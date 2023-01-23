Alfonso's Mexican Food 412 Clayton Rd #2345
No reviews yet
412 Clayton Rd #2345
Raton, NM 87740
Order Again
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Burrito - Steak #1
$8.49
Breakfast Burrito - Bacon #2
$7.99
Breakfast Burrito - Ham #3
$7.99
Breakfast Burrito - Sausage #4
$7.99
Breakfast Burrito - Chorizo #5
$7.99
Breakfast Burrito - Machaca #6
$7.00
Breakfast Burrito - Potato #7
$6.75
Breakfast Burrito - Crazy Meat
$11.99
Campesino
$8.25
Breakfast Tacos & Bowls
Steak Breakfast Taco
$3.99
Bacon Breakfast Taco
$3.50
Ham Breakfast Taco
$3.50
Sausage Breakfast Taco
$3.60
Chorizo Breakfast Taco
$3.50
Machaca Breakfast Taco
$3.50
Potato Breakfast Taco
$2.99
Steak Breakfast Bowl
$8.49
Bacon Breakfast Bowl
$7.99
Ham Breakfast Bowl
$7.99
Sausage Breakfast Bowl
$7.99
Chorizo Breakfast Bowl
$7.99
Potato Breakfast Bowl
$6.99
Combos
#1 Cheese Enchilada + Beef Taco
$9.49
#2 Bean Tostada + Beef Taco
$9.49
#3 Two Shredded Beef Taco
$9.49
#4 Two cheese enchiladas
$9.49
#5 Cheese enchilada + Bean Tostada
$9.49
#6 Cheese Enchilada + Shredded Beef Burrito
$9.49
#7 Two Shredded Beef Burritos
$9.49
#8 Two Fish Tacos
$9.49
#9 Two Chicken Tacos
$9.49
#10 Two Chicken Enchiladas
$9.49
#11 Carne Asada Plate
$12.49
#12 Carnitas Plate
$12.49
#13 Machaca Plate
$10.49
#14 Chorizo Plate
$10.49
#15 Two Ground Beef Tacos
$9.49
#16 Two Chile Rellenos
$9.49
#17 Chile Verde Plate
$12.49
#18 Two Sopes
$9.49
#19 Two Tamales
$9.49
#20 Tamale + Chile Relleno
$9.49
#21 Enchilada + Chile Relleno
$9.49
Birria Plate
$15.49
#11 In Tacos
$10.50
#11 De Lengua
$13.95
#11 En Tacos De Lengua
$12.95
Popular Items
Carne Asada Fries
$11.99
1/2 Carne Asada Fries
$7.99
Nachos supreme
$11.99
1/2 Nachos Supreme
$7.99
Lengua Fries
$13.49
3-QuesaBirrias
$11.49
5-QuesaBirrias
$15.49
Fiesta Plate
$15.75
Fiesta Fries
$16.50
Fiesta Nachos
$16.50
Camarones Rancheros
$15.75
Birria Plate
$15.49
Mulita Supreme
$8.99
Menudo
$11.75
Taco Salad
$8.49
Huevos Rancheros
$9.25
5 Rolled Taco Supreme
$8.95
Specials
Burritos
Adobada Burrito
$9.49
Super Adobada Burrito
$9.99
Fish Burrito
$7.99
Shrimp Burrito
$10.49
Shredded Beef Burrito
$7.99
Ground Beef Burrito
$7.99
Beef Supreme Burrito
$9.49
Carnitas Burrito
$9.49
Super carnitas Burrito
$9.99
Carnitas Supreme Burrito
$9.99
Mixed Burrito
$7.99
Lengua Burrito
$10.49
Super Lengua Burrito
$11.49
Chile Verde Burrito
$9.49
Chile Relleno Burrito
$8.49
Shredded Chicken Burrito
$7.99
Chicken Supreme Burrito (Shredded)
$9.49
Super Chicken Burrito (Shredded)
$9.49
Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken)
$8.49
Pollo Asado Supreme Burrito (Grilled Chicken)
$9.49
Super Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken)
$9.49
Carne Asada Burrito
$9.49
Carne Asada Supreme Burrito
$10.49
