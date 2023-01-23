  • Home
  • /
  • Raton
  • /
  • Alfonso's Mexican Food - 412 Clayton Rd #2345
A map showing the location of Alfonso's Mexican Food 412 Clayton Rd #2345View gallery

Alfonso's Mexican Food 412 Clayton Rd #2345

review star

No reviews yet

412 Clayton Rd #2345

Raton, NM 87740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito - Steak #1

$8.49

What the customer sees online

Breakfast Burrito - Bacon #2

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito - Ham #3

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito - Sausage #4

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito - Chorizo #5

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito - Machaca #6

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito - Potato #7

$6.75

Breakfast Burrito - Crazy Meat

$11.99

Campesino

$8.25

Breakfast Tacos & Bowls

Steak Breakfast Taco

$3.99

Bacon Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Ham Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Sausage Breakfast Taco

$3.60

Chorizo Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Machaca Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Potato Breakfast Taco

$2.99

Steak Breakfast Bowl

$8.49

Bacon Breakfast Bowl

$7.99

Ham Breakfast Bowl

$7.99

Sausage Breakfast Bowl

$7.99

Chorizo Breakfast Bowl

$7.99

Potato Breakfast Bowl

$6.99

Combos

#1 Cheese Enchilada + Beef Taco

$9.49

#2 Bean Tostada + Beef Taco

$9.49

#3 Two Shredded Beef Taco

$9.49

#4 Two cheese enchiladas

$9.49

#5 Cheese enchilada + Bean Tostada

$9.49

#6 Cheese Enchilada + Shredded Beef Burrito

$9.49

#7 Two Shredded Beef Burritos

$9.49

#8 Two Fish Tacos

$9.49

#9 Two Chicken Tacos

$9.49

#10 Two Chicken Enchiladas

$9.49

#11 Carne Asada Plate

$12.49

#12 Carnitas Plate

$12.49

#13 Machaca Plate

$10.49

#14 Chorizo Plate

$10.49

#15 Two Ground Beef Tacos

$9.49

#16 Two Chile Rellenos

$9.49

#17 Chile Verde Plate

$12.49

#18 Two Sopes

$9.49

#19 Two Tamales

$9.49

#20 Tamale + Chile Relleno

$9.49

#21 Enchilada + Chile Relleno

$9.49

Birria Plate

$15.49

#11 In Tacos

$10.50

#11 De Lengua

$13.95

#11 En Tacos De Lengua

$12.95

Popular Items

Carne Asada Fries

$11.99

1/2 Carne Asada Fries

$7.99

Nachos supreme

$11.99

1/2 Nachos Supreme

$7.99

Lengua Fries

$13.49

3-QuesaBirrias

$11.49

5-QuesaBirrias

$15.49

Fiesta Plate

$15.75

Fiesta Fries

$16.50

Fiesta Nachos

$16.50

Camarones Rancheros

$15.75

Birria Plate

$15.49

Mulita Supreme

$8.99

Menudo

$11.75

Taco Salad

$8.49

Huevos Rancheros

$9.25

5 Rolled Taco Supreme

$8.95

Specials

3 Mini Taco Special

$10.25

3 Rolled Taco Special

$7.99

Carne Asada Burrito Special

$10.49

Shredded Chicken Burrito Special

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Burrito Special

$9.49

Carnitas Burrito Special

$10.49

Chimichanga Special

$12.25

Burritos

Adobada Burrito

$9.49

Super Adobada Burrito

$9.99

Fish Burrito

$7.99

Shrimp Burrito

$10.49

Shredded Beef Burrito

$7.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$7.99

Beef Supreme Burrito

$9.49

Carnitas Burrito

$9.49

Super carnitas Burrito

$9.99

Carnitas Supreme Burrito

$9.99

Mixed Burrito

$7.99

Lengua Burrito

$10.49

Super Lengua Burrito

$11.49

Chile Verde Burrito

$9.49

Chile Relleno Burrito

$8.49

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$7.99

Chicken Supreme Burrito (Shredded)

$9.49

Super Chicken Burrito (Shredded)

$9.49

Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken)

$8.49

Pollo Asado Supreme Burrito (Grilled Chicken)

$9.49

Super Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken)

$9.49

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.49

Carne Asada Supreme Burrito

$10.49

Super Asada Burrito

$10.49

California Burrito

$9.49

Birria Burrito

$9.49

Conga Burrito

$9.49

Ranchero burrito

$9.49

Mar y Tierra Burrito

$16.50

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.25

Vegetarian Burrito

$6.99

Jumbo Burrito

$19.50

Tacos

3 Rolled Beef Tacos W/Guac & Cheese

$4.40

3 Rolled Beef Tacos (Cheese Only)

$3.20

Adobada Taco

$3.99

Carne Asada Taco

$3.99

Pollo Asado Taco (Grilled Chicken)

$3.99

Chicken Taco (Shredded Chicken)

$2.99

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Fish Taco

$3.75

Lengua Taco

$4.50

Ground Beef Taco

$2.99

Shredded Beef Taco

$2.99

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.99

Birria Taco

$3.99

5 Rolled Tacos Supreme

$8.85

Chimichangas

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$9.49

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$9.49

Carne Asada Chimichanga

$10.75

Carnitas Chimichanga

$10.49

Chicken Chimichanga (Shredded)

$9.49

Pollo Asado Chimichanga (Grilled Chicken)

$9.49

Bean & Cheese Chimichanga

$8.49

Chimichanga Special

$12.25

Mini Tacos

Adobada Mini Taco

$2.99

Carne Asada Mini Taco

$2.99

Carnitas Mini Taco

$2.99

Lengua Mini Taco

$3.99

Chicken Mini Taco (Shredded)

$2.99

Pollo Asado Mini Taco (Grilled Chicken)

$2.99

Ground Beef Mini Taco

$2.99

Shredded Beef Mini Taco

$2.99

Chorizo Mini Taco

$2.99

3 Mini Taco Special

$9.99

Enchiladas

2 Cheese Enchiladas

$6.35

2 Mixed Enchiladas

$6.90

2 Beef Enchiladas (Shredded)

$6.90

2 Ground Beef Enchiladas

$6.90

2 Chicken Enchiladas

$6.90

Tortas

Ham Torta

$6.99

Chorizo Torta

$8.99

Shredded Beef Torta

$8.99

Chicken Torta (shredded)

$8.99

Pollo Asado Torta (Grilled)

$8.99

Machaca Torta

$8.99

Carne Asada Torta

$9.25

Carnitas Torta

$9.25

Adobada Torta

$9.25

Lengua Torta

$9.50

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$4.00

Shredded Beef Tostada

$5.25

Ground Beef Tostada

$5.25

Chicken Tostada (shredded)

$5.25

Pollo Asado Tostada (Grilled)

$5.25

Carne Asada Tostada

$6.25

Adobada Tostada

$6.25

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Chicken Quesadilla (Shredded)

$7.49

Pollo Asado Quesadilla (Grilled)

$7.99

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$8.75

Adobada Quesadilla

$8.75

Carnitas Quesadilla

$8.75

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$7.25

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

Supreme Quesadilla

$9.49

Side Orders

Chips (plain)

$1.80

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Chips W/ Pico

$3.75

Chips W/ Cheese

$3.89

Chips W/ Guac & cheese

$5.30

Fries (Plain)

$2.99

Chile Relleno (Individual)

$3.99

Tamale (Individual)

$3.99

Sope (Individual)

$3.99

Enchilada (Individual)

$3.99

Fries W/ Cheese

$3.99

Fries W/ Guac & cheese

$5.30

KIds Quesadillla (Single)

$1.99

Ordern De Camaron (Shrimp)

$5.99

1/2 Pint Chile Verde Carnitas

$5.99

1/2 Pint Beans (8oz)

$2.99

1/2 Pint Rice (8oz)

$2.99

1/2 Pint Guacamole (8oz)

$5.80

1/2 Pint Of Pico De Gallo (8oz)

$3.50

1/2 Pint Of Potato's (8oz)

$2.99

Flour Tortilla (Individual)

