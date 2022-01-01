Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center 400 Railroad Avenue

  • Home
Order Again

N-A Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Large Coffee

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Small Pelogrino

$3.50

Large Pelogrino

$7.00

Beer Bottle

Corona

$5.50

Coors light

$5.50

Heiniken

$6.50

Beer Draft

Brewbilt Party Eyes

$7.25

Bullmastiff Blonde

$7.25

Bullmastif Amber

$7.50

Bullmastiff Double IPA

$8.00

Grass Valley Pale Ale

$7.50

Grass Valley IPA

$8.00

White Wine Bottle

Grandial Brut 750ml

$28.00

Steorra

$40.00

Collier Chard BTL

$38.00

Vie Di Romans PG

$65.00

J. Lohr riverside chard

$35.00

Sauv Blanc

$45.00

Delamonte Brute

$95.00

Cline

$35.00

Belle Glos Rose

$75.00

Nevada City Chard

$65.00

Carl Graff Btl

$48.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Elouan Rose

$45.00

MFN Chard

$55.00

Old Country Cellars Chardonnay

$75.00

Nevada City Fume Blanc

$48.00

Food Sunday brunch

Kids Brunch

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Father's Day Brunch

BBQ Benedict

$35.00

Veggie Frittata

$35.00

Cajun Grilled Salmon

$35.00

Grilled Smoked Turkey Melt

$35.00

Coconut French Toast

$35.00

Chicken and Waffles

$35.00

Skewer n Eggs

$35.00

Station Brunch Burger

$35.00

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Add Pastry Basket

$5.00

Cocktails

Ginless Gimlet

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Sangria

$15.00

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Patio Beer and Wine

POG Seltzer

$6.50

Black Berry Seltzer

$6.50

Hazy IPA

$6.50

Honey Wheat Ale

$6.50

Pale Ale

$6.50

West Coast IPA

$6.50

Rose

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Rose Bottle

$48.00

Chard Bottle

$48.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Pinot Bottle

$48.00

Food

Gambas HH

$15.00

Garlic Fries

$10.00

Napa Flatbread

$17.00

Skewers

$13.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for joining us and think of us for your next event or wedding

Location

400 Railroad Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959

Directions

Gallery
Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center image
Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center image
Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center image

