Ali Baba Curry and Pizza 244 Delaware Ave

View gallery

Popular Items

Mixed Vegetable Pakura 4 Pcs
Chicken Biryani

Food

Appetizers/Naan/Sides

4 spicy fried chicken winglets, served with sauce

Aloo Paratha

$5.39

Wheat flour flat bread stuffed with potatoes, cilantro, roasted cumin seeds, crushed coriander powder and seasonings

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$7.19

Potato patties served with chickpeas, chopped up onions, and tomato, cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney. Finished off with a hint of yogurt and crispy sev

Basmati Rice

$3.14

Beef Patty

$2.69

Cheese & Garlic Naan

$4.94

Oven baked flat bread with cream cheese topped with garlic and cilantro

Cheese Naan

$4.49

Oven baked flat bread with cream cheese

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$10.79

Crispy chicken thighs marinated in spices with yogurt tempering.

Chicken Lollipop 4pcs

Chicken Lollipop 4pcs

$8.99

4 spicy fried chicken winglets, served with sauce.

Chicken Pakura

Chicken Pakura

$6.74

Chicken Tikka Naan

$4.94

White flour bread stuffed with tandoori chicken, onions, and chaat masala Roti Wheat Flour bread cooked in tandoori

Chilli Chicken

$10.79

A popular Indo-Chinese appetizer that consists of tossing fried chicken in a spicy hot chili sauce

Cilantro Chutney

$1.34

Falafel (4 Pieces)

$6.29

Deep fried ball made from chickpeas, onions, garlic, parsley, and spices served with our homemade white sauce

Fresuory Naan

$5.39

Garlic Naan

$3.38

Oven baked flat bread with garlic and butter

Kima Paratha

$5.63

Wheat flour flat bread stuffed with ground lamb, cilantro, and seasonings

Kima Naan

$6.29
Lamb Samosa

Lamb Samosa

$4.28

Seasoned minced lamb and peas in a crispy flour shell. Served with tamarind and cilantro chutney

Lassa Parata

$4.49

Wheat flour Lassa bread stuffed with butter and salt,

Mango Chutney

$1.58
Mixed Vegetable Pakura 4 Pcs

Mixed Vegetable Pakura 4 Pcs

$5.39

Onion, Green Paper, Potatoes and Dal

Onion Kulcha

$4.49

Flat bread stuffed with chopped onions, cilantro, crushed coriander, roasted cumin seeds, fenugreek leaves and seasoning

Papadum

$0.68

Thin crispy cracker

Plain Naan

$2.93

Plain or butter oven baked flat bread

Raita

$1.34

Yogurt mixed with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro, and seasonings

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$7.64

Crispy pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas served with chickpeas, chopped up onions and tomatoes, cilantro and tamarind chutney. Finished off with a hint of yogurt and crispy sev

Tamarind Chutney

$1.34

Tawa Paratha

$4.49

Layered wheat flour bread prepared over griddle

Veg Samosa

Veg Samosa

$2.47

Seasoned potatoes and peas in a crispy flour shell. Served with tamarind and cilantro chutney

White Sauce

$1.58

Buttermilk ranch dressing with cucumber, dill, garlic, and olive oil

Yellow Basmati

$3.59

Turmeric and cumin flavored rice

Onion Chutney

$1.99
Garlic Chilly Naan

Garlic Chilly Naan

$4.25

Gobi Manchurian

$10.79

Chicken Manchurian

$10.79

Fried Rice

$10.34

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$14.63

Savory authentic basmati rice, cooked with caramelized onions, ginger, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, and saffron.

Egg Biryani

$14.63

Savory authentic basmati rice, cooked with caramelized onions, ginger, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, and saffron.

Goat Biriyani

$17.99

Lamb Biryani

$16.19

Savory authentic basmati rice, cooked with caramelized onions, ginger, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, and saffron.

Paneer Biryani

$16.19

Savory authentic basmati rice, cooked with caramelized onions, ginger, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, and saffron.

Shrimp Biryani

$17.09

Savory authentic basmati rice, cooked with caramelized onions, ginger, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, and saffron.

Chicken/Lamb Platters

Chicken Gyro

$9.44

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and lettuce wrapped in a pita bread with white sauce

Chicken Over Rice

Chicken Over Rice

$10.34

Marinated chicken served with lettuce, onions, bell peppers, over yellow rice and white sauce

Falafel Over Pita

$8.99

Ground chickpeas, beans, and vegetables served on a pita bread with white sauce

Falafel Over Rice

Falafel Over Rice

$9.89

Ground chickpeas served with lettuce, onions, bell peppers, over yellow rice and white sauce

Lamb Gyro

$9.89

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and lettuce wrapped in a pita bread with white sauce

Lamb Over Rice

$11.24

Marinated lamb served with lettuce, onions, bell peppers, over yellow rice and white sauce

Mixed Over Rice

$13.49

Combine any two items (chicken, lamb, or falafel) served with lettuce, onions, bell peppers, over yellow rice and white sauce

Pita Bread

$2.24

Middle Eastern flat bread served with our white sauce

Curry - Non Vegetarian

Malai chicken, yogurt, coconut milk, coconut powder, cilantro, onion sauce.

Butter Chicken

$16.19

Served in a creamy tomato and cashew nut sauce

Curry

$15.29

Cooked in fresh onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, herbs and spices

Dahi Dhania Murgh

Dahi Dhania Murgh

$14.39

Malai chicken, yogurt, coconut milk, coconut powder, cilantro, onion sauce.

Dal Josh

$16.19

Yellow lentils combined with your choice of chicken or lamb

Korma

$15.29

Made in a creamy onion sauce

Lamb Kema

$16.19

Minced lamb made with green peas

Lamb Rogenjosh

$17.09

Boneless lamb stew made with sauteed tomatoes and a hint of yogurt

Saag

$15.29

With creamy spinach

Tikka Masala

$15.29

Cooked in a creamy tomato and cashew nut sauce

Vindaloo

$14.84

Pickly preparation with diced potatoes, cooked in thick spicy Goan red sauce

Curry - Vegetarian

AlooGobi

AlooGobi

$15.29

Fresh cauliflower cooked with potatoes and tomatoes

Chana Masala

$14.39

Chickpeas cooked with onions, tomatoes, and Indian herbs

Chana Saag

$14.63

With creamy spinach

Dal Fry

$13.49

Yellow lentils prepared with cumin seeds, smokey onions, tomatoes, and cilantro

Dal Saag

$13.94

Yellow lentils made with creamy spinach

Paneer Korma

$15.74

Cubed Indian cottage cheese made in a creamy onion sauce

Paneer Makhani

$15.29

Cottage cheese sauteed with onions and peppers, served in a creamy tomato and cashew nut sauce

Paneer Saag

$15.53

With creamy spinach

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.53

Cottage Cheese made in yogurt and cooked in a tangy tomato and cashew sauce

Paneer Vindaloo

$15.74

Pickly preparation of Indian cottage cheese, diced potatoes, cooked in thick spicy Goan red sauce

Tofu Saag

$13.94

Tofu made with creamy spinach

Tofu Tikka Masala

$14.63

Tofu made in yogurt and cooked in a tangy tomato and cashew sauce

Okra Masala

Okra Masala

$14.39

With Onion, Green Paper and Tomatoes

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.53

Paneer made in yogurt and cooked in a tangy tomato and cashew sauce

Chana Dal Masala

Chana Dal Masala

$12.59

Desserts

Baklava

$3.59Out of stock

Carrot and Cavot Ch Cake

$3.59Out of stock

Choco Brownie

$3.59

Choco Mouse Ch Cake

$3.59

Coconut Buttermilk Pie

$2.69Out of stock

Flan

$4.05Out of stock
Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$5.39

Honey Medovik

$4.05

Jimmy Cookies

$3.15

Mango Lassi

$3.83

Mini Cheese Cake

$3.15

Mono Latte Cake

$4.05

Pecan Pie

$2.69

Plain Cheese Cake

$3.59

Red Velvet Ch Cake

$3.59
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$4.49
Rosh Malai

Rosh Malai

$5.39

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$3.59

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.69

Tres Leche

$4.05Out of stock

Sweet Lassi

$3.59

Fried

Chicken Nugget 6Pcs

$3.59

Chicken Nugget 6Pcs W/French Fries

$6.29

Chicken Tender 4Pcs W/French Fries

$9.44

Chicken Tender 1Pc

$1.79

Chicken Wing 1Pc

$1.34

Chicken Wings 4Pcs W/French Fries

$7.64

French Fries

$3.59

Mozzarella Sticks 4Pcs

$4.94

Mozzarella Sticks W/French Fries 4Pcs

$7.64

Onion Ring 8Pcs

$3.59

Onion Ring 4Pcs W/French Fries

$6.29

Shrimp Basket W/French Fries

$8.99

Potato Patties 1Pc

$1.34

Salads

Alibaba Special Green Salad

Alibaba Special Green Salad

$5.39

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, g.peppers, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar

Chicken Tikka Salad

$10.34

Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in a red yogurt sauce topped on mixed greens and finished with a specialty dressing

Shrimp Salad

$11.48

Marinated shrimp topped on mixed greens finished with specialty dressing

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$9.23

Sauteed tofu topped on mixed greens finished with specialty dressing

Sandwiches

Beef Burger Roll

$5.39

Beef Burger Sub

$7.64

Cheese Burger Roll

$5.39

Cheese Burger Sub

$7.64

Chicken Cutlet Roll

$5.39

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$7.64

Chicken Tender Roll

$5.39

Chicken Tender Sub

$7.64

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$7.64

Tandoori Treasures/BBQ

Chicken Sheek Kebab

Chicken Sheek Kebab

$16.19

Marinated chicken seasoned with chopped ginger, onions, and spices rolled over a skewer and barbecued

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$16.19

Cubes of boneless chicken, marinated in red sauce with authentic Indian spices and yogurt, cooked to perfection in the charcoal oven (All white meat $3 extra)

Lamb Sheek Kebab

Lamb Sheek Kebab

$17.09

Marinated lamb seasoned with chopped ginger, onions, and spices rolled over a skewer and barbecued

Malai Shrimp

$17.99

Shrimp marinated in mild herb yogurt and cheese, cooked in our charcoal oven

Paneer Tikka

$17.09

Cottage cheese barbecued on a skewer with onions, peppers, and tomatoes

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$17.09

Baby hen marinated in a red spice

Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$17.99

Shrimp marinated in red sauce with authentic Indian spices and yogurt, cooked to perfections in the charcoal oven

Wraps (made w/eggs)

Chicken Kathi Roll

$9.68

Marinated chicken sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$9.68

Chicken tikka sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap

Egg Kathi Roll

$9.23

Traditional Indian omelet cooked sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap

Lamb Kathi Roll

$10.34

Lamb tikka sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap

Paneer Kathi Roll

$10.34

Barbecued cottage cheese sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap

Potato Kathi Roll

$9.23

Potatoes sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap

Tofu Kathi Roll

$9.23

Seasoned tofu sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap

Pizzas

Specialty Pizza

5 Cheese Pizza

$13.49+

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, White American Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, & Ricotta Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.49+

Fresh Chicken Breast Marinated in our BBQ Sauce, Yellow Cheese, & Topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Broccoli Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$13.49+

Fresh Chicken Breast Marinated with our own Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Broccoli

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.49+

Fresh Chicken Breast Marinated in Franks Red Hot Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, & Topped with Bleu Cheese

Cheese Burger Pizza

$13.49+

Ranch Dressing, French Fries, Mozzarella, Ground Beef, & Cheddar Cheese on Top

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.49+

Crispy Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese with or without Broccoli

Chicken Bacon Ranch Broccoli

$13.49+

Broccoli, Ranch Sauce, Fresh Chicken Breast, Turkey Bacon, & Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.49+

