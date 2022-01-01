Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Italian

ALICANTE

315 Reviews

$$

84 Uxbridge Rd

Mendon, MA 01756

Popular Items

-POLLO PARMIGIANA
-BONELESS SHORT RIBS
-CAESAR

TAPAS

-CHANPINHONES

$13.00

Mushroom Caps, Shrimp, Scallops & Crab Stuffing, Roasted Garlic Cream

-BERENJENA (App)

$13.00

Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmeson, pink Vodka Sauce

-CALAMARI

$15.00

Point Judith Fried Calamari, Hot Peppers - Horseradish Cocktail Sauce

-CRISPY SHRIMP

$16.00

Asian chili sauce, Scallions

-TUNA SASHIMI

$17.00

Sushi Grade Tuna, Sesame Encrusted, Seared Rare, Thinly Sliced, Baby Arugala, Horseradish & Wasabi Aioli

-BEEF SKEWERS

$15.00

Bourbon Marinated

-CHORIZO (APPETIZER)

$11.00

Grilled Spanish Sausage, Cherry Peppers

-SHRIMP COCKTAIL (6)

$16.00

-GLAZED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

Soy, Maple, smoked bacon

ENSALADA

-CAESAR

$11.00

Crisp Romaine, Romano, Creamy Caesar, Parmesan Croutons

-ARUGULA SALAD

$12.00

Fresh Pear, Gorgonzola, Citrus Mango Vinaigrette

SIDES

-MIXED VEGETABLES (Side)

$8.00

-GRILLED ASPARAGUS (Side)

$10.00

EVOO, Aged Balsamic Reduction

-GLAZED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

Soy, Maple, smoked bacon

-GARLIC MASHED POTATOES (Side)

$6.00

-PARMESAN RISOTTO (Side)

$10.00

-PARMESAN FRIES (Side)

$8.00

Truffle Aioli

-ESPINACA SIDE

$10.00

-TRUFFLE MASH

$10.00

ENTREE

Entrees & Daily Specials

-HADDOCK

$28.00

Egg Wash, Seared and Simmered With Shrimp, Lemon, Pinot Grigio, Caper Reduction - Capellini

-SALMON

$28.00

Broiled, Lemon White Wine - Mashed & Vegetables

-EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$24.00

Eggplant, Breaded and Baked, Roasted Garlic & Basil Marinara, Mozzarella - Penne

-POLLO PARMIGIANA

$26.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Roasted Garlic & Basil Marinara, Mozzarella - Penne

-POLLO ALICANTE

$26.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Madeira Wine, Mushrooms Sauce- Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetables

-POLLO LISBOA

$26.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Egg Wash, Sautéed with Lemon, White Wine & Capers -Capellini

-POLLO OSCAR

$29.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Asparagus, Spinach, Ricotta, Provolone, Lobster Sauce- Garlic Mashed

-VEAL LIMON

$28.00

Provimi Veal, Egg Wash, Sautéed with Lemon &White Wine - Capellini

-VEAL BOLOGNESE

$28.00

Provimi Veal, Bolognese Sauce, Mozzarella – Penne

-VEAL SERRANO

$29.00

Provimi Veal, Layered with Spinach, Serrano Ham, Asparagus, Provolone, Jerez Sherry Demi - Garlic Mashed Potato

-BONELESS SHORT RIBS

$32.00

Slow Braised, Garlic Sherry AuJus- Parmesan Risotto and Roasted Brussels Sprouts

-RACK OF LAMB

$37.00

Marinated With Rosemary, EVOO, Grilled, Grain Mustered Encrusted Roasted Garlic, Rioja Red Wine Sauce - Garlic Mashed & Vegetables

-LOMBO DE CERDO

$28.00

Pork Tenderloin Stuffed with Apples, Caramelized Onions, Spinach, Feta Cheese & Dried Cherries, Wrapped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Garlic Balsamic Reduction - Roasted Garlic Mashed Potato & Vegetables

-LINGUINI BOLOGNESE

$24.00

Fresh Linguini, Classic Sauce made with Sirloin, Veal, Pork, Vegetables, Touch of Cream

-SACCHETTI

$27.00

Cheese Sachetti , Shrimp, Scallops, Lobster Sherry Tomato Cream

KIDS MENU

-KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$10.00

-KIDS PENNE

$10.00

DESSERT

-TIRAMISU

$10.00

-CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$10.00

-LIMONCELLO MASCARPONE CAKE

$10.00

Lemon infused sponge cake, lemon mascarpone cream, white chocolate shavings

-PEANUT BUTTER CK

$10.00Out of stock

FAMILY STYLE

Family Style Served In Trays

-PENNE BOLOGNESE (TRAY)

$45.00
-POLLO PARMIGIANA (TRAY)

-POLLO PARMIGIANA (TRAY)

$48.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Roasted Garlic & Basil Marinara, Mozzarella - Penne Serves ~4

-EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA (TRAY)

-EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA (TRAY)

$44.00

Eggplant, Breaded and Baked, Roasted Garlic & Basil Marinara, Mozzarella - Penne

-POLLO BOLOGNESE TRAY

$52.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Bolognese Sauce, Mozzarella - Penne

COCKTAILS (TOGO)

Purchaser Must Be at least 21 years old. ID REQUIRED- *Purchase Must be made as part of food Order.
SP-SANGRIA 750ml

SP-SANGRIA 750ml

$25.00+
SP-ESPRESSO MARTINI 750ml

SP-ESPRESSO MARTINI 750ml

$42.00

Espresso Martini - 750ml

SP-BLOOD ORANGE MARTINI 750ml

SP-BLOOD ORANGE MARTINI 750ml

$42.00

Blood Orange Martini - 750ml

SP-PEAR MARTINI 750ml

SP-PEAR MARTINI 750ml

$42.00Out of stock

Pear Martini - 750ml

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering dining room and bar area seating, including a private room for small groups or special occasions. Refined, diverse Mediterranean menu & an extensive wine list in an elegant waterfront setting!

Website

Location

84 Uxbridge Rd, Mendon, MA 01756

Directions

