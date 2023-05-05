  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Alhambra station cafe - 255 ALHAMBRA CIRCLE STE 170
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alhambra station cafe 255 ALHAMBRA CIRCLE STE 170

review star

No reviews yet

255 ALHAMBRA CIRCLE STE 170

CORAL GABLES, FL 33134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Three Eggs Combo

$11.75

Two eggs any style with your choice of one topping, toast and latte

Southern Lime Rice

$15.45

Chicken, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, scallions, avocado, pico de gallo and your choice cilantro or chipotle sauce

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.75

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons with caesar dressing

Breakfast

Breakfast Combos

Three Eggs Combo

$11.75

Two eggs any style with your choice of one topping, toast and latte

Omelet Wrap

$11.75

Eggs with your choice of one topping, wrap or bread and latte

Omelet Sandwich Combo

$11.75

Sides

Grits

$3.75

Tortilla Española

$4.50

Omelet Sandwich

$8.50

Breakfast Platters

Plain Three Eggs

$5.75

Eggs any style

Avocado Bacon Omelet

$10.25

Eggs, bacon, avocado and cheddar cheese

Greek Avocado Scramble

$11.25

Scrambled eggs, feta, spinach, onions, tomato, peppers and avocado

Healthy Turkey

$10.25

Egg white omelet, turkey, spinach and feta cheese

The Vegetarian

$9.75

Eggs any style, tomatoes, onions, pepper, mushrooms and spinach

Breakfast Specialties

Avocado Egg Wrap

$12.25

Egg, avocado, turkey, cheddar cheese, sauteed onion, pepper and tomato. Sour cream on the side

Turkey Avocado Breakfast Bowl

$11.25

Fried eggs, turkey, avocado and mozzarella cheese

Yogurt Granola Bowl

$5.45

Your topped with granola, strawberry and banana

Oatmeal Delight Bowl

$4.75

Oatmeal with low-fat milk, brown sugar & cinnamon

Hand-Cut Fresh Fruit Salad with fresh squeezed orange juice

$4.75

Hand-cut Fresh Fruit Salad with fresh squeezed orange juice

Toasted Bread with Butter

$2.75

Regular, whole wheat or artisan toast, Cuban, French or whole wheat baguette

Yogurt Cup

$4.25

Lunch

Salad or Green Bowls

Rainbow Quinoa

$15.45

Chicken, quinoa, avocado, garbanzo beans, tomato, broccoli, red peppers, black olives, feta cheese and your choice cilantro or chipotle sauce

Southern Lime Rice

$15.45

Chicken, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, scallions, avocado, pico de gallo and your choice cilantro or chipotle sauce

Mediterranean

$15.45

Chicken, avocado, quinoa, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, hummus, parsley and tahini sauce.

Greek

$15.45

Chicken, avocado, mixed green, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce.

Caribbean

$15.45

Chicken, avocado, mixed quinoa & brown rice, tomato, red onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, lime, garnished with cilantro and chipotle sauce.

Chicken Chop

$13.50

Chopped chicken, white rice, black beans, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro sauce on the side.

Classic Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.75

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons with caesar dressing

Tuna Salad

$13.75

Two scoops of tuna , romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, black olives and balsamic dressing.

Chicken Salad

$13.75

Delight Salad

$13.75

Romaine lettuce, boiled egg, turkey, ham, salami, provolone, swiss and balsamic dressing.

Half Salad

$5.75

Scoop Tuna

$3.95

Scoop Chicken

$3.95

Gourmet Salads

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Spinach, tomato, walnut, feta cheese, black olives and balsamic dressing

Greek Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion, black olives with greek dressing

Quinoa Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, quinoa, cucumber, tomato, carrots, black olives, feta cheese with house dressing.

Apple Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, apple, dried cranberry, walnut and raspberry dressing.

Key West

$10.95

Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, tomato, almonds, feta cheese, tangerine with ginger dressing.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Turkey Club

$12.55

Turkey, bacon, swiss, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo

Grilled Chicken

$13.05

Chicken breast, cheese, tomato and your choice of pesto, cilantro, guacamole, chipotle mayo or honey mustard sauce.

Steak House Chimichurri

$15.25

Steak, lettuce, tomato and house dressing.

Steak and cheese

$15.25

Steak sauteed with onion and pepper topped with melted cheese

Tuna or Chicken Salad

$12.55

Tuna or chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and balsamic dressing.

Prosciutto Caprese

$13.05

Prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic dressing.

Italian

$13.05

Prosciutto, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard with balsamic dressing.

Ham Delight

$12.55

Ham, brie cheese, apricot sauce

Veggie Wrap

$11.95

Mixed greens, hummus, cucumber, carrot, onion, black olive, tomato, feta cheese and balsamic dressing.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.05

Grilled chicken, shredded cheese and cilantro sauce.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.25

Grilled steak, grilled onions and peppers, shredded cheese and cilantro sauce.

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.05

Sauteed mixed vegetables, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, hummus, shredded cheese and cilantro sauce.

Cheeseburger

$13.45

With Fries

Turkey Cheeseburger

$13.45

With Fries

Half Sandwich

$5.75

Created Sandwich

$9.50

Hot Meals

Daily Homemade Soups

Cup of Soup and Bowl of Soup $6.75

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.35

Steak (Palomilla)

$16.25

Salmon

$18.25

Steak Tuna

$18.25

Flounder

$16.25

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

Mashed Potatos

$3.50

Black Beens

$3.50

Sweet Plantains

$3.50

House Salad

$3.50

Veggies

$3.50

Quinoa

$4.00

Cauliflower Rice

$4.00

French Fries

$3.50

Beverages

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.99

Strawberry, banana

Mango Smoothie

$7.99

Mango, pineapple, banana, orange juice.

Green Smoothie

$8.99

Spinach, avocado, apple, banana, almond milk, honey

Blueberry Pie Smoothie

$8.99

Blueberries yogurt, almond milk, cilantro, honey

Coffee

Colada

$3.00

Cortadito

$3.00

Cafe Con Leche Reg

$3.95

Capuccino

$4.75

Americano

$3.00

Cold or Hot Milk

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Expreso

$2.15

Cafe Con Leche Lg

$4.95

Fresh Juices

Orange Juice

$5.95

Orange and Carrot

$5.95

Other Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.45

Water Bottle

$1.65

Perrier

$2.60

Sodas

$1.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Diet Pepsi, Diet 7up, Ginger Ale, Jupiña, Sunkist

Red Bull

$3.75

Regular or Sugar Free

Arizona Tea

$2.50

Lemon or Green tea

Lipton Diet Green Tea

$1.95

Snapple Tea

$2.50

(Regular or Diet) Peach, Raspberry, Half & Half, Lemon

Gatorade

$2.50

Lemon, Orange or Fruit Punch

Celsius

$3.25

Snacks And Desserts

Biscotti

$1.75

Protein Bar

$2.95

Granola Bar

$1.75

Eclipse Gum

$1.90

Chocolate Bar

Hershey's Milk, Hershey's Almond, Snickers or KitKat

Lays Chips

$1.25

Doritos

$1.75

Dirty Potato Chips

$2.25

Plantain Chips

$2.25

Cheesecake

$4.95

Tiramisu

$5.25

Bread Pudding

$4.50

Almond Cake

$4.50

Brownie

$4.25

Cookies

$2.00

Flan

$3.95

Banana

$1.25

Apple

$1.50

Pistachios

$1.50

Arroz Con Leche

$3.50

Bakery & Sweets

Homemade Baked Empanada

$3.75

Beef, Chicken, Ham & Cheese, Spinach, Caprese

Toasted Bread with Butter

$2.75

Regular, whole wheat or artisan toast, Cuban, French or whole wheat baguette

Croissant

$3.75

Bagel Plain

$3.25

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.25

Ham Cachito

$3.95

Pan de Bono

$2.25

Miga Sandwich

$4.95

White or Whole Wheat

Tequeño

$2.25

Corn Empanada

$2.95

Cheese & Beef

Ham Croquette

$1.10

Pastries

$2.25

Cheese, Guava, Guava & Cheese

Muffins

$2.75

Banana nuts, Blueberry, Chocolate

Brownie

$4.25

Cookies

$2.00

Monday Menu

First Plate

Chicken Fajita Style

$15.35

Second Plate

Steak & Onions Teriyaki

$15.35

Keto Steak Saltado Style

$16.35

Low Carb Steak Saltado Style

$16.35

Tuesday Menu

First Plate

Imperial Rice

$15.35

Second Plate

Shredded Beef Taco Bowl

$15.35

Keto Pulled Pork Bowl

$16.35

Wednesday Menu

First Plate

Lemon Butter Chicken Breast

$15.35

Second Plate

Lasagna Bolognese

$15.35

Keto Creamy Pesto Chicken Breast

$16.35

Thursday Menu

First Plate

Chicken Florentine

$15.35

Second Plate

Meatballs Carbonara

$15.35

Keto Chicken Florentine

$16.35

Friday Menu

First Plate

Grilled Chicken Breast Picatta

$15.35

Second Plate

Flounder Fillet Picatta

$15.35

Low Carb Chicken Breast Piccata

$16.35

Low Carb Flounder Fillet Piccata

$16.35

Keto Grilled Chicken Breast Piccata

$16.35

Keto Flounder Fillet Piccata

$16.35

Cantina

Classic

Classic Meal

$70.00

Low Carb

Low Carb Meal

$75.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

255 ALHAMBRA CIRCLE STE 170, CORAL GABLES, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Banana Berry
orange starNo Reviews
305 Alcazar Ave #1 Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Tur Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 373
259 Giralda Ave. Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Bachour
orange star4.6 • 1,455
2020 salzedo miami, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
ZUCCA
orange star4.6 • 1,496
162 Alcazar Ave CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
TERRE DEL SAPORE
orange starNo Reviews
246 Giralda Ave. Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Cantina Grill Coral Gables
orange starNo Reviews
2209 Ponce De Leon Boulevard Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in CORAL GABLES

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CORAL GABLES
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (246 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (355 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston