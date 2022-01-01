Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Alfy's Pizza - Oak Harbor

674 Reviews

$$

916 SE Bayshore DR

Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Popular Items

Lg BYO Pizza
Alfys Calzone
2 Medium 2 Topping Pizzas

Pizzas (Lunch)

*XL 1/2 Classic Pizza (Lunch)

XL Build Your Own (Lunch)

$9.90

XL Alfy's Special (Lunch)

$17.49

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

XL BBQ Chicken (Lunch

$17.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

XL BBQ Cowboy (Lunch)

$17.49

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapenos

XL Chicken Alfredo (Lunch)

$18.49

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

XL Coachman (Lunch)

$17.49

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

XL Four Cheese (Lunch)

$17.49

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

XL Garlic Chicken (Lunch)

$17.49

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

XL Hawaiian Supreme (Lunch)

$17.49

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

XL Highwayman (Lunch)

$17.49

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

XL Humdinger (Lunch)

$17.49

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

XL Italiano (Lunch)

$17.49

XL Meat Eater's Wallop (Lunch)

$17.49

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

XL Midnight Special (Lunch)

$17.49

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

XL Pepperoni Plus (Lunch)

$17.49

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

XL Hog Heaven (Lunch)

$17.49

XL Ranch Chicken (Lunch)

$17.49

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

XL Royal Alfy's (Lunch)

$18.49

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

XL Taco Pizza (Lunch)

$17.49

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

XL Veggie Lovers (Lunch)

$17.49

*LG 1/2 Classic Pizza (Lunch)

Large Build Your Own (Lunch)

$9.30

Large Alfy's Special (Lunch)

$16.49

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

Large BBQ Chicken (Lunch)

$16.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

Large BBQ Cowboy (Lunch)

$16.49

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapenos

Large Chicken Alfredo (Lunch)

$17.49

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

Large Coachman (Lunch)

$16.49

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

Large Four Cheese (Lunch)

$16.49

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

Large Garlic Chicken (Lunch)

$16.49

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

Large Hawaiian Supreme (Lunch)

$16.49

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Large Highwayman (Lunch)

$16.49

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

Large Humdinger (Lunch)

$16.49

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

Large Italiano (Lunch)

$16.49

Large Meat Eater's Wallop (Lunch)

$16.49

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

Large Midnight Special (Lunch)

$16.49

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

Large Pepperoni Plus (Lunch)

$16.49

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

Large Hog Heaven (Lunch)

$16.49

Large Ranch Chicken (Lunch)

$16.49

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

Large Royal Alfy's (Lunch)

$17.49

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

Large Taco Pizza (Lunch)

$16.49

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

Large Veggie Lovers (Lunch)

$16.49

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

*Medium 1/2 Classic Pizza (Lunch)

Medium Build Your Own (Lunch)

$8.80

Medium Alfy's Special (Lunch)

$14.39

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

Medium BBQ Chicken (Lunch)

$14.39

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

Medium BBQ Cowboy (Lunch)

$14.39

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapenos

Medium Chicken Alfredo (Lunch)

$14.39

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

Medium Coachman (Lunch)

$14.39

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

Medium Four Cheese (Lunch)

$14.39

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

Medium Garlic Chicken (Lunch)

$14.39

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

Medium Hawaiian Supreme (Lunch)

$14.39

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Medium Highwayman (Lunch)

$14.39

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

Medium Humdinger (Lunch)

$14.39

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

Medium Italiano (Lunch)

$14.39

Medium Meat Eater's Wallop (Lunch)

$14.39

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

Medium Midnight Special (Lunch)

$14.39

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

Medium Pepperoni Plus (Lunch)

$14.39

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

Medium Hog Heaven (Lunch)

$14.39

Medium Ranch Chicken (Lunch)

$14.39

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

Medium Royal Alfy's (Lunch)

$14.39

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

Medium Taco Pizza (Lunch)

$14.39

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

Medium Veggie Lovers (Lunch)

$14.39

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

*SM 1/2 Classic Pizza (Lunch)

Small Build Your Own (Lunch)

$7.40

Small Alfy's Special (Lunch)

$11.89

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

Small BBQ Chicken (Lunch)

