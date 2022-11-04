Alibi Pub and Grub imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Alibi Pub and Grub

158 Reviews

$$

4117 E Wonder Lake Rd

Wonder Lake, IL 60097

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Pub Mac - Mac/Cheese
BBQ Pulled Pork - Mac/Cheese

APPETIZERS

Bacon Cheeseburger Eggroll(1)

$4.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket of Tots

$4.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Bacon Quesadilla

$8.00

Italian Beef Eggroll(1)

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Loaded Nachos - Beef

$9.00

Loaded Nachos - Chicken

$9.00

Loaded Nachos - Pork

$9.00

Loaded Nachos - Steak

$11.00

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Pizza Puff

$3.00

Sliders

$9.00

Reuben Eggroll(1)

$4.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Wings (6 pieces)

$8.00

Wings (12 pieces)

$13.00

Poutine

$9.00

12 Boneless Wings

$13.00

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Pretzel Bites With Beer Cheese

$6.00

Burgers

Black Blue Cheese

$12.00

1/3 pound burger served on a gourmet bun, topped with bacon and blue cheese crumbles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/3 pound burger served on a gourmet bun, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/3 pound burger served on a gourmet bun, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.00

1/3 pound burger served on a gourmet bun, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle

Classic Hamburger

$10.00

1/3 pound burger served on a gourmet bun, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle

Don Wilson

$12.00

1/3 pound burger served on a gourmet bun, topped with bacon lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, and pickle

Garlic Butter Burger

$12.00

Horseshoe

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt Burger

$12.00

Pub Cheeseburger

$13.00

1/3 pound burger served on a pretzel bun, topped with bacon, crispy onion, and housemade beer cheese

Backyard BBQ

$12.00

Brat Burger

$12.00

Ponyshoe

$12.00

KIDS MENU

Cheese Quesadilla – fries

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla – tots

$4.00

Chicken Strips (3) - tots

$5.00

Chicken Strips (3) – fries

$5.00

Grilled Cheese – fries

$4.00

Grilled Cheese – tots

$4.00

Kids Mac

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger - fries

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger - tots

$5.00

Kids Hamburger - tots

$5.00

Kids Hamburger – fries

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs (12) – fries

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs (12) – tots

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs (6) – fries

$4.00

Mini Corn Dogs (6) – tots

$4.00

Chicken Nuggets (6) fries

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets (6) - tots

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog - fries

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog -tots

$5.00

MAC & CHEESE

Buffalo Chicken - Mac/Cheese

$10.00

BBQ Pulled Pork - Mac/Cheese

$10.00

Pub Mac - Mac/Cheese

$9.00

SALADS

Side Salad

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Southwest Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

SANDWICHES

BLT Club

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Italian Beef

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork on Pretzel Bun

$10.00

Reuben

$11.00

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Sweet Fire

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side of Fries

$2.00

Side of Rings

$3.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side of Tots

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

WRAPS

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Steak Wrap

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4117 E Wonder Lake Rd, Wonder Lake, IL 60097

Directions

Gallery
Alibi Pub and Grub image

Map
