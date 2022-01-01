Pizza
Pizzas By Marchelloni - Ottawa
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are proud to offer pizza dough made from scratch daily, pan or thin crust pizza, appetizers and freshly made cinnamon bites. Try our famous beef rolls or one of our combo Mini Meal Deals. We look forward to serving you
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa, IL 61350
