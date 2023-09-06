BREAKFAST

FREDDY'S

$13.99

Two eggs any style, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, homefries or hashbrowns or grits, and two pancakes or french toast or 2 biscuits and gravy or waffle

MEATLESS

$8.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast

BAC &EGGS

$12.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + choice of bacon or sausage patties

SAU &EGGS

$10.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + two slices of thick bacon and two sausage patties

CFS &EGGS

$16.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + fresh cutlet deep fried to perfection and topped with cream gravy

DRY CFS & EGGS

$16.99

DRY CFC & EGGS

$16.99

CFC &EGGS

$16.99

HAM &EGGS

$12.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + generous slice of ham, hot off the grill

G. PCHOPS &EGGS

$16.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + two juicy center-cut pork chops

F. PCHOPS &EGGS

$16.99

SIRLOIN &EGGS

$19.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + 8oz cooked to perfection

10OZ RIBEYE &EGGS

$26.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + 10oz boneless cooked to perfection

OMELETTE

$12.99

Served with your choice or hashbrowns or home fries or grits and biscuit with gravy or toast

WHITE OMELETTE

$12.99

ONLY OMELETTE

$7.99

BURRITO

$8.99

Served with your choice or hashbrowns or home fries or grits and biscuit with gravy or toast

CLASSIC BENEDICT

$10.99

Served with hashbrowns or home fries

SOUTHERN COUNTRY BENEDICT

$10.99

CALIFORNIAN BENEDICT

$11.99

BISQ SPECIAL

$12.99

With two eggs, two bacon strips, and two sausage patties

TWO BISCUITS & SAU GRAVY

$8.99

FRENCH TOAST SPECIAL

$12.99

With two eggs, two bacon strips, and two sausage patties

FRENCH TOAST WITH FRUIT

$8.99

FRENCH TOAST WITH STRAW/BAN

$8.99

FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

PANC SPECIAL

$12.99

With two eggs, two bacon strips, and two sausage patties

ONE PANCAKE

$2.50

TWO PANCAKES

$4.99

OREO PANCAKES

$7.99

BAN-NUT PANCAKES

$8.99

Two pancakes topped with sliced banana, chopped walnuts, and whipped cream

CHOC CHIP PANCAKES

$7.99

BLUEBERRIES PANCAKES

$7.99

STRAW-BAN PANCAKES

$8.99

Two pancakes topped with strawberry, sliced banana, and whipped cream

BLUE-STRAW PANCAKES

$8.99

Two pancakes topped with blueberries, strawberry, and whipped cream

PANCAKES W/FRUIT

$8.99

TX SANDWICH

$7.99

HOUSE SKILLET

$12.99

TEX MEX SKILLET

$12.99

CFS SKILLET

$16.99

MEAT LOVERS SKILLET

$13.99

VEGAN DELIGHT

$11.99

WAFFLE SPECIAL

$12.99

With two eggs, two bacon strips, and two sausage patties

WAFFLE

$5.99

WAFFLE WITH STRAW/BAN

$8.99

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$11.99

WAFFLE WITH FRUIT

$8.99

WAFFLE WITH CHOC CHIPS

$7.99

10OZ New York &EGGS

$25.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + 10oz boneless cooked to perfection

SIDES BREAKFAST

AVOCADO

$1.50

ONE EGG

$1.99

TWO EGGS

$3.99

HF

$2.99

HF CRISPY

$2.99

HASH BROWNS

$2.99

HASHBROWNS CRISPY

$2.99

TST

$1.99

White, wheat, rye, sourdough, cinnamon raisin, bagel, or english muffin

B TST

$1.99

WTST

$1.99

B WTST

$1.99

RYE TST

$2.99

SOURD TST

$2.99

ENG MUFFIN

$1.99

ONE BISQ

$1.99

TWO BISQ

$3.99

BAC

$5.99

2pz BAC

$3.99

1pz BAC

$1.99

SAU

$3.99

HAM

$3.99

TOMATOES SLICED

$1.49

CUP GRITS

$3.99

BOWL GRITS

$4.99

CUP OATS

$3.99

BOWL OATS

$4.99

STRAWBERRIES

$3.99

FRUIT (STRAW-BAN-BLUE)

$3.99

Contains strawberries, blueberries, and bananas

BANANAS

$2.99

STRAW-BLUE

$3.99

STRAW-BAN

$3.99

3 CORN TORTILLAS

$1.50

3 FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.50

JALAPENO TOREADO

$0.50

APETIZERS

WINGS

$10.99

Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks

F PICKLES

$9.99

Deep fried to a golden brown, served with ranch dressing

CHEESE STICKS

$9.99

Served with marinara sauce or ranch dressing

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.99

Deep fried to a golden brown, served with ranch dressing

CK TENDERS

$9.99

Hand battered and served with cream gravy

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.99

Deep fried and served with ranch dressing

O RINGS APPETIZER

$8.99

Deep fried to perfection

SAMPLER

$12.99

Pick three items from above!

CHIPS-SALSA

$3.99

SOUPS & SALADS

CUP SOUP

$3.99

Cup or bowl of vegetable, taco, or potato soup

BOWL SOUP

$5.99

DINNER SALAD

$4.99

Classic lettuce, tomato, onion, croutons, and cheddar cheese

SALAD BAR ONE TRIP

$8.99

One or unlimited trips at the salad bar

UNLIMITED SALAD

$12.99

SOUP &SALAD

$12.99

Bowl of soup plus salad bar

GRILLED CK SALAD

$12.99

CFC SALAD

$12.99

Crisp-tossed salad, tomato, onion, croutons, cheddar cheese, and hard-boiled egg

CHEF SALAD

$12.99

Crisp-tossed salad, julienne ham, turkey, swiss and American cheese, tomato, onion, and hard-boiled egg on bed of crisp salad

SALMON SALAD

$16.99

ENTREES

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$16.99

Hand battered and deep fried to perfection, topped with cream gravy

DRY CFS

$16.99

MEAT LOAF

$16.99

Homemade topped with creole sauce

HAMBURGER STEAK

$16.99

Grilled to perfection with grilled onions and brown gravy

DRY HB STEAK

$16.99

SIRLOIN

$19.99

8oz tender sirloin, cut fresh daily

10oz RIBEYE

$26.99

10oz boneless prime cut

10oz NEW YORK STEAK

$25.99

LIVER & ONIONS

$15.99

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$16.99

Hand battered chicken breast and deep fried to golden brown

DRY CFC

$16.99

CK TENDERS

$16.99

Lightly seasoned, hand battered and deep fried

CK &DUMPLINGS

$15.99

Homemade

CK & DRESSING

$15.99

GRILL CHICKEN

$16.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection

MONTERREY CHICKEN

$16.99

Topped with Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and mushrooms

FRIED PORK CHOPS

$16.99

Two delicious pork chops, breaded and deep fried to perfection

GRILLED PORK CHOPS

$16.99

Two delicious pork chops, specially seasoned and grilled to perfection

VEGETABLE PLATE

$9.99

GRILLED TILAPIA

$16.99

Grilled or blackened boneless fillets of tilapia

BLACKENED TILAPIA

$16.99

FRIED CATFISH

$16.99

Hand battered in our homemade breading and deep fried to perfection

GRILLED CATFISH

$16.99

Hand battered in our homemade breading and deep fried to perfection

FRIED SHRIMP

$16.99

Hand battered in our homemade breading and deep fried to perfection

GRILLED SHRIMP

$16.99

Hand battered in our homemade breading and deep fried to perfection

CAT & SHRIMP

$18.99

Fried to perfection

ADD 3 SHRIMP

$6.99

GRILLED SALMON

$18.99

SIDES ENTREES

MASH POTATOES

$2.49

MASH POTATOES W/CREAM GRAVY

$2.49

MASH POTATOES/BROWN G

$2.49

MP WITH TURKEY GRAVY

$2.49

SWEET MASH POTATOES

$2.49

GREEN BEANS

$2.49

PINTO

$2.49

CORN

$2.49

CARROTS

$2.49

CABBAGE

$2.49

BLACK E PEAS

$2.49

MAC&CHEESE

$2.49

BROCOLLI

$2.99

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

OKRA

$2.99

OKRA CRISPY

$2.99

SIDE O RINGS(4)

$2.99

COLE SLAW

$2.49

POTATO SALAD

$2.49

GRILLED ONIONS

$2.99

GRILLED MUSHROOMS

$2.99

BAKED POTATO

$4.99

HOME FRIES

$2.49

HOME FRIES CRISPY

$2.49

FRUIT (STRAW-BAN-BLUE)

$3.99

STRAWBERRIES

$3.99

BLUEBERRIES

$2.99

BANANAS

$2.99

SIDE DRESSING

$2.49

SIDE DRESSING WITH TURKEY GRAVY

$2.49

SMALL SALAD

$4.99

((""CUP VEG SOUP""))

$3.99

(""CUP TACO SOUP"")

$3.99

(""CUP POT SOUP"")

$3.99

BURGERS & SAND

HB

$9.99

Fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, thin-sliced red onion, and sliced pickles. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

CB

$10.99

Hamburger patty with cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, thin-sliced red onion, and sliced pickles. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

PATTY MELT

$11.99

Hamburger patty with sautéed onion and Swiss cheese on a grilled Rye bread. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

CFC SAND

$12.99

A delicious crispy chicken on a bun with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, thin-sliced red onion, and sliced pickles. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

SMB

$12.99

Served with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, thin-sliced red onion, and sliced pickles. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

BBQ CB

$11.99

1/2 pound of beef patty with BBQ sauce, cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, pickles, and grilled onion. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

BCB

$13.99

Topped with American cheese, Swiss cheese, smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, sliced pickles, and thin-sliced red onion. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

CLUB

$10.99

Served with bacon, ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and choice of mayo or mustard. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

CFS SAND

$13.99

Southern style, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, thin-sliced red onion, and sliced pickles. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

GRILLED CK SAND

$12.99

A grilled juicy chicken breast on a bun with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, thin-sliced red onion, and sliced pickles. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough bread. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

GRILL HAM&CH

$8.99

Grilled ham and American cheese on sourdough bread. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

GRILL CHEESE

$7.99

Classic American cheese made on sourdough bread. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.

DOUBLE CB

$16.99

DOUBLE BCB

$18.99

BACON AVOCADO CB

$13.99

BRUNCH BCBURGER

$14.99

BUFFALO CRISPY CK SAND

$12.99

KIDS MENU

OREO PANCAKES

$5.99

KIDS FREDDYS

$6.99

One pancake, one egg, one bacon, and one sausage

MICKEY MOUSE PANCAKE

$5.99

FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

ADD FRUIT TOPPING

$1.99

CK NUGGETS

$5.99

K TENDERS

$5.99

CORNY DOG

$5.99

K HB

$5.99

K CB

$5.99

K GRILL CHEESE

$5.99

BEVERAGES

WATER

SWEET TEA

$2.95

UN TEA

$2.95

HALF&HALF TEA

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.50

D COFFEE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

SM ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.25

SM APPLE JUICE

$2.50

MILK

$3.25

SM MILK

$2.50

CHOC MILK

$3.25

SM CHOC MILK

$2.50

HOT CHOC

$3.50

COKE

$3.25

D COKE

$3.25

DR P

$3.25

D DR P

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

V-8

$3.25

SM V-8

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.95

GALLON TEA

$6.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.25

SM CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

KIDS DRINKS

APPLE JUICE

$1.95

ORANGE JUICE

$1.95

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.95

MILK

$1.95

COKE

$1.95

SPRITE

$1.95

Dr Pepper

$1.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$1.95

DESSERTS

COCONUT PIE

$4.99

CHOCOLATE PIE

$4.99

PECAN PIE

$4.99

APPLE PIE

$4.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.99

PEACH COBBLER

$4.99

CHEESECAKE

$4.99

BANANA PUDDING

$4.99

BREAD PUDDING

$4.99

KEY LIME PIE

$4.99

ICECREAM

$2.00

CARROT CAKE

$4.99

BANANA BREAD

$5.99

CANDY

$0.50

STRAWBERRY 🍓 CAKE

$4.99

COCONUT 🥥 CAKE

$4.99

WHOLE DESSERTS

WHOLE COCONUT PIE

$16.99

WHOLE CHOCOLATE PIE

$16.99

WHOLE PECAN PIE

$16.99

WHOLE APPLE PIE

$19.99

LEMON PIE

$16.99

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$16.99

BREAD PUDDING

$18.99

BANANA PUDDING

$19.99

CHEESECAKE

$32.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$29.00

PEACH COBBLER

$24.99

CHERRY PIE

$16.99

CARROT CAKE

$29.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Chicken & Dressing

$11.99

Chicken & Dumplings

$11.99

CFS

$11.99

DRY CFS

$11.99

SALMON PATTIES

$11.99

DINNER SPECIALS

CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS

$14.99

CFS

$15.99

DRY CFS

$15.99

CHICKEN & DRESSING

$14.99

SALMON PATTIES

$15.99

FAMILY MEALS

QUART SIDES

$9.99

PINT CRANBERRY SAUCE

$6.99

DOZEN ROLLS

$4.50

DOZEN CORN BREAD

$4.50

PINT SALSA

$5.99

QUART SALSA

$8.99

PINT RANCH

$5.99

QUART RANCH

$8.99

GALLON SIDES

$24.99

PINT GRAVY

$6.99

Quart Turkey Gravy

$12.50

CORNBBREAD DRESSING

$24.99

HOLLIDAY

CANDY BOUQUET

$10.99

BALLOON

$3.99

SQUEEZE THE DAY BOXES

$14.99

SMALL TROUFFLES

$4.99

TROUFFLES (WHITE BOX)

$9.99

LIQUOR CHOCOLATES

$14.99

BATH SET

$10.99

HALF DOZEN ROSES

$19.99

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES

$2.50

SINGLE ROSE

$3.00

ORQUIDS

$14.99

Fajitas

$16.99

TAKE OUT BOXES

To Go Box

$0.50

To Go Cup

$0.50

A LA CART

CFS ONLY

$7.99

GRILLED CHICKEN ONLY

$7.99

HAMBURGER PATTY ONLY

$7.99

GRILLED PORK CHOPS ONLY

$7.99

FRIED PORK CHOPS ONLY

$7.99

FRIED CATFISH ONLY

$7.99

CFC ONLY

$7.99

3 FRIED SHRIMP ONLY

$5.99

3 GRILLED SHRIMP ONLY

$5.99

CHICKEN & DRESSING ONLY

$7.99

HOA MEETING

$75.00