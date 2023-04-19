- Home
Alfalfa Jersey City
160 First Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Popular Items
Signature Salads
Laguna Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette
Greek Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette
West Coast Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, sliced almonds, alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette
OG Cardini Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, sliced almonds, caesar dressing
Buffalo Goddess Salad
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, shredded brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch
Peruvian Chicken Salad
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa
Dear Darla Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce],apples, homemade candied walnuts, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, dried cranberries, sweet waldorf dressing
Wild Harvest Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], wild rice, sweet potato, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, quinoa chickpea bites, apples, sliced almonds, champagne vinaigrette & house hot sauce drizzle
Beyond Far East Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle
The Sunflower Salad
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, walnuts, garbanzo beans, apples, sunflower seeds, quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette
Signature Wraps in Flour Tortilla
Laguna Wrap
alfalfa mix (chopped romaine, shredded kale, butter lettuce), avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette.
Greek Wrap
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Quinoa Mix, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pita Chips, Red Onions. Dressing: Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
West Coast Wrap
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Avocado, Medjool Dates, Strawberries, Red Onions, Goat cheese, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Alfalfa Balsamic Vinaigrette
OG Cardini Wrap
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Caesar (Dairy-free)
Peruvian Chicken Wrap
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa
Buffalo Goddess Wrap
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, shredded brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch
Dear Darla Wrap
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Apples, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries. Sweet Waldorf dressing
Wild Harvest Wrap
Alfalfa Mix, Wild Rice, Shredded Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Goat Cheese, Quinoa Chickpea Bites, Apples, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette + Hot Sauce Drizzle
Beyond Far East Wrap
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle
The Sunflower Wrap
Alfalfa Mix (Romaine, Butter Lettuce, Chopped Kale), avocado, walnuts, garbanzo beans, apples, sunflower seeds, quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette.
Build Your Own Salad
Homemade Gluten-Free Doughnuts
Lavender Doughnut
lavender infused glaze & sprinkled dried lavender (contains almond extract)
Fairy Bread Doughnut
australian butter glaze & round rainbow sprinkles (contains almond extract)
Mascarpone Doughnut
mascarpone cream filled, topped with powdered sugar (contains almond extract)
Lemon Thyme Doughnut
bright & fresh citrus glaze topped with fresh thyme (contains almond extract)