Alexandria Brewing Company

7926 Alexandria Pike

Alexandria, KY 41001

LITER AND FILL

GLASS AMBER

$23.99

GLASS HEATON

$23.99

GLASS HENKER

$23.99

GLASS FEST

$23.99

GLASS Infinite Zest

$23.99

GLASS APPLES

$23.99

GLASS ANNS

$23.99

GLASS Reg Dom

$23.99

REFILL

AMBER REFILL

$10.00

HEATON REFILL

$10.00

HENKER REFILL

$10.00

FEST REFILL

$10.00

APPLES REFILL

$10.00

ANNS REFILL

$10.00

Infinite Zest

$10.00

RDB Refill

$10.00

empty soulless liter glass

Glass only

$14.99

Merchandise

Small

$17.99

Medium

$17.99

Large

$17.99

XL

$17.99

XXL

$19.99

3XL

$19.99
Brewhouse Dogbones

Brewhouse Dogbones

$5.00

Treats for your pup made by kids with special needs out of our spent grain.

Half Pint

$4.00

Mini Snifter

$4.00

Growler

$5.00

Pub Glass

$5.00

SMALL

$17.99

MEDIUM

$17.99

LARGE

$17.99

XL

$17.99

2XL

$20.99

3XL

$20.99

3 Year Hoody - Small

$24.99Out of stock

3 Year Hoody - Medium

$24.99Out of stock
Logo Sticker, Full Color

Logo Sticker, Full Color

$1.00

Our full color logo

Long Chain w/ Charm

Long Chain w/ Charm

$5.00

Tag A Brew necklace with a charm and tag.

Short Chain with Tag Only

Short Chain with Tag Only

$2.00

Short chain Tag A Brew with tag only

Metallica Small

$17.99

Metallica Medium

$17.99

Metallica Large

$17.99

Metallica XL

$17.99

Metallica 2XL

$17.99

Metallica 3XL

$19.99

B&W Spray Small

$17.99

B&W Spray Medium

$17.99

B&W Spray Large

$17.99

B&W Spray XL

$17.99

B&W 2XL

$17.99

B&W 3XL

$19.99

Blood Red Small

$17.99

Blood Red Medium

$17.99

Blood Red Large

$17.99

Blood Red XL

$17.99

Blood Red 2XL

$17.99Out of stock

CC Purple Small

$17.99

CC Purple Medium

$17.99

CC Purple Large

$17.99Out of stock

CC Purple XL

$17.99

CC Purple XXL

$17.99Out of stock

Love B&W Medium

$17.99Out of stock

Love B&W XL

$17.99

Love B&W XXL

$17.99

Small

$17.99

Medium

$17.99

Large

$17.99

XL

$17.99

XXL

$17.99

3XL

$19.99
Used Barrel

Used Barrel

$85.00

Used bourbon barrels, multiple varieties.

V LARGE RED

$8.99Out of stock

V 2XL RED

$8.99Out of stock

Pink Small

$17.99

Pink Medium

$17.99

Pink Large

$17.99

Pink XL

$17.99

Pink 2XL

$17.99

Gray V small

$8.99

Crew Red Small

$8.99

Crew Red Large

$8.99

Crew Gray Small

$8.99

Tank Small

$17.99

Tank Medium

$17.99

Tank Large

$17.99

Tank XL

$17.99

Tank XXL

$17.99Out of stock

Barrel Head Preorder

$80.00

ABC Cans and Bottles

CROWLER SPECIAL

$6.99

Battle Won

$9.99

Flesh of the Pumpkin 4pk

$9.99

Threshold

$11.99

SA Raspberry B Cake

$19.99

SA Original

$19.99

Cecilias Grace 750ml

$13.99

Cocktails To-Go

Alexandria Mule

$40.00

A Growler (1/2 Gallon) of our Alexandria Mule: New Riff Bourbon, our house made ginger beer, lime, and cherry. We recommend serving it over ice.

Moscow Mule

$40.00

A Growler (1/2 Gallon) of Moscow Mule: Wheatley Vodka, our house made ginger beer, and lime. We recommend serving it over ice.

Kentucky Mule

$40.00

A Growler (1/2 Gallon) of our Kentucky Mule: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, our house made ginger beer, and lime. We recommend serving it over ice.

Wild Mule

$40.00

A Growler (1/2 Gallon) of our Wild Mule: New Riff BBA Gin, our house made ginger beer, and lime. We recommend serving this over ice.

Norse Driver

$40.00

This is 64 ounces (half gallon) of our take on a screwdriver. We take Wheatley Vodka, blend it with orange juice, and top it off with some soda water, which opens up the citrus in the orange juice. We recommend serving this over ice.

Kegs

If you are purchasing a keg for the first time, you must select Keg Deposit". If you are purchasing a keg and returning a previous purchased keg, select "Keg Exchange". Please call 859-694-6999 if you have any questions.

'Till the Battle Is Won

$125.00Out of stock

'Till The Battle is Won Requiem

$135.00

Ale of Eris (Pink Boots Beer)

$125.00

Alexandria Amber

$110.00Out of stock

All In Blonde

$110.00Out of stock

All In Blonde - Variant

$125.00

Ann's Sweet White Ale

$110.00Out of stock

Bareknuckle Brawler

$110.00

BBA Grain in Blood American Barley Wine

$185.00Out of stock

Cecilia's Grace Trappist-style Quad

$140.00Out of stock

Das Henker Pineapple Habanero

$135.00Out of stock

Double Murk

$145.00

Garden of Heaton

$110.00Out of stock

Go Hop Yourself

$165.00Out of stock

Hopkamp Six

$135.00

Irish Traveler

$110.00Out of stock

JWR Trappist-style Trippel

$140.00

Little Miss Scare All

$125.00Out of stock

Murk: A Milk Stout

$120.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$115.00Out of stock

Samhain Of My Soul 1/6 BBL

$110.00

Saturn Ascends - BBA Russian Imperial Stout

$185.00

Saturn Ascends Variant

$190.00Out of stock

The Incomparable Mr. Flannery

$120.00

Threshold

$135.00

'Till The Battle is Won - 1/2 Barrel

$175.00Out of stock

Alexandria Amber - 1/2 Barrel

$130.00

Das Henker - 1/2 Barrel

$140.00Out of stock

Gingerale

$248.00

Comedy Folks! YES!

MW Comedy Tour

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a small town brewery with taproom. We are "brewed in Cincinnati tradition. Proudly made in Kentucky."

7926 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001

