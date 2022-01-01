- Home
- /
- Everett
- /
- Latin American
- /
- Alfredo's Italian Kitchen - Everett
Alfredo's Italian Kitchen Everett
No reviews yet
336 Ferry Street
Everett, MA 02149
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza
Medium Al Pacino Pizza
Prosciutto, peppers & Tomato
Medium Alfredo Pizza
Grilled chicken, broccoli & cream sauce (no red sauce)
Medium BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza
BBQ chicken, bacon
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Medium Bianco Pizza
Fresh spinach, tomato, garlic & feta cheese (no red sauce)
Medium Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce & ranch dressing (no red sauce)
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce
Medium Caliente Pizza
Sausage & jalapeno pepper
Medium Capital Pizza
Grilled chicken, tomato, artichoke hearts & pesto sauce (no red sauce)
Medium Chicken Fajita Pizza
Grilled chicken, pepper & onion
Medium Chicken, Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing (no red sauce)
Medium Danialla Pizza
Prosciutto, fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & cream sauce (no red sauce)
Medium Deluxe Pizza
Medium Florentine Pizza
Ham, spinach & mushroom
Medium Four Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, parmesan, provolone & ricotta cheese (no red sauce)
Medium Francisco Pizza
Artichoke hearts, mushroom, pesto sauce and cream (no red sauce)
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & pineapple
Medium Mama Maria Pizza
Ricotta cheese, prosciutto, tomato, fresh basil
Medium Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & tomato
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, mortadella & sweet capicola
Medium Milano Pizza
Grilled chicken & fresh basil
Medium Pomodoro Pizza
Tomato, fresh basil, oregano & bacon
Medium Santorini Pizza
Tomato, garlic & olive oil (no red sauce)
Medium Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Sautéed shrimp, garlic, white wine, tomato & mozzarella cheese (no red sauce)
Medium Steak & Cheese Pizza
Extra lean shaved steak, mozzarella cheese
Medium Steak Bomb Pizza
Shaved steak, onion, mushrooms & green pepper
Medium Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, broccoli, black olive & tomato
Lg. Al Pacino Pizza
Prosciutto, peppers & Tomato
Lg. Alfredo Pizza
Grilled chicken, broccoli & cream sauce (no red sauce)
Lg. BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza
BBQ chicken, bacon
Lg. BBQ Chicken Pizza
Lg. BBQ Chicken Pizza
Lg. Bianco Pizza
Fresh spinach, tomato, garlic & feta cheese (no red sauce)
Lg. Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce
Lg. Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce & ranch dressing (no red sauce)
Lg. Caliente Pizza
Sausage & jalapeno pepper
Lg. Capital Pizza
Grilled chicken, tomato, artichoke hearts & pesto sauce (no red sauce)
Lg. Chicken Fajita Pizza
Grilled chicken, pepper & onion
Lg. Chicken, Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing (no red sauce)
Lg. Danialla Pizza
Prosciutto, fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & cream sauce (no red sauce)
Lg. Deluxe Pizza
Lg. Florentine Pizza
Ham, spinach & mushroom
Lg. Four Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, parmesan, provolone & ricotta cheese (no red sauce)
Lg. Francisco Pizza
Artichoke hearts, mushroom, pesto sauce and cream (no red sauce)
Lg. grilled Buffalo Pizza
Lg. Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & pineapple
Lg. Mama Maria Pizza
Ricotta cheese, prosciutto, tomato, fresh basil
Lg. Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & tomato
Lg. Meat Lovers Pizza
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, mortadella & sweet capicola
Lg. Milano Pizza
Grilled chicken & fresh basil
Lg. Pomodoro Pizza
Tomato, fresh basil, oregano & bacon
Lg. Santorini Pizza
Tomato, garlic & olive oil (no red sauce)
Lg. Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Sautéed shrimp, garlic, white wine, tomato & mozzarella cheese (no red sauce)
Lg. Steak & Cheese Pizza
Extra lean shaved steak, mozzarella cheese
Lg. Steak Bomb Pizza
Shaved steak, onion, mushrooms & green pepper
Lg. Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, broccoli, black olive & tomato
Pasta
Homemade Sauce & Parmigiana Pasta
Baked Ziti
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta
Meatball Parmigiana Pasta
Sausage Parmigiana Pasta
Veal Cutlet Parm Pasta
Cheese Ravioli Pasta
Toasted Ravioli Pasta
Abruzo Pasta
Sautéed fresh vegetables in creamy pink sauce over your choice of pasta