$1.50

Order of Corn Tortillas (maiz)

$1.50

Side Of Guacamole (4oz)

$2.99

Side Of Sourcream (4oz)

$1.99

Side Of Pico De Gallo (4oz)

$1.99

Side Of Beans (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Rice (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Tomato (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Cheese (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Onion (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Cilantro (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Onion & Cilantro Mix (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Potato's (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Enchilada Sauce

$1.99

Small Side of Meat (4oz)

$3.99

32oz Beans

$8.50

32oz Rice

$8.50

Small Salsa (.75oz)

$0.15

Reg Salsa (1.5oz)

$0.25

Side of Salsa (4.oz)

$1.50

1/2 Pint of Salsa

$2.75

Med Cup Of Salsa

$5.99

LG Cup Of Salsa

$7.99

Egg (4oz)

$1.99

Half Pint Egg (8oz)

$3.99

Lrg Side of Meat (8oz)

$5.99

22oz rice

$6.99

22oz Beans

$6.99

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$6.00

Kids 2 Rolled Tacos Meal

$6.00

Kids Enchilada Meal

$6.00

Coke

$2.10+

Diet Coke

$2.10+

Sprite

$2.30+

Dr Pepper

$2.30+

Root Beer

$2.10+

Fanta

$0.00+

Mello Yello

$2.30+

Lemonade

$2.10+

Sweet Tea

$2.30+

Unsweet Tea

$0.00+

Raspberry Tea

$2.30+

Horchata

$2.30+

Jamaica

$2.30+

Pina

$0.00+

Tamarindo

$2.10+

Pepino

$2.30+

Bottled Drinks

Small Coke Btl

$2.25

1/2 Litro Coke

$2.75

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$2.25

Limon Jarrito

$2.25

Toronja Jarrito

$2.25

Mandarina Jarrito

$2.25

Mango Jarrito

$2.25

Tamarindo Jarrito

$2.25

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.25

Strawberry Jarrito

$2.25

Sprite Btl

$2.25

Sangria Btl

$2.25

Manzanita Btl

$2.25

Fanta Btl

$2.25

Arizona

$1.50

Jumex

$1.50

Aqua Mineral Btl

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.65

Beer

Bohemia

$3.85

Coors Light

$3.85

Corona

$3.85

Corona Premier

$3.85

Dos XX

$3.85

Modelo

$3.85

Negra Modelo

$3.85

Pacifico

$3.85

Victoria

$3.85

Ranch Water

$2.99

Truly

$2.99

White Claw

$2.99

Michelada

$3.99

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.10+

Diet Coke

$2.10+

Sprite

$2.30+

Dr Pepper

$2.30+

Root Beer

$2.10+

Fanta

$0.00+

Mello Yello

$2.30+

Lemonade

$2.10+

Sweet Tea

$2.30+

Unsweet Tea

$0.00+

Raspberry Tea

$2.30+

COFFEE

$2.25

KIds Drink

$1.99

Aguafrescas

Horchata

$2.30+

Jamaica

$2.30+

Pina

$0.00+

Tamarindo

$2.10+

Pepino

$2.30+

Refill Med

$1.00

Refill LRG

$1.50

Churros

Plain Churro

$1.50

Cream Churro

$1.99

Cajeta Churro

$1.99

Strawberry Churro

$1.99

Oreo Churro

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

412 Clayton Rd #2345, Raton, NM 87740

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pappas' Sweet Shop Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1201 South 2nd Street Raton, NM 87740
View restaurantnext
Well Hotel & Taproom - 155 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
155 E Main St Trinidad, CO 81082
View restaurantnext
AlMack’s Kitchen - Trinidad
orange star4.8 • 72
326 N Commercial St Trinidad, CO 81082
View restaurantnext
ALMACK’S Kitchen 443
orange starNo Reviews
443 N Commercial St Trinidad, CO 81082
View restaurantnext
Club 14 - 101 Americana Rd
orange starNo Reviews
101 Americana Rd Trinidad, CO 81082
View restaurantnext
Mission At the Bell Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
134 W. Main St Suite 14 Trinidad, CO 81082
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Raton
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston