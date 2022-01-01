Pizza
Italian
Chicken
Alfonzo's Pizzeria
688 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We’re a family owned and operated restaurant that offers a range of Italian cuisine to those in Troy, Illinois, and the surrounding areas. We were founded in 1982. We start with the dough and use fresh ingredients and quality toppings to craft your hot, delicious Neopolitan-style pizza. We offer a variety of Italian dishes, sandwiches, desserts, drinks, and more.
Location
611 Edwardsville Rd, Troy, IL 62294
