A map showing the location of Alexander's Restaurant 4077 Tamiami Trail North

Alexander's Restaurant 4077 Tamiami Trail North

No reviews yet

4077 Tamiami Trail North

Naples, FL 34103

Soups & starters

Black Bean Soup

$7.00

Sour cream, red onions

Maine Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Cape Cod Calamari

$18.00

Fried crisp or sautéed in garlic butter

Pork Belly

$17.00

Duck Liver Pâté

$16.00

In-house smooth pâté, cornichons, dijon mustard, red pepper jelly, toast points

Escargot Bourguignon

$18.00

Garlic-herb butter, crispy bread

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

$22.00

Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

Pulled duck, rice, kimchee, hoisin, peanut sauce

Oysters On The Half Shell (3)

$9.00

Mignonette, cocktail sauces

Oysters On The Half Shell (6)

$18.00

Mignonette, cocktail sauces

Phyllo Wrapped Shrimp

$18.00

Crispy shrimps, creamy spicy dipping sauce

Crab Cake

$14.00

Soup Of Day

$7.00

Steamed Mussels

$19.00

Chorizo, garlic, tomato, white wine, garlic bread

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Sliced sesame seared prime tuna, wasabi, ponzu drizzle

Blue Cheese

$3.00

Fresh from the garden

Field Of Greens

$14.00

Organic greens, poached pear, walnuts, feta citrus-vanilla bean vinaigrette

Roasted Beets & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Organic greens, goat cheese, apples, walnut vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$10.00

Artisan greens, radishes, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, house dressing

The Wedge

$14.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce, apple wood smoked bacon, red onion, tomato, creamy blue cheese dressing

Watermelon, Burrata & Tomato Salad

$16.00

Toasted pistachios, balsamic glaze, basil

Dinner salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Pan-Seared Organic Salmon Salad

$28.00

Mixed spring lettuce, radishes, cucumbers, carrots, berries, toasted almonds, vanilla bean vinaigrette

Steak And Wedge Salad

$26.00

Grilled beef tenderloin over iceberg lettuce, point reyes blue cheese, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, red onions

S E A

Cioppino

$36.00

Classic west coast stew with shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels, catch of the day, wine, herbs, garlic bread

Macadamia Nut Crusted Grouper

$40.00

Mango butter sauce, vegetables, potatoes dauphinoise

Faroe Island Salmon

$34.00

Parsnip purée, steamed spinach, citrus-vanilla- bean vinaigrette

Miso Sea Bass

$47.00

Jasmine rice, fruit salsa

Peppercorn Crusted Tuna

$37.00

Steamed spinach, miso demi, crispy potato nest

Sautéed Yellowtail Snapper

$37.00

Capers, lemon, white wine, vegetables, potatoes dauphinoise

Seafood Risotto

$47.00

With lobster, shrimp and pan seared scallops

Pasta

Butternut Squash Raviolis

$22.00

Steamed spinach, toasted macadamia nuts, butternut cream

Lobster Raviolis

$34.00

Light vodka-tomato sauce

Porcini Mushroom Raviolis

$28.00

Mushroom-cream sauce

Veal Casarecce Pasta

$32.00

Tender braised veal ragout with pasta

L A N D

5 Oz. Filet

$42.00

Fried onions, vegetables, potatoes dauphinoise

Brunzino

$40.00

Cowboy Steak

$65.00

Crispy Duck

$48.00

Half duck, sweet potato, lingonberries, vegetables, port wine reduction

Milanese

$29.00

Italian bread crumbs, with pasta alfredo or salad

Monika’S Portabello Mushroom

$21.00

Grilled mushroom, parsnip purée, asparagus, caramelized bell peppers, onions, crispy shoestring potatoes

Moroccan Lamb Tagine

$37.00

Braised lamb shoulder, sun-dried apricots and figs, vegetables, cous-cous

Pork Loin Chop

$39.00

Kentucky spoon bread, caramelized apples, vegetables

Veal Alexander

$45.00

Pan-seared french veal tenderloin, mushrooms, polenta, vegetables, sauce perigourdine

Steak Frites

$85.00

Children

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.00

Grilled Hamburger

$15.00

With choice of cheese

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

With vegetables

Desserts

BIRTHDAY

Affogato

$10.00

Cup of espresso, one scoop of vanilla gelato

Berry Pie

$9.00

Raspberries, blueberries, blackberries

Crême Brûlée

$10.00

Classic vanilla bean

Crêpe Of Passion

$11.00

Fresh warm crêpe filled with vanilla cream, passion fruit sauce

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Belgium chocolate, chantilly cream

Gelato

$12.00

Vanilla bean, sea salt caramel, pistachio cherry

Gelato Single Scoop

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Classic key lime pie, chantilly cream, shaved white chocolate, macadamia nuts

Piano

$17.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Lady fingers soaked in espresso, mascarpone cheese

