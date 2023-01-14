ALFEO'S ITALIAN KITCHEN 4821 Butler Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our wonderful dishes and atmosphere!
Location
4821 Butler Rd, Glyndon, MD 21071
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Olive Branch - Reisterstown
No Reviews
11706 Reisterstown Rd Reisterstown, MD 21136
View restaurant