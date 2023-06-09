Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill Richardson

review star

No reviews yet

2103 N Central Expy

Richardson, TX 75080

Dinner

Appetizer

Cauliflower

$8.00

served tahini sauce

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

served with spicy tahini

Falafel

$8.00

4 pieces served with tahini sauce

Feta and Olives

$14.00

delicious creamy feta cheese and marinated olives

Zattar Flatbread

$10.00

Feta Flatbread

$10.00

Grilled Artichoke

$16.00

Halloumi Cheese

$16.00

pan seared cheese served caprese style with tomato and fresh mint

1/2 Hummus/Baba

$11.00

Baba Ghanouj

$10.00

served with pita

Hummus

$10.00

served with pita

Hummus with Lamb and Pine nuts

$18.00

served with pita

Kibbie Naya

$20.00

traditional lebanese steak tartar

Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$8.00

6 grape leaves stuffed with rice

Lamb Grape Leaves

$10.00

6 grape leaves stuffed with lamb and rice served with ziziki sauce

Lamb Moussaka

$16.00

layers of eggplant baked with lamb, tomato, and pine nuts

Vegetarian Moussaka

$12.00

layers of eggplant baked with chickpeas, tomato, jalapeño, onions and garlic

Mezza Plate

$25.00

1/2 Feta Cheese/Zattar

$10.00

Four Slices of Feta Cheese Bread and Four Zattar Bread

Soup and Salad

Small Mediterranean Salad

$8.00

tomato, onion, cucumber, radish, green bell pepper, mint, olive oil and fresh lemon juice

Large Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

tomato, onion, cucumber, radish, green bell pepper, mint, olive oil and fresh lemon juice

Small Greek Salad

$8.00

romaine lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette

Large Greek Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette

Small Tabouli

$8.00

fine chopped parsley, burgul wheat, diced tomato and onion, dressed with olive oil and fresh lemon juice

Large Tabouli

$12.00

fine chopped parsley, burgul wheat, diced tomato and onion, dressed with olive oil and fresh lemon juice

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine lettuce, shredded and shaved parmasean cheese, pita croutons, and creamy caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, shredded and shaved parmasean cheese, pita croutons, and creamy caesar dressing

Add Chicken Kabob

$10.00

4 medallions of chicken kabob (8oz)

Add Gyro

$10.00

4 strips of lamb gyro (8oz)

Add Salmon Kabob

$12.00

4 medallions of salmon kabob (8oz)

Add Shrimp Kabob

$12.00

4 jumbo shrimp kabob

Lentil Soup

$4.00+

vegan lentil soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00+

homemade tomato basil soup

Entrees

Gyro

$18.00

Plate of roasted strips of lamb served with saffron rice and ziziki sauce. Garnished with tomato and pickles.

Lamb Burger

$18.00

brioche bun, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, arugula, and tahini sauce served with handcut fries

Rotisserie Chicken (Limited Availability)

$18.00

half chicken, served with saffron rice and garlic sauce. garnished with tomato and pickles

Saffron Chicken

$20.00

12 oz sauteed chicken and mushroom in a creamy curry sauce served a side of saffron rice

Lamb Chops

$38.00

16oz rack of lamb grilled to perfection served with saffron rice and vegetables

Oven Roasted Trout

$24.00

rainbow trout served on a bed of sauteed spinach topped with a lemon butter caper cream sauce and a side of saffron rice

Grilled Sea Bass

$38.00

10oz grilled sea bass served on a bed of sauteed spinach topped with an artichoke cream sauce and a side of saffron rice.

Falafel Plate

$18.00

Chicken Kabob

$20.00

6 medallions of marinated chicken served with a side of roasted vegetables and saffron rice

Beef Kabob

$30.00

2 skewers of beef ribeye served with roasted vegetables and saffron rice

Lamb Kabob

$26.00

2 skewers of lamb sirloin served with roasted vegetables and saffron rice.

Kafta Kabob

$20.00

3 skewers of seasoned ground beef and lamb served with roasted vegetables and saffron rice

Salmon Kabob

$28.00

2 skewers of atlantic salmon marinated with garlic served with roasted vegetables and saffron rice

Shrimp Kabob

$28.00

2 skewers of jumbo shrimp served roasted vegetables and saffron rice

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Kibbie Fried

$12.00

2 pieces

Kibbie Baked

$12.00

1 tray

Spinach

$6.00

spinach sauteed with garlic and topped with roasted almonds

Vegetables

$6.00

zucchini, mushrooms, red and yellow bell peppers, carrots, onions, and fennel.

Potatoes

$6.00

potatoes tossed in garlic and fresh coriander.

Feta cheese

$5.00

Olives

$4.00

Tomatoes

$2.00

Pita

$2.00

Side Hummus

$6.00

Side Baba

$6.00

Onions

$2.00

Fresh Veggies

$3.00

carrots and cucumbers

Ziziki Sauce

$2.00

Tahini Sauce

$2.00

Garlic Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Tahini Sauce

$2.00

Saffron Sauce

$8.00

Pickles

$2.00

Jalapeños

$2.00

Lemon Butter Caper Sauce

$8.00

Artichoke Cream Sauce

$8.00

Dessert

Rice Pudding

$6.50

flavored with orange blossom topped with crushed pistachios

Baklava

$4.00

1 piece homemade with walnuts

Kids

Kids Gyro

$10.00

3 strips of roasted lamb with a choice of one side rice, fries, or veggies

Kids Chicken Kabob

$10.00

1 skewer with a choice of one side rice, fries, or veggies

Kids Beef Kabob

$15.00

1 skewer with a choice of one side rice, fries, or veggies

Kids Lamb Kabob

$13.00

1 skewer with a choice of one side rice, fries, or veggies

Kids Salmon Kabob

$14.00

1 skewer with a choice of one side rice, fries, or veggies.

Kids Shrimp Kabob

$14.00

1 skewer with a choice of one side rice, fries, or veggies.

Catering

C-Feta Cheese Bread

$4.00

1 round

C-Pita

$2.00

3 pieces

C-Zattar Bread

$4.00

1 round

C-Baba Ghanouj

$45.00

1/2 sheet (64oz)

C-Hummus

$45.00

1/2 sheet (64oz)

C-Lamb Grape Leaves

$2.00

1 piece

C-Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$1.00

1 pieces

C-Lamb Moussaka

$45.00

1/2 sheet

C-Vegetarian Moussaka

$40.00

1/2 sheet

C-Ziziki Sauce

$40.00

1/2 sheet (64oz)

C-Garlic Sauce

$40.00

1/2 sheet (64oz)

C-Tahini Sauce

$40.00

1/2 sheet (64oz)

C-Greek Salad

$35.00

1/2 sheet

C-Mediterranean Salad

$35.00

1/2 sheet

C-Tabouli

$40.00

1/2 sheet

C-Caesar Salad

$35.00

1/2 sheet

C-Baked Kibbie

$50.00

1/2 sheet

C-Gyro

$16.00

per pound

C-Lamb Chops

$28.00

16-18oz

C-Saffron Chicken

$50.00

1/2 sheet

C-Roasted Chicken

$20.00

whole chicken

C-Beef Kabob

$24.00

2 skewers

C-Chicken Kabob

$16.00

6 medallion

C-Kafta Kabob

$16.00

3 skewers

C-Lamb Kabob

$22.00

2 skewers

C-Salmon Kabob

$22.00

2 skewers

C-Shrimp Kabob

$22.00

2 skewers

C-Cauliflower

$35.00

1/2 sheet

C-Falafel

$2.00

each

C-Fried Kibbie

$5.00

each

C-Saffron Rice

$35.00

1/2 Sheet

C-Sauteed Spinach

$35.00

1/2 Sheet

C-Roasted Vegetables

$35.00

1/2 Sheet

C-Coriander Potatoes

$35.00

1/2 Sheet

C-Iced tea

$8.00

1 gallon

C-Pink Lemonade

$8.00

1 gallon

C-Baklava

$4.00

each

C-Rice Pudding

$35.00

1/2 sheet

C-Fruit Salad

$30.00

1/2 sheet

C-32 oz Hummus

$25.00

32 oz

C-32 oz Baba Ghanouj

$25.00

32 oz

C-32 oz Ziziki Sauce

$22.00

32 oz

C-32 oz Tahini Sauce

$22.00

32 oz

C-32 oz Garlic Sauce

$22.00

32 oz

C-12 oz Ziziki Sauce

$10.00

12 oz

C-12 oz Tahini Sauce

$10.00

12 oz

C-12 oz Garlic Sauce

$10.00

12 oz

C-Plates and Cutlery

$2.00

C-Serving Utensils

$1.00

C-Chaffing Dishes

$10.00

C-Extra Equipment

$20.00

C-Feta Cheese & Olives

$50.00

N/A Beverages

Beverage

Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water Bottle

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Soft drink

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Turkish Coffee

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Absolut

$9.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Stoli

$10.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Absolut

$15.00

DBL Ketel One

$17.00

DBL Chopin

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Stoli

$16.00

Gin

Aviation

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Aviation

$15.00

DBL Beefeater

$15.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

Rum

Malibi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Malibi

$15.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$15.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

1942

$42.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$19.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$21.00

DBL 1942

$58.00

DBL Clase Azul

$50.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$19.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$18.00

DBL Patron Silver

$17.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$9.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

TX Whiskey

$10.00

TX Bourbon

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal

DBL Bulliet

$16.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$15.00

DBL TX Whiskey

$16.00

DBL TX Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$14.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Glenlevit 12

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Dewars White Label

$20.00

DBL Macallan 12

$21.00

DBL Glenlevit 12

$21.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$19.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$21.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Hennesey

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Arak

$9.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

DBL Hennesey

$15.00

DBL Fireball

$15.00

DBL Arak

$15.00

Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Smokey Ranch Water

$15.00

Mojito

$10.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$12.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Urban Lemonade

$12.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Beer

Bottles/Cans

Almaza

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Wine

Red Glasses

GLS Primarius Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Meomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Rodney Strong Merlot

$10.00

GLS Gascon Malbec

$9.00

GLS Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS Flat Top Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Ely Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Chateau Belle-Vue

$9.00

GLS Ksara Reserve

$11.00

BTL One Hope Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Meomi Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Tallbott Pinot Noir

$84.00

BTL Rodney Strong Merlot

$36.00

BTL TX Red Blend

$50.00

BTL Ely Cabernet

$44.00

BTL Flat Top Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Ferrari Carrano Cabernet

$84.00

BTL Chateau Belle-Vue

$32.00

BTL Ksara Reserve

$40.00

White/Sparkling Glasses

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS William Hill Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Fluers De Prairie Rose

$10.00

GLS Ruffino Moscato D'Asti

$9.00

BTL Ruffino Moscato

$32.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$32.00

BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL J Pinot Gris

$34.00

BTL Estancia Sauv Blanc

$28.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$44.00

BTL Raeburn Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL El Ixsir

$44.00

BTL Wycliff

$20.00

Bottles

Red

White/Sparkling

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2103 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

