Alfredo's Steakhouse
111 E US HWY 80
Forney, TX 75126
BREAKFAST
FREDDY'S
Two eggs any style, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, homefries or hashbrowns or grits, and two pancakes or french toast or 2 biscuits and gravy or waffle
MEATLESS
Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast
BAC &EGGS
Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + choice of bacon or sausage patties
SAU &EGGS
Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + two slices of thick bacon and two sausage patties
CFS &EGGS
Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + fresh cutlet deep fried to perfection and topped with cream gravy
DRY CFS & EGGS
DRY CFC & EGGS
CFC &EGGS
HAM &EGGS
Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + generous slice of ham, hot off the grill
G. PCHOPS &EGGS
Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + two juicy center-cut pork chops
F. PCHOPS &EGGS
SIRLOIN &EGGS
Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + 8oz cooked to perfection
10OZ RIBEYE &EGGS
Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + 10oz boneless cooked to perfection
OMELETTE
Served with your choice or hashbrowns or home fries or grits and biscuit with gravy or toast
WHITE OMELETTE
ONLY OMELETTE
BURRITO
Served with your choice or hashbrowns or home fries or grits and biscuit with gravy or toast
CLASSIC BENEDICT
Served with hashbrowns or home fries
SOUTHERN COUNTRY BENEDICT
CALIFORNIAN BENEDICT
BISQ SPECIAL
With two eggs, two bacon strips, and two sausage patties
TWO BISCUITS & SAU GRAVY
FRENCH TOAST SPECIAL
With two eggs, two bacon strips, and two sausage patties
FRENCH TOAST WITH FRUIT
FRENCH TOAST WITH STRAW/BAN
FRENCH TOAST
PANC SPECIAL
With two eggs, two bacon strips, and two sausage patties
ONE PANCAKE
TWO PANCAKES
OREO PANCAKES
BAN-NUT PANCAKES
Two pancakes topped with sliced banana, chopped walnuts, and whipped cream
CHOC CHIP PANCAKES
BLUEBERRIES PANCAKES
STRAW-BAN PANCAKES
Two pancakes topped with strawberry, sliced banana, and whipped cream
BLUE-STRAW PANCAKES
Two pancakes topped with blueberries, strawberry, and whipped cream
PANCAKES W/FRUIT
TX SANDWICH
HOUSE SKILLET
TEX MEX SKILLET
CFS SKILLET
MEAT LOVERS SKILLET
VEGAN DELIGHT
WAFFLE SPECIAL
With two eggs, two bacon strips, and two sausage patties
WAFFLE
WAFFLE WITH STRAW/BAN
CHICKEN & WAFFLE
WAFFLE WITH FRUIT
WAFFLE WITH CHOC CHIPS
10OZ New York &EGGS
Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries or grits, and biscuit with gravy or toast + 10oz boneless cooked to perfection
SIDES BREAKFAST
AVOCADO
ONE EGG
TWO EGGS
HF
HF CRISPY
HASH BROWNS
HASHBROWNS CRISPY
TST
White, wheat, rye, sourdough, cinnamon raisin, bagel, or english muffin
B TST
WTST
B WTST
RYE TST
SOURD TST
ENG MUFFIN
ONE BISQ
TWO BISQ
BAC
2pz BAC
1pz BAC
SAU
HAM
TOMATOES SLICED
CUP GRITS
BOWL GRITS
CUP OATS
BOWL OATS
STRAWBERRIES
FRUIT (STRAW-BAN-BLUE)
Contains strawberries, blueberries, and bananas
BANANAS
STRAW-BLUE
STRAW-BAN
3 CORN TORTILLAS
3 FLOUR TORTILLAS
JALAPENO TOREADO
APETIZERS
WINGS
Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
F PICKLES
Deep fried to a golden brown, served with ranch dressing
CHEESE STICKS
Served with marinara sauce or ranch dressing
JALAPENO POPPERS
Deep fried to a golden brown, served with ranch dressing
CK TENDERS
Hand battered and served with cream gravy
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Deep fried and served with ranch dressing
O RINGS APPETIZER
Deep fried to perfection
SAMPLER
Pick three items from above!
CHIPS-SALSA
SOUPS & SALADS
CUP SOUP
Cup or bowl of vegetable, taco, or potato soup
BOWL SOUP
DINNER SALAD
Classic lettuce, tomato, onion, croutons, and cheddar cheese
SALAD BAR ONE TRIP
One or unlimited trips at the salad bar
UNLIMITED SALAD
SOUP &SALAD
Bowl of soup plus salad bar
GRILLED CK SALAD
CFC SALAD
Crisp-tossed salad, tomato, onion, croutons, cheddar cheese, and hard-boiled egg
CHEF SALAD
Crisp-tossed salad, julienne ham, turkey, swiss and American cheese, tomato, onion, and hard-boiled egg on bed of crisp salad
SALMON SALAD
ENTREES
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Hand battered and deep fried to perfection, topped with cream gravy
DRY CFS
MEAT LOAF
Homemade topped with creole sauce
HAMBURGER STEAK
Grilled to perfection with grilled onions and brown gravy
DRY HB STEAK
SIRLOIN
8oz tender sirloin, cut fresh daily
10oz RIBEYE
10oz boneless prime cut
10oz NEW YORK STEAK
LIVER & ONIONS
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
Hand battered chicken breast and deep fried to golden brown
DRY CFC
CK TENDERS
Lightly seasoned, hand battered and deep fried
CK &DUMPLINGS
Homemade
CK & DRESSING
GRILL CHICKEN
Lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection
MONTERREY CHICKEN
Topped with Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and mushrooms
FRIED PORK CHOPS
Two delicious pork chops, breaded and deep fried to perfection
GRILLED PORK CHOPS
Two delicious pork chops, specially seasoned and grilled to perfection
VEGETABLE PLATE
GRILLED TILAPIA
Grilled or blackened boneless fillets of tilapia
BLACKENED TILAPIA
FRIED CATFISH
Hand battered in our homemade breading and deep fried to perfection
GRILLED CATFISH
Hand battered in our homemade breading and deep fried to perfection
FRIED SHRIMP
Hand battered in our homemade breading and deep fried to perfection
GRILLED SHRIMP
Hand battered in our homemade breading and deep fried to perfection
CAT & SHRIMP
Fried to perfection
ADD 3 SHRIMP
GRILLED SALMON
SIDES ENTREES
MASH POTATOES
MASH POTATOES W/CREAM GRAVY
MASH POTATOES/BROWN G
MP WITH TURKEY GRAVY
SWEET MASH POTATOES
GREEN BEANS
PINTO
CORN
CARROTS
CABBAGE
BLACK E PEAS
MAC&CHEESE
BROCOLLI
FRENCH FRIES
OKRA
OKRA CRISPY
SIDE O RINGS(4)
COLE SLAW
POTATO SALAD
GRILLED ONIONS
GRILLED MUSHROOMS
BAKED POTATO
HOME FRIES
HOME FRIES CRISPY
FRUIT (STRAW-BAN-BLUE)
STRAWBERRIES
BLUEBERRIES
BANANAS
SIDE DRESSING
SIDE DRESSING WITH TURKEY GRAVY
SMALL SALAD
((""CUP VEG SOUP""))
(""CUP TACO SOUP"")
(""CUP POT SOUP"")
BURGERS & SAND
HB
Fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, thin-sliced red onion, and sliced pickles. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
CB
Hamburger patty with cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, thin-sliced red onion, and sliced pickles. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
PATTY MELT
Hamburger patty with sautéed onion and Swiss cheese on a grilled Rye bread. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
CFC SAND
A delicious crispy chicken on a bun with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, thin-sliced red onion, and sliced pickles. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
SMB
Served with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, thin-sliced red onion, and sliced pickles. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
BBQ CB
1/2 pound of beef patty with BBQ sauce, cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, pickles, and grilled onion. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
BCB
Topped with American cheese, Swiss cheese, smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, sliced pickles, and thin-sliced red onion. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
CLUB
Served with bacon, ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and choice of mayo or mustard. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
CFS SAND
Southern style, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, thin-sliced red onion, and sliced pickles. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
GRILLED CK SAND
A grilled juicy chicken breast on a bun with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, thin-sliced red onion, and sliced pickles. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough bread. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
GRILL HAM&CH
Grilled ham and American cheese on sourdough bread. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
GRILL CHEESE
Classic American cheese made on sourdough bread. Served with optional choice of french fries, potato chips, onion rings, cup of soup, or substituted salad for 2.00.
DOUBLE CB
DOUBLE BCB
BACON AVOCADO CB
BRUNCH BCBURGER
BUFFALO CRISPY CK SAND
WATER
SWEET TEA
UN TEA
HALF&HALF TEA
COFFEE
D COFFEE
ORANGE JUICE
SM ORANGE JUICE
APPLE JUICE
SM APPLE JUICE
MILK
SM MILK
CHOC MILK
SM CHOC MILK
HOT CHOC
COKE
D COKE
DR P
D DR P
SPRITE
LEMONADE
V-8
SM V-8
HOT TEA
GALLON TEA
CRANBERRY JUICE
SM CRANBERRY JUICE
KIDS DRINKS
Locally owned and operated. Serving Home cooked meals, steaks and breakfast all day. Catering service available. Come in and enjoy!
111 E US HWY 80, Forney, TX 75126