Super Asada Burrito
$10.49
California Burrito
$9.49
Birria Burrito
$9.49
Conga Burrito
$9.49
Ranchero burrito
$9.49
Mar y Tierra Burrito
$16.50
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.25
Vegetarian Burrito
$6.99
Jumbo Burrito
$19.50
Tacos
3 Rolled Beef Tacos W/Guac & Cheese
$4.40
3 Rolled Beef Tacos (Cheese Only)
$3.20
Adobada Taco
$3.99
Carne Asada Taco
$3.99
Pollo Asado Taco (Grilled Chicken)
$3.99
Chicken Taco (Shredded Chicken)
$2.99
Carnitas Taco
$3.99
Fish Taco
$3.75
Lengua Taco
$4.50
Ground Beef Taco
$2.99
Shredded Beef Taco
$2.99
Bean & Cheese Taco
$1.99
Birria Taco
$3.99
5 Rolled Tacos Supreme
$8.85
Chimichangas
Mini Tacos
Enchiladas
Tortas
Tostadas
Quesadillas
Side Orders
Chips (plain)
$1.80
Chips & Salsa
$3.75
Chips W/ Pico
$3.75
Chips W/ Cheese
$3.89
Chips W/ Guac & cheese
$5.30
Fries (Plain)
$2.99
Chile Relleno (Individual)
$3.99
Tamale (Individual)
$3.99
Sope (Individual)
$3.99
Enchilada (Individual)
$3.99
Fries W/ Cheese
$3.99
Fries W/ Guac & cheese
$5.30
KIds Quesadillla (Single)
$1.99
Ordern De Camaron (Shrimp)
$5.99
1/2 Pint Chile Verde Carnitas
$5.99
1/2 Pint Beans (8oz)
$2.99
1/2 Pint Rice (8oz)
$2.99
1/2 Pint Guacamole (8oz)
$5.80
1/2 Pint Of Pico De Gallo (8oz)
$3.50
1/2 Pint Of Potato's (8oz)
$2.99
Flour Tortilla (Individual)
$1.50
Order of Corn Tortillas (maiz)
$1.50
Side Of Guacamole (4oz)
$2.99
Side Of Sourcream (4oz)
$1.99
Side Of Pico De Gallo (4oz)
$1.99
Side Of Beans (4oz)
$1.50
Side Of Rice (4oz)
$1.50
Side Of Tomato (4oz)
$1.50
Side Of Cheese (4oz)
$1.50
Side Of Onion (4oz)
$1.50
Side Of Cilantro (4oz)
$1.50
Side Of Onion & Cilantro Mix (4oz)
$1.50
Side Of Potato's (4oz)
$1.50
Side Of Enchilada Sauce
$1.99
Small Side of Meat (4oz)
$3.99
32oz Beans
$8.50
32oz Rice
$8.50
Small Salsa (.75oz)
$0.15
Reg Salsa (1.5oz)
$0.25
Side of Salsa (4.oz)
$1.50
1/2 Pint of Salsa
$2.75
Med Cup Of Salsa
$5.99
LG Cup Of Salsa
$7.99
Egg (4oz)
$1.99
Half Pint Egg (8oz)
$3.99
Lrg Side of Meat (8oz)
$5.99
22oz rice
$6.99
22oz Beans
$6.99
Kids Meals
Kids Quesadilla Meal
$6.00
Kids 2 Rolled Tacos Meal
$6.00
Kids Enchilada Meal
$6.00
Coke
$2.10+
Diet Coke
$2.10+
Sprite
$2.30+
Dr Pepper
$2.30+
Root Beer
$2.10+
Fanta
$0.00+
Mello Yello
$2.30+
Lemonade
$2.10+
Sweet Tea
$2.30+
Unsweet Tea
$0.00+
Raspberry Tea
$2.30+
Horchata
$2.30+
Jamaica
$2.30+
Pina
$0.00+
Tamarindo
$2.10+
Pepino
$2.30+
Bottled Drinks
Small Coke Btl
$2.25
1/2 Litro Coke
$2.75
Fruit Punch Jarrito
$2.25
Limon Jarrito
$2.25
Toronja Jarrito
$2.25
Mandarina Jarrito
$2.25
Mango Jarrito
$2.25
Tamarindo Jarrito
$2.25
Pineapple Jarrito
$2.25
Strawberry Jarrito
$2.25
Sprite Btl
$2.25
Sangria Btl
$2.25
Manzanita Btl
$2.25
Fanta Btl
$2.25
Arizona
$1.50
Jumex
$1.50
Aqua Mineral Btl
$1.99
Bottled Water
$1.65
Beer
Fountain Drinks
Aguafrescas
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
412 Clayton Rd #2345, Raton, NM 87740
