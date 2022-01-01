Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

ALFRED'S ON BEALE World Famous Beale St. alfredsonbeale.com

669 Reviews

$$

197 Beale St

Memphis, TN 38103

Popular Items

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl
Kris's Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Kid Pasta

FOOD

Alfred's Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled, fried or Cajun style chicken on top of crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Alfred's Full Rack of Ribs

$38.00

Slow smoked and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.

Alfred's Half Rack of Ribs

$27.00

Slow smoked and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.

Alfred's House Salad

$8.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and croutons.

Alfred's House Salad with Chicken

$13.00

Grilled, fried or Cajun style chicken breast, served on fresh mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and croutons.

BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Slow cooked pulled pork, on a mound of tortilla chips, topped with rotel cheese, BBQ sauce, jalapenos and our famous seasoning.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine

$18.00

Cajun seasoned, marinated chicken breast, grilled to perfection and sliced. Alfredo sauce, fettuccine noodles, and topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of toast.

Catfish Fillet Dinner

$17.00

Farm-raised boneless catfish served grilled, fried or Cajun style.

Cheesecake

$8.00

Alfred's play on Real New York style cheesecake with graham cracker crust, topped with your choice of chocolate or strawberry topping.

Chicken Alfred's Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled and smothered with Alfred's BBQ sauce. Your choice of sauteed mushrooms, or bacon and topped with Swiss cheese

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$9.00

Filled with chicken, smoked sausage, okra and steamed rice.

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Filled with chicken, smoked sausage, okra and steamed rice.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$16.00

Hand battered chicken tenders, served with honey mustard.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Sliced green tomatoes, tossed in our cornmeal breading and served with ranch

Fried Wickles Pickles

$12.00

Deep fried beer battered Wickles Pickles. Served with a side of ranch.

Half Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Slow smoked and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.

Jalapeno Cheese Stix

$12.00

Jalapeno cheese-stix, deep fried to a golden brown served with ranch dressing.

Kid Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.00

Cheddar cheese, between 2 slices of Texas toast, grilled to perfection. Served with a side of fries.

Kid Pasta

$8.00

Fettuccine noodles served buttered or with Alfredo sauce.

Kid Tender Meal

$8.00

2 tenders, fried golden brown with a side of fries.

Kris's Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Deep fried chicken breast, tossed in Buffalo sauce. Topped with jalapeno peppers and Swiss cheese.

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

A southern favorite! Served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced rib-eye, peppers, onions and mushrooms. Topped with Swiss cheese, on a hoagie roll, served with a side of au jus.

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Our slow smoked pulled pork served with coleslaw and chips.

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.00

Slow smoked pork, pulled off the bone and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.

Sausage and Cheese Plate

$13.00

A Memphis favorite - Smoked sausage, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, pickle spears and pepperoncinis, topped with our famous seasoning.

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

Shrimp Po-Boy

$15.00

Hand battered shrimp, tossed in a "Kickin Firecracker" sauce on a haogie roll

Southwestern Eggrolls

$12.00

A crispy fried tortilla, filled with black beans, roasted corn, chicken and spinach. Served with spicy ranch.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip (spicy)

$12.00

Hot and creamy with just a little kick, served with tortilla chips.

Street Pretzels

$12.00

Warm, handmade Bavarian pretzels, served with cheese dipping sauce.

The Beale Street Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound of USDA choice ground beef, char-grilled over an open flame.

Whole Wings

$20.00

5 whole wings. Served with ranch and tossed in your choice of sauce: hot, mild or honey hot.

