Alice and Friends at the Glen
2071 Tower Drive
Glenview, IL 60026
Alice & Friends
Appetizers
- Agedashi Tofu$9.75
A Japanese classic crispy tofu with our house-made ginger sauce. This unique appetizer is crispy on the outside and soft inside. Served in our savory house-made ginger sauce with roasted seaweed and green onion on top. Gluten Free. Nut Free.
- Blissful Joy$9.75
Five crispy breaded vegan shrimp** served with our house-made tartar sauce.
- Crab Rangoon$9.95
A combination of soy cream cheese, vegan crab meat, scallions, and onions filled in a wheat wrapper. 6 pieces Nut Free.
- Crispy Spring Roll$9.50
Our house-made spring rolls are filled with cabbage, wood ear mushroom, onion, garlic, carrot and sweet potato,starch noodles. Three spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce. Nut Free.
- Drumsticks$12.25
Our drumsticks are now gluten free! Choose between BBQ (GF) sauce or Korean Sweet & Spicy sauce (Not GF). Nut Free, Sesame Free
- Dumplings$10.50
Pan fried, or steamed. Our house-made dumplings are filled with tofu, shiitake mushroom, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, onion, sweet potato starch noodles. Loads of veggies, loads of love. 7 Dumplings with house-made dumpling sauce. Nut Free.
- Mush Love$13.25
Crispy fried King Trumpet Mushroom. Organic King Trumpet Mushroom seasoned and coated with our Chef's secret recipe. Crispy outside and so juicy inside. Served with Korean Sweet & Spicy sauce. Nut Free.
- Popcorn Nuggets$9.50
Taiwanese popular snack (Yan Su Ji- Crispy Salt & Pepper Chicken). Our vegan version comes with your choice of non-GMO soy protein or king trumpet mushroom. Gluten Free with king trumpet mushroom option. Nut Free. Onion/Garlic Free.
- Rainbow Roll$10.25
Fresh spring roll wrapped with rice paper filled with colorful veggies - beets, carrots, corns, lettuce cucumber, purple cabbage. Three rolls served with our house-made Thai peanut sauce and Vietnamese vinaigrette. Gluten Free. Soy Free. Onion/Garlic Free. Sesame Free.
- Satay Skewers$11.25
Non-GMO soybean protein, marinated with turmeric, lemongrass, shallots curry, garlic and scallion. Four skewers with our house-made peanut sauce and Vietnamese vinaigrette. Nut Free without peanut sauce.
Entrees
- Banh Mi$11.95
A Vietnamese-style baguette sandwich with smoked TVP and onions, house-made pickled daikon and carrots, cucumbers, jalapeno, and cilantro. With your choice of our house-made mayo or spicy mayo. Nut Free.
- Burmese Noodle Salad$14.50
This is a hearty noodle salad full of refreshing flavors and textures. Served with your choice of wheat noodle (Khauk Swe) or rice noodles (Kya Zan), cilantro , shredded cabbage, carrots. Oil dressing with tamarind, and onion; garnished with fried shallots. Contain peanuts. Soy Free. Can be Gluten Free with rice noodles option.
- Chow Mein$15.25
Malaysian style stir-fried wheat noodles with bok choy, carrot, broccoli, zucchini, mung bean sprouts, garlic and sesame seeds. Nut Free. Can be Gluten Free, Onion/Garlic Free, and Sesame Free upon request.
- Dol Sot Bi Bim Bab$16.25
Korean Rice Bowl with broccoli, smoked tofu, mung bean sprouts, spinach, zucchini, carrot, sliced mushroom, brown rice in a hot stone bowl. The bottom layer of rice is traditionally scorched to form a nice