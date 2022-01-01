Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Pizza

Alfredo's Italian Kitchen Everett

review star

No reviews yet

336 Ferry Street

Everett, MA 02149

Order Again

Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Medium Cheese Pizza

$8.49

Medium Al Pacino Pizza

$12.99

Prosciutto, peppers & Tomato

Medium Alfredo Pizza

$12.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli & cream sauce (no red sauce)

Medium BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza

$12.99

BBQ chicken, bacon

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Medium Bianco Pizza

$12.99

Fresh spinach, tomato, garlic & feta cheese (no red sauce)

Medium Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$12.99

Chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce & ranch dressing (no red sauce)

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce

Medium Caliente Pizza

$12.99

Sausage & jalapeno pepper

Medium Capital Pizza

$12.99

Grilled chicken, tomato, artichoke hearts & pesto sauce (no red sauce)

Medium Chicken Fajita Pizza

$12.99

Grilled chicken, pepper & onion

Medium Chicken, Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing (no red sauce)

Medium Danialla Pizza

$12.99

Prosciutto, fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & cream sauce (no red sauce)

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$14.99

Medium Florentine Pizza

$12.99

Ham, spinach & mushroom

Medium Four Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, parmesan, provolone & ricotta cheese (no red sauce)

Medium Francisco Pizza

$12.99

Artichoke hearts, mushroom, pesto sauce and cream (no red sauce)

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

Ham & pineapple

Medium Mama Maria Pizza

$12.99

Ricotta cheese, prosciutto, tomato, fresh basil

Medium Margarita Pizza

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & tomato

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.99

Salami, pepperoni, sausage, mortadella & sweet capicola

Medium Milano Pizza

$12.99

Grilled chicken & fresh basil

Medium Pomodoro Pizza

$12.99

Tomato, fresh basil, oregano & bacon

Medium Santorini Pizza

$12.99

Tomato, garlic & olive oil (no red sauce)

Medium Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$12.99

Sautéed shrimp, garlic, white wine, tomato & mozzarella cheese (no red sauce)

Medium Steak & Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Extra lean shaved steak, mozzarella cheese

Medium Steak Bomb Pizza

$12.99

Shaved steak, onion, mushrooms & green pepper

Medium Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, broccoli, black olive & tomato

Lg. Al Pacino Pizza

$15.99

Prosciutto, peppers & Tomato

Lg. Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli & cream sauce (no red sauce)

Lg. BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza

$15.99

BBQ chicken, bacon

Lg. BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Lg. Bianco Pizza

$15.99

Fresh spinach, tomato, garlic & feta cheese (no red sauce)

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$15.99

Chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce & ranch dressing (no red sauce)

Lg. Caliente Pizza

$15.99

Sausage & jalapeno pepper

Lg. Capital Pizza

$15.99

Grilled chicken, tomato, artichoke hearts & pesto sauce (no red sauce)

Lg. Chicken Fajita Pizza

$15.99

Grilled chicken, pepper & onion

Lg. Chicken, Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing (no red sauce)

Lg. Danialla Pizza

$15.99

Prosciutto, fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & cream sauce (no red sauce)

Lg. Deluxe Pizza

$19.99

Lg. Florentine Pizza

$15.99

Ham, spinach & mushroom

Lg. Four Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, parmesan, provolone & ricotta cheese (no red sauce)

Lg. Francisco Pizza

$15.99

Artichoke hearts, mushroom, pesto sauce and cream (no red sauce)

Lg. grilled Buffalo Pizza

$15.99

Lg. Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Ham & pineapple

Lg. Mama Maria Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta cheese, prosciutto, tomato, fresh basil

Lg. Margarita Pizza

$15.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & tomato

Lg. Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

Salami, pepperoni, sausage, mortadella & sweet capicola

Lg. Milano Pizza

$15.99

Grilled chicken & fresh basil

Lg. Pomodoro Pizza

$15.99

Tomato, fresh basil, oregano & bacon

Lg. Santorini Pizza

$15.99

Tomato, garlic & olive oil (no red sauce)

Lg. Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$16.99

Sautéed shrimp, garlic, white wine, tomato & mozzarella cheese (no red sauce)

Lg. Steak & Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Extra lean shaved steak, mozzarella cheese

Lg. Steak Bomb Pizza

$15.99

Shaved steak, onion, mushrooms & green pepper

Lg. Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, broccoli, black olive & tomato

Pasta

Homemade Sauce & Parmigiana Pasta

$8.50

Baked Ziti

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Pasta

$11.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta

$10.50

Meatball Parmigiana Pasta

$10.50

Sausage Parmigiana Pasta

$10.50

Veal Cutlet Parm Pasta

$12.99

Cheese Ravioli Pasta

$9.99

Toasted Ravioli Pasta

$9.99

Abruzo Pasta

$9.99

Sautéed fresh vegetables in creamy pink sauce over your choice of pasta

Broccoli Alfredo Pasta

$9.99

In creamy Alfredo butter sauce, topped with Parmigiana cheese over your choice of pasta

Broccoli Alfredo Pesto Pasta

$10.99

In creamy Alfredo-Pesto sauce, topped with Parmigiana cheese over your choice of pasta

Broccoli Garlic Wine Pasta

$9.99

In white wine-garlic sauce over your choice of pasta

Cacciatore Pasta

$9.99

Sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms in spicy Marinara sauce over your choice of pasta

Carbonara Pasta

$9.99

Your choice of meat sautéed in creamy Alfredo sauce with green peas over your choice of pasta

Diavolo Pasta

$9.99

Sautéed fresh garden vegetables in spicy Marinara sauce over your choice of pasta

Florentine Pasta

$9.99

Sautéed mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes in Alfredo sauce over your choice of pasta

Marsala Pasta

$9.99

Sautéed fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce (no cheese) over your choice of pasta

Piccata Pasta

$9.99

Sautéed artichokes and capers in butter-lemon-wine sauce over your choice of pasta

Primavera Pasta

$9.99

Carmelized onions in creamy Sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese over your choice of pasta

Saltimbocca Pasta

$9.99

Sautéed mushrooms and proscuitto in Marsala sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese over your choice of pasta

Scampi Pasta

$9.99

With fresh tomatoes in white wine-garlic sauce over your choice of pasta

Venician Pasta

$9.99

Sautéed broccoli, artichokes, carrots and black olives in white wine sauce over your choice of pasta

Baked Ziti

$9.99

With Marinara sauce, Riccotta and Mozzarella cheeses over your choice of pasta

Calzones

Large Calzone

$15.99

Medium Calzone

$11.99

Clubs

Served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of wheat or white bread. Choice of fries or chips.

Turkey Club

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Club

$9.99

Tuna Salad Club

$9.99

Chicken Salad Club

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.99

Cheeseburger Club

$9.99

Subs

Steak & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Steak Bomb Sub

$8.49

Steak Mafiosa Sub

$8.49

Steak Tips & Peppers Sub

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$7.99

Veal Cutlet Parm Sub

$9.99

Meatball Parm Sub

$7.99

Sausage Parm Sub

$7.49

Chicken Cutlet Parm Sub

$7.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$7.49

Chicken Kabob Sub

$7.99

Beef Kabob Sub

$8.99

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.99

Stir Fried Chicken Sub

$7.99

Chicken Napolitano Sub

$8.49

Chicken Cordon Blue Sub

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$7.99

Sausage, Peppers & Onion Sub

$7.99

Potato & Egg Sub

$7.49

BLT Sub

$7.49

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.99

Cheese Burger Bulkie Roll

$5.99

Fired Haddock sub

$8.99

Veggie Burger Bulkie Roll

$5.99

American Sub

$7.99

Super Italian Cold Cut Sub

$7.99

North Ender Sub

$8.99

Baked Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Turkey Sub

$7.99

Tuna Salad Sub

$7.99

Chicken Salad Sub

$7.99

Romano Sub

$7.99

Wraps

Tuna Salad Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.99

Turkey Wrap

$7.99

Greek Wrap

$7.99

Greek Wrap w/Chicken

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Breaded Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Mexican Wrap

$7.99

Hot Vegetarian Wrap

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Steak Tips Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Dinner Plates

4-pc Fried Chicken Plate

$10.99

Cheeseburger Plate

$9.99

Chicken Fingers Plate

$10.99

Chicken Kabob Plate

$13.49

Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$13.49

Chicken Wings Plate

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.49

Steak Tips & Pepper Plate

$13.99

Veggie Burger Plate

$9.99

Seafood Dinner

Fish and Chips

$13.49

Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.49

Baked Haddock Plate

$13.49

Stir-Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.49

Fisherman's Platter

$16.99

Side Orders

Side French Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$6.49

Side Curly Fries

$5.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.49

Side Chicken Tenders (1 pc)

$1.75

Side Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)

$7.99

Side Grilled Chicken (1 pc)

$1.75

Side Grilled Chicken (5 pc)

$7.99

Side Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Side Chicken Wings

$7.99+

Side Buffalo Chicken Wings

$8.99+

Side Garlic Bread

$2.50

Side Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$3.50

Side Bruschetta

$3.99

Side Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Side Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Side Chicken Parm

$7.99

Side Eggplant Parm

$5.99

Side Sausage Parm

$5.99

Side 4 Meatballs Parm

$6.99

Side Veal Parm

$8.99

Side Steak Tips

$8.99

Side Rice

$4.99

Side Fried Ravioli

$7.49

Side Marinara Sauce

$3.99+

Triangle Rolls (1 pc)

$0.50

Triangle Rolls (6 pc)

$2.50

Side Grilled Chicken (3 pc)

$4.99

Side Sauteed Spinach

$3.99

Side Sauteed Vegetables

$7.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$7.99

Caprese Salad

$8.99

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Side Greek Salad

$4.50

Side Garden Salad

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Curly Ziti with Cheese & Sauce

$4.99

Kid's Curly Ziti with Meatballs

$5.99

Kid's Ravioli with Cheese & Sauce

$6.99

Kid's Ravioli with Meatballs

$7.99

Soups

Small Vegetable Soup

$4.99

Small Chicken Vegetable Soup

$5.99

Large Vegetable Soup

$6.99

Large Chicken Vegetable Soup

$7.99

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Cake

$3.50

Tiramisu

$3.50

Coupons

C1-Lg Cheese, 10 pc Wings, 2L Soda

$18.99

C6-1 Lg 1-topping Pizza, Fries, 2L Soda

$17.99

C7-1 Lg Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings or 4 Chicken Fingers, Garden Salad

$22.99

C8-Any Chicken Pasta, Garden Salad, 2L Soda

$19.99

C6-Family Deal (Lg Cheese, Chicken Parm Pasta, 8-pc Wings, 2L Soda

$28.99

C8-1 Lg Two-Topping Pizza, 8-pc Wings

$18.99

Drinks

Chips

$1.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Can

$1.00

20oz

$1.75

2-Liter

$2.50

Monster

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Apple Juice

$1.75

Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Cran-Grape

$1.75

Catering Meal Trays

Ziti with Sauce

$30.00+

Linguini with Sauce

$30.00+

Baked Ziti

$35.00+

Cheese Lasagna

$40.00+

Meat Lasagna

$45.00+

Veggie Lasagna

$45.00+

Meatballs

$40.00+

Sausages, Onions & Peppers

$40.00+

Eggplant Parm

$40.00+

Veal Cutlet Parm

$60.00+

Chicken Cutlet Parm

$50.00+

Chicken Cutlet Parm (over pasta)

$50.00+

Regular Chicken Wings

$30.00+

BBQ Chicken Wings

$35.00+

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$35.00+

Steamed Veggies

$35.00+

Roasted Potatoes

$30.00+

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$45.00+

Haddock Scampi (over pasta)

$60.00+

Veal Cacciatore (over pasta)

$60.00+

Chicken Cacciatore (over pasta)

$45.00+

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo (over pasta)

$55.00+

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pesto (over pasta)

$60.00+

Chicken Abruzzo (over pasta)

$50.00+

Veal Marsala (over pasta)

$60.00+

Chicken Marsala (over Pasta)

$50.00+

Chicken Broccoli, Garlic Sauce (over pasta)

$50.00+

Marinated Steak Tips

$60.00+

Veal Broccoli Alfredo

$65.00+

Catering Salad Trays

Italian Party Salad

$30.00+

Greek Party Salad

$40.00+

Party Antipasto

$45.00+

Chef Party Salad

$45.00+

Grilled Chicken Party Salad

$45.00+
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Discover real North-End Italian flavor. Each dish is prepared from fresh wholesome ingredients. Choose traditional or contemporary selections from our extensive take-out or catering menus.

Gallery
Alfredo's Italian Kitchen image
Alfredo's Italian Kitchen image

