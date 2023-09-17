Restaurant info

With a vibe and ambience all of it's own, Alexander's on 30th is a gourmet Italian restaurant that is located on the corner of Upas and 30th in North Park, San Diego. Opening daily at 5pm, Alexander's on 30th is the perfect location for a romantic date or hosting any special occasion with friends. Arrive and enjoy the exquisite tastes, and magical environment that is Alexander's on 30th. We look forward to hosting your perfect evening.

Website