Alfies Rocky Point
3 Reviews
41 Broadway
Rocky Point, NY 11778
Munchies
Mozzarella sticks
Served W/ Marinana Sauce
Wings
Traditional or Boneless
fried ravioli
Served W/ Marinana Sauce
Alfies famous FRIES
Seasoned Fries w/ Crumbled Bacon and Mozzaerlla
Potato, Bacon, Cheddar Soup
Chicken Ceasar Wrap Dressing On The Side
Pasta Fagioli
Pizza Kit
1/2 Doz Garlic knots
Alfies SALAD
Romaine Lettuce Topped w/ Mozz w/ House Dressing
Fried Calamari
Pasta Fagioli
Greens
Favorites
Alfies Burger Fries
Beef Burger w/ melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and fries
Alfies Veggie Burger Fries
Veggie Burger w/ melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and fries
Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries
Penne Alla Vodka
Creamy Pink Sauce w/ Prosciutto
Eggplant Rollatini Penne
Eggplant in Marinara Sauce, Stuffed w/ Ricotta and Mozzarella Served w/ Penne
Eggplant Parm Penne
Eggplant in Marinara Sauce, Covered w/ Mozzarella Served w/ Penne
Ravioli Marinara
Chicken Parmigiana Penne
Chicken in Marinara Sauce, Covered w/ Mozzarella Served w/ Penne
Sausage ,Peppers,onion In a Marinana Sauce W/ Penne
Sausage & Peppers in a Marinana Sauce, Served w/ Penne
Penne w/ Sausage & Broccoli Di Rabe, Sundried Tomato
Pasta Sauteed with Rabe, Sausage, Sundried Tomato, in Garlic & Oil
Penne & Meatballs in a Marinana Sauce
Penne Dinner With Marinara Sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana Penne
Lobster Ravioli
Linguini Red Clam Sauce
Linguini White Clam Sauce
Baked Manicotti (2)
Baked Stuffed Shells (4)
Hero
Extras
Single Garlic Knot
1/2 Doz Garlic knots
1 Dozen Knots
12oz Bottle Hot Honey
Special Order Double Knot
Broccoli Di Rabe
Sauteed in Garlic & Oil
Fries
Garlic Bread
Hot Honey Cup
Pizza Dough
Side Blue Cheese
Side of Meatballs
(2) Meatballs in Sauce
Side of Penne w/ Marinara Sauce
Side of Sausage
(2) Sausage in Sauce
Side Ranch
Side Of Grated Cheese
Side Of Ricotta
Side Of Buffalo Sauce
Reg Zeppole
Side Grilled Chicken (2)
Cake
3oz sauce
8oz sauce (half pint)
8 Oz (Half Pint) Vodka Sauce
Side Fried Chicken (2)
Ranbow Zep
Drizzle Hot Honey On Slice
Drizzle Hot Honey On Pie
Side Of Italian Dressing
Davids 4 Cookie
Buffalo Sauce
Cinnamon sugar knots
Side Of Anchovies (4 Pieces)
Strawberry Cheesecake Zepp
Banana Nutella Zep
Pizza
Neopolitan 18" Large Round
Neopolitan 14" Small Round
Sicilian Pie
Grandma Pie
Detroit
Gluten Free Personal
Gluten Free Personal Detroit
Margherita 18"
Fresh Mozz, Basil, San Marzano Plum Tomatoes
BBQ Chicken 18"
Buffalo Chicken 18"
White 18"
Ricotta and Mozz
Hawaiian 18"
Pineapple and Pepperoni
Margherita 14"
Fresh Mozz, Basil, San Marzano Plum Tomatoes
BBQ Chicken 14"
Buffalo Chicken 14"
White 14"
Hawaiian 14"
Salad 18"
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Olives, Dressing, on a Cheese Crust
Chicken Bacon Ranch 18"
Sausage & Broccoli Di Rabe 18"
Square Crispino Pie
Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"
14"Sausage & Broccoli Di Rabe
Calzone
Vodka Chicken Rectangle Pie
Vodka Sicilian Rectangle
Everything Pie Roni,sausage, Meatball, Mush, Pepper, Onion
Veggie Lover Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Rabe
Meat Lover Pie Roni, Sausage,meatball, Ham
Sicilian Marinara (No Mozz Cheese)
Salad 14"
18" Chicken Parm Pie
Stuffed Meat Pizza
18" Eggplant Brushetta
Chicken Francese Pizza
Cheezy Bread Pie
14" Nutella Pie
18" Crispino Round
Mickey Mouse
Loaded Potato 18"
Pizza By The Slice
Regular Slice
Sicilian Slice
Detroit Slice
White Slice
Quick Regular Slice
Quick Sicilian Slice
Quick Detroit Slice
Grandma Slice
Margherita Slice
Quick Premium Sicilian
Hot Pepp Detroit Slice
Buffalo chicken Slice
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
Chicken Parm Slice
Marinara Slice
Premium Detroit Slice
Garlic Knot Slice
BBQ chicken Slice
Vodka Detroit Slice
Premium Slice
Baked Ziti Slice
Garlic Knot Premium
Eggplant Crispino
Stuffed Vodka Detroit
Chicken Bruschetta Slice
Nutella Slice
Chicken Francese
Salad Slice W/ Chicken
Stuffed Slice (Meat)
MVP Grandma
Veggie Stuffed
Pizza Display
Beverage
Fountain Soda
16.9 Water
Pelligrino Water
Glass Coke Bottle
Can Soda
2 liter
Boylan Glass Soda
20 Ounce Seltser Bottle
4 Pack Boylan
6 Pack Oldfashion Coke
Seltser From Fountain
Manhattan Special
Celsius
Coffee
Hot Tea
Cappuccino
Treo Organic
Quick Choc Milk
Apple Juice
Espresso
Vegan
Beer/Alco Drinks
Dessert
Wine Bottle
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
41 Broadway, Rocky Point, NY 11778