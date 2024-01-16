Alfalfa Downtown Hoboken
92 Bloomfield Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Menu (Current)
Signature Salads
- Miso Sesame Crunch Salad (New)
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], roasted broccoli, edamame, watermelon radish, sugar snap peas, scallions, roasted tofu, black sesame seeds, tamari miso vinaigrette$13.95
- Spicy Calabrian Caesar Salad
romaine, free-range roasted chicken, hot cherry peppers, croutons, freshly-grated parmigiano reggiano, crispy shallots, homemade spicy calabrian caesar dressing$15.95
- Peruvian Chicken Salad
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), free-range peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa$15.95
- Greek Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette$13.45
- Laguna Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette$13.45
- West Coast Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, sliced almonds, alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette$14.45
- OG Cardini Salad (Nut-Free)
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, caesar dressing$15.45
- Cobb Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], thick cut smoked bacon, avocado, free-range hard boiled egg, crispy shallots, corn, grape tomatoes, local mozzarella cheese, red wine poppy vinaigrette$15.45
- Buffalo Goddess Salad
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch$13.95
- Dear Darla Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce],apples, homemade candied walnuts, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, dried cranberries, sweet waldorf dressing$12.45
- Wild Harvest Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], wild rice, sweet potato, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, quinoa chickpea bites, apples, sliced almonds, champagne vinaigrette & house hot sauce drizzle$13.95
- Beyond Far East Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle$15.45
- The Sunflower Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, walnuts, garbanzo beans, apples, sunflower seeds, quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette$12.45
Signature Wraps in Flour Tortilla
- Miso Sesame Crunch Wrap (New)
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], roasted broccoli, edamame, watermelon radish, sugar snap peas, scallions, roasted tofu, black sesame seeds, tamari miso vinaigrette$12.95
- Spicy Calabrian Caesar Wrap
romaine, free-range roasted chicken, hot cherry peppers, croutons, freshly-grated parmigiano reggiano, crispy shallots, homemade spicy calabrian caesar dressing$14.95
- Peruvian Chicken Wrap
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa$14.95
- Greek Wrap
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Quinoa Mix, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pita Chips, Red Onions. Dressing: Lemon Herb Vinaigrette$12.45
- Laguna Wrap
alfalfa mix (chopped romaine, shredded kale, butter lettuce), avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette.$12.45
- West Coast Wrap
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Avocado, Medjool Dates, Strawberries, Red Onions, Goat cheese, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Alfalfa Balsamic Vinaigrette$13.45
- OG Cardini Wrap (Nut-Free)
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmesan. Dressing: Caesar (Dairy-free)$14.45
- Cobb Wrap
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], thick cut bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, crispy shallots, corn, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red wine poppy vinaigrette$14.45
- Buffalo Goddess Wrap
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, shredded brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch$12.95
- Dear Darla Wrap
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Apples, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries. Sweet Waldorf dressing$11.45
- Wild Harvest Wrap
Alfalfa Mix, Wild Rice, Shredded Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Goat Cheese, Quinoa Chickpea Bites, Apples, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette + Hot Sauce Drizzle$12.95
- Beyond Far East Wrap
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle$14.45
- The Sunflower Wrap
Alfalfa Mix (Romaine, Butter Lettuce, Chopped Kale), avocado, walnuts, garbanzo beans, apples, sunflower seeds, quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette.$11.45
Build Your Own Salad
Homemade Gluten-Free Doughnuts
- Blueberry Buttercream Doughnut JDJ (Summer Seasonal)
homemade buttercream infused with blueberry jam topped with fresh blueberries (contains almond extract)$4.50
- Orange Creamsicle Doughnut (Summer Seasonal)
orange glaze topped with a dollop of homemade whipped cream and a sprinkle of fresh orange zest (contains almond extract)$4.00
- Passionfruit Tajin (Summer Seasonal)
passion fruit glaze topped with fresh lime zest and tajin (contains almond extract)$3.50
- Fairy Bread Doughnut
australian butter glaze & round rainbow sprinkles (contains almond extract)$3.50
- Mascarpone Doughnut
mascarpone cream filled, topped with powdered sugar (contains almond extract)$3.50
- Lavender Doughnut
lavender infused glaze & sprinkled dried lavender (contains almond extract)$3.50
- Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut
classic chocolate glaze & rainbow sprinkles (contains almond extract)$3.50
- Lemon Thyme Doughnut
lemon and thyme infused glaze & sprinkled dried thyme (contains almond extract)$3.50
- Nutella Bites (3 Total)
three cinnamon sugar doughnut holes with nutella (contains almond extract)$2.50
Breakfast Burritos
- Homemade Chorizo Burrito
Flour tortilla, homemade chorizo, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, Manchego and Oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol ***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed**$12.95
- Ancho Potato Burrito
Flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, ancho chile potatoes, mexican cheddar and pepper jack, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol ***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed**$10.95
Drinks
- Strawberry Basil Lemonade (Summer Seasonal - 16 oz)
fresh pressed seasonal strawberries and basil combined with our classic ginger turmeric lemonade$5.50
- Ginger Turmeric Lemonade (16 oz)
fresh pressed lemon juice and ginger with golden turmeric, lightly sweetened with agave$3.75
- Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (11.3 fl oz)
The Mountain Valley Spring is a source of wonder, inspiration and crisp, pure American spring water. Flowing fresh from the heart of the Ouachita Mountains, this natural, untamed source inspires our devotion to America's pristine wilderness. We actively protect over 2,000 acres of Ouachita Forest, preserving the quality of our spring and vitality of the surrounding land. Bottled at the original spring source since 1871, the Mountain Valley is America's original premium spring water.$3.50
- Bottled Water (16oz)
Still Water$2.50
- United Sodas - Blackberry Jam$3.50
- United Sodas - Pear Elderflower$3.50
- United Sodas - Sour Blueberry$3.50
- United Sodas - Strawberry Basil$3.50
- United Sodas - Young Mango$3.50
- United Sodas - Extra Peach$3.50
Coffee & Teas by Intelligentsia
- Cold Brew Coffee (16 oz)
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic blend steeped overnight with hints of chocolate and molasses$5.00
- Organic Oat Milk Matcha Latte (16 oz)$6.00
- Iced Latte (16 oz)
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with your choice of milk over ice$5.50
- Organic Crimson Iced Tea (16 oz)
Intelligentsia's Kilogram Crimson Iced Tea: stalwart caffeine-free herbal blend seamlessly blends tart with sweet to create succulent, fruity refreshment. Flavors of blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry are combined with hibiscus to provide a dazzling scarlet hue.$3.75
- Crimson Palmer Iced Tea (16 oz)
A blend of our homemade ginger turmeric lemonade with Intelligentsia's Kilogram Crimson Iced Tea$3.75
- Organic Classic Black Iced Tea (16 oz)
Intelligentsia's Black Iced Tea: Bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot. Crisp and slightly citrusy, Classic evokes memories of iced tea with a slice of lemon.$3.75
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Cappuccino
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with your choice of steamed milk$4.50
- Hot Coffee
Intelligentsia's signature Illumination blend with notes of caramel and stone fruit$2.50
- Latte
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with your choice of steamed milk$4.50
- Organic Oat Milk Chai Latte (16 oz)
Intelligentsia's organic chai with oat milk$5.50
- Hot Teas by Kilogram
Kilogram Tea, procured by Intelligentsia, is an American tea company sourcing fresh, and compelling teas that reflect peaks in season, land and process.$3.00
- Espresso
Intelligentsia's signature Black Cat Classic Espresso with flavor notes of Chocolate + Molasses$3.00
- Americano
Intelligentsia's signature Black Cat Classic Espresso with flavor notes of Chocolate + Molasses mixed with filtered water$3.00
Bone Broth & Other Goods
Downtown Hoboken
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
92 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030