$11.89

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

Small BBQ Cowboy (Lunch)

$11.89

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapenos

Small Chicken Alfredo (Lunch)

$11.89

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

Small Coachman (Lunch)

$11.89

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

Small Four Cheese (Lunch)

$11.89

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

Small Garlic Chicken (Lunch)

$11.89

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

Small Hawaiian Supreme (Lunch)

$11.89

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Small Highwayman (Lunch)

$11.89

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

Small Humdinger (Lunch)

$11.89

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

Small Italiano (Lunch)

$11.89

Small Meat Eater's Wallop (Lunch)

$11.89

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

Small Midnight Special (Lunch)

$11.89

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

Small Pepperoni Plus (Lunch)

$11.89

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

Small Hog Heaven (Lunch)

$11.89

Small Ranch Chicken (Lunch)

$11.89

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

Small Royal Alfy's (Lunch)

$11.89

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

Small Taco Pizza (Lunch)

$11.89

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

Small Veggie Lovers (Lunch)

$11.89

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

Personal Build Your Own (Lunch)

$5.10

Personal Alfy's Special (Lunch)

$8.19

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

Personal BBQ Chicken (Lunch)

$8.19

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

Personal BBQ Cowboy (Lunch)

$8.19

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapenos

Personal Chicken Alfredo (Lunch)

$8.19

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

Personal Coachman (Lunch)

$8.19

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

Personal Four Cheese (Lunch)

$8.19

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

Personal Garlic Chicken (Lunch)

$8.19

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

Personal Hawaiian Supreme (Lunch)

$8.19

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Personal Highwayman (Lunch)

$8.19

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

Personal Italiano (Lunch)

$8.19

Personal Humdinger (Lunch)

$8.19

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

Personal Meat Eater's Wallop (Lunch)

$8.19

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

Personal Midnight Special (Lunch)

$8.19

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

Personal Pepperoni Plus (Lunch)

$8.19

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

Personal Hog Heaven (Lunch)

$8.19

Personal Ranch Chicken (Lunch)

$8.19

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

Personal Royal Alfy's (Lunch)

$8.19

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

Personal Taco Pizza (Lunch)

$8.19

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

Personal Veggie Lovers (Lunch)

$8.19

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

Grinders & Calzones

Alfys Calzone

$8.29

Alfy's pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and three toppings of your choice. Great meal for one person.

Hawaiian Grinder

$8.29

Canadian bacon, pineapple, pizza sauce and mozzarella.

Meatball Grinder

$9.29

Meatballs wth sweet italiano sauce, mozzarella & parmesan.

Ranch Chicken Grinder

$9.29

Chicken with ranch dressing, red onions, mozzarella & bacon bits.

Meatlover Grinder

$9.29

Pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, mozarella and mayonaise.

Veggie Grinder

$8.29

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, olives, mozzarella and mayonaise.

BBQ Chicken Grinder

$9.29

Chicken, green and red onions, pineapple, mozzarella and mayonaise drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Desserts

Cinna Sticks

$6.19+

Pizza Cookie

$7.29

More than a half pound of scrumptious chocolate chip cookie dough, just slightly baked in a 6" pizza pan, topped with vanilla ice cream.

Rasp Sticks

$6.19+

Sides/Wings

Garlic Bread

$6.19

Basket of 6 slices; buttered with our own garlic spread recipe.

Cheese Bread

$9.29

Garlic bread smothered with cheese; basket of 6 slices.

Garlic Breadsticks

$5.19+

Original pizza crust with our own garlic spread; served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Dip Sticks

$7.29+

Our garlic bread sticks sprinkled with mozzarella and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

$13.39+

Comes with one side of dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings

$11.29+

Comes with one side of dipping sauce.

