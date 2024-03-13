- Home
- /
- West Hollywood
- /
- Alfred HQ - Alfred HQ
Alfred HQ Alfred HQ
No reviews yet
708 North Croft Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90069
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Specials
- Iced Lavender Latte$7.00
Housemade lavender syrup and lavender tea (French lavender and Thai butterfly blossoms) topped with Alfred Espresso and milk. $1 from every Lavender drink sold will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as part of our annual partnership during Make March Matter.
- Iced Matcha Lavender Latte$7.00
Housemade lavender syrup and lavender tea (French lavender and Thai butterfly blossoms) topped with Alfred Matcha and milk. $1 from every Lavender drink sold will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as part of our annual partnership during Make March Matter.
- Hot Lavender Latte$6.00
Housemade lavender syrup and lavender tea (French lavender and Thai butterfly blossoms) topped with Alfred Espresso and milk. $1 from every Lavender drink sold will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as part of our annual partnership during Make March Matter.
- Hot Matcha Lavender Latte$6.00
Housemade lavender syrup and lavender tea (French lavender and Thai butterfly blossoms) topped with Alfred Matcha and milk. $1 from every Lavender drink sold will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as part of our annual partnership during Make March Matter.
Spotlight
Cold Foam
- Cinnamon Roll Cold Foam$5.75
To showcase our *NEW* Cold Foams, this concoction blends cinnamon spice and our world famous vanilla syrup, whipped into any milk of choice, atop cold brewed coffee (our fav), americanos, or matcha americanos. * Note, if you'd like your espresso Americano Decaf or 1/2 Caff, please write in the Notes! ** Some alternative milk may lightly separate, simply stir to incorporate.
- Cold Brew Cold Foam$6.75
Choose-your-own-adventure! Select any milk and any syrup, whipped into a smooth, fluffy layer on top of our signature cold brewed coffee. Any and all additions welcome. * Note, some alternative milk may lightly separate, simply stir to incorporate.
- Nitro Cold Foam Cold Brew$7.25
Choose-your-own-adventure! Select any milk and any syrup, whipped into a smooth, fluffy layer on top of our Nitro-charged cold brewed coffee. Any and all additions welcome. * Note, some alternative milk may lightly separate, simply stir to incorporate.
- Americano Cold Foam$5.75
Choose-your-own-adventure! Select any milk and any syrup, whipped into a smooth, fluffy layer atop an Americano with a standard double shot of Espresso. Any and all additions welcome. * Note, some alternative milk may lightly separate, simply stir to incorporate.
- Matcha Americano Cold Foam$5.75
Choose-your-own-adventure! Select any milk and any syrup, whipped into a smooth, fluffy layer on top of a matcha americano, made with a shot of our signature ceremonial grade matcha. Any and all additions welcome. * Note, some alternative milk may lightly separate, simply stir to incorporate.
- Cold Foam Latte$7.50
Choose-your-own-adventure! Select any milk and any syrup, whipped into a smooth, fluffy layer on top of a classic double-shot of Alfred Espresso and milk. Any and all additions welcome. * Note, some alternative milk may lightly separate, simply stir to incorporate.
- Matcha Cold Foam Latte$7.50
Choose-your-own-adventure! Select any milk and any syrup, whipped into a smooth, fluffy layer with our signature ceremonial-grade matcha and milk. Any and all additions welcome. * Note, some alternative milk may lightly separate, simply stir to incorporate.
- Chai Cold Foam$7.50
Choose-your-own-adventure! Select any milk and any syrup, whipped into a smooth, fluffy layer on top of our signature spicy-sweet organic black tea brewed with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and molasses. * Note, some alternative milk may lightly separate, simply stir to incorporate.
- Iced Tea Cold Foam$5.75
Choose-your-own-adventure! Select ANY milk and ANY syrup, whipped into a smooth, fluffy layer on top of our freshly brewed premium teas. * Note, some alternative milk may lightly separate, simply stir to incorporate.
Signature Menu
- World Famous Iced Vanilla Latte$7.00
The drink that put us on the map. Real vanilla bean syrup layered with milk, and finished with Alfred Espresso.
- World Famous Hot Vanilla Latte$6.00
The drink that put us on the map. Real vanilla bean syrup layered with milk, and finished with Alfred Espresso.
- Iced O.G. Chagaccino$7.50
It all started here. A blend of wild-foraged chaga mushroom, cacao, cinnamon, vanilla, and monk fruit, topped with Alfred Espresso and milk.
- Hot O.G. Chagaccino$6.50
It all started here. A blend of wild-foraged chaga mushroom, cacao, cinnamon, vanilla, and monk fruit, topped with Alfred Espresso and milk.
- Iced Matchaga$7.50
A matcha + functional mushroom delight. Our exclusive single-origin Alfred Matcha blended with chaga, reishi, and lion’s mane mushrooms, vanilla, monk fruit, and a dash of strawberry, topped with milk.
- Hot Matchaga$6.50
A matcha + functional mushroom delight. Our exclusive single-origin Alfred Matcha blended with chaga, reishi, and lion’s mane mushrooms, vanilla, monk fruit, and a dash of strawberry, topped with milk.
- Iced Lavender Latte$7.00
Housemade lavender syrup and lavender tea (French lavender and Thai butterfly blossoms) topped with Alfred Espresso and milk. $1 from every Lavender drink sold will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as part of our annual partnership during Make March Matter.
- Iced Matcha Lavender Latte$7.00
Housemade lavender syrup and lavender tea (French lavender and Thai butterfly blossoms) topped with Alfred Matcha and milk. $1 from every Lavender drink sold will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as part of our annual partnership during Make March Matter.
- Hot Lavender Latte$6.00
Housemade lavender syrup and lavender tea (French lavender and Thai butterfly blossoms) topped with Alfred Espresso and milk. $1 from every Lavender drink sold will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as part of our annual partnership during Make March Matter.
- Hot Matcha Lavender Latte$6.00
Housemade lavender syrup and lavender tea (French lavender and Thai butterfly blossoms) topped with Alfred Matcha and milk. $1 from every Lavender drink sold will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as part of our annual partnership during Make March Matter.
- Alfred BOLT (Sparkling Energy)$5.50
A clean energy drink. A peachy, punchy and citrusy sparkling energy drink made with green coffee extract, guarana, and white tea. With essential vitamins, electrolytes, and amino acids to support focus and recovery. Lightly sweetened and always iced.
- Alfred BOOST (Protein Latte)$13.50
A boosted protein shake. 14g of plant-based protein, essential B vitamins and minerals, MCT for brain function, and blue spirulina to boost collagen and mind+body synergy. Choose your milk, light sweetener, and shot of Alfred Espresso or Matcha. Always large and always iced.
Iced Coffee
- Iced Latte$6.25
Your everyday go-to. Iced milk and a double-shot of espresso.
- Cold Brew Iced Coffee$5.50
Our original cold brew coffee blend, steeped without heat for a sweet and smooth flavor to supercharge your day.
- Nitro Cold Brew Iced Coffee$6.00
Alfred Cold Brew Coffee, on nitrogen draft. Our sweet and smooth original blend, infused with nitrogen for a rich, creamy, silky texture and refined flavor. * Ice comes standard in our Nitro, but you can request No Ice in the Notes section.
- Iced Mocha$7.00
Silky housemade dark chocolate syrup (vegan, soy-free) mixed with a double-shot of espresso, topped with milk and ice.
- World Famous Iced Vanilla Latte$7.00
The drink that put us on the map. Real vanilla bean syrup layered with milk, and finished with Alfred Espresso.
- Sugar Free World Famous Iced Vanilla Latte$7.00
Indulge without compromising! Our new sugar free real vanilla bean syrup layered with milk, and finished with Alfred Espresso.
- Iced O.G. Chagaccino$7.50
It all started here. A blend of wild-foraged chaga mushroom, cacao, cinnamon, vanilla, and monk fruit, topped with Alfred Espresso and milk.
- Iced Lavender Latte$7.00
Housemade lavender syrup and lavender tea (French lavender and Thai butterfly blossoms) topped with Alfred Espresso and milk. $1 from every Lavender drink sold will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as part of our annual partnership during Make March Matter.
- Iced Americano$4.50
A double-shot of espresso served over ice and water.
- Chaga Cold Brew$6.50
Our chaga blend (chaga, cacao, cinnamon, vanilla, monkfruit), mixed with Alfred Cold Brew.
- Iced Red Eye$7.50
Alfred Cold Brew Coffee meets an added double-shot of Alfred Espresso.
- Cold Brew Coffee Box$45.00
Grab a box of our Alfred Cold Brew Coffee! Serves 12 cups, or 96 oz. Keep refrigerated.
Iced Matcha & Tea
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.25
Our very own premium single-origin, shade-grown matcha topped with milk and ice.
- Iced Chai Latte$6.25
Our signature spicy-sweet organic black tea brewed with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and molasses. Topped with milk and ice.
- Iced Rose & Cardamom Chai Latte$6.25
A romantic and delicate blend of rose water, cardamom, and black tea, finished with a dash of cane sugar and dusted with rose & cardamom. *Contains Sugar
- Iced Tea$4.50
Freshly brewed iced tea from our selection of premium teas.
- Iced Matchaga$7.50
A matcha + functional mushroom delight. Our exclusive single-origin Alfred Matcha blended with chaga, reishi, and lion’s mane mushrooms, vanilla, monk fruit, and a dash of strawberry, topped with milk.
- Iced Matcha Lavender Latte$7.00
Housemade lavender syrup and lavender tea (French lavender and Thai butterfly blossoms) topped with Alfred Matcha and milk. $1 from every Lavender drink sold will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as part of our annual partnership during Make March Matter.
- Iced Matcha Americano$4.50
Our very own premium single-origin, shade-grown matcha blended with ice and water.
Hot Coffee
- Hot Latte$5.25
Your everyday go-to. Steamed milk and a double-shot of espresso.
- Hot Mocha$6.00
Silky housemade dark chocolate (vegan, soy-free) mixed with a double-shot of espresso, topped with steamed milk.
- Drip Coffee$3.50
Always brewed fresh, usually serving our Alfred Drip Blend.
- Espresso$4.00
A standard double-shot of our Alfred Espresso. [2 oz]
- Macchiato$4.75
Double-shot of espresso “marked” with a drop of steamed milk. This is a tiny drink, only served hot. Looking for an 'iced macchiato'? That's an iced latte! [4 oz]
- Gibraltar$5.00
Double-shot of espresso, topped with just a bit of latte-style steamed milk. Also known as a cortado. [5 oz]
- Flat White$5.25
A double-shot of espresso that is like a cappuccino in size, but lighter than a latte in texture; a special from Down Under. [8 oz]
- Cappuccino$5.25
Rich and creamy steamed milk with a double-shot of espresso.
- World Famous Hot Vanilla Latte$6.00
The drink that put us on the map. Real vanilla bean syrup layered with milk, and finished with Alfred Espresso.
- Sugar Free World Famous Hot Vanilla Latte$6.00
Indulge without compromising! Our new sugar free real vanilla bean syrup layered with steamed milk, and finished with Alfred Espresso.
- Hot O.G. Chagaccino$6.50
It all started here. A blend of wild-foraged chaga mushroom, cacao, cinnamon, vanilla, and monk fruit, topped with Alfred Espresso and milk.
- Hot Lavender Latte$6.00
Housemade lavender syrup and lavender tea (French lavender and Thai butterfly blossoms) topped with Alfred Espresso and milk. $1 from every Lavender drink sold will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as part of our annual partnership during Make March Matter.
- Cafe au Lait$4.25
Alfred Drip Coffee with steamed milk, or 'au lait'.
- Hot Americano$4.25
Double-shot of espresso and water.
- Hot Red Eye$5.50
Our Alfred Drip Coffee meets an added double-shot of Alfred Espresso.
- Hot Coffee Box$38.00
* Please allow for uo to 20 minutes, per coffee box to prepare.* Grab a box of our classic Alfred Drip Coffee! Serves 12 cups, or 96 oz.
Hot Matcha & Tea
- Hot Matcha Latte$5.25
Our very own premium single-origin, shade-grown matcha topped with steamed milk.
- Hot Chai Latte$5.25
Our signature spicy-sweet organic black tea brewed with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and molasses. Topped with steamed milk and dusted with chai spice.
- Hot Rose & Cardamom Chai Latte$5.25
A romantic and delicate blend of rose water, cardamom, and black tea, finished with a dash of cane sugar and dusted with rose & cardamom. *Contains Sugar
- Hot Tea$4.00
Choose from a selection of top-quality loose leaf teas, steeped in our biodegradable drawstring tea pouches. Always a large size (16 oz) and hot.
- Hot Matchaga$6.50
A matcha + functional mushroom delight. Our exclusive single-origin Alfred Matcha blended with chaga, reishi, and lion’s mane mushrooms, vanilla, monk fruit, and a dash of strawberry, topped with milk.
- Hot Matcha Lavender Latte$6.00
Housemade lavender syrup and lavender tea (French lavender and Thai butterfly blossoms) topped with Alfred Matcha and milk. $1 from every Lavender drink sold will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as part of our annual partnership during Make March Matter.
- Hot Matcha Americano$4.25
Our very own premium single-origin, shade-grown matcha blended with hot water.
Other Drinks
- Alfred BOLT (Sparkling Energy)$5.50
A clean energy drink. A peachy, punchy and citrusy sparkling energy drink made with green coffee extract, guarana, and white tea. With essential vitamins, electrolytes, and amino acids to support focus and recovery. Lightly sweetened and always iced.
- Alfred BOOST (Protein Latte)$13.50
A boosted protein shake. 14g of plant-based protein, essential B vitamins and minerals, MCT for brain function, and blue spirulina to boost collagen and mind+body synergy. Choose your milk, light sweetener, and shot of Alfred Espresso or Matcha. Always large and always iced.
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
Silky housemade dark chocolate syrup (vegan, soy-free) mixed with steamed milk.
- Chocolate Milk$5.00
Silky housemade dark chocolate syrup (vegan, soy-free), topped with milk and ice.
- Cold Milk$4.25
Just milk, over ice. Simple as that!
- Steamed Milk$3.75
Just milk, steamed! Add anything you'd like.
- Sparkling Water$2.50
Food
Fresh Pastries
- Butter Croissant$4.25
Flaky, buttery layers of laminated dough make up this traditional croissant. Using European-style butter helps make this pastry rich and delicious. Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Flaky croissant dough enrobing Belgian dark chocolate, hand crafted, and baked until crispy. Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat
- Almond Croissant$5.00
Using our butter croissant, we fill and cover the croissant with almond cream, sliced almonds, and powdered sugar. Contains: Eggs, Milk, Almond, Wheat
- Strawberry Croissant$6.50
Farm-fresh strawberries top a croissant lined with almond cream and crumb topping. Contains: Almond, Eggs, Milk, Wheat
- Banana Walnut Bread$5.00
Fresh bananas, chocolate chips and walnut pieces folded into a crème fraiche muffin batter and topped with walnut streusel. Contains: Walnuts, Eggs, Milk, Wheat
- Chocolate Hazelnut Danish$5.50
Flaky croissant dough cradling chocolate hazelnut cream and candied hazelnuts. Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat, Hazelnuts
- Herb & Toma Cheese Danish$6.00
Danish dough rolled and topped with a blend of roasted garlic oil, chives, chili flakes, and shredded Pt. Reyes Farmstead Toma Cheese. Contains: Eggs, Milk, Red Pepper, Wheat
- Spinach Artichoke Danish$6.25
Sautéed spinach and roasted marinated artichoke hearts married with crème fraiche and cream cheese. Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.25
A flaky butter croissant filled with Big Eye Swiss cheese and sliced Fra’mani smoked ham. Contains: Meat, Eggs, Milk, Wheat
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
The perfect buttery chocolate chip cookie with crisp edges, tender center, and Guittard chocolate chips. Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
- Coffee Cake$4.00
Classic coffee cake swirled with brown sugar, cocoa powder and topped with crumb topping. Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
- Citrus Olive Oil Cake$5.00
Rich Olive oil cake made with California olive oil, lemon and orange zest, poppy seeds and baked to a caramely crisp. Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
- Rose & Raspberry Pound Cake$6.00
Squishy and decadent pound cake flavored with rose tea and raspberry jam.
- (GF) Blueberry Muffin$6.00
Organic blueberries and creme fraiche folded into a vanilla bean batter and topped with a gluten free crumble. Contains: Eggs, Milk
- (GF) Ricotta Cake Slice$6.50
Rich, soft, vanilla butter cake marbled with Bellwether Farms ricotta cheese and encrusted with organic cane sugar. Contains: Eggs, Milk
- (GF) Red Velvet Muffin$4.00
Classic red velvet gluten-free muffin, topped with cream cheese frosting. Contains: Egg, Dairy
- (V) Blueberry Coffee Cake$6.00
Vanilla bean and maple cake batter, swirled with spices and Thorne Family Farm blueberries topped with a walnut streusel. Contains: Walnuts, Wheat, Soy
- (V) Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.50
Classic plant-based chocolate chip cookie made with Guittard dark chocolate – some say better than the original. Contains: Wheat
- (V&GF) Chocolate Orange Donut$5.00
Cakey and delicious vegan and gluten-free chocolate donut, dipped in orange glaze. Contains: Soy
Retail
Coffee & Tea
- Alfred DRIP Coffee$19.00
Perfect for your go-to cup, our DRIP coffee brings together the structure and depth of Latin American coffees with the fruity and floral flavors of Ethiopian coffee to arrive at a cup that is robust, smooth and infinitely drinkable. Notes of Almond & Baked Apple. 12 oz; available as whole beans or ground to your specifications.
- World Famous Vanilla Syrup$12.50
The secret sauce that makes our Vanilla Latte "World Famous"! Made with rich pure cane sugar, aromatic real vanilla bean, and a dash of pure Alfred vibes. [375ml/12.6oz]
- Sugar Free World Famous Vanilla Syrup$12.50
Indulge without compromising! Our new SUGAR FREE World Famous Vanilla Syrup brings all the delicious goodness of our original vanilla syrup, without the added sugar. Whether you’re trying to kick sugar or just looking to enjoy your favorite beverage guilt-free, Alfred has you covered. Sweet Suggestion: Unlock your perfect flavor by starting with ½ - 1 teaspoon per drink. Sip and adjust to your desired sweetness.
- Ceremonial Matcha (40g)$30.00
The best ceremonial grade matcha out there. Single-origin and stone-ground just for us from Uji, Kyoto, Japan. Available for you to create in the comfort of your own home.
- Ceremonial Matcha (100g)$65.00
The best ceremonial grade matcha out there. Single-origin and stone-ground just for us from Uji, Kyoto, Japan. Available for you to create in the comfort of your own home.
- Alfred BOLD Coffee$20.00
Perfect for an extra jolt, our BOLD coffee is a medley of Central & South American, and East African coffees which are roasted longer to coax out an unusually delicious and earthy sweetness for those looking for a super strong and darker roasted variety. Notes of Brown Sugar & Oak. ORGANIC 12 oz; available as whole beans or ground to your specifications.
- Alfred COLD BREW Coffee$20.00
Our COLD BREW coffee is created from a combination of Central & South American, East African and Sumatran coffees sourced from a selection of skilled farmers. This blend has just the right character for a perfectly smooth and sweet cup of cold brewed iced coffee yet also tastes great brewed as drip coffee or in a french press! Notes of Caramel & Blackberry. ORGANIC 12 oz; available as whole beans or ground to your specifications.
- Matcha Gift Set$75.00
Give a friend a matcha and they’ll sip for a day. Give a friend a Matcha Gift Set and they’ll have matcha forever-ish. Instructions included. The perfect gift. This kit includes: 40g tin of our Ceremonial grade matcha (sourced from Japan) Alfred Pint Glass Rechargeable Electric whisk Alfred Measuring Scoop
- Loose Leaf Tea
Our finest selection of premium loose leaf teas, curated by Alfred, for your enjoyment at home. Packaged in light and heat-resistant re-sealable foil pouches.
- Chagaccino Blend$55.00
Finally! You can now make your daily Chagaccino at home. An epic Alfred special, this rich, mocha-like blend consists of wild-harvested Siberian chaga mushroom, cacao, cinnamon, vanilla, and monkfruit. Ingredients: Wild-harvested chaga mushroom extract, Peruvian cacao powder*, Ceylon cinnamon powder*, Madagascar vanilla*, Monkfruit sweetener (Monkfruit, erythritol). *Organic
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
708 North Croft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069