Volcano

$12.00

Warm molten cake, vanilla bean ice cream

Something With Sugar

$10.00

Liquor

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

No Make

Amaretto

$16.00

Aperol

$14.00

Apple Pucker

$14.00

B & B

$16.00

Bailey's

$16.00

Campari

$14.00

Chambord

$16.00

Combier

$14.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$14.00

Crème de Caco

$14.00

Drambuie

$16.00

Frangelico

$16.00

Godiva Black

$16.00

Godiva White

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Grappa

$16.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Keke Key Lime

$14.00

Lemoncello

$16.00

Martel VSOP

$16.00

Peach Schnapps

$14.00

Pernod

$14.00

Sambucco Black

$16.00

Sambucco White

$16.00

Sour Apple

$14.00

Trizanti Walnut

$14.00

Tyku sake

$14.00

Brandy

$12.00

No Make

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Gosling'S

$14.00

Meyers

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

No Make

Angels Envy

$18.00

Basil Hayden 8yr

$18.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$16.00

Chivas Regal 12Yr

$16.00

Bulleit

$18.00

Dewars

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

George Dickel

$16.00

Michter’s 10yr

$18.00

Knob Creek

$18.00

Maker's Mark

$16.00

Maker's Mark 46

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Mc Callen 12 Year

$16.00

No Make

Casa Noble Anejo

$16.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$16.00

Tequila Ocho

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$27.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Sauza

