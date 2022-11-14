Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alex's Taco & Wings 2202 circle dr

review star

No reviews yet

2202 circle dr

columbia, TN 38401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Alex’s Specialities

Arrachera

$17.25

Botana De Camaron

$15.00

Camarones A La Diabla

$15.00

Camarones Locos

$20.00+

Carne Asada

$14.00

Chicken Fries

$9.25

Chilaquiles Verdes O Rojos

$12.00

Cocktail De Camaron

$17.00

Costilla Asadas

$17.25

Gorditas

$4.00

Huarache Lengua

$12.00

Huarache Tripa

$12.00

Huaraches

$9.00

Mojarra Frita

$13.00

Mulita

$3.00

Picadita Lengua

$3.80

Picadita Tripa

$3.80

Picaditas

$3.00

Platanos Fritos

$3.00

Sope Lengua

$3.80

Sope Tripa

$3.80

Sopes

$3.00

Steak Fries

$9.25

Tamales De Rajas

$2.50

Tamales Oaxaquenos

$3.00

Tamales Verdes

$2.50

Tlayudas Oaxaquenas

$15.00

Tostadas De Camaron

$4.00

Caldos

Caldo 7 Mares

$17.00

Caldo Camarones

$13.00

Caldo Res

$13.00

Chimichangas

Chimichanga Grilled Chicken

$10.25

Chimichanga Grilled Shimp

$11.25

Chimichanga Grilled Steak

$10.25

Chimichanga Shreeded Chicken

$9.25

Chimichanga Shreeded Ground Beef

$9.25

Chimichanga Supreme

$11.25

Chimichanga à la carte

$6.99

Dips

Cheese Dip

$4.25+

Chorizo Dip

$4.25+

Gualcamole Dip

$3.25+

Fresh Guacamole

$4.25+

Bean Dip

$4.25+

Drinks

Agua Mineral Preparada

$4.99

Aguas Frescas/Fruit Water

$3.50

Arroz Con Leche

$4.00

Avena

$4.00

Cafe

$2.50

Champurrado

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Electrolit

$3.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Kids fruit water

$2.50

Kids Soda

$2.00

Leche

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mexican Soda 1/2 LT

$3.50

Mexican Soda 12 OZ

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sports Drinks

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Suero Oral

$5.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes Chicken

$8.95

Enchiladas Verdes Ground Beef

$8.95

Enchiladas Rojas Chicken

$8.95

Enchiladas Rojas Ground Beef

$8.95

Cheese Enchiladas

$8.95

Enchiladas Supreme

$9.50

Extras

Tortillas Maiz

$2.00

Tortillas Harina

$2.00

Crema

$2.00

Shered Cheese

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$2.00

Nopales

$3.99

Orden de Aguacate

$3.99

Extra Aguacate

$1.50

Cebolla asada

$2.00

Curtidos

$3.99

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Wing Sauce 6oz

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Cebollines

$2.00

Camaron pelado 8 pz

$3.00

Costilla Extra

$4.99

Mayonesa

$2.00

Telera

$2.00

Salsa Chips 6oz

$2.00

Salsa Chips 16oz

$4.99

Salsa Chips 32oz

$7.99

Rabanos

$2.00

Limones

$2.00

Huevo extra

$1.50

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$11.25

Chicken Fajitas

$11.25

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$14.25

Fajitas Fundidas

$12.25

Fajitas Jalisco

$13.25

Fajitas Hawaiian

$12.50

Fajitas Alex

$15.25

Molcajete

$17.25

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$5.99+

