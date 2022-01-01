Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizzas By Marchelloni - Ottawa

review star

No reviews yet

424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B

Ottawa, IL 61350

Regular Roll 12"
X-Large Cheese Pizza
Regular Cheese Pizza

Starters

Nuggets

$4.68+

Our fresh, fluffy dough topped with special seasonings & cut into bite-size nuggest for easy dipping in our pizza sauce.

Garlic Bread

$3.03+

Wings

$10.20+

Boneless or traditional wings, served with your choice of sauce

Chicken Rings

$5.79+

Served with your choice of sauce

Battered Onion Rings

$8.27

Thick-cut onions double-battered in a flavorful, crispy crust & served with your choice of dipping sauce

Spicy Battered Cauliflower

$8.27

Tender cauliflower battered & seasoned with a middle eastern spice & served with your choice of dipping sauce

Garlic Knots

$6.89

Our made from scratch daily dough, seasoned and served as knots with a side of pizza sauce.

Mac & Cheese PepperJack Bites

$9.65Out of stock

al dente pasta with eight delicious cheeses in a lightly battered, nugget of rich, creamy perfection.

Battered Pickle Chips

$9.09

Battered & Breaded Dill Pickle Chips are a terrific side dish or appetizer, and can be served with a variety of dipping sauces.

Mini 7"

Mini Cheese Pizza

$6.89

Regular 12"

Regular Cheese Pizza

$12.67

Regular Fiona's White Garlic Pizza

$17.64

Try this fan favorite! Our authentic pizza crust, made from scratch white garlic sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with strips of Chicken

Regular Primo Supreme Pizza

$18.20

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper

Regular The Classic Pizza

Regular The Classic Pizza

$19.02

Pork & Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive

Regular 5-Meats Pizza

Regular 5-Meats Pizza

$17.91

Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, pork & Italian sausage

Regular Vegetable Pizza

$17.91

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, extra cheese

Regular Taco Pizza

$17.91

Taco flavored beef, refried beans & mozzarella cheese baked & topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & taco chips

Regular BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.91

Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Regular Hawaiian Pizza

$17.64

Ham, pineapple, extra cheese

Regular Margherita Pizza

$17.64

Topped with our tomato sauce, garlic, freshly sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and our mozzarella cheese blend.

10" Cauliflower Crust (GF) Pizza

$15.71

X-Large 16"

X-Large Cheese Pizza

$17.91

X-Large Fiona's White Garlic Pizza

$22.60

Try this fan favorite! Our authentic pizza crust, made from scratch white garlic sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with strips of Chicken

X-Large Primo Supreme Pizza

$23.98

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper

X-Large The Classic Pizza

X-Large The Classic Pizza

$23.98

Pork & Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive

X-Large 5-Meats Pizza

X-Large 5-Meats Pizza

$23.98

Pepperoni, bacon,, ham, pork & Italian sausage

X-Large Vegetable Pizza

$22.88

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, extra cheese

X-Large Taco Pizza

$23.98

Taco flavored beef, refried beans & mozzarella cheese baked & topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & taco chips

X-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.60

Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese

X-Large Hawaiian Pizza

$22.60

Ham, pineapple, extra cheese

X-Large 3 Pounder Pizza

$22.60

X-Large Margherita Pizza

$22.60

Topped with our tomato sauce, garlic, freshly sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and our mozzarella cheese blend.

Stuffed Deep Dish Pizza

Deep Dish Stuffed 12"

$21.22

Rolls

Mini Roll 7"

$8.10

Regular Roll 12"

$18.81

X-Large Roll 16"

$25.45

Pasta

Cheese Tortellini topped with our Red Sauce and service with a slice of garlic bread.
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$7.15

Spaghetti topped with our delicious pasta sauce and a slice of garlic bread.

Cheese Tortellini

$10.49Out of stock

Cheese Tortellini topped with your choice of either Red Sauce OR our 4-cheese sauce and served with a slice of garlic bread.

Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich

$8.59

Freshly sliced, smothered with mozzarella cheese & served with au jus

Ham Sandwich

$8.59

Freshly sliced, smothered with mozzarella cheese & topped with lettuce

Mini Meals

#1 One Topping Pizza

$10.71

Mini 1 topping pizza, 2 slices of garlic bread

#2 Mini Roll

$11.29

Mini roll, 2 slices of garlic bread or mini nugget & drink

#3 Mini 4 Topping Pizza

$10.71

Mini 4 topping pizza, 2 slices of garlic bread or mini nugget & drink

#4 Mini Pizza, Mini Roll

$14.18

Mini pizza, mini roll & drink

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.38

Sauces

BBQ

$0.56+

Garlic

$0.56+

Mild

$0.56+

Honey Mustard

$0.56+

Au Jus

$0.56+

Ranch

$0.56+

Hot

$0.56+

Pizza Sauce

$0.56+

Bleu Cheese

$0.56+

Garlic Parmesan

$0.56+Out of stock

Buffalo Sauce

$0.56+

Salads

Add your own toppings to build it just the way you want it!

Building Your Own Salad

$7.88

Build your own salad just the way you want it!

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.49

Salad served with chopped boneless chicken wings, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and your choice of salad dressing.

Dessert

Cinnamon Sugar Bites

$9.91

Our fresh dough knots covered and baked with cinnamon sugar and splashed with warm vanilla cream icing

Cannoli

$6.60Out of stock

2 delicious cannolis! A must-have after the main course!

Online Specials

Pizza/Spaghetti Dinner Combo

$28.35

2 Medium Pizzas and Spaghetti.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are proud to offer pizza dough made from scratch daily, pan or thin crust pizza, appetizers and freshly made cinnamon bites. Try our famous beef rolls or one of our combo Mini Meal Deals. We look forward to serving you

Website

Location

424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa, IL 61350

Directions

Gallery
Pizzas By Marchelloni image
Pizzas By Marchelloni image
Main pic

Map
