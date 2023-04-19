Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alfalfa Jersey City

160 First Street

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Signature Salads

Our signature salads crafted with the highest quality ingredients, organic and/or local when in season. Alfalfa dressings are all homemade.
Laguna Salad

Laguna Salad

$12.95

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.45

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette

West Coast Salad

West Coast Salad

$13.45

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, sliced almonds, alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette

OG Cardini Salad

OG Cardini Salad

$14.95

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, sliced almonds, caesar dressing

Buffalo Goddess Salad

Buffalo Goddess Salad

$13.45

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, shredded brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch

Peruvian Chicken Salad

Peruvian Chicken Salad

$14.95

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa

Dear Darla Salad

Dear Darla Salad

$12.45

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce],apples, homemade candied walnuts, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, dried cranberries, sweet waldorf dressing

Wild Harvest Salad

Wild Harvest Salad

$13.45

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], wild rice, sweet potato, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, quinoa chickpea bites, apples, sliced almonds, champagne vinaigrette & house hot sauce drizzle

Beyond Far East Salad

Beyond Far East Salad

$13.95

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle

The Sunflower Salad

The Sunflower Salad

$11.45

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, walnuts, garbanzo beans, apples, sunflower seeds, quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette

Signature Wraps in Flour Tortilla

Our signature wraps crafted with the highest quality ingredients. They are not gluten-free. Alfalfa dressings are all homemade.
Laguna Wrap

Laguna Wrap

$11.95

alfalfa mix (chopped romaine, shredded kale, butter lettuce), avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette.

Greek Wrap

Greek Wrap

$11.45

Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Quinoa Mix, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pita Chips, Red Onions. Dressing: Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

West Coast Wrap

West Coast Wrap

$12.45

Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Avocado, Medjool Dates, Strawberries, Red Onions, Goat cheese, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Alfalfa Balsamic Vinaigrette

OG Cardini Wrap

OG Cardini Wrap

$13.95

Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Caesar (Dairy-free)

Peruvian Chicken Wrap

Peruvian Chicken Wrap

$13.95

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa

Buffalo Goddess Wrap

Buffalo Goddess Wrap

$12.45

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, shredded brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch

Dear Darla Wrap

Dear Darla Wrap

$11.45

Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Apples, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries. Sweet Waldorf dressing

Wild Harvest Wrap

Wild Harvest Wrap

$12.45

Alfalfa Mix, Wild Rice, Shredded Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Goat Cheese, Quinoa Chickpea Bites, Apples, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette + Hot Sauce Drizzle

Beyond Far East Wrap

Beyond Far East Wrap

$12.95

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle

The Sunflower Wrap

The Sunflower Wrap

$10.45

Alfalfa Mix (Romaine, Butter Lettuce, Chopped Kale), avocado, walnuts, garbanzo beans, apples, sunflower seeds, quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette.

Build Your Own Salad

Choose your base of greens. Select up to five (5) complimentary toppings. Each additional topping is 0.50. Add one of our Premiums, Proteins, & Cheeses, priced a la carte. Alfalfa Dressings are all homemade.
Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$10.45

Homemade Gluten-Free Doughnuts

Lavender Doughnut

Lavender Doughnut

$3.00Out of stock

lavender infused glaze & sprinkled dried lavender (contains almond extract)

Fairy Bread Doughnut

Fairy Bread Doughnut

$3.00

australian butter glaze & round rainbow sprinkles (contains almond extract)

Mascarpone Doughnut

Mascarpone Doughnut

$3.00

mascarpone cream filled, topped with powdered sugar (contains almond extract)

Lemon Thyme Doughnut

Lemon Thyme Doughnut

$3.00Out of stock

bright & fresh citrus glaze topped with fresh thyme (contains almond extract)