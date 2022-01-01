Alexander's Restaurant 4077 Tamiami Trail North
4077 Tamiami Trail North
Naples, FL 34103
Soups & starters
Black Bean Soup
Sour cream, red onions
Maine Lobster Bisque
Cape Cod Calamari
Fried crisp or sautéed in garlic butter
Pork Belly
Duck Liver Pâté
In-house smooth pâté, cornichons, dijon mustard, red pepper jelly, toast points
Escargot Bourguignon
Garlic-herb butter, crispy bread
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
Lettuce Wraps
Pulled duck, rice, kimchee, hoisin, peanut sauce
Oysters On The Half Shell (3)
Mignonette, cocktail sauces
Oysters On The Half Shell (6)
Mignonette, cocktail sauces
Phyllo Wrapped Shrimp
Crispy shrimps, creamy spicy dipping sauce
Crab Cake
Soup Of Day
Steamed Mussels
Chorizo, garlic, tomato, white wine, garlic bread
Tuna Tataki
Sliced sesame seared prime tuna, wasabi, ponzu drizzle
Blue Cheese
Fresh from the garden
Field Of Greens
Organic greens, poached pear, walnuts, feta citrus-vanilla bean vinaigrette
Roasted Beets & Goat Cheese Salad
Organic greens, goat cheese, apples, walnut vinaigrette
Small House Salad
Artisan greens, radishes, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, house dressing
The Wedge
Crisp iceberg lettuce, apple wood smoked bacon, red onion, tomato, creamy blue cheese dressing
Watermelon, Burrata & Tomato Salad
Toasted pistachios, balsamic glaze, basil
Dinner salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Pan-Seared Organic Salmon Salad
Mixed spring lettuce, radishes, cucumbers, carrots, berries, toasted almonds, vanilla bean vinaigrette
Steak And Wedge Salad
Grilled beef tenderloin over iceberg lettuce, point reyes blue cheese, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, red onions
S E A
Cioppino
Classic west coast stew with shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels, catch of the day, wine, herbs, garlic bread
Macadamia Nut Crusted Grouper
Mango butter sauce, vegetables, potatoes dauphinoise
Faroe Island Salmon
Parsnip purée, steamed spinach, citrus-vanilla- bean vinaigrette
Miso Sea Bass
Jasmine rice, fruit salsa
Peppercorn Crusted Tuna
Steamed spinach, miso demi, crispy potato nest
Sautéed Yellowtail Snapper
Capers, lemon, white wine, vegetables, potatoes dauphinoise
Seafood Risotto
With lobster, shrimp and pan seared scallops
Pasta
L A N D
5 Oz. Filet
Fried onions, vegetables, potatoes dauphinoise
Brunzino
Cowboy Steak
Crispy Duck
Half duck, sweet potato, lingonberries, vegetables, port wine reduction
Milanese
Italian bread crumbs, with pasta alfredo or salad
Monika’S Portabello Mushroom
Grilled mushroom, parsnip purée, asparagus, caramelized bell peppers, onions, crispy shoestring potatoes
Moroccan Lamb Tagine
Braised lamb shoulder, sun-dried apricots and figs, vegetables, cous-cous
Pork Loin Chop
Kentucky spoon bread, caramelized apples, vegetables
Veal Alexander
Pan-seared french veal tenderloin, mushrooms, polenta, vegetables, sauce perigourdine
Steak Frites
Children
Desserts
BIRTHDAY
Affogato
Cup of espresso, one scoop of vanilla gelato
Berry Pie
Raspberries, blueberries, blackberries
Crême Brûlée
Classic vanilla bean
Crêpe Of Passion
Fresh warm crêpe filled with vanilla cream, passion fruit sauce
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Belgium chocolate, chantilly cream
Gelato
Vanilla bean, sea salt caramel, pistachio cherry
Gelato Single Scoop
Key Lime Pie
Classic key lime pie, chantilly cream, shaved white chocolate, macadamia nuts
Piano
Tiramisu
Lady fingers soaked in espresso, mascarpone cheese
Volcano
Warm molten cake, vanilla bean ice cream
Something With Sugar
Liquor
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Amaretto
Aperol
Apple Pucker
B & B
Bailey's
Campari
Chambord
Combier
Courvoisier VSOP
Crème de Caco
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Black
Godiva White
Grand Marnier
Grappa
Kahlua
Keke Key Lime
Lemoncello
Martel VSOP
Peach Schnapps
Pernod
Sambucco Black
Sambucco White
Sour Apple
Trizanti Walnut
Tyku sake
Brandy
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Meyers
Malibu
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden 8yr
Widow Jane 10yr
Chivas Regal 12Yr
Bulleit
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
George Dickel
Michter’s 10yr
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark 46
Woodford Reserve
Mc Callen 12 Year
Casa Noble Anejo
