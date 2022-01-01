Alfie's Wild Ride imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Alfie's Wild Ride 942 Mountain Road

review star

No reviews yet

942 Mountain Road

Stowe, VT 05672

Popular Items

Quesadilla - carne asada (grilled steak), cheese
Baja Fish Taco
Chips and Guacamole

Online Ordering (12:00 PM to 8:30 PM)

Baja Fish Taco

$7.00

Pacifico battered mahi, cabbage, pico de gallo, aguamole, corn tortilla

Carne Al Pastor Taco

$6.00Out of stock

rotisserie grilled pork, pineapple, onion, salsa roja, cilantro, corn tortilla

Carnitas Taco

$6.00

juicy seasoned pork, salsa verde, onions, cilantro, corn tortilla

Cochinita pibil taco

$7.00

slow-roasted marinated pork, pickled red onion, crema, corn tortilla

Carne Asada Taco

$9.00

grilled beef, refried beans, pico de gallo, jalapeño crema, cotija, flour tortilla

Chorizo con Papas Taco

$5.00

Mexican sausage, potatoes, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, corn tortilla

Taco de Calabaza

$6.00

zucchini, yellow squash, poblano chile, tomato, garlic, onion, Mexican crema, corn tortilla

Mexican Street Dog

$10.00

Jalapeño longaniza style pork sausage, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Quesadilla - seasoned pork, potato, cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Quesadilla - carne asada (grilled steak), cheese

$12.00

Quesadilla - refried beans, cheese

$9.00

Quesadilla - cheese

$8.00

Chips and Guacamole

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chicharrones

$4.00

puffy, crunchy, seasoned pieces of deep-fried pork skin

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

942 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT 05672

Directions

Gallery
Alfie's Wild Ride image

