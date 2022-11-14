Alex's Taco & Wings 2202 circle dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The flavors of Mexico have been passed down from generation to generation gaining perfection every step of the way. Delight your wings w our homemade sauce
Location
2202 circle dr, columbia, TN 38401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Pepe's Mexican Grill - Columbia
4.2 • 376
1202 S James Campbell Blvd #2b Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurant
Betty's Parkway Restaurant
No Reviews
912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in columbia
Don Pepe's Mexican Grill - Columbia
4.2 • 376
1202 S James Campbell Blvd #2b Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurant