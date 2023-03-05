Ali Baba Curry and Pizza 244 Delaware Ave
244 Delaware Avenue
Bethlehem, NY 12054
Popular Items
Food
Appetizers/Naan/Sides
Aloo Paratha
Wheat flour flat bread stuffed with potatoes, cilantro, roasted cumin seeds, crushed coriander powder and seasonings
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Potato patties served with chickpeas, chopped up onions, and tomato, cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney. Finished off with a hint of yogurt and crispy sev
Basmati Rice
Beef Patty
Cheese & Garlic Naan
Oven baked flat bread with cream cheese topped with garlic and cilantro
Cheese Naan
Oven baked flat bread with cream cheese
Chicken 65
Crispy chicken thighs marinated in spices with yogurt tempering.
Chicken Lollipop 4pcs
4 spicy fried chicken winglets, served with sauce.
Chicken Pakura
Chicken Tikka Naan
White flour bread stuffed with tandoori chicken, onions, and chaat masala Roti Wheat Flour bread cooked in tandoori
Chilli Chicken
A popular Indo-Chinese appetizer that consists of tossing fried chicken in a spicy hot chili sauce
Cilantro Chutney
Falafel (4 Pieces)
Deep fried ball made from chickpeas, onions, garlic, parsley, and spices served with our homemade white sauce
Fresuory Naan
Garlic Naan
Oven baked flat bread with garlic and butter
Kima Paratha
Wheat flour flat bread stuffed with ground lamb, cilantro, and seasonings
Kima Naan
Lamb Samosa
Seasoned minced lamb and peas in a crispy flour shell. Served with tamarind and cilantro chutney
Lassa Parata
Wheat flour Lassa bread stuffed with butter and salt,
Mango Chutney
Mixed Vegetable Pakura 4 Pcs
Onion, Green Paper, Potatoes and Dal
Onion Kulcha
Flat bread stuffed with chopped onions, cilantro, crushed coriander, roasted cumin seeds, fenugreek leaves and seasoning
Papadum
Thin crispy cracker
Plain Naan
Plain or butter oven baked flat bread
Raita
Yogurt mixed with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro, and seasonings
Samosa Chat
Crispy pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas served with chickpeas, chopped up onions and tomatoes, cilantro and tamarind chutney. Finished off with a hint of yogurt and crispy sev
Tamarind Chutney
Tawa Paratha
Layered wheat flour bread prepared over griddle
Veg Samosa
Seasoned potatoes and peas in a crispy flour shell. Served with tamarind and cilantro chutney
White Sauce
Buttermilk ranch dressing with cucumber, dill, garlic, and olive oil
Yellow Basmati
Turmeric and cumin flavored rice
Onion Chutney
Garlic Chilly Naan
Gobi Manchurian
Chicken Manchurian
Fried Rice
Biryani
Chicken Biryani
Savory authentic basmati rice, cooked with caramelized onions, ginger, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, and saffron.
Egg Biryani
Savory authentic basmati rice, cooked with caramelized onions, ginger, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, and saffron.
Goat Biriyani
Lamb Biryani
Savory authentic basmati rice, cooked with caramelized onions, ginger, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, and saffron.
Paneer Biryani
Savory authentic basmati rice, cooked with caramelized onions, ginger, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, and saffron.
Shrimp Biryani
Savory authentic basmati rice, cooked with caramelized onions, ginger, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, and saffron.
Chicken/Lamb Platters
Chicken Gyro
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and lettuce wrapped in a pita bread with white sauce
Chicken Over Rice
Marinated chicken served with lettuce, onions, bell peppers, over yellow rice and white sauce
Falafel Over Pita
Ground chickpeas, beans, and vegetables served on a pita bread with white sauce
Falafel Over Rice
Ground chickpeas served with lettuce, onions, bell peppers, over yellow rice and white sauce
Lamb Gyro
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and lettuce wrapped in a pita bread with white sauce
Lamb Over Rice
Marinated lamb served with lettuce, onions, bell peppers, over yellow rice and white sauce
Mixed Over Rice
Combine any two items (chicken, lamb, or falafel) served with lettuce, onions, bell peppers, over yellow rice and white sauce
Pita Bread
Middle Eastern flat bread served with our white sauce
Curry - Non Vegetarian
Butter Chicken
Served in a creamy tomato and cashew nut sauce
Curry
Cooked in fresh onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, herbs and spices
Dahi Dhania Murgh
Malai chicken, yogurt, coconut milk, coconut powder, cilantro, onion sauce.
Dal Josh
Yellow lentils combined with your choice of chicken or lamb
Korma
Made in a creamy onion sauce
Lamb Kema
Minced lamb made with green peas
Lamb Rogenjosh
Boneless lamb stew made with sauteed tomatoes and a hint of yogurt
Saag
With creamy spinach
Tikka Masala
Cooked in a creamy tomato and cashew nut sauce
Vindaloo
Pickly preparation with diced potatoes, cooked in thick spicy Goan red sauce
Curry - Vegetarian
AlooGobi
Fresh cauliflower cooked with potatoes and tomatoes
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked with onions, tomatoes, and Indian herbs
Chana Saag
With creamy spinach
Dal Fry
Yellow lentils prepared with cumin seeds, smokey onions, tomatoes, and cilantro
Dal Saag
Yellow lentils made with creamy spinach
Paneer Korma
Cubed Indian cottage cheese made in a creamy onion sauce
Paneer Makhani
Cottage cheese sauteed with onions and peppers, served in a creamy tomato and cashew nut sauce
Paneer Saag
With creamy spinach
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage Cheese made in yogurt and cooked in a tangy tomato and cashew sauce
Paneer Vindaloo
Pickly preparation of Indian cottage cheese, diced potatoes, cooked in thick spicy Goan red sauce
Tofu Saag
Tofu made with creamy spinach
Tofu Tikka Masala
Tofu made in yogurt and cooked in a tangy tomato and cashew sauce
Okra Masala
With Onion, Green Paper and Tomatoes
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer made in yogurt and cooked in a tangy tomato and cashew sauce
Chana Dal Masala
Desserts
Baklava
Carrot and Cavot Ch Cake
Choco Brownie
Choco Mouse Ch Cake
Coconut Buttermilk Pie
Flan
Gulab Jamun
Honey Medovik
Jimmy Cookies
Mango Lassi
Mini Cheese Cake
Mono Latte Cake
Pecan Pie
Plain Cheese Cake
Red Velvet Ch Cake
Rice Pudding
Rosh Malai
Strawberry Cheese Cake
Sweet Potato Pie
Tres Leche
Sweet Lassi
Fried
Chicken Nugget 6Pcs
Chicken Nugget 6Pcs W/French Fries
Chicken Tender 4Pcs W/French Fries
Chicken Tender 1Pc
Chicken Wing 1Pc
Chicken Wings 4Pcs W/French Fries
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks 4Pcs
Mozzarella Sticks W/French Fries 4Pcs
Onion Ring 8Pcs
Onion Ring 4Pcs W/French Fries
Shrimp Basket W/French Fries
Potato Patties 1Pc
Salads
Alibaba Special Green Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, g.peppers, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar
Chicken Tikka Salad
Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in a red yogurt sauce topped on mixed greens and finished with a specialty dressing
Shrimp Salad
Marinated shrimp topped on mixed greens finished with specialty dressing
Tofu Salad
Sauteed tofu topped on mixed greens finished with specialty dressing
Sandwiches
Tandoori Treasures/BBQ
Chicken Sheek Kebab
Marinated chicken seasoned with chopped ginger, onions, and spices rolled over a skewer and barbecued
Chicken Tikka
Cubes of boneless chicken, marinated in red sauce with authentic Indian spices and yogurt, cooked to perfection in the charcoal oven (All white meat $3 extra)
Lamb Sheek Kebab
Marinated lamb seasoned with chopped ginger, onions, and spices rolled over a skewer and barbecued
Malai Shrimp
Shrimp marinated in mild herb yogurt and cheese, cooked in our charcoal oven
Paneer Tikka
Cottage cheese barbecued on a skewer with onions, peppers, and tomatoes
Tandoori Chicken
Baby hen marinated in a red spice
Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp marinated in red sauce with authentic Indian spices and yogurt, cooked to perfections in the charcoal oven
Wraps (made w/eggs)
Chicken Kathi Roll
Marinated chicken sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap
Chicken Tikka Wrap
Chicken tikka sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap
Egg Kathi Roll
Traditional Indian omelet cooked sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap
Lamb Kathi Roll
Lamb tikka sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap
Paneer Kathi Roll
Barbecued cottage cheese sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap
Potato Kathi Roll
Potatoes sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap
Tofu Kathi Roll
Seasoned tofu sauteed with onions, green peppers, sauces and lettuce, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap
Pizzas
Specialty Pizza
5 Cheese Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, White American Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, & Ricotta Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh Chicken Breast Marinated in our BBQ Sauce, Yellow Cheese, & Topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Broccoli Pizza
