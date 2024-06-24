Alfa Bagels
587 State Rt 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Breakfast
On a Bagel
- Butter$2.35
- Cream Cheese$3.05
- Low Fat Cream Cheese$3.20
- Cream Cheese & Jelly$3.45
- Peanut Butter & Jelly$3.75
- Vegetable CC$3.75
- Olive & Pimento CC$3.75
- Lox Spread$4.45
- Jelly$2.25
- Peanut Butter$3.45
- Walnut Raisin CC$3.75
- Low Fat Vegetable CC$3.90
- Scallion CC$3.75
- Whitefish Salad$4.75
- Nova, CC, Tom. & Onion$8.75
- Butter & Jelly$2.75
- American Cheese$4.75
- Swiss Cheese$4.75
- Provolone Cheese$4.75
Breakfast Sandwiches
Omelets
Farm Fresh Eggs
Coffee
Hungry Man Special
Espresso Bar
Lunch
Overstuffed Sandwiches
Stuffed Wraps
Fresh Garden Salads
- Tossed Salad$7.50
- Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, lettuce, olives & croutons$7.95
- Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, Bermuda onions, kalamata olives & feta cheese$7.95
- Balsamic Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons & onions$10.95
- Roasted Pepper, Tomato, Onion & Fresh Mozzarella Salad$10.95
- Chef Salad
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumbers, peppers$10.95
- Bacon Ranch Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, Bermuda onions, green peppers, bacon bits & ranch dressing$8.50
- Grilled Portobello Mushroom Salad
Grilled portobello mushroom, mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers Bermuda onions, roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella$10.00
- Special Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, Bermuda onions, green peppers, bacon bits, 3 bean salad, artichoke hearts & croutons$10.00
Combo Sandwiches
- 1. Hot Pastrami & Corned Beef$8.95
- 2. Turkey Breast & Ham$8.95
- 3. Grilled Chicken Breast
With melted provolone, lettuce & tomato with mayo$8.95
- 4. Grilled Chicken & Roasted Peppers$8.95
- 5. Chicken Philly Sub with Mayo$8.95
- 6. Grilled Chicken Breast Sub
With roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella$9.95
- 7. Alfa Chicken Club
Triple decker on rye with Russian dressing, swiss, bacon, lett & tom$8.95
- 8. Roasted Peppers & Fresh Mozzarella Sub$8.95
- 9. Turkey Breast Sub
With roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella$9.95
- 10. Roast Beef & Swiss, Tomato & Mayo$9.95
- 11. Reuben - Grilled Corned Beef
With melted swiss, sauerkraut & russian dressing$9.95
- 11. Reuben - Pastrami
With melted Swiss, sauerkraut & Russian dressing$9.95
- 12. Italian Sub / Ham, Salami, Provolone, Capaccola
With lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar$9.95
- 13. Chicken Cordon Bleu$9.95
Triple Decker Club Sandwiches
Hot Hot Hot
Paninis
- Chicken Focaccia
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella on focaccia$8.95
- Portobello Focaccia
Grilled sliced portobello mushrooms with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette$7.95
- Gyro Panini
Sliced gyro strips with lettuce, tomato, red onion & tzatziki sauce on sub$8.95
- Veggie Panini
Fresh grilled vegetables topped with provolone cheese, with oil & vinegar on sub$7.95
Burgers
Homemade Soups
Lunch Sides
Pastries & Snacks
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Northern NJ's Finest Hand Rolled Water Bagels
587 State Rt 10, Randolph, NJ 07869