Parm Packets

Red Pepper Packets

Side Dipping Sauce

$0.49

Side Paper Bag (1ct)

$0.25Out of stock

Soups & Salads (Lunch)

TOGO Salad

$10.29

UBAKE Pizzas

*Small 1/2 Classic Ubake

Small Alfy's Special Ubake

$11.89

Small BBQ Chicken Ubake

$11.89

Small BBQ Cowboy Ubake

$11.89

Small Build Your Own Ubake

$7.40

Small Chicken Alfredo Ubake

$11.89

Small Coachman Ubake

$11.89

Small Four Cheese Ubake

$11.89

Small Garlic Chicken Ubake

$11.89

Small Hawaiian Supreme Ubake

$11.89

Small Highwayman Ubake

$11.89

Small Humdinger Ubake

$11.89

Small Meat Eater's Wallop Ubake

$11.89

Small Midnight Special Ubake

$11.89

Small Pepperoni Plus Ubake

$11.89

Small Ranch Chicken Ubake

$11.89

Small Royal Alfy's Ubake

$11.89

Small Taco Pizza Ubake

$11.89

Small Veggie Lovers Ubake

$11.89

*Medium 1/2 Classic Ubake

Medium Alfy's Special Ubake

$14.39

Medium BBQ Chicken Ubake

$14.39

Medium BBQ Cowboy Ubake

$14.39

Medium Build Your Own Ubake

$8.80

Medium Chicken Alfredo Ubake

$14.39

Medium Coachman Ubake

$14.39

Medium Four Cheese Ubake

$14.39

Medium Garlic Chicken Ubake

$14.39

Medium Hawaiian Supreme Ubake

$14.39

Medium Highwayman Ubake

$14.39

Medium Humdinger Ubake

$14.39

Medium Meat Eater's Wallop Ubake

$14.39

Medium Midnight Special Ubake

$14.39

Medium Pepperoni Plus Ubake

$14.39

Medium Ranch Chicken Ubake

$14.39

Medium Royal Alfy's Ubake

$14.39

Medium Taco Pizza Ubake

$14.39

Medium Veggie Lovers Ubake

$14.39

Build Your Own Pizzas

Personal BYO Pizza

$6.30

Sm BYO Pizza

$8.80

Med BYO Pizza

$11.60

Lg BYO Pizza

$14.00

XL BYO Pizza

$15.60

*Sm 1/2 Specialty

*Med 1/2 Specialty

*Lg 1/2 Specialty

*XL 1/2 Specialty

Classic Pizzas

Sm Alfy’s Special

$15.99

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

Sm BBQ Chicken

$15.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

Sm BBQ Cowboy

$15.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapenos

Sm Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

Sm Coachman

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

Sm Four Cheese

$15.99

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

Sm Garlic Chicken

$15.99

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

Sm Hawaiian Supreme

$15.99

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Sm Highwayman

$15.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

Sm Humdinger

$15.99

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

Sm Italiano

$15.99

Sm Meat Eater’s

$15.99

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

Sm Midnight Special

$15.99

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

Sm Pepperoni Plus

$15.99

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

Sm Hog Heaven

$15.99

Sm Ranch Chicken

$15.99

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

Sm Royal Alfy’s

$15.99

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes.Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

Sm Taco Pizza

$15.99

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream. 3

Sm Veggie Lovers

$15.99

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

Med Alfy’s Special

$19.09

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

Med BBQ Chicken

$19.09

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

Med BBQ Cowboy

$19.09

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapeños

Med Chicken Alfredo

$19.09

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

Med Coachman

$19.09

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

Med Four Cheese

$19.09

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

Med Garlic Chicken

$19.09

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

Med Hawaiian Supreme

$19.09

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Med Highwayman

$19.09

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

Med Humdinger

$19.09

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

Med Italiano

$19.09

Med Meat Eater’s

$19.09

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

Med Midnight Special

$19.09

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

Med Pepperoni Plus

$19.09

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

Med Hog Heaven

$19.09

Med Ranch Chicken

$19.09

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

Med Royal Alfy’s

$19.09

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

Med Taco Pizza

$19.09

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

Med Veggie Lovers

$19.09

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

Lg Alfy’s Special

$23.69

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

Lg BBQ Chicken

$23.69

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

Lg BBQ Cowboy

$23.69

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapeños.

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$24.69

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

Lg Coachman

$23.69

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

Lg Four Cheese

$23.69

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

Lg Garlic Chicken

$23.69

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

Lg Hawaiian Supreme

$23.69

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Lg Highwayman

$23.69

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

Lg Humdinger

$23.69

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

Lg Italiano

$23.69

Lg Meat Eater’s

$23.69

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

Lg Midnight Special

$23.69

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

Lg Pepperoni Plus

$23.69

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

Lg Hog Heaven

$23.69

Lg Ranch Chicken

$23.69

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

Lg Royal Alfy’s

$24.69

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

Lg Taco Pizza

$23.69

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

Lg Veggie Lovers

$23.69

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

XL Alfy's Special

$25.79

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

XL BBQ Chicken

$25.79

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

XL BBQ Cowboy

$25.79

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapeños

XL Chicken Alfredo

$26.79

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

XL Coachman

$25.79

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

XL Four Cheese

$25.79

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

XL Garlic Chicken

$25.79

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

XL Haw Supreme

$25.79

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

XL Highwayman

$25.79

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

XL Humdinger

$25.79

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

XL Italiano

$25.79

XL Meat Eater’s

$25.79

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

XL Midnight Special

$25.79

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

XL Pepperoni Plus

$25.79

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

XL Hog Heaven

$25.79

XL Ranch Chicken

$25.79

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

XL Royal Alfy’s

$26.79

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

XL Taco Pizza

$25.79

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

XL Veggie Lovers

$25.79

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

Personal Alfy's Special

$9.99

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.

Personal BBQ Chicken

$9.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, pineapple & green onions.

Personal BBQ Cowboy

$9.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, bacon & jalapenos

Personal Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, oregano & Parmesan.

Personal Coachman

$9.99

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms.

Personal Four Cheese

$9.99

Sweet Italiano sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and feta cheese.

Personal Garlic Chicken

$9.99

Garlic spread, grilled chicken, red onions & zucchini.

Personal Hawaiian Supreme

$9.99

Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Personal Highwayman

$9.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives.

Personal Humdinger

$9.99

Canadian bacon, mushrooms & black olives.

Personal Italiano

$9.99

Personal Meat Eater's

$9.99

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.

Personal Midnight Special

$9.99

Sausage, mushrooms & black olives.

Personal Pepperoni Plus

$9.99

Extra pepperoni & cheese.

Personal Hog Heaven

$9.99

Personal Ranch Chicken

$9.99

Chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, bacon, Ranch dressing and mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes.

Personal Royal Alfy's

$9.99

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple & tomatoes. Substitutions limited to 2 changes .

Personal Taco Pizza

$9.99

Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.

Personal Veggie Lovers

$9.99

Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers & onions.

Grinders & Calzones

Alfys Calzone

$8.29

Alfy's pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and three toppings of your choice. Great meal for one person.

Hawaiian Grinder

$8.29

Canadian bacon, pineapple, pizza sauce and mozzarella.

Meatball Grinder

$9.29

Meatballs wth sweet italiano sauce, mozzarella & parmesan.

Ranch Chicken Grinder

$9.29

Chicken with ranch dressing, red onions, mozzarella & bacon bits.

Meatlover Grinder

$9.29

Pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, mozarella and mayonaise.

Veggie Grinder

$8.29

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, olives, mozzarella and mayonaise.

BBQ Chicken Grinder

$9.29

Chicken, green and red onions, pineapple, mozzarella and mayonaise drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Desserts

Cinna Sticks

$6.19+

Pizza Cookie

$7.29

More than a half pound of scrumptious chocolate chip cookie dough, just slightly baked in a 6" pizza pan, topped with vanilla ice cream.

Rasp Sticks

$6.19+

Sides/Wings

Garlic Bread

$6.19

Basket of 6 slices; buttered with our own garlic spread recipe.

Cheese Bread

$9.29

Garlic bread smothered with cheese; basket of 6 slices.

Garlic Breadsticks

$5.19+

Original pizza crust with our own garlic spread; served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Dip Sticks

$7.29+

Our garlic bread sticks sprinkled with mozzarella and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

$13.39+

Comes with one side of dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings

$11.29+

Comes with one side of dipping sauce.

Dipping Sauces (Each)

$0.49

Choose from pizza sauce, ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, bbq and alfredo sauces.

Parm Packets

Red Pepper Packets

Side Dipping Sauce

$0.49

Side Paper Bag (1ct)

$0.25Out of stock

Soups & Salads

TOGO Salad

$10.29

UBAKE Pizzas

Small Alfy's Special Ubake

$11.89

Small BBQ Chicken Ubake

$11.89

Small BBQ Cowboy Ubake

$11.89

Small Build Your Own Ubake

$7.40

Small Chicken Alfredo Ubake

$11.89

Small Coachman Ubake

$11.89

Small Four Cheese Ubake

$11.89

Small Garlic Chicken Ubake

$11.89

Small Hawaiian Supreme Ubake

$11.89

Small Highwayman Ubake

$11.89

Small Humdinger Ubake

$11.89

Small Italiano Ubake

$10.89

Small Meat Eater's Wallop Ubake

$11.89

Small Midnight Special Ubake

$11.89

Small Pepperoni Plus Ubake

$11.89

Small Hog Heaven Ubake

$10.89

Small Ranch Chicken Ubake

$11.89

Small Royal Alfy's Ubake

$11.89

Small Taco Pizza Ubake

$11.89

Small Veggie Lovers Ubake

$11.89

Medium Alfy's Special Ubake

$14.39

Medium BBQ Chicken Ubake

$14.39

Medium BBQ Cowboy Ubake

$14.39

Medium Build Your Own Ubake

$8.80

Medium Chicken Alfredo Ubake

$14.39

Medium Coachman Ubake

$14.39

Medium Four Cheese Ubake

$14.39

Medium Garlic Chicken Ubake

$14.39

Medium Hawaiian Supreme Ubake

$14.39

Medium Highwayman Ubake

$14.39

Medium Humdinger Ubake

$14.39

Medium Italiano Ubake

$13.39

Medium Meat Eater's Wallop Ubake

$14.39

Medium Midnight Special Ubake

$14.39

Medium Pepperoni Plus Ubake

$14.39

Medium Hog Heaven Ubake

$13.39

Medium Ranch Chicken Ubake

$14.39

Medium Royal Alfy's Ubake

$14.39

Medium Taco Pizza Ubake

$14.39

Medium Veggie Lovers Ubake

$14.39

XL Alfy's Special Ubake

$17.49

XL BBQ Chicken Ubake

$17.49

XL BBQ Cowboy Ubake

$17.49

XL Build Your Own Ubake

$9.90

XL Chicken Alfredo Ubake

$18.49

XL Coachman Ubake

$17.49

XL Four Cheese Ubake

$17.49

XL Garlic Chicken Ubake

$17.49

XL Hawaiian Supreme Ubake

$17.49

XL Highwayman Ubake

$17.49

XL Italiano Ubake

$16.49

XL Humdinger Ubake

$17.49

XL Meat Eater's Wallop Ubake

$17.49

XL Midnight Special Ubake

$17.49

XL Pepperoni Plus Ubake

$17.49

XL Hog Heaven Ubake

$16.49

XL Ranch Chicken Ubake

$17.49

XL Royal Alfy's Ubake

$18.49

XL Taco Pizza Ubake

$17.49

XL Veggie Lovers Ubake

$17.49

Bottled Beverages

20oz Bottle

$2.99

2 Liter Bottle

$3.99

Alfy's Rootbeer

$3.99

12oz bottle of old-fashioned style root beer.

Juice

$3.09

Beers / Bottled Alcohol

Must be 21+ to purchase. Must show ID.

6 Pack Bodhizafa (12oz)

$14.00Out of stock

Must be 21+ to purchase. Must show ID.

6 Pack Coors (16oz)

$11.00Out of stock

Must be 21+ to purchase. Must show ID.

Truly

$3.49Out of stock

Truly Lemonade

$3.49Out of stock

Whiteclaw - Black Cherry

$3.49Out of stock

Must be 21+ to purchase. Must show ID.

Whiteclaw - Mango

$3.49Out of stock

Must be 21+ to purchase. Must show ID.

Dinner Specials

2 Medium 2 Topping Pizzas

$15.99

Large 1-Topping Pizza $11.99

$11.99

Tues/Thurs Dinner Specials

Lg Thurs $15.99 Special

$15.99

XL Thurs $18.99 Special

$18.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

916 SE Bayshore DR, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Directions

Gallery
Alfy's Pizza image
Alfy's Pizza image
Alfy's Pizza image
Map
