00

Quilt, Napa Cab

$67.00

Rage, Zinfandel

$90.00Out of stock

Ravenswood Zinfandel

$79.00Out of stock

Saldo

$87.00

Siduri Pinot Noir

$49.00

Stags Leap Cabernet Sauv.

$97.00

Stags Leap, Petit Sirah

$79.00

The Calling, Pinot Noir

$67.00

The Prisoner

$79.00

Trefethen Dragons Tooth Red Blend

$125.00

Volver, Tempranillo

$42.00

Beer, BTL

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Dos X

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

MGD

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Micholob Ultra Gold

$4.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

PF Beer

Sam Adams

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Stone IPA

$8.00

white claw

$6.00

Irish Channel Stout

$8.00

Vday Drinks

1st La Marca

$35.00

2nd Ely Sauv blanc

3rd Catena (filet)

3rd Daou PNoir (quail)

3rd PhantomChard (Scallops)

CockburnsPort(dessert)

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The newly renovated main bar is located on 1st floor, and opens onto expansive wrap-around, creekside porches. Just a few steps down from the porches is an open deck situated beneath gracious Live Oak canopies. Enjoy dinner seating in two, 1st floor dining rooms as well as a casual seating areas adjacent to the bar. A "speakeasy" style secret passage (yes! A secret passage!) allows entry to 2nd & 3rd floor private dining rooms each with it's own veranda overlooking the creek. Guests choose from a variety of entree selections, appetizers, and adult beverages.

Website

Location

602 Center Circle, Salado, TX 76571

Directions

Gallery
Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen image
Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen image
Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen image
Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Shed
orange starNo Reviews
220 Royal St Salado, TX 76571
View restaurantnext
Mosaic Grill - 2608 N. Main St, Ste A
orange star4.1 • 67
2608 N. Main St, Ste A Belton, TX 76513
View restaurantnext
Backporch Drafthouse Temple - 4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70
orange starNo Reviews
4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70 TEMPLE, TX 76502
View restaurantnext
Backporch Drafthouse Killeen - 3100 E TEXAS EXPRESSWAY
orange starNo Reviews
3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY KILLEEN, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
Tropical Wok - 3807 W Stan Schlueter Loop. #200 - Killeen, TX 76549
orange starNo Reviews
3807 w Stan Schluetter Loop, #200 Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
The Garden at The Summit - 1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628
orange starNo Reviews
1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628 Georgetown, TX 78628
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salado

Barrow Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 464
108 Royal St Salado, TX 76571
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salado
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston