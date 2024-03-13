Alfred COLD BREW Coffee

$20.00

Our COLD BREW coffee is created from a combination of Central & South American, East African and Sumatran coffees sourced from a selection of skilled farmers. This blend has just the right character for a perfectly smooth and sweet cup of cold brewed iced coffee yet also tastes great brewed as drip coffee or in a french press! Notes of Caramel & Blackberry. ORGANIC 12 oz; available as whole beans or ground to your specifications.