$13.00

Cuervo Gold

$14.00

No Make

Tito's

$13.00

Absolut

$14.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Grey Goose Watermelon

$15.00

Grey Goose Peach

$15.00

Grey Goose Strawberry

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Grey Goose Citron

$15.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Absolut Citron

$15.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$14.00

Absolut Mandarin

$14.00

Svedka Vanilla

$13.00

Stoli

$13.00

No Make

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jim Beam

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$18.00

Dalwhinnie

$16.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$18.00

Glenmorangie 15yr

$16.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$16.00

Macallan 12yr

$28.00

Oban 14yr

$18.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Canadian Club

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Seagream's VO

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$14.00

Bushmills

$14.00

No Make

Cocktails

Alexander’s Martini

$14.00

French Martini

$14.00

Peary Barry

$14.00

The Big Sur Citra

$14.00

Margarita

$16.00

Strawberry Lemon Grass

$14.00

White Peach Rosemary

$14.00

Watermelon Basil

$14.00

After Dinner Drinks

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Brandy Alexander

$13.00

Fedelitas Black Forest Kirschwasser

$14.00

Schladerer

$14.00

Keoka Coffee

$13.00

Nutty Irishman Coffee

$14.00

Courvosier VSOP

$14.00

Sandy Tawny Port 10Yr

$13.00

Sandy Tawny Port 20Yr

$14.00

Saturnes, Suduiraut 2001

$26.00

Graham’s Vintage Porto 1985

$24.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

No Make

Beer

Amstel Light

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Franziskaner

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.00

Kronenbourg 1664, French

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

No Make

Sam Adams, Seasonal

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Warsteiner

$7.00

Warsteiner

$7.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

Wine

Gl Wente Cab

$13.00

Gl Merlot Wente

$12.00

Gl Daou

$15.00

GL Castello de Bossi, Chianti

$14.00

GL Elouan, Pino N

$13.00

GL Joseph Carr, Cab

$20.00

GL La Crema, PN

$19.00

GL Malbec, Lote 44

$14.00

GL Meiomi, PN

$14.00

GL Quilt, Cab

$18.00

GL Shiraz, Two Hands, McLaren

$18.00

Gl La Crema William Valley

$20.00

Gl Meiomi Sonoma

$14.00

No Make

Pinot Grigio SC Gl

$12.00

Gl PN elouan Coastal

$13.00

Gl Quilt Napa

$18.00

Sample Of

Gl Sangiovese chianti

$14.00

Gl Babich

$12.00

Gl Syrah

$14.00

Beaujolais

$17.00

Amarone Bertani, Veneto

$100.00

Antinori Tignanello, Tuscany, Italy 2018

$180.00

Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino,

$135.00

Castello de Bossi, Chianti Classico

$48.00

Chappellet merlot

$90.00

Daou

$58.00

Duckhorn, Napa Valley

$65.00

Elouan, Coastal Oregon

$45.00

Etude, Estate, Grace Benoist Ranc

$85.00

Frank Family

$98.00

Gaja Ca'Marcanda Promis, Tuscany

$90.00

Joseph Carr

$70.00

Heitz

$105.00

Joseph Drouhin, Burgundy, Beaune Clos 2016

$200.00

Kosta Browne, Russian River Valley

$170.00

La Crema, Willamette Valley

$65.00

Malbec, Lote 44 Mendoza

$45.00

Meiomi, Sonoma County

$50.00

Opus One, Napa 2016

$475.00

Penner and Ash, Willamette Valley

$80.00

Prisoner, California

$80.00

Quilt Napa Cab

$65.00

Rioja, Campo Viego, Gran Reserva

$55.00

Silver Oak, Napa 2016

$225.00

Silverado Cab

$90.00

Sketchbook

$58.00

Spring Valley

$80.00

The Prisoner Saldo, Zinfandel

$80.00

Wente, Sandstone, Livermore Valley

$47.00

Jordan

$125.00

Ridge Zinfadel

$60.00

Libra Beaujolais

$64.00

Beaujolais Fluerie

$75.00

Beaujolais Morgon

$95.00

Don Melchor

$240.00

Seven Springs

$75.00

Lucia

$110.00

Segla

$145.00

Stags

$120.00

Dunn napa

$170.00

Far niente

$200.00

Dunn howell Napa

$265.00

Hiyu hood river

$130.00

Hiyu moon dog

$185.00

Joseph Drouhin

$200.00

Hiyu corvus

$130.00

Chappellet mtn cuvée

$80.00

Bernardus

$85.00

Chateua musar

$195.00

Jean-Luc

$50.00

Neyers Gary Vineyard

$75.00

Hiyu tzum

$110.00

Paolo scavino

$80.00

GL Wente Chard

$12.00

Gl Sancerre

$19.00

Gl Blanc Ferrari Sonoma

$14.00

Gl Brea

$17.00

Gl Cake Bread Napa

$20.00

Gl Cakebread Sav B

$17.00

Gambino Cuvee

$12.00

GL Babich, Sav B

$12.00

GL Chablis, Joseph Drouhin

$15.00

GL Decoy SB

$14.00

GL Duckhorn Chard

$18.00

GL Ferrari Fume Blanc

$14.00

GL Riesling Chateau Ste Michelle

$12.00

GL Rombauer Chard

$23.00

GL Santa Christina PG

$12.00

GL Santa Margherita PG

$16.00

GL Sonoma-Cutrer Chard

$14.00

No Make

Gl Riesling

$12.00

Gl Santa Margherita

$16.00

Babich, Organic, Marlborough

$45.00

Brea

$65.00

Cakebread

$75.00

Chablis, Joseph Drou

$72.00

Decoy by Duckhorn

$55.00

Duckhorn

$75.00

Far Niente

$98.00

Ferrari Fume Blanc

$50.00

Kistler

$90.00

La Crema

$52.00

Louis latour

$65.00

No Make

Patz and hall

$90.00

Pouilly-Fuissse, Louis Latour

$65.00

Riesling Chateau Ste Michelle

$45.00

Rombauer

$85.00

Sancerre

$70.00

Sancerre Les Belles Vignes

$70.00

Santa Christina

$45.00

Santa Margherita

$60.00

Sauternes, Suduiraut 2001

$200.00

Sonoma-Cutrer

$55.00

Wente Morning Fog

$48.00

Gls - Rose, fleurs de Prairie, France

$14.00

Btl - Rose, fleurs de Prairie, France

$56.00

Split Gambino Cuvee, Italy

$12.00

Split Gambino Prosecco, Italy

$12.00

Split Nicolas Feuillatte, France

$19.00

Gambino Prosecco Gold, Italy

$45.00

Moet and Chandon Champagne, France

$80.00

Veuve Clicquot Champagne

$100.00

Wine Corking Fee

$35.00

N/A Bev

Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Decafe Coffee

$4.00

Expresso

$4.00

Double Expresso

$6.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Decafe Cappuccino

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Arnald Palmer

$4.00

Evion

$5.50

Pineapple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grape Fruit

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.00

No Make

Tonic

$4.00

Bar Bites

Bar Beet Salad

$10.00

Served with baby green, grany smith apples, toasted walnuts, walnut vinaigrette

Bar Crab cocktail

$14.00

Blue crab, avocado & tomato cocktail

Bar Calamari

$13.00

Cape cod calamari

Bar Ceviche

$13.00

Shrimp and oyster ceviche

Bar Chicken slider

$6.00

Low country chicken slider

Bar Chicken sliderS

$12.00

Low country chicken sliders

Bar Beef slider

$8.00

Wagyu beef slider

Bar Beef sliderS

$16.00

Wagyu beef sliders

Bar 4 oz. Petit filet

$16.00

Artichoke

$12.00

Evening Specials

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Halibut

$45.00

Hogfish

$40.00

Lamb

$60.00

Lemon Sol Rock

$45.00

Grouper

$40.00

Cobia Risotto

$45.00

Grouper

$40.00

Risotto

$42.00

Rock Shrimp Risotto

$45.00

Lobster Veal

$50.00

Scallop Mushroom Risotto

$45.00

Shrimp And Lobster

$55.00

Blue Fin Tuna Steak

$50.00

Veal W Porcini

$45.00

Tuna Shashimi

$17.00

Tuna Tartar

$22.00

Blue Shrimp Risotto

$40.00

Blue Crab Snapper

$45.00

Tuna Tartar

$22.00

Quail Arugula Salad

$17.00

Spooky. Scallop

$45.00

Shortrib

$35.00

Veal Milanese

$65.00

Gift Card

special request

Retail

Cookbook

$35.00

Dressing

Other Retail

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4077 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

