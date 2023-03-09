  • Home
Alhambra Palace Chicago 1240 W Randolph St

No reviews yet

1240 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60607

Food

Appetizers

Hummus

$11.00

Classic chickpea puree with tahini, lemon juice and EVO.

Baba Ghanoush

$11.00

Traditional roasted eggplant dip, with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and a blend of Middle Eastern spices.

Falafel

$11.00

A fried mix of seasoned ground chickpeas, onion, garlic, parsley and cilantro.

Cauliflower Tagine

$12.00

Moroccan style cauliflower with Kalamata olives and red pepper.

Lamb Meat Balls

$14.00

Ground lamb with marinara sauce, fetta cheese, oregano, and olive oil.

Shrimp Charmoula

$17.00

Sauteed shrimp served over a bed of mashed potatoes with capers, parsley and lemon dressing.

Kibbeh

$16.00

Ground beef, breaded in bulgur, then deep fried.

Dolmeh

$6.00

Popular Mediterranean dish of stuffed grape leaves.

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Soup & Salad

Lentil Soup

$8.00

Creamy and rich vegetarian soup.

Tabouli Salad

$12.00

Lebanese salad made of chopped parsley, onion, tomato, bulgur, olive oil and lemon juice.

Fattoush Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, radish, sumac, mint leaves, and green and red pepper, topped with pita chips and citrus dressing.

Entrees

Roasted Salmon

$29.00

Served with asparagus, risottoe, carrot sauce and house seasoning.

Grilled Lamb Chops

$36.00

Served with potatoes galette, grilled onions, zucchini, eggplant, red pepper and au jus.

Grilled Ribeye

$39.00

Served with mashed potatoes, grilled onions, Cipollini onions, zucchini, eggplant, red pepper and demi-glace sauce.

Moroccan Chicken Tagine

$27.00

Served with vegetable couscous, raisins, plums, dried apricots and almonds.

Lamb Shank

$34.00

Served with goat cheese risotto, saffron, rosemary and gastrique.

Chicken Kabob

$25.00

Grilled seasoned chicken served with basmati rice and grilled vegetables.

Chicken Kefta

$24.00

Grilled ground chicken served with basmati rice and grilled vegetables.

Beef Filet Kabob

$29.00

Grilled seasoned beef filet medallions served with basmati rice and grilled vegetables.

Beef Kefta Kabob

$26.00

Grilled ground and seasoned beef served with basmati rice and grilled vegetables.

Platters

Mezza Platter

$55.00

Appetizer platter for four, with hummus, baba ghanoush, labna, falafel, kibbeh, dolmeh, tabouli, feta cheese and olives.

Alhambra Platter

$65.00

Chicken Kabob, Beef Filet Kabob, Beef Kefta and Chicken Kefta, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Serves 2.

Royal Platter

$125.00

Lamb chops, shrimp, chicken kabob, beef filet kabob, beef kefta and chicken kefta, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Serves 3.

Desserts

Baklava

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$9.00

B-Day Dessert

Fruit Plate

$25.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Patty Burger

$10.00

Served with fries.

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Served with fries.

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Served with fries.

Sides

Grilled Vegetables

$9.00

Side of Rice

$6.00

Side of Fetta Cheese

$5.00

Mixed Moroccan Olives

$8.00

Labna

$8.00

Side of Rissoto

$9.00

Fries

$7.00

Bevs

Cocktails

Beer

Corona

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

N/A Beer

$6.00

Wine by the Glass

Red Wine BTL

Pertinance Barbera D'Alba BTL

$55.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir BTL

$65.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$55.00

San Polo Rubio Rosso BTL

$55.00

Terrazas Malbec BTL

$55.00

Ferrari Carano Siena BTL

$95.00

Clos D Los Siete Red Blend BTL

$55.00

Marquis De Riscal Rioja BTL

$55.00

Ruffino Reserva Ducale BTL

$70.00

Monsanto Chianti Classico BTL

$70.00

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$70.00

Federalist Zinfandel BTL

$55.00

Luigi Righetti Capitel BTL

$80.00

Beni Di Batasiolo BTL

$90.00

Rodney Strong Cabernet BTL

$55.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet BTL

$80.00

Prisoner Red Blend BTL

$90.00

Stags Leap

$156.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$125.00

White Wine BTL

Ruffino Pinot Grigio BTL

$55.00

La Scolca Gavi BTL

$55.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio BTL

$55.00

Finca Nueva Viura White Rioja BTL

$55.00

Acadia De San Campio BTL

$55.00

Chateau Ste. Michele Riesling BTL

$55.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay BTL

$55.00

Chloe Chardonnay BTL

$55.00

Ferrari Carano Chardonnay BTL

$55.00

Prisoner Chardonnay BTL

$80.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$55.00

R. Strong Charlotte Sauv BTL

$55.00

Chateau De Sancerre BTL

$70.00

Rose BTL

Acrobat Rose BTL

$55.00

Campo Viejo Rose BTL

$55.00

Chateau D'Esclans Whispering Angel BTL

$55.00

Champagne BTL

Mionetto Prosecco BTL

$55.00

Campo Viejo Cava Brut BTL

$55.00

Nicolas Feuillate Brut BTL

$75.00

Perrier Jouet Grand Brut BTL

$175.00

Veuve Clicquot

$220.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$600.00

N/A

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Virgina Pina Colada

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf

$5.00

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

Tea

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Liquor

Vodka

Gin

Rum

Tequila/Mezcal

Whiskey

Scotch/Bourbon

Cognac

Liqueurs/Cordials

Arak

$13.00

Bailey's

$13.00

Jagermeister

$13.00

Amaretto

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Bottle Service

Vodka BTL

Grey Goose BTL

$250.00

Tito's BTL

$250.00

Ketel One BTL

$225.00

Effen White BTL

$225.00

Gin BTL

Tanqueray BTL

$250.00

Hendrick's BTL

$250.00

Aviation BTL

$250.00

Rum BTL

Captain Morgan BTL

$200.00

Bacardi Silver BTL

$200.00

Kraken BTL

$200.00

Malibu BTL

$175.00

Tequila/Mezcal BTL

Patron Silver BTL

$250.00

Patron Reposado BTL

$300.00

Patron Anejo BTL

$350.00

Casamigos Blanco BTL

$250.00

Casamigos Reposado BTL

$300.00

Casamigos Anejo BTL

$350.00

Don Julio Blanco BTL

$250.00

Don Julio Reposado BTL

$300.00

Don Julio Anejo BTL

$350.00

Don Julio 1942 BTL

$600.00

Don Julio Primavera BTL

$600.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$225.00

Whiskey BTL

Jim Beam BTL

$200.00

Jack Daniels BTL

$200.00

Crown Royal BTL

$200.00

Crown Apple BTL

$200.00

Jameson BTL

$250.00

Maker's Mark BTL

$300.00

Bulleit Bourbon BTL

$300.00

Bulleit Rye BTL

$300.00

Knob Creek BTL

$300.00

Fireball BTL

$200.00

Scotch/Bourbon BTL

Red Label BTL

$200.00

Black Label BTL

$250.00

Blue Label BTL

$700.00

Chivas Regal BTL

$250.00

Glenlivet 12yr BTL

$250.00

Glenlivet 15yr BTL

$325.00

Buchanan's BTL

$250.00

Macallan 12yr BTL

$300.00

Macallan 18yr BTL

$700.00

Cognac BTL

Hennessy VS BTL

$300.00

Hennessy VSOP BTL

$350.00

Dusse BTL

$300.00

Remy Martin VSOP BTL

$300.00

Remy Martin 1738 BTL

$350.00

Courvoisier VS BTL

$275.00

Liqueurs/Cordials BTL

Arak BTL

$225.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a modern Middle Eastern and Mediterranean destination restaurant and venue with weekly shows and top notch cuisine.

Location

1240 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