Broccoli Alfredo Pasta
In creamy Alfredo butter sauce, topped with Parmigiana cheese over your choice of pasta
Broccoli Alfredo Pesto Pasta
In creamy Alfredo-Pesto sauce, topped with Parmigiana cheese over your choice of pasta
Broccoli Garlic Wine Pasta
In white wine-garlic sauce over your choice of pasta
Cacciatore Pasta
Sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms in spicy Marinara sauce over your choice of pasta
Carbonara Pasta
Your choice of meat sautéed in creamy Alfredo sauce with green peas over your choice of pasta
Diavolo Pasta
Sautéed fresh garden vegetables in spicy Marinara sauce over your choice of pasta
Florentine Pasta
Sautéed mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes in Alfredo sauce over your choice of pasta
Marsala Pasta
Sautéed fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce (no cheese) over your choice of pasta
Piccata Pasta
Sautéed artichokes and capers in butter-lemon-wine sauce over your choice of pasta
Primavera Pasta
Carmelized onions in creamy Sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese over your choice of pasta
Saltimbocca Pasta
Sautéed mushrooms and proscuitto in Marsala sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese over your choice of pasta
Scampi Pasta
With fresh tomatoes in white wine-garlic sauce over your choice of pasta
Venician Pasta
Sautéed broccoli, artichokes, carrots and black olives in white wine sauce over your choice of pasta
Baked Ziti
With Marinara sauce, Riccotta and Mozzarella cheeses over your choice of pasta
Clubs
Subs
Steak & Cheese Sub
Steak Bomb Sub
Steak Mafiosa Sub
Steak Tips & Peppers Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Veal Cutlet Parm Sub
Meatball Parm Sub
Sausage Parm Sub
Chicken Cutlet Parm Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
Chicken Kabob Sub
Beef Kabob Sub
BBQ Grilled Chicken Sub
Stir Fried Chicken Sub
Chicken Napolitano Sub
Chicken Cordon Blue Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Sausage, Peppers & Onion Sub
Potato & Egg Sub
BLT Sub
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sub
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sub
Cheese Burger Bulkie Roll
Fired Haddock sub
Veggie Burger Bulkie Roll
American Sub
Super Italian Cold Cut Sub
North Ender Sub
Baked Ham & Cheese Sub
Turkey Sub
Tuna Salad Sub
Chicken Salad Sub
Romano Sub
Wraps
Dinner Plates
Seafood Dinner
Side Orders
Side French Fries
Cheese Fries
Side Curly Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Chicken Tenders (1 pc)
Side Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)
Side Grilled Chicken (1 pc)
Side Grilled Chicken (5 pc)
Side Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Side Chicken Wings
Side Buffalo Chicken Wings
Side Garlic Bread
Side Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Side Bruschetta
Side Mozzarella Sticks
Side Jalapeno Poppers
Side Chicken Parm
Side Eggplant Parm
Side Sausage Parm
Side 4 Meatballs Parm
Side Veal Parm
Side Steak Tips
Side Rice
Side Fried Ravioli
Side Marinara Sauce
Triangle Rolls (1 pc)
Triangle Rolls (6 pc)
Side Grilled Chicken (3 pc)
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side Sauteed Vegetables
Salads
Kids Menu
Soups
Coupons
C1-Lg Cheese, 10 pc Wings, 2L Soda
C6-1 Lg 1-topping Pizza, Fries, 2L Soda
C7-1 Lg Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings or 4 Chicken Fingers, Garden Salad
C8-Any Chicken Pasta, Garden Salad, 2L Soda
C6-Family Deal (Lg Cheese, Chicken Parm Pasta, 8-pc Wings, 2L Soda
C8-1 Lg Two-Topping Pizza, 8-pc Wings
Catering Meal Trays
Ziti with Sauce
Linguini with Sauce
Baked Ziti
Cheese Lasagna
Meat Lasagna
Veggie Lasagna
Meatballs
Sausages, Onions & Peppers
Eggplant Parm
Veal Cutlet Parm
Chicken Cutlet Parm
Chicken Cutlet Parm (over pasta)
Regular Chicken Wings
BBQ Chicken Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Steamed Veggies
Roasted Potatoes
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Haddock Scampi (over pasta)
Veal Cacciatore (over pasta)
Chicken Cacciatore (over pasta)
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo (over pasta)
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pesto (over pasta)
Chicken Abruzzo (over pasta)
Veal Marsala (over pasta)
Chicken Marsala (over Pasta)
Chicken Broccoli, Garlic Sauce (over pasta)
Marinated Steak Tips
Veal Broccoli Alfredo
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Discover real North-End Italian flavor. Each dish is prepared from fresh wholesome ingredients. Choose traditional or contemporary selections from our extensive take-out or catering menus.
336 Ferry Street, Everett, MA 02149