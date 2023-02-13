Alfalfa Recess Santa Monica
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to the Alfalfa Recess Hoboken school lunch ordering platform! Questions? recess@eatalfalfa.com
Location
2309 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Santa Monica
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurant