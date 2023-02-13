Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alfalfa Recess Santa Monica

No reviews yet

2309 Main Street

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Popular Items

Laguna Salad (Recess)
OG Cardini Salad (Recess)

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$8.50

Signature Recess Salads

Peruvian Chicken Salad (Recess)

Peruvian Chicken Salad (Recess)

$11.00

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa

Greek Salad (Recess)

Greek Salad (Recess)

$10.00

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette

Laguna Salad (Recess)

Laguna Salad (Recess)

$11.00

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette

OG Cardini Salad (Recess)

OG Cardini Salad (Recess)

$11.00

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, caesar dressing

Buffalo Cauliflower Salad (Recess)

Buffalo Cauliflower Salad (Recess)

$10.00

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch

West Coast Salad (Recess)

West Coast Salad (Recess)

$10.00

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette

Beyond Far East Salad (Recess)

Beyond Far East Salad (Recess)

$10.00

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle

Signature Recess Wraps in Flour Tortilla

Peruvian Chicken Wrap (Recess)

Peruvian Chicken Wrap (Recess)

$11.00

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa

Greek Wrap (Recess)

Greek Wrap (Recess)

$10.00

Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Quinoa Mix, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pita Chips, Red Onions. Dressing: Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Laguna Wrap (Recess)

Laguna Wrap (Recess)

$11.00

alfalfa mix (chopped romaine, shredded kale, butter lettuce), avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette.

OG Cardini Wrap (Recess)

OG Cardini Wrap (Recess)

$11.00

Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Caesar (Dairy-free)

Buffalo Goddess Wrap (Recess)

Buffalo Goddess Wrap (Recess)

$10.00

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch

West Coast Wrap (Recess)

West Coast Wrap (Recess)

$10.00

Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Avocado, Medjool Dates, Strawberries, Red Onions, Goat cheese, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Alfalfa Balsamic Vinaigrette

Beyond Far East Wrap (Recess)

Beyond Far East Wrap (Recess)

$10.00

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle

Homemade Gluten-Free Doughnuts

Lavender Doughnut

Lavender Doughnut

$3.00

lavender infused glaze & sprinkled dried lavender (contains almond extract)

Fairy Bread Doughnut

Fairy Bread Doughnut

$3.00

australian butter glaze & round rainbow sprinkles (contains almond extract)

Lemon Thyme Doughnut

Lemon Thyme Doughnut

$3.00

bright & fresh citrus glaze topped with fresh thyme (contains almond extract)

Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut

Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut

$3.00

classic chocolate glaze & rainbow sprinkles (contains almond extract)

Nutella Bites (3 Total)

Nutella Bites (3 Total)

$2.50

three cinnamon sugar doughnut holes with nutella (contains almond extract)

Drinks

Ginger Turmeric Lemonade (16 oz)

Ginger Turmeric Lemonade (16 oz)

$3.50
Crimson Iced Tea (16 oz)

Crimson Iced Tea (16 oz)

$3.50

Intelligentsia's Kilogram Crimson Iced Tea: stalwart caffeine-free herbal blend seamlessly blends tart with sweet to create succulent, fruity refreshment. Flavors of blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry are combined with hibiscus to provide a dazzling scarlet hue.

Classic Black Iced Tea (16 oz)

Classic Black Iced Tea (16 oz)

$3.50

Intelligentsia's Black Iced Tea: Bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot. Crisp and slightly citrusy, Classic evokes memories of iced tea with a slice of lemon.

Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte (16 oz)

Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte (16 oz)

$5.00
Cold Brew (16 oz)

Cold Brew (16 oz)

$4.50

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic blend steeped overnight with hints of chocolate and molasses

Bottled Water (16oz)

$2.50

Still Water

*Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (16.9 fl oz)

*Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (16.9 fl oz)

$3.25

The Mountain Valley Spring is a source of wonder, inspiration and crisp, pure American spring water. Flowing fresh from the heart of the Ouachita Mountains, this natural, untamed source inspires our devotion to America's pristine wilderness. We actively protect over 2,000 acres of Ouachita Forest, preserving the quality of our spring and vitality of the surrounding land. Bottled at the original spring source since 1871, the Mountain Valley is America's original premium spring water.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to the Alfalfa Recess Hoboken school lunch ordering platform! Questions? recess@eatalfalfa.com

Location

2309 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Directions

