Alexandria Brewing Company
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a small town brewery with taproom. We are "brewed in Cincinnati tradition. Proudly made in Kentucky."
7926 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001
