Alhambra Palace Chicago 1240 W Randolph St
No reviews yet
1240 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
Food
Appetizers
Hummus
Classic chickpea puree with tahini, lemon juice and EVO.
Baba Ghanoush
Traditional roasted eggplant dip, with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and a blend of Middle Eastern spices.
Falafel
A fried mix of seasoned ground chickpeas, onion, garlic, parsley and cilantro.
Cauliflower Tagine
Moroccan style cauliflower with Kalamata olives and red pepper.
Lamb Meat Balls
Ground lamb with marinara sauce, fetta cheese, oregano, and olive oil.
Shrimp Charmoula
Sauteed shrimp served over a bed of mashed potatoes with capers, parsley and lemon dressing.
Kibbeh
Ground beef, breaded in bulgur, then deep fried.
Dolmeh
Popular Mediterranean dish of stuffed grape leaves.
Chicken Wings
Soup & Salad
Lentil Soup
Creamy and rich vegetarian soup.
Tabouli Salad
Lebanese salad made of chopped parsley, onion, tomato, bulgur, olive oil and lemon juice.
Fattoush Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, radish, sumac, mint leaves, and green and red pepper, topped with pita chips and citrus dressing.
Entrees
Roasted Salmon
Served with asparagus, risottoe, carrot sauce and house seasoning.
Grilled Lamb Chops
Served with potatoes galette, grilled onions, zucchini, eggplant, red pepper and au jus.
Grilled Ribeye
Served with mashed potatoes, grilled onions, Cipollini onions, zucchini, eggplant, red pepper and demi-glace sauce.
Moroccan Chicken Tagine
Served with vegetable couscous, raisins, plums, dried apricots and almonds.
Lamb Shank
Served with goat cheese risotto, saffron, rosemary and gastrique.
Chicken Kabob
Grilled seasoned chicken served with basmati rice and grilled vegetables.
Chicken Kefta
Grilled ground chicken served with basmati rice and grilled vegetables.
Beef Filet Kabob
Grilled seasoned beef filet medallions served with basmati rice and grilled vegetables.
Beef Kefta Kabob
Grilled ground and seasoned beef served with basmati rice and grilled vegetables.
Platters
Mezza Platter
Appetizer platter for four, with hummus, baba ghanoush, labna, falafel, kibbeh, dolmeh, tabouli, feta cheese and olives.
Alhambra Platter
Chicken Kabob, Beef Filet Kabob, Beef Kefta and Chicken Kefta, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Serves 2.
Royal Platter
Lamb chops, shrimp, chicken kabob, beef filet kabob, beef kefta and chicken kefta, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Serves 3.
Desserts
Kid's Menu
Sides
Bevs
Cocktails
Alhambra Paradise
Kraken Spiced Rum, Bailey's Original Irish Cream & Pina Colada Mix
Palace Sunrise
Patrón Silver Tequila, grapefruit juice, orange juice & grenadine
Moroccopolitan
Grey Goose Vodka, pomegranate liqueur, agave nectar, lemon juice & cayenne pepper
Honey Manhattan
Jim Beam Honey Bourbon Whiskey, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, sweet vermouth & orange bitters
Lavendar Collins
Beefeater Gin, lemon juice, lavender simple syrup, lemonade & club soda
Moroccan Iced Tea
Effen Cucumber Vodka, simple syrup, mint, lime & club soda
Classic Mojito
Pomegranate Mojito
Mango Mojito
Moscow Mule
Classic Margarita
Blueberry Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Long Island Iced Tea
Premium Long Island
White Russian
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunset
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto Stone Sour
Vegas Bomb
Pina Colada
Cosmo
Mai Tai
Apple Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Beer
Wine by the Glass
Pertinance Barbera D'Alba
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Terrazas Malbec
Ferrari Carano Siena
Marquis De Riscal Rioja
Federalist Zinfandel
R. Strong Cabernet
Ruffino Pinot Grigio
Chateau Ste. Michele Riesling
Chalk Hill Chardonnay
Chloe Chardonnay
Ferrari Carano Chardonnay
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
R. Strong Charlotte Sauv
Acrobat Rose
Campo Viejo Rose
Chateau D'Esclans Whispering Angel
Mionetto Prosecco SPLIT
Campo Viejo Cava Brut
Red Wine BTL
Pertinance Barbera D'Alba BTL
Four Graces Pinot Noir BTL
Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL
San Polo Rubio Rosso BTL
Terrazas Malbec BTL
Ferrari Carano Siena BTL
Clos D Los Siete Red Blend BTL
Marquis De Riscal Rioja BTL
Ruffino Reserva Ducale BTL
Monsanto Chianti Classico BTL
Simi Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Federalist Zinfandel BTL
Luigi Righetti Capitel BTL
Beni Di Batasiolo BTL
Rodney Strong Cabernet BTL
Robert Mondavi Cabernet BTL
Prisoner Red Blend BTL
Stags Leap
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
White Wine BTL
Ruffino Pinot Grigio BTL
La Scolca Gavi BTL
Terlato Pinot Grigio BTL
Finca Nueva Viura White Rioja BTL
Acadia De San Campio BTL
Chateau Ste. Michele Riesling BTL
Chalk Hill Chardonnay BTL
Chloe Chardonnay BTL
Ferrari Carano Chardonnay BTL
Prisoner Chardonnay BTL
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc BTL
R. Strong Charlotte Sauv BTL
Chateau De Sancerre BTL
Rose BTL
Champagne BTL
N/A
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mist
Ginger Ale
Tonic
Club Soda
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Iced Tea
Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Virgina Pina Colada
Virgin Mojito
Bottled Water
Pellegrino
Coffee
Decaf
Turkish Coffee
Tea
Ginger Beer
Liquor
Tequila/Mezcal
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Cognac
Liqueurs/Cordials
Bottle Service
Tequila/Mezcal BTL
Patron Silver BTL
Patron Reposado BTL
Patron Anejo BTL
Casamigos Blanco BTL
Casamigos Reposado BTL
Casamigos Anejo BTL
Don Julio Blanco BTL
Don Julio Reposado BTL
Don Julio Anejo BTL
Don Julio 1942 BTL
Don Julio Primavera BTL
Tres Generaciones Anejo
Whiskey BTL
Scotch/Bourbon BTL
Cognac BTL
Liqueurs/Cordials BTL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
We are a modern Middle Eastern and Mediterranean destination restaurant and venue with weekly shows and top notch cuisine.
1240 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607