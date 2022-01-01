Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Alfonzo's Pizzeria

688 Reviews

$$

611 Edwardsville Rd

Troy, IL 62294

Order Again

Popular Items

Antipasto Salad
Jumbo Pizza
Fonzo Bits

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$4.99+

On our cold crisp lettuce, we slice pepperoni, fresh tomatoes, green & black olives, mushrooms, pimento, two cheeses, onion, and our famous house dressing.

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoni, & Cheese

Whole Caesar

$8.99

Half Caesar

$5.99
Whole Greek

Whole Greek

$9.99

On romaine lettuce, we slice tomatoes, pimentos, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our special seasonings. Pairs best with our House dressing.

Half Greek

Half Greek

$6.99

On romaine lettuce, we slice tomatoes, pimentos, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our special seasonings. Pairs best with our House dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$8.99

Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, and Craisins

Simple Italian

$7.99+

Spring Mix, Tomato, Olive Oil & Vinegar

Wings

Snack Traditional Wings

$7.99

Alfonzo's JUMBO WINGS

1 LB Traditional Wings

1 LB Traditional Wings

$12.79

Alfonzo's JUMBO WINGS

2 LB Traditional Wings

$24.99

Alfonzo's JUMBO WINGS

3 LB Traditional Wings

$36.99

Alfonzo's JUMBO WINGS

5 LB Box of Traditional Wings

$57.99

Alfonzo's JUMBO WINGS

Snack Boneless

$7.99

10 Boneless

$12.79

20 Boneless

$24.99

30 Boneless

$36.99

Box 50 Boneless

$57.99

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.99+

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.99+

Fonzo Bits

$7.79

French Fries

$1.99+

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$10.99

Half Pound of Tenders (4)

Nachos

$5.99

House made chips with nacho cheese

Loaded Fries

$6.99

1/2 Pound of fries smothered in cheese, bacon, jalapenos

Homemade Chips

$5.29

Choice of Horsey Sauce or Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.79+

Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$8.59

Served with Ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Served with Ranch

Fried Zucchini

$11.59+

Crispy breaded zucchini spears served with a side of marinara sauce.

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$4.99+

Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Meatball Parmesan

$5.99+

Pizza

Jumbo Pizza

Jumbo Pizza

$24.89

Price includes cheese, additional toppings available to add!

Half Jumbo

$17.99

Price includes cheese, additional toppings available to add!

Large Slice

$6.29

Price includes cheese, additional toppings available to add!

Avalanche Pizza

Avalanche Pizza

$34.99+

Topped with mozzarella cheese, sweet pimentos, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, Italian sausage, and pepperoni! One of our classics!

Veggie Avalanche

$34.99+
Tomato Basil Pizza

Tomato Basil Pizza

$31.19+
Pizza Meata

Pizza Meata

$34.99+

Topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni.

Caponata

$31.19+

Bianco

$25.99

Served in a Jumbo Size Only, the Bianco is our white pizza topped with olive oil, onions, and traditional spices! Additional toppings available on request!

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$14.89

Price includes cheese, additional toppings available to add!

Veggie Party Sheet

$53.99

Pasta/Fish

Tortellini

$11.99

Served with a 1/4 salad and garlic bread

Tortellini Baked in Cheese

$12.99

Served with a 1/4 salad and garlic bread

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99

Served with a 1/4 Salad and Garlic Bread. Grilled Chicken added upon request!

Jumbo Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Served with a 1/4 salad and garlic bread

Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.99

Served with a 1/4 salad and garlic bread

Cannelloni

$10.99+

Served with a 1/4 salad and garlic bread

Manicotti

$10.99+

Served with a 1/4 salad and garlic bread

Sampler

$13.99

One Cannelloni & One Mannicotti. Served with a 1/4 salad and garlic bread

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.99

Served with a 1/4 salad and garlic bread

Large Cod

Large Cod

$19.59

Served with a 1/4 salad and garlic bread

Small Cod

$13.99

Delicious North-Atlantic cold water Cod. Served with a 1/4 salad and garlic bread

Baked Salmon

$19.59

Served with a 1/4 salad and garlic bread

Sub Sandwiches

Fonzo Sub

Fonzo Sub

$11.99+

Ham, Turkey, Salami, Onion, Peppers

Turkey Club

$11.99+
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.99+

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99+

Crispy Chicken Parmesean served on our house baked sub roll.

Italian Beef

$11.99+

Served with Au Jus

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.99+

Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce with cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Pizza Sub

$9.99+

Melty Sauce, Cheese, and Pepperoni. Can also add additional toppings.

Fonzo Boli

$12.99

Includes fillings of cheese, hamburger, and italian sausage. Additional fillings available.

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Dog in a Rug & Fries

$5.99

Kids Toasted Ravioli & Fries

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti & Garlic Bread

$5.99

Kids Fettuchini & Garlic Bread

$5.99

Kids Tortellini & Garlic Bread

$5.99

Kids Slice & Drink

$5.99

Dessert

Zerts

Zerts

$7.79

Delicious homemade breadsticks with cinnamon sugar coating. Photo shown with cherries!

Fritelli

$7.79

Sugar coating

Deluxe Fudge Brownie

$7.99

Rustic Apple Tart

$8.99
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$5.49

A classic New York style Cheesecake. Shown in photo with cherries added.

Spumoni

$3.99

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.99
Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.99

Bourbon Maple Pecan Ice Cream

$4.50

Tiramisu

$7.99

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tea-Unsweet

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Caffeine Free Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite Zero

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Water

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.69

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.99

Kid's Soda

$2.19

Fitz's Black Cherry

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.30

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Espresso

$3.50

Party Trays

25 Toasted Ravioli

$29.00

25 Pieces

25 Mozzarella Sticks

$39.00

25 Pieces

Bulk Fonzo Bits

$23.00

30 Pieces

Bulk Zerts

$23.00

30 Pieces

Bulk Garlic Butter Bits

$26.00

3o Pieces

Bulk Fonzo Bits w/ Cheese

$26.00

30 Pieces

Bulk Fried Zucchini

$37.00

Party Sub Platter

$53.00

Fonzo Sub

Bulk Tortellini

$65.00

Serves 12 People, does not inlcude salad or bread.

Bulk Spaghetti

$45.00

Serves 10 People, does not inlcude salad or bread.

Bulk Fehttuchini

$49.00

Serves 10 People, does not inlcude salad or bread.

Bulk Antipasto Salad

$36.00

Serves 10-12 People

Bulk Greek Salad

$35.00

Serves 10-12 People

Bulk Caesar Salad

$35.00

Serves 10-12 People

Bulk Simple Italian Salad

$31.00

Serves 10-12 People. Fresh spring mix greens with tomatoes, seasonings, and our simple italian dressing.

Bulk Dinner Salad

$35.00

On our cold, crisp lettuce, we slice pepperoni, cheese, and fresh tomatoes.

Bulk Green Beans

$28.00

Specials

Family Special

$39.00

Bottle of House Dressing

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We’re a family owned and operated restaurant that offers a range of Italian cuisine to those in Troy, Illinois, and the surrounding areas. We were founded in 1982. We start with the dough and use fresh ingredients and quality toppings to craft your hot, delicious Neopolitan-style pizza. We offer a variety of Italian dishes, sandwiches, desserts, drinks, and more.

Website

Location

611 Edwardsville Rd, Troy, IL 62294

Directions

Alfonzo's Pizzeria image
Banner pic
Alfonzo's Pizzeria image

