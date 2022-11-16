Alfies imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Alfies Rocky Point

3 Reviews

41 Broadway

Rocky Point, NY 11778

Order Again

Popular Items

Neopolitan 18" Large Round
Chicken Parmigiana Hero
Sicilian Pie

Munchies

Mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella sticks

$9.99

Served W/ Marinana Sauce

Wings

Wings

$14.99

Traditional or Boneless

fried ravioli

fried ravioli

$10.99

Served W/ Marinana Sauce

Alfies famous FRIES

Alfies famous FRIES

$12.99

Seasoned Fries w/ Crumbled Bacon and Mozzaerlla

Potato, Bacon, Cheddar Soup

$6.99

Chicken Ceasar Wrap Dressing On The Side

$16.99

Pasta Fagioli

$6.99Out of stock

Pizza Kit

$12.99

1/2 Doz Garlic knots

$3.50

Alfies SALAD

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce Topped w/ Mozz w/ House Dressing

Fried Calamari

$16.99

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Greens

Alfies SALAD

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce Topped w/ Mozz w/ House Dressing

Southwest salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce , Corn, Black Bean, Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar Blend, w/ Ranch Dressing

Ceasar Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shredded Parmigiana, w/ Caesar dressing

Favorites

Alfies Burger Fries

$15.99

Beef Burger w/ melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and fries

Alfies Veggie Burger Fries

$12.99

Veggie Burger w/ melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and fries

Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries

$12.99

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.99

Creamy Pink Sauce w/ Prosciutto

Eggplant Rollatini Penne

$15.99

Eggplant in Marinara Sauce, Stuffed w/ Ricotta and Mozzarella Served w/ Penne

Eggplant Parm Penne

$15.99

Eggplant in Marinara Sauce, Covered w/ Mozzarella Served w/ Penne

Ravioli Marinara

$12.99

Chicken Parmigiana Penne

$18.99

Chicken in Marinara Sauce, Covered w/ Mozzarella Served w/ Penne

Sausage ,Peppers,onion In a Marinana Sauce W/ Penne

$19.99

Sausage & Peppers in a Marinana Sauce, Served w/ Penne

Penne w/ Sausage & Broccoli Di Rabe, Sundried Tomato

$19.99

Pasta Sauteed with Rabe, Sausage, Sundried Tomato, in Garlic & Oil

Penne & Meatballs in a Marinana Sauce

$16.99

Penne Dinner With Marinara Sauce

$11.99

Shrimp Parmigiana Penne

$22.99

Lobster Ravioli

$18.95

Linguini Red Clam Sauce

$16.99

Linguini White Clam Sauce

$16.99

Baked Manicotti (2)

$15.99

Baked Stuffed Shells (4)

$15.99

Hero

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$12.99

Chicken BLT Hero

$12.99

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$12.99

Sausage Parmigana Hero

$12.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$11.99

Sausage, Pep On Parm Hero

$11.99

Sausage & Meatball Parm Hero

$12.99

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$14.99

Chicken Francese Hero

$14.99

Egg And Potato Parm Hero

$11.99

Extras

Single Garlic Knot

$0.75

1/2 Doz Garlic knots

$3.50

1 Dozen Knots

$7.00

12oz Bottle Hot Honey

$12.99

Special Order Double Knot

$1.25

Broccoli Di Rabe

$10.99

Sauteed in Garlic & Oil

Fries

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Hot Honey Cup

$2.00

Pizza Dough

$5.99

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Meatballs

$7.99

(2) Meatballs in Sauce

Side of Penne w/ Marinara Sauce

$7.99

Side of Sausage

$7.99

(2) Sausage in Sauce

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Of Grated Cheese

$1.00

Side Of Ricotta

$1.99

Side Of Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Reg Zeppole

$1.00Out of stock

Side Grilled Chicken (2)

$7.99

Cake

$5.99

3oz sauce

$1.00

8oz sauce (half pint)

$2.99

8 Oz (Half Pint) Vodka Sauce

$4.99

Side Fried Chicken (2)

$7.99

Ranbow Zep

$2.00

Drizzle Hot Honey On Slice

$0.50

Drizzle Hot Honey On Pie

$1.50

Side Of Italian Dressing

$1.00

Davids 4 Cookie

$4.99Out of stock

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Cinnamon sugar knots

$1.00Out of stock

Side Of Anchovies (4 Pieces)

$3.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Zepp

$2.25

Banana Nutella Zep

$2.25Out of stock

Pizza

Neopolitan 18" Large Round

$19.99

Neopolitan 14" Small Round

$15.99

Sicilian Pie

$20.99

Grandma Pie

$22.99

Detroit

$18.99

Gluten Free Personal

$15.99

Gluten Free Personal Detroit

$16.99

Margherita 18"

$28.99

Fresh Mozz, Basil, San Marzano Plum Tomatoes

BBQ Chicken 18"

$28.99

Buffalo Chicken 18"

$28.99

White 18"

$28.99

Ricotta and Mozz

Hawaiian 18"

$28.99

Pineapple and Pepperoni

Margherita 14"

$23.99

Fresh Mozz, Basil, San Marzano Plum Tomatoes

BBQ Chicken 14"

$23.99

Buffalo Chicken 14"

$23.99

White 14"

$23.99

Hawaiian 14"

$23.99

Salad 18"

$28.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Olives, Dressing, on a Cheese Crust

Chicken Bacon Ranch 18"

$28.99

Sausage & Broccoli Di Rabe 18"

$28.99

Square Crispino Pie

$28.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"

$23.99

14"Sausage & Broccoli Di Rabe

$23.99

Calzone

$8.99

Vodka Chicken Rectangle Pie

$31.99

Vodka Sicilian Rectangle

$26.99

Everything Pie Roni,sausage, Meatball, Mush, Pepper, Onion

$28.99

Veggie Lover Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Rabe

$28.99

Meat Lover Pie Roni, Sausage,meatball, Ham

$28.99

Sicilian Marinara (No Mozz Cheese)

$21.50

Salad 14"

$23.99

18" Chicken Parm Pie

$28.99

Stuffed Meat Pizza

$39.99

18" Eggplant Brushetta

$28.99

Chicken Francese Pizza

$30.99

Cheezy Bread Pie

$18.99

14" Nutella Pie

$23.99

18" Crispino Round

$28.99

Mickey Mouse

$25.99Out of stock

Loaded Potato 18"

$29.99

Pizza By The Slice

Regular Slice

$3.55

Sicilian Slice

$3.85

Detroit Slice

$3.99

White Slice

$4.00

Quick Regular Slice

$3.55

Quick Sicilian Slice

$3.85

Quick Detroit Slice

$3.99

Grandma Slice

$3.95

Margherita Slice

$4.00

Quick Premium Sicilian

$5.50

Hot Pepp Detroit Slice

$5.75

Buffalo chicken Slice

$5.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$5.50

Chicken Parm Slice

$5.50

Marinara Slice

$3.75

Premium Detroit Slice

$5.99

Garlic Knot Slice

$4.00

BBQ chicken Slice

$5.50

Vodka Detroit Slice

$5.99

Premium Slice

$5.50

Baked Ziti Slice

$6.95

Garlic Knot Premium

$5.00

Eggplant Crispino

$6.25

Stuffed Vodka Detroit

$6.50Out of stock

Chicken Bruschetta Slice

$6.50

Nutella Slice

$5.25Out of stock

Chicken Francese

$6.50Out of stock

Salad Slice W/ Chicken

$6.50

Stuffed Slice (Meat)

$6.95Out of stock

MVP Grandma

$4.50

Veggie Stuffed

$6.95Out of stock

Pizza Display

Pinwheel

$5.99

Pizza Roll

$8.99

Cake

$5.99

Calzone

$8.99

Cheesy Sticks

$1.99

Rainbow Cookie Box

$11.99

Black\white Cookie Box

$9.99

Cannoli Cookie Box

$10.99Out of stock

Lemon Cookie Box

$8.99Out of stock

Pepperoni Stick

$1.99Out of stock

Slider Sandwhich

$3.99

Family Size Calzone

$24.99

Pepperoni Popper

$4.95Out of stock

Beverage

Fountain Soda

$2.45

16.9 Water

$1.75

Pelligrino Water

$2.50

Glass Coke Bottle

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.95

2 liter

$3.99

Boylan Glass Soda

$2.75

20 Ounce Seltser Bottle

$2.50

4 Pack Boylan

$10.00

6 Pack Oldfashion Coke

$12.00

Seltser From Fountain

$1.00

Manhattan Special

$2.75

Celsius

$2.99

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Treo Organic

$2.50

Quick Choc Milk

$2.65

Apple Juice

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50

Vegan

VEGAN 18" Neapolitan

$21.99

VEGAN 14" Neopolitan

$18.99

VEGAN Sicilian

$23.99

VEGAN DETROIT

$20.99

VEGAN Gluten Free Personal

$15.99

Vegan Grandma

$24.99

18" Vegan (4 Veggie Toppings)

$32.99

Beer/Alco Drinks

Blue Point Toasted

$6.00

Montauk Wave

$6.95

Peroni

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Whiskey & Soda

$7.00

Rose Bubbles

$6.00

Budwiser

$5.00

Coorlight

$5.00

24 Oz Can Heineken

$8.99

Straw Rita 24 Oz

$8.99

Arnold Palmer Spiked 24 Oz

$8.99

Truley

$6.00

Moretti

$6.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Stella

$7.00

Dessert

Cake

$5.99

Davids 4 Cookie

$4.99Out of stock

Pastries (4)

$7.99Out of stock

Cannoli 3 Mini

$5.99Out of stock

Peach Crisp

$5.99Out of stock

Bomba Tartufo

$10.00

Lemon Ripieno

$10.00

Guava Mango Flute

$10.00

Coppa Pistachio

$10.00

Coppa Catalana

$10.00

Espresso Creme Brulee

$10.00

Coppa 3 Chocolates

$10.00

Wine Bottle

Bottle Bogle Merlot

$28.00

Bottle Cetamura Chanti

$28.00

Bottle LaFiera Montepulciano DAbruzzio

$28.00

Bottle Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Bottle Rose Mont Gravet

$28.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

41 Broadway, Rocky Point, NY 11778

Directions

Gallery
Alfies image

Map
