Alfalfa Recess Santa Monica

*Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (16.9 fl oz)

$3.25

The Mountain Valley Spring is a source of wonder, inspiration and crisp, pure American spring water. Flowing fresh from the heart of the Ouachita Mountains, this natural, untamed source inspires our devotion to America's pristine wilderness. We actively protect over 2,000 acres of Ouachita Forest, preserving the quality of our spring and vitality of the surrounding land. Bottled at the original spring source since 1871, the Mountain Valley is America's original premium spring water.