Ranch Sauce, Fresh Chicken Breast, Turkey Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Bella Pizza

Chicken Bella Pizza

$13.49+

Fresh Chicken Breast Marinated in our Marinara Sauce, Red Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Garlic Oil

Chicken Margherita Pizza

$13.49+

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$13.49+

Fresh Chicken Breast Marinated in our Marinara Sauce & Topped with Fresh Basil, Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheeses

Chicken Ranch Broccoli Pizza

$13.49+

Fresh Chicken Marinated with Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, and Broccoli

Eggplant Bella

$13.49+

Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Red Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Garlic Oil & Oregano

Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

$13.49+

Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Oregano, Fresh Basil & Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Grilled Chicken Onion Pizza

Grilled Chicken Onion Pizza

$13.49+

With Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onion and Choice of Adding Grilled Green Pepper

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.49+

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Turkey Ham & Pineapple

Lasagna Pizza

$13.49+

Meatball marinated in our Marinara Sauce, & Topped with Fresh Basil, Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$13.49+

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Homemade Margherita Sauce, Topped w/Olive Oil & Garlic

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$13.49+

Loaded w/Beef Pepperoni, Beef Sausage, Meatballs, Turkey Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, With Pizza Sauce

Mediterranean Pizza

$13.49+

Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic & Olive Oil

New Yorker Steak Pizza

$13.49+

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak Meat, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers

New Yorker Work

$13.49+

Pizza Sauce, Beef Pepperoni, Beef Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Beef Meatball, Mozzarella Cheese

Supreme Deluxe

$13.49+

Green Peppers, Beef Pepperoni, Beef Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Pizza Sauce

Tomato Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.49+

Garlic Oil, Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped w/Ranch Dressing

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$13.49+

Loaded w/Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Black Olives, & Broccoli (with or without sauce)

White Pizza

$13.49+

Fresh Broccoli, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, & Fresh Garlic

BYO Pizza

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$16.18+

BYO Pizza

$13.49+

Pizza Slices

Cheese Slice

$2.69

Peperoni Slice

$3.14

Combo Coupons

Large Pizza, 20 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda

$35.99

Large Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda

$26.09

2 Large Cheese Pizza, 20 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda

$48.59

24 Cut Sicilian Cheese, 30 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda

$55.79

2 X-Lg Cheese Pizzas, 30 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda

$58.49

2 Large Cheese Pizzas

$24.29

X-Lg Cheese Pizza w/1 Free Topping OR 2 Liter Soda

$16.19

2 X-Lg Cheese Pizzas & 2 Liter Soda

$29.69

X-Lg Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda

$27.89

X-Lg Cheese Pizza, 20 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda

$37.79

21 Pcs Mixed Chicken & 2 Liter Soda

$26.99

Two Any Foot-Long Subs & 2 Cans of Soda

$17.99

Medium Pizza, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda or Garlic Knots

$23.84

Drinks

1 Liter Poland Spring Water

$2.03

1.5 Liter Essentia Water

$4.04

12oz Coke

$1.13

12oz Diet Coke

$1.13

12oz Ginger Ale

$1.13

12oz Mt Dew

$1.13

12oz Pepsi

$1.13

12oz Redbull

$3.14

12oz Sprite

$1.13

12oz Sugar Free Redbull

$3.14

12oz Sunkist

$1.13

16oz Red Bull

$4.04

2 Liter Coke

$3.14

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.14

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$3.14

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.14

20oz Coke

$2.24

20oz Gatorade

$2.03

20oz Pepsi

$2.24

20oz Snapple

$2.03

20oz Vitamin Water

$2.03

500ml Poland Spring Water

$1.13

520ml Coconut Juice Cane

$3.14

8oz Red Bull

$2.24

8oz Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.24

Gallon Poland Spring Water

$3.14

Monster Energy Drink

$3.14

Tropicana Apple Juce

$2.24

Jamaican Soft Drink

$2.24

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

244 Delaware Avenue, Bethlehem, NY 12054

Directions

