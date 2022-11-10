- Home
- /
- Findley Lake
- /
- Alexander's on the Lake - Brick and Mortar - 10417 Main St.
Alexander's on the Lake - Brick and Mortar 10417 Main St.
No reviews yet
10417 Main St.
Findley Lake, NY 14736
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Burgers
BYO Burger
1/2 lb. burger served on a brioche bun and topped with your choice of cheese and two toppings.
Beyond Burger
The world's first plant-based patty looks, cooks, and satisfies like fresh ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Alexander Slammer
1/2 lb. burger between two grilled cheese sandwiches with lettuce, tomato, and our signature homemade spicy aioli sauce. Served with fresh-cut fries.
Dessert
Extras
Featured Items
Baked Buffalo Shrimp Mac
Mac n' cheese topped with shrimp and buffalo sauce, baked to perfection.
Mac, BBQ Pulled Pork
Mojo pulled pork and our house mac n' cheese blend? Yes, please.
Alexander's Macaroni & Cheese
Creamy shells made with a three-cheese blend and topped with bourbon-glazed bacon.
Alexander's Stir Fry
Fried rice with corn, broccoli, snap peas, and a fried egg. Topped with a homemade Asian sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side. Topped with spicy aioli.
Baked Ziti
Adult Tenders
Kid's Menu
Pizza
Personal 7" Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.
Cauliflower Crust 10" Pizza
Pepperoni & Cheese.
Kid's Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Chicken Basil Flatbread
Pepperoni Flatbread
Veggie Flatbread
BBQ Steak Fajita Flatbread
CAULIFLOWER - Chicken Basil
CAULIFLOWER - Chicken Bacon Ranch
CAULIFLOWER - Veggie
CAULIFLOWER - BBQ Steak Fajita
Salads
Sandwiches
Steak & Cheese
Center-cut filet medallions sliced and cooked to your liking and topped with caramelized onions and your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
Big Bad Wolf
Alexander's Reuben made with corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread with homemade thousand island dressing on the side.
Phindley Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced beefsteak topped with provolone cheese and sautéed peppers and onions.
Crowd Pleaser
Alexander's Turkey Rachael served with swiss cheese, your choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw, and a side of homemade thousand island dressing. Served on rye bread.
Grilled Cheese
Served on sourdough bread. Made with three cheeses, tomato, and bourbon-glazed slab-cut bacon.
Cuban
Smoked ham, house-made mojo pulled pork, salami, thinly sliced dill pickles, swiss cheese and yellow mustard.
Mount Rushmore Chicken Sandwich
Two chicken tenders between a brioche bun topped with our famous Mount Rushmore sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Sandwich, BBQ Pulled Pork
Italian Sub
Club Sandwich
Sides
Starters
Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese
Oven baked pretzel sticks served with beer cheese.
Jalapeño Poppers
Mild jalapeño pepper halves with cheddar and breaded with a light, crispy coating.
Garlic Knots
Brushed with roasted garlic pesto and served with marinara sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Eight coconut shrimp, butterflied and lightly breaded. Topped with crunchy coconut flakes and served with a sweet and spicy sauce.
Findley Lake Nachos
Slab Cut Candied Bacon
Wraps
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, slab-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, and homemade ranch dressing.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
This wrap is packed with nutrition. Sliced chicken breast, corn, jalapeños, red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Italian Wrap
Ham, pepperoni and salami with lettuce and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Italian dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Burgers- Gluten Free
BYO Burger- Gluten Free
1/2 lb. burger served on a brioche bun and topped with your choice of cheese and two toppings.
Beyond Burger- Gluten Free
The world's first plant-based patty looks, cooks, and satisfies like fresh ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Alexander Slammer- Gluten Free
1/2 lb. burger between two grilled cheese sandwiches with lettuce, tomato, and our signature homemade spicy aioli sauce. Served with fresh-cut fries.
Sandwiches- Gluten Free
Steak & Cheese- Gluten Free
Center-cut filet medallions sliced and cooked to your liking and topped with caramelized onions and your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
Big Bad Wolf- Gluten Free
Alexander's Reuben made with corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread with homemade thousand island dressing on the side.
Phindley Cheese Steak- Gluten Free
Thinly sliced beefsteak topped with provolone cheese and sautéed peppers and onions.
Crowd Pleaser- Gluten Free
Alexander's Turkey Rachael served with swiss cheese, your choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw, and a side of homemade thousand island dressing. Served on rye bread.
Grilled Cheese- Gluten Free
Served on sourdough bread. Made with three cheeses, tomato, and bourbon-glazed slab-cut bacon.
Cuban- Gluten Free
Smoked ham, house-made mojo pulled pork, salami, thinly sliced dill pickles, swiss cheese and yellow mustard.
Sandwich, BBQ Pulled Pork- Gluten Free
Club Sandwich- Gluten Free
Mac & Cheese- Gluten Free
Baked Buffalo Shrimp Mac- Gluten Free
Mac n' cheese topped with shrimp and buffalo sauce, baked to perfection.
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac- Gluten Free
Mojo pulled pork and our house mac n' cheese blend? Yes, please.
Alexander's Macaroni & Cheese- Gluten Free
Creamy shells made with a three-cheese blend and topped with bourbon-glazed bacon.
Sides- Gluten Free
Salads-Gluten Free
House Salad- Gluten Free
Blend of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions and homemade croutons.
House Salad with Steak- Gluten Free
Blend of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions and homemade croutons.
House Salad with Chicken- Gluten Free
Blend of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions and homemade croutons.
House Salad with Shrimp- Gluten Free
Blend of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions and homemade croutons.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
10417 Main St., Findley Lake, NY 14736
Photos coming soon!