SIDES

5 HUSHPUPPIES

$4.00

7 HUSHPUPPIES

$5.00

ADD ALFREDO

$3.00

ADD BACON

$1.00

ADD MUSH

$1.00

ADD PEPS/ONS

$1.00

ADD ROTEL

$3.00

BBQ BEANS

$4.00

BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

COLESLAW

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

HOT SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE CEASAR

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

TURNIP GREENS

$4.00Out of stock

XTRA BC

$1.00

XTRA HM

$1.00

XTRA HONEY HOT

$1.00

XTRA JAPS

$1.00

XTRA RANCH

$1.00

XTRA ROTEL 2OZ

$1.50

XTRA SOUR CREAM

$1.00

XTRA TOAST

$1.00

AMERICAN CHEESE

$1.00

SWISS CHEESE

$1.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE

$1.00

RICE

$3.00

TOGO SILVERWARE

$1.00

SIDE OF CHIPS

$3.00

GREENS

$3.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$2.00

GREEN BEENS

$2.00

Beer

CUTWATER

$6.00

ANANDA IPA

$6.00

BUDLIGHT DRAFT

$6.00

CROSSTOWN SIREN BLONDE ALE

$6.00

FIRESIDE AMBER ALE

$6.00

GH RIVER GOLDEN ALE

$7.00

MEMPHIS STYLE AMERICAN LAGER

$6.00

MODELO MEXICAN LAGER

$6.00

PARADISE PARK AMERICAN LAGER

$6.00

POPPY'S PILS AMERICAN LAGER

$6.00Out of stock

SHINER CHEER AMBER ALE

$6.00

TINY BOMB PILSNER

$6.00

ULTRA DRAFT

$6.00

YEUNGLING DRAFT

$6.00

BANQUET

$5.00

BD LIGHT ZERO

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

BUD CAN

$6.00

BUD LIGHT BTL

$5.00

BUD LIGHT LIME

$5.00

BUD LT CAN

$6.00

BUSCH LIGHT

$6.00

COCO RED BULL

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

COORS LT CAN

$6.00

CORONA BTL

$6.00

FAT TIRE BTL

$6.00

GOTTA GET CAN

$6.00

GUINESS CAN

$6.00

HAPPY BL CHERRY

$6.00

HAPPY LIME

$6.00

HAPPY PINEAPPLE

$6.00

HAPPY WATERMELON

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

HIGH LIFE

$5.00

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$6.00

HIGH NOON WATERMELON

$6.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

MILLER LT CAN

$6.00

NUTRL MANGO

$6.00

NUTRL PINEAPPLE

$6.00

NUTRL RASPBERRY

$6.00

NUTRL WATERMELON

$6.00

O'DOULS

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

RED STRIPE

$6.00

ROLLING ROCK

$5.00

SPACEDUST

$7.00

STELLA BTL

$6.00

ULTRA

$6.00

ULTRA CAN

$6.00

WHITE CLAW CHER

$6.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$6.00

WOODCHUCK

$6.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

RED BULL

$6.00

SF RED BULL

$6.00

GD BANQUET

$4.00

GD BL LIME

$4.00

GD BUD CAN

$4.00

GD BUD LT BTL

$4.00

GD BUSCH

$4.00

GD COORS LT

$4.00

GD HIGH LIFE

$4.00

GD MILLER LITE

$4.00

GD O'DOULS

$4.00

GD PBR

$4.00

GD ROLLING ROCK

$4.00

GD ULTRA

$4.00

GD UP BL CAN

$4.00

GD UP BUD CAN

$4.00

GD UP COORS LT CAN

$4.00

GD UP MILLER LT CAN

$4.00

GD UP PBR CAN

$4.00

GD UP ULTRA CAN

$4.00

BUD LT BUCKET

$18.00

BUD BUCKET

$22.00

MIX BUCKET

$22.00

ULTRA BUCKET

$22.00

MILLER LT BUCKET

$18.00

COORS LT BUCKET

$18.00

BUD LT CAN BUCKET

$22.00

COORS LT CAN BUCKET

$22.00

MILLER LT CAN BUCKET

$22.00

ULTRA CAN BUCKET

$22.00

Wine

181 MERLOT

$8.00

BTL 181

$30.00

WORLD'S EDGE

$8.00

BTL CHARD

$30.00

CUPCAKE PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

BTL GRIGO

$30.00

CUPCAKE PINOT NOIR

$8.00

BTL NOIR

$30.00

BTL CHMPGNE

$20.00

FAIRVALLEY SAUV BL

$8.00

BTL FAIRVALLEY SAUV BL

$30.00

GL CHAMPGNE

$8.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

MOET

$130.00

Cocktails

BAHAMA MAMA

$7.50

BAY BREEZE

$7.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$7.00

CAPE COD

$7.00

COLORADO BD

$7.00

COSMO

$8.00

CUBA LIBRA

$7.00

DOMINICK MULE

$9.00

FUNKY MONKEY

$15.00

FUZZY NAVEL

$7.00

GIMLET

$7.00

GRAPE KOOLAID

$7.00

GRATEFUL DEAD

$10.00

GREEN TEA DRINK

$12.00

GREYHOUND

$7.00

ICE PICK

$7.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$9.00

IRISH COFFEE

$8.00

JOHN COLLINS

$7.00

LEG SPRD DRINK

$7.00

LONG BEACH I-TEA

$12.00

LONG I-TEA

$12.00

LYNCHBURG LEMONADE

$8.00

MADRAS

$7.00

MAI-TAI

$7.50

MARG/TOP SHELF

$12.00

MARGARITA

$8.00

MOSCOW MULE

$7.50

RUM RUNNER

$8.00

SALTY DOG

$7.00

SCREAM WOO WOO

$7.00

SCREWDRIVER

$7.00

SEA BREEZE

$7.00

SEX ON BEACH

$7.00

SHIVER SHAKER

$12.00

STOLI PUNCH

$12.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$7.00

VIRGIN MARY

$6.00

WALK ME DOWN

$12.00

WEED DRINK

$10.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$7.00

Shooters

3 WISEMEN

$9.00

ABS STRESS

$7.00

ALIEN SECRETION

$7.00

B-52

$7.00

BLOODY BRAIN

$7.00

BLOW JOB

$7.00

BLUE LEMON DROP

$10.00

BREAKFAST SHOT

$9.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$7.00

CARROT CAKE

$7.00

CINNAMON TOAST

$7.00

CREAMSICLE

$7.00

GRAPE KOOLAIDE

$7.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$10.00

JAGER BOMB

$9.00

JELLO SHOT

$2.00

JOLLY RANCHER

$7.00

KAMIKAZI

$7.00

LEG SPREAD DRINK

$7.00

LEMON DROP

$7.00

LIQUID COCAINE

$7.50

LIQUID CRACK

$7.00

LIQUID WEED

$7.50

MELON BALL

$7.00

MIND ERASER

$7.00

NUTS & BERRIES

$7.00

OATMEAL COOKIE

$7.00

OIL SLICK

$7.00

ORANGE CRUSH

$7.00

ORANGE GREEN TEA

$9.00

PINE UP CAKE

$7.00

PURPLE HEART

$7.00

RATTLE SNAKE

$7.00

RED HEADED

$7.50

RED SNAPPER

$7.50

ROYAL FLUSH

$8.00

SCOOBY SNACK

$7.00

SCREAM ORGASM

$7.00

SEX W/ALLIGATOR

$8.00

SEX/BCH/SHOOTER

$7.00

STOLI SWT TART

$7.50

STRAW LEM DROP

$7.00

SURF ON ACID

$7.50

SWEET TART

$7.00

VEGAS BOMB

$8.50

WASHINGTON APPLE

$10.00

WATER MOCCASIN

$7.00

WEDDING CAKE

$7.00

WHITE TEA

$8.00

Specials Drinks

FUNKY MONKEY

$15.00

HURRICANE SANDY

$20.00

LG GRIZ FRZ

$20.00

PINK FLAMINGO

$15.00

SHIVER SHAKER

$12.00

SM GRIZ FRZ

$15.00

STOLI PUNCH

$12.00

Up Patio

UP 99 BANANAS

$7.00

UP AMARETTO

$7.00

UP AVION

$9.00