Casa Noble Reposado
Tequila Ocho
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Sauza
Cuervo Gold
Tito's
Absolut
Belvedere
Grey Goose Watermelon
Grey Goose Peach
Grey Goose Strawberry
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Ketel One
Absolut Citron
Absolut Grapefruit
Absolut Mandarin
Svedka Vanilla
Stoli
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Rye
Dalwhinnie
Glenlivet 12yr
Glenmorangie 15yr
Laphroaig 10yr
Macallan 12yr
Oban 14yr
Crown Royal
Canadian Club
Jameson
Seagream's VO
Southern Comfort
Bushmills
Cocktails
After Dinner Drinks
Key Lime Martini
Espresso Martini
Brandy Alexander
Fedelitas Black Forest Kirschwasser
Schladerer
Keoka Coffee
Nutty Irishman Coffee
Courvosier VSOP
Sandy Tawny Port 10Yr
Sandy Tawny Port 20Yr
Saturnes, Suduiraut 2001
Graham’s Vintage Porto 1985
Chocolate Martini
Beer
Wine
Gl Wente Cab
Gl Merlot Wente
Gl Daou
GL Castello de Bossi, Chianti
GL Elouan, Pino N
GL Joseph Carr, Cab
GL La Crema, PN
GL Malbec, Lote 44
GL Meiomi, PN
GL Quilt, Cab
GL Shiraz, Two Hands, McLaren
Gl La Crema William Valley
Gl Meiomi Sonoma
Pinot Grigio SC Gl
Gl PN elouan Coastal
Gl Quilt Napa
Sample Of
Gl Sangiovese chianti
Gl Babich
Gl Syrah
Beaujolais
Amarone Bertani, Veneto
Antinori Tignanello, Tuscany, Italy 2018
Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino,
Castello de Bossi, Chianti Classico
Chappellet merlot
Daou
Duckhorn, Napa Valley
Elouan, Coastal Oregon
Etude, Estate, Grace Benoist Ranc
Frank Family
Gaja Ca'Marcanda Promis, Tuscany
Joseph Carr
Heitz
Joseph Drouhin, Burgundy, Beaune Clos 2016
Kosta Browne, Russian River Valley
La Crema, Willamette Valley
Malbec, Lote 44 Mendoza
Meiomi, Sonoma County
Opus One, Napa 2016
Penner and Ash, Willamette Valley
Prisoner, California
Quilt Napa Cab
Rioja, Campo Viego, Gran Reserva
Silver Oak, Napa 2016
Silverado Cab
Sketchbook
Spring Valley
The Prisoner Saldo, Zinfandel
Wente, Sandstone, Livermore Valley
Jordan
Ridge Zinfadel
Libra Beaujolais
Beaujolais Fluerie
Beaujolais Morgon
Don Melchor
Seven Springs
Lucia
Segla
Stags
Dunn napa
Far niente
Dunn howell Napa
Hiyu hood river
Hiyu moon dog
Joseph Drouhin
Hiyu corvus
Chappellet mtn cuvée
Bernardus
Chateua musar
Jean-Luc
Neyers Gary Vineyard
Hiyu tzum
Paolo scavino
GL Wente Chard
Gl Sancerre
Gl Blanc Ferrari Sonoma
Gl Brea
Gl Cake Bread Napa
Gl Cakebread Sav B
Gambino Cuvee
GL Babich, Sav B
GL Chablis, Joseph Drouhin
GL Decoy SB
GL Duckhorn Chard
GL Ferrari Fume Blanc
GL Riesling Chateau Ste Michelle
GL Rombauer Chard
GL Santa Christina PG
GL Santa Margherita PG
GL Sonoma-Cutrer Chard
Gl Riesling
Gl Santa Margherita
Babich, Organic, Marlborough
Brea
Cakebread
Chablis, Joseph Drou
Decoy by Duckhorn
Duckhorn
Far Niente
Ferrari Fume Blanc
Kistler
La Crema
Louis latour
Patz and hall
Pouilly-Fuissse, Louis Latour
Riesling Chateau Ste Michelle
Rombauer
Sancerre
Sancerre Les Belles Vignes
Santa Christina
Santa Margherita
Sauternes, Suduiraut 2001
Sonoma-Cutrer
Wente Morning Fog
Gls - Rose, fleurs de Prairie, France
Btl - Rose, fleurs de Prairie, France
Split Gambino Cuvee, Italy
Split Gambino Prosecco, Italy
Split Nicolas Feuillatte, France
Gambino Prosecco Gold, Italy
Moet and Chandon Champagne, France
Veuve Clicquot Champagne
Wine Corking Fee
N/A Bev
Coffee
Cappuccino
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Decafe Coffee
Expresso
Double Expresso
Coke
Diet Coke
Club Soda
Sprite
Decafe Cappuccino
Ginger Ale
Arnald Palmer
Evion
Pineapple
Cranberry
Orange Juice
Grape Fruit
Milk
Pellegrino
Lemonade
Tonic
Bar Bites
Bar Beet Salad
Served with baby green, grany smith apples, toasted walnuts, walnut vinaigrette
Bar Crab cocktail
Blue crab, avocado & tomato cocktail
Bar Calamari
Cape cod calamari
Bar Ceviche
Shrimp and oyster ceviche
Bar Chicken slider
Low country chicken slider
Bar Chicken sliderS
Low country chicken sliders
Bar Beef slider
Wagyu beef slider
Bar Beef sliderS
Wagyu beef sliders
Bar 4 oz. Petit filet
Artichoke
Evening Specials
Grilled Octopus
Halibut
Hogfish
Lamb
Lemon Sol Rock
Grouper
Cobia Risotto
Grouper
Risotto
Rock Shrimp Risotto
Lobster Veal
Scallop Mushroom Risotto
Shrimp And Lobster
Blue Fin Tuna Steak
Veal W Porcini
Tuna Shashimi
Tuna Tartar
Blue Shrimp Risotto
Blue Crab Snapper
Tuna Tartar
Quail Arugula Salad
Spooky. Scallop
Shortrib
Veal Milanese
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
4077 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34103
Photos coming soon!