Fresh Chicken Breast Marinated with our own Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Broccoli
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fresh Chicken Breast Marinated in Franks Red Hot Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, & Topped with Bleu Cheese
Cheese Burger Pizza
Ranch Dressing, French Fries, Mozzarella, Ground Beef, & Cheddar Cheese on Top
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Crispy Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese with or without Broccoli
Chicken Bacon Ranch Broccoli
Broccoli, Ranch Sauce, Fresh Chicken Breast, Turkey Bacon, & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch Sauce, Fresh Chicken Breast, Turkey Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Bella Pizza
Fresh Chicken Breast Marinated in our Marinara Sauce, Red Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Garlic Oil
Chicken Margherita Pizza
Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Fresh Chicken Breast Marinated in our Marinara Sauce & Topped with Fresh Basil, Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheeses
Chicken Ranch Broccoli Pizza
Fresh Chicken Marinated with Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, and Broccoli
Eggplant Bella
Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Red Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Garlic Oil & Oregano
Eggplant Parmesan Pizza
Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Oregano, Fresh Basil & Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Grilled Chicken Onion Pizza
With Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onion and Choice of Adding Grilled Green Pepper
Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Turkey Ham & Pineapple
Lasagna Pizza
Meatball marinated in our Marinara Sauce, & Topped with Fresh Basil, Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella
Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Homemade Margherita Sauce, Topped w/Olive Oil & Garlic
Meat Lovers
Loaded w/Beef Pepperoni, Beef Sausage, Meatballs, Turkey Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, With Pizza Sauce
Mediterranean Pizza
Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic & Olive Oil
New Yorker Steak Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak Meat, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers
New Yorker Work
Pizza Sauce, Beef Pepperoni, Beef Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Beef Meatball, Mozzarella Cheese
Supreme Deluxe
Green Peppers, Beef Pepperoni, Beef Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Pizza Sauce
Tomato Bacon Ranch Pizza
Garlic Oil, Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped w/Ranch Dressing
Veggie Lovers Pizza
Loaded w/Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Black Olives, & Broccoli (with or without sauce)
White Pizza
Fresh Broccoli, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, & Fresh Garlic
Pizza Slices
Combo Coupons
Large Pizza, 20 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda
Large Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda
2 Large Cheese Pizza, 20 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda
24 Cut Sicilian Cheese, 30 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda
2 X-Lg Cheese Pizzas, 30 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda
2 Large Cheese Pizzas
X-Lg Cheese Pizza w/1 Free Topping OR 2 Liter Soda
2 X-Lg Cheese Pizzas & 2 Liter Soda
X-Lg Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda
X-Lg Cheese Pizza, 20 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda
21 Pcs Mixed Chicken & 2 Liter Soda
Two Any Foot-Long Subs & 2 Cans of Soda
Medium Pizza, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda or Garlic Knots
Drinks
1 Liter Poland Spring Water
1.5 Liter Essentia Water
12oz Coke
12oz Diet Coke
12oz Ginger Ale
12oz Mt Dew
12oz Pepsi
12oz Redbull
12oz Sprite
12oz Sugar Free Redbull
12oz Sunkist
16oz Red Bull
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Ginger Ale
2 Liter Pepsi
20oz Coke
20oz Gatorade
20oz Pepsi
20oz Snapple
20oz Vitamin Water
500ml Poland Spring Water
520ml Coconut Juice Cane
8oz Red Bull
8oz Sugar Free Red Bull
Gallon Poland Spring Water
Monster Energy Drink
Tropicana Apple Juce
Jamaican Soft Drink
Pizza 3PO
Famous Gourmet Pizzas
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
244 Delaware Avenue, Bethlehem, NY 12054