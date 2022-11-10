A map showing the location of Alexander's on the Lake - Brick and Mortar 10417 Main St.View gallery

Alexander's on the Lake - Brick and Mortar 10417 Main St.

10417 Main St.

Findley Lake, NY 14736

Big Bad Wolf
Side of Fresh-Cut Fries
Steak & Cheese

Burgers

BYO Burger

$12.50

1/2 lb. burger served on a brioche bun and topped with your choice of cheese and two toppings.

Beyond Burger

$13.00

The world's first plant-based patty looks, cooks, and satisfies like fresh ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Alexander Slammer

$19.00

1/2 lb. burger between two grilled cheese sandwiches with lettuce, tomato, and our signature homemade spicy aioli sauce. Served with fresh-cut fries.

Dessert

Mini Cheesecake

$4.00

Extras

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Italian

$0.50

Extra Thousand Island

$0.50

Extra Balsalmic

$0.50

Extra Mount Rushmore

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Featured Items

Baked Buffalo Shrimp Mac

$18.00

Mac n' cheese topped with shrimp and buffalo sauce, baked to perfection.

Mac, BBQ Pulled Pork

$18.00

Mojo pulled pork and our house mac n' cheese blend? Yes, please.

Alexander's Macaroni & Cheese

$13.00

Creamy shells made with a three-cheese blend and topped with bourbon-glazed bacon.

Alexander's Stir Fry

$10.50

Fried rice with corn, broccoli, snap peas, and a fried egg. Topped with a homemade Asian sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side. Topped with spicy aioli.

Baked Ziti

$12.50

Adult Tenders

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Served with fresh-cut fries.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Served on sourdough bread with fresh-cut fries.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.50

Served with fresh-cut fries.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Pizza

$6.50

Pizza

Personal 7" Pizza

$7.00

Homemade pizza sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.

Cauliflower Crust 10" Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni & Cheese.

Kid's Pizza

$6.50Out of stock

Homemade pizza sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$13.00

Chicken Basil Flatbread

$13.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.00

Veggie Flatbread

$11.00

BBQ Steak Fajita Flatbread

$13.00

CAULIFLOWER - Chicken Basil

$15.00

CAULIFLOWER - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

CAULIFLOWER - Veggie

$15.00

CAULIFLOWER - BBQ Steak Fajita

$15.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Blend of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions and homemade croutons.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Steak & Cheese

$14.00

Center-cut filet medallions sliced and cooked to your liking and topped with caramelized onions and your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun.

Big Bad Wolf

$14.00

Alexander's Reuben made with corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread with homemade thousand island dressing on the side.

Phindley Cheese Steak

$12.50

Thinly sliced beefsteak topped with provolone cheese and sautéed peppers and onions.

Crowd Pleaser

$14.00

Alexander's Turkey Rachael served with swiss cheese, your choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw, and a side of homemade thousand island dressing. Served on rye bread.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Served on sourdough bread. Made with three cheeses, tomato, and bourbon-glazed slab-cut bacon.

Cuban

$14.00

Smoked ham, house-made mojo pulled pork, salami, thinly sliced dill pickles, swiss cheese and yellow mustard.

Mount Rushmore Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Two chicken tenders between a brioche bun topped with our famous Mount Rushmore sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Sandwich, BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

Club Sandwich

$13.50

Sides

Side of Fresh-Cut Fries

$5.00

Side of Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Side of Sautéed Veggies

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Starters

Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese

$10.50

Oven baked pretzel sticks served with beer cheese.

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.50

Mild jalapeño pepper halves with cheddar and breaded with a light, crispy coating.

Garlic Knots

$6.50

Brushed with roasted garlic pesto and served with marinara sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Eight coconut shrimp, butterflied and lightly breaded. Topped with crunchy coconut flakes and served with a sweet and spicy sauce.

Findley Lake Nachos

$20.00

Slab Cut Candied Bacon

$7.00

Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.00+

Wings (10 Wings)

$16.00

Wraps

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, slab-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, and homemade ranch dressing.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

This wrap is packed with nutrition. Sliced chicken breast, corn, jalapeños, red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Italian Wrap

$11.00

Ham, pepperoni and salami with lettuce and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Italian dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Burgers- Gluten Free

BYO Burger- Gluten Free

$15.00

1/2 lb. burger served on a brioche bun and topped with your choice of cheese and two toppings.

Beyond Burger- Gluten Free

$15.50

The world's first plant-based patty looks, cooks, and satisfies like fresh ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Alexander Slammer- Gluten Free

$21.50

1/2 lb. burger between two grilled cheese sandwiches with lettuce, tomato, and our signature homemade spicy aioli sauce. Served with fresh-cut fries.

Sandwiches- Gluten Free

Steak & Cheese- Gluten Free

$16.50

Center-cut filet medallions sliced and cooked to your liking and topped with caramelized onions and your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun.

Big Bad Wolf- Gluten Free

$16.50

Alexander's Reuben made with corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread with homemade thousand island dressing on the side.

Phindley Cheese Steak- Gluten Free

$15.00

Thinly sliced beefsteak topped with provolone cheese and sautéed peppers and onions.

Crowd Pleaser- Gluten Free

$16.50

Alexander's Turkey Rachael served with swiss cheese, your choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw, and a side of homemade thousand island dressing. Served on rye bread.

Grilled Cheese- Gluten Free

$12.50

Served on sourdough bread. Made with three cheeses, tomato, and bourbon-glazed slab-cut bacon.

Cuban- Gluten Free

$16.50

Smoked ham, house-made mojo pulled pork, salami, thinly sliced dill pickles, swiss cheese and yellow mustard.

Sandwich, BBQ Pulled Pork- Gluten Free

$16.50

Club Sandwich- Gluten Free

$16.00

Mac & Cheese- Gluten Free

Baked Buffalo Shrimp Mac- Gluten Free

$20.50Out of stock

Mac n' cheese topped with shrimp and buffalo sauce, baked to perfection.

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac- Gluten Free

$20.50Out of stock

Mojo pulled pork and our house mac n' cheese blend? Yes, please.

Alexander's Macaroni & Cheese- Gluten Free

$15.50Out of stock

Creamy shells made with a three-cheese blend and topped with bourbon-glazed bacon.

Sides- Gluten Free

Side Salad- Gluten Free

$7.00

Coleslaw- Gluten Free

$5.00

Side of Mac & Cheese- Gluten Free

$7.00

Sautéed Veggies- Gluten Free

$6.00

Salads-Gluten Free

House Salad- Gluten Free

$10.00

Blend of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions and homemade croutons.

House Salad with Steak- Gluten Free

$15.00

Blend of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions and homemade croutons.

House Salad with Chicken- Gluten Free

$13.00

Blend of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions and homemade croutons.

House Salad with Shrimp- Gluten Free

$16.00

Blend of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions and homemade croutons.

N/A Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.99

Kid's Drink

$0.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Water

Soda Water

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
10417 Main St., Findley Lake, NY 14736