Steak Fried Rice

$7.99+

Chicken Fried Rice

$7.99+

Shrimp Fried RIce

$8.99+

House Special Fried Rice

$8.99+

Kids Menu

Kids 3pc Tenders

$5.29

Kids Burrito

$5.29

Kids Chicken Feliz

$5.29

Kids Quesadilla

$5.29

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.29

Kids Nachos

$5.29

Side de Asada con cheese dip

$6.99

Side de Pollo con cheese dip

$6.99

Kids combo tacos

Nachos

Nachos Shredded Chicken

$7.99

Nachos Shredded Ground Beef

$7.99

Nachos Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Nachos Grilled Steak

$8.99

Nachos Grilled Shrimp

$9.99

Nachos Jalisco Chicken, Steak and Shrimp

$10.50

Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Platillo especial

Bisteck Mx

$12.00

Carnitas en salsa

$12.00

Charola de Tacos

$70.00

Consome de Borrego

$15.00

Filete Pescado

$12.00

Filete Solo

$5.99

Hamburguesa

$7.99

Huevo Revuelto

$10.00

Huevos Oax

$12.00

Libra de Carne

$14.99

Libra de Lengua

$35.00

Libra de Tripa

$35.00

Menudo

$15.00

Pechuga a la plancha

$12.00

Quesadilla Flor Calabaza

$13.25

Tacos dorados

$9.25

Empanadas

$10.00

Milanesa Pollo

$12.00

Pozole

$12.00

Mole

$13.00

Enmoladas

$13.00

Amarillo de pollo

$13.00

Orden de Camaron

$6.99

Postres

3 Leches

$4.25

Churros

$4.25

Salads

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Steak Salad

$8.99

Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Sides

Arroz

$2.99

Arroz y Frijol

$2.99

Charola Gde Arroz

$40.00

Charola Gde Arroz Frito

$80.00

Charola Gde Arroz Frito con Carne

$100.00

Charola Gde Frijol

$40.00

Charola Med Arroz

$20.00

Charola Med Arroz Frito

$40.00

Charola Med Arroz Frito con Carne

$60.00

Charola Med Frijol

$20.00

Fries

$2.99

Frijol

$2.99

Frijol negro

$3.99

Large Beans

$4.99

Large Fries

$4.99

Large Rice

$4.99

Street Tacos

Asada/Grilled Steak Street Taco

$2.50

Pastor/Marinated Pork Street Taco

$2.50

Pollo/Grilled Chicken Street Taco

$2.50

Camaron/Fresh Shrimp Street Taco

$2.50

Carnitas/Pulled Pork Street Taco

$2.50

Pescado/Fresh Tilapia Street Taco

$2.50

Carne Molida/Ground Beef Street Taco

$2.50

Buche/Pork Stomach Street Taco

$2.50

Chorizo/Pork Sausage Street Taco

$2.50

Lengua/Tongue Street Taco

$3.80

Tripas/Grilled Tripes Steet Taco

$3.80

Suadero Street Taco

$3.00

Borrego Street Taco

$3.00

Cueritos Street Taco

$2.50

Shredded Chicken Street Taco

$2.50

4 Asada/Grilled Steak Street Tacos

$9.25

4 Pastor/Marinated Pork Street Tacos

$9.25

4 Pollo/Grilled Chicken Street Tacos

$9.25

4 Camaron/Fresh Shrimp Street Tacos

$9.25

4 Carnitas/Pulled Pork Street Tacos

$9.25

4 Pescado/Fresh Tilapia Street Tacos

$9.25

4 Carne Molida/Ground Beef Street Tacos

$9.25

4 Buche/Pork Stomach Street Tacos

$9.25

4 Chorizo/Pork Sausage Street Tacos

$9.25

4 Tacos Street Tacos

$9.25

4 Cueritos Street Tacos

$9.25

4 Shredded Chicken Street Tacos

$9.25

Taco Salad

Taco Salad Shredded Chicken

$7.99

Taco Salad Shredded Ground Beef

$7.99

Taco Salad Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Taco Salad Grilled Steak

$8.99

Taco Salad Grilled Shrimp

$9.99

Taco Salad Jalisco Chicken, Steak and Shrimp

$10.50

Tenders

Tenders 6 pcs

$7.29+

Tenders 10 pcs

$11.59+

Tenders 20 pcs

$22.99+

Tenders 30 pcs

$33.99+

Tenders 50 pcs

$55.99+

Tenders 75 pcs

$82.99+

Tenders 100 pcs

$110.99+

Tender 1 pc

$1.25

Texas Style Tacos

Asada/Grilled Steak Texas Taco

$2.50

Pastor/Marinated Pork Texas Taco

$2.50

Pollo/Grilled Chicken Texas Taco

$2.50

Camaron/Fresh Shrimp Texas Taco

$2.50

Camitas/Pulled Pork Texas Taco

$2.50

Pescado/Fresh Tilapia Texas Taco

$2.50

Carne Molida/Ground Beef Texas Taco

$2.50

Buche/Pork Stomach Texas Taco

$2.50

Chorizo/Pork Sausage Texas Taco

$2.50

Tripas/Grilled Tripes Texas Taco

$3.80

Shredded Chicken Texas Tacos

$2.50

Lenguas/Tongue Texas Tacos

$3.80

4 T Asada/Grilled Steak Texas

$9.25

4 T Pastor/Marinated Pork Texas

$9.25

4 T Pollo/Grilled Chicken Texas

$9.25

4 T Camaron/Fresh Shrimp Texas

$9.25

4 T Camitas/Pulled Pork Texas

$9.25

4 T Pescado/Fresh Tilapia Texas

$9.25

4 T Carne Molida/Ground Beef Texas

$9.25

4 T Buche/Pork Stomach Texas

$9.25

4 T Chorizo/Pork Sausage Texas

$9.25

4 T Cueritos Texas

$9.25

4 T Suadero Texas

$9.25

4 Tacos Texas

$9.25

4 Shredded Chicken Texas Tacos

$9.25

Wings

Wings 6 pcs

$7.29+

Wings 10 pcs

$11.59+

Wings 16 Piece

$20.50

Wings 20 pcs

$22.99+

Wings 30 pcs

$33.99+

Wings 50 pcs

$55.99+

Wings 75 pcs

$82.99+

Wings 100 pcs

$110.99+

Wing 1 pcs

$1.25

NFL Wings

$0.99

Lunch After 2 Menu

2 Tamales COMBO

$9.25

3 Tacos COMBO

$9.25

Burrito

$9.25

Chicken Breast Spinach

$9.25

Chicken Feliz

$9.25

Chicken Veggie

$9.25

Quesadilla

$9.25

Steak Feliz

$9.25

Torta

$9.25

Quesadilla à la carte

$7.99

Quesadilla Maiz

$11.25

Quesadilla Maiz Sola

$9.99

Burrito a la carte

$6.99

Burritos Fainting Goat

B. Chorizo

$4.50

B. Veggie

$4.50

B. Beacon

$4.50

B. Steak

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The flavors of Mexico have been passed down from generation to generation gaining perfection every step of the way. Delight your wings w our homemade sauce

Website

Location

2202 circle dr, columbia, TN 38401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bypass Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1806 Shady Brook St Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
Don Pepe's Mexican Grill - Columbia
orange star4.2 • 376
1202 S James Campbell Blvd #2b Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
Tuck's Place Sports Grille
orange star4.3 • 278
102 Depot Street Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
Betty's Parkway Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
Asgard Brewing Company
orange star5.0 • 371
104 E 5th St Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6 Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in columbia

Cocina Real
orange star4.5 • 478
5021 Trotwood Ave Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
Don Pepe's Mexican Grill - Columbia
orange star4.2 • 376
1202 S James Campbell Blvd #2b Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
Asgard Brewing Company
orange star5.0 • 371
104 E 5th St Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
Tuck's Place - Quick Bites
orange star4.3 • 278
1050 N James Campbell Blvd Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
Tuck's Place Sports Grille
orange star4.3 • 278
102 Depot Street Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near columbia
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston