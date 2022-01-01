Mediterranean
Italian
ALICANTE
315 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Offering dining room and bar area seating, including a private room for small groups or special occasions. Refined, diverse Mediterranean menu & an extensive wine list in an elegant waterfront setting!
84 Uxbridge Rd, Mendon, MA 01756