UP BACARDI

$8.00

UP BLOODY MARY

$7.00

UP BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

UP BOURBON

$6.00

UP CAPTIN

$8.00

UP CASAMIGOS

$12.00

UP CROWN

$9.00

UP CROWN APP

$9.00

UP CROWN PEECH

$10.00

UP CUERVO

$8.00

UP FIREBALL

$7.00

UP FLAMINGO

$15.00

UP FR SCREW

$15.00

UP FR WLMDWN

$15.00

UP FUNKY MONKEY

$15.00

UP GIN

$6.00

UP GOOSE

$9.00

UP GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

UP GREEN TEA

$10.00

UP GRIZZ FRZ

$20.00

UP HENNESSY

$15.00

UP HONEYBELL

$8.00

UP HURRICANE SANDY

$20.00

UP JACK

$9.00

UP JAGER

$7.00

UP JAGER BOMB

$9.00

UP JAMESON

$9.00

UP JAMESON ORANGE

$9.00

UP JIM BEAM

$8.00

UP LEMON DROP

$7.00

UP LIT

$12.00

UP MAKERS MARK

$10.00

UP MALIBU

$8.00

UP MARGARITA

$8.00

UP MYERS

$8.00

UP OLD DOM

$7.00

UP PATRON

$11.00

UP PIRATES TREASURE

$8.00

UP RUM

$6.00

UP SHIVER SHKR

$12.00

UP SM GRIZZ

$15.00

UP STOLI BLUE

$9.00

UP STOLI PUNCH

$12.00

UP STOLI RAZZ

$9.00

UP STOLI STRAW

$9.00

UP TANGUERAY

$8.00

UP TEQL SUNRISE

$7.00

UP TEQUILA

$6.00

UP TITOS

$9.00

UP TOP RITA

$12.00

UP VEGAS BOMB

$8.50

UP VODKA

$6.00

UP WMD

$12.00

UP GD COORS LT (13028)

$4.00

UP GD BUD LIGHT (13029)

$4.00

UP GD BUD (13030)

$4.00

UP GD MILLER LT (13031)

$4.00

UP GD ULTA

$4.00

UP GD PBR (13032)

$4.00

UP CORONA (16068)

$6.00

UP CLAW BERRY (16168)

$6.00

UP CLAW MANGO (16169)

$6.00

UP BL BUCKET (16171)

$22.00

UP ULTRA BUCKET( 16172)

$22.00

UP ULTRA CAN (16209)

$6.00

UP BL CAN (16227)

$6.00

UP BUD CAN (16228)

$6.00

UP COORS CAN (16337)

$6.00

UP MILLER CAN (16338)

$6.00

UP GHOST DR (16669)

$7.00Out of stock

UP PBR CAN (2547)

$5.00

UP ANANDA (4172)

$6.00

UP POPPY PILLS DRAFT

$6.00

UP HAPPY LIME

$6.00

UP HAPPY WATERMELON

$6.00

UP HAPPY PINEAPPLE

$6.00

UP HAPPY BL CHERRY

$6.00

PARADISE PARK DR

$6.00

N/A Bevs

BTL WATER

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR.PEPPER

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

VIRG MARY

$4.00

BUD CAN

$4.00

BUD LIGHT BTL

$4.00

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

HIGH LIFE

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

ROLLING ROCK

$4.00

NEWPORT

$10.00Out of stock

MARLBORO LIGHT

$10.00

CAMEL LIGHT

$10.00

HAT

$20.00

HOODIE

$30.00

JUST FLAMINGO

$10.00

LADY LEG

$15.00

LONG T SHIRT

$30.00

MONKEY

$5.00

SHORT T SHIRT

$25.00

SHOT GLASS

$6.00
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Alfred's on Beale was the first club on Beale Street to showcase Rock music. Memphis is the “Home of the Blues and the Birthplace of Rock N Roll” and we keep that tradition alive by featuring a variety of music every night!

197 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

Alfred's on Beale image
Alfred's on Beale image
Alfred's on Beale image
Alfred's on Beale image

