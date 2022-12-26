Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alibaba Kebab 2

No reviews yet

827 Military Road

Kenmore, NY 14217

Wraps

Our wraps are made on a freshly made tandoori naan with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro and homemade sauce Add: Feta Cheese or Cheddar Cheese for a $1.00
Tandoori Chicken Wrap

Tandoori Chicken Wrap

$10.00
Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$10.00
Trio (3 Meats) wrap

Trio (3 Meats) wrap

$10.00
Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Wrap

Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Wrap

$10.00
Tandoori Fish Wrap

Tandoori Fish Wrap

$10.00
Falafel Wrap w/ Hummus (vegetarian)

Falafel Wrap w/ Hummus (vegetarian)

$10.00

Over Rice

Tandoori Chicken over Rice

Tandoori Chicken over Rice

$12.00+
Chicken Shawarma over Rice

Chicken Shawarma over Rice

$12.00+
Tandoori Fish over Rice

Tandoori Fish over Rice

$12.00+
Tandoori Shrimp over Rice

Tandoori Shrimp over Rice

$13.00+
Gyro ( Beef and Lamb ) over Rice

Gyro ( Beef and Lamb ) over Rice

$12.00+
Trio Meat over Rice

Trio Meat over Rice

$13.00+

Curry's

Chicken Tikka Masala (boneless)

Chicken Tikka Masala (boneless)

$14.00

Chicken Tikka Masala (boneless) comes with 1 box of rice, 1 freshly made tandoori naan and sauces

Butter Chicken (boneless)

Butter Chicken (boneless)

$14.00

Butter Chicken (boneless) comes with 1 box of rice, 1 freshly made tandoori naan and sauces

Goat Curry ( with bones )

Goat Curry ( with bones )

$15.00

Goat Curry ( with bones) comes with 1 box of rice, 1 freshly made tandoori naan and sauces

Beef Curry

Beef Curry

$14.00

Beef Curry (boneless) comes with 1 box of rice, 1 freshly made tandoori naan and sauces

Chana Masala (Veggie)

Chana Masala (Veggie)

$12.00

Chana ( Chickpea ) Masala (Veggie) comes with 1 box of rice, 1 freshly made tandoori naan and sauces

Roasted Eggplant (Veggie)

Roasted Eggplant (Veggie)

$14.00

Roasted Eggplant (Veggie) comes with 1 box of rice, 1 freshly made tandoori naan and sauces

Palak ( spinach ) Paneer ( Veggie )

Palak ( spinach ) Paneer ( Veggie )

$14.00

Palak ( spinach ) Paneer ( Veggie ) comes with 1 box of rice, 1 freshly made tandoori naan and sauces

Lamb Shank with Bones

Lamb Shank with Bones

$19.00

Lamb Shank (w/bones) comes with 1 box of rice, 1 freshly made tandoori naan and sauces

Paneer Tikka Masala (Veggie)

Paneer Tikka Masala (Veggie)

$14.00

Paneer Tikka Masala (Veggie) comes with 1 box of rice, 1 freshly made tandoori naan and sauces

Kebabs

Boti Kebab Beef 3 Skewers

Boti Kebab Beef 3 Skewers

$15.00
Boti Kebab Chicken 3 Skewers

Boti Kebab Chicken 3 Skewers

$14.00
Bihari Kebab

Bihari Kebab

$15.00
Paneer Tikka Kebab ( Vegetarian )

Paneer Tikka Kebab ( Vegetarian )

$15.00
Tandoori Chicken Tikka 10- 12 pc

Tandoori Chicken Tikka 10- 12 pc

$14.00
Tandoori Chicken Leg Quarter

Tandoori Chicken Leg Quarter

$3.50+
Seekh Kebab Beef ( ground)

Seekh Kebab Beef ( ground)

$4.50
Seekh Kebab Chicken ( ground )

Seekh Kebab Chicken ( ground )

$4.00
Tandoori Fish

Tandoori Fish

$11.00
Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$12.00
Grilled Pompano ( whole fish w/ bones)

Grilled Pompano ( whole fish w/ bones)

$16.00

Naan

Tandoori Naan

Tandoori Naan

$2.50
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.50
Cheese Naan

Cheese Naan

$4.50
Garlic & Cheese Naan

Garlic & Cheese Naan

$5.00

Wings

Buffalo Wings Single Order (8)

Buffalo Wings Single Order (8)

$12.00
Buffalo Wings Double Order (16)

Buffalo Wings Double Order (16)

$22.00
Buffalo Wings Triple Order (24)

Buffalo Wings Triple Order (24)

$32.00
Tandoori Wings Single Order (8)

Tandoori Wings Single Order (8)

$12.00
Tandoori Wings Double Order (16)

Tandoori Wings Double Order (16)

$22.00
Tandoori Wings Triple Order (24)

Tandoori Wings Triple Order (24)

$32.00

Chicken & Tenders

Chicken Tenders Single Order ( 4 ) w/ Fries

Chicken Tenders Single Order ( 4 ) w/ Fries

$11.00
Chicken Tenders Double Order ( 8) w/Fries

Chicken Tenders Double Order ( 8) w/Fries

$20.00

Family Packs

Family Packs # 1 Tandoori Pack

Family Packs # 1 Tandoori Pack

$32.00

4 Piece Tandoori Chicken Leg Quarters, 1 Jumbo Pack Tandoori Chicken Tikka Over Rice, 2 Freshly Made Tandoori Naan & Sauces

Family Packs # 2 Kebab and Curry Combos

Family Packs # 2 Kebab and Curry Combos

$32.00

12 pieces Tandoori Chicken Tikka, 1 Sheekh Kebab (Beef), 1 Sheekh Kebab (Chicken), 1 Curry your Choice, 3 Freshly Made Tandoori Naan & Sauces

Family Packs # 3 Curry Combo

Family Packs # 3 Curry Combo

$32.00

2 Curry Of Your Choice, 4 Freshly Made Tandoori Naan, 1 Large Rice & Sauces

Family Packs # 4 Mixed Kebab Platter

Family Packs # 4 Mixed Kebab Platter

$32.00

1 Beef and 1 Chicken Seekh Kebabs, 1 Beef and 1 Chicken Boti Kebabs, 6 pc. Chicken Tikka, 6 pc. Shrimp, 1 pc. Leg Quarter, 2 Freshly Made Tandoori Naan & Sauce

Samosa

(1) Potato Samosa

(1) Potato Samosa

$2.00
(4) Potato Samosa

(4) Potato Samosa

$7.00
Bucket of Potato Samosa 12 count

Bucket of Potato Samosa 12 count

$20.00

Appetizers

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.50+
Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$10.00
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Fries ( 5 )

Mozzarella Sticks w/ Fries ( 5 )

$8.00
Butterfly Shrimp (12) with fries

Butterfly Shrimp (12) with fries

$10.00

Falafel

Falafel 8pc. with Hummus

Falafel 8pc. with Hummus

$9.00

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$6.00
Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$6.00
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.00 Out of stock

Extras

Mediterranean salad

Mediterranean salad

$6.00
Chicken Mediterranean Salad

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$10.00
Hummus

Hummus

$0.75+
White Sauce (Garlic Sauce)

White Sauce (Garlic Sauce)

$0.75+
Spicy Sauce (Raita)

Spicy Sauce (Raita)

$0.75+
Rice

Rice

$3.00+
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.75
Buttermilk Ranch Dressing 1.5 oz.

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing 1.5 oz.

$1.50
Greek Vinaigrette With Olive Oil & Feta Cheese 1.5 oz.

Greek Vinaigrette With Olive Oil & Feta Cheese 1.5 oz.

$1.50
BBQ

BBQ

$0.75

Drinks

Water

Water

$1.25
Chai

Chai

$2.00
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.00
Soda Bottle

Soda Bottle

$2.50
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.50

$5 combo fries and drink

$5 combo

$5.00

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

We serve Authentic Kebabs from around

Website

Location

827 Military Road, Kenmore, NY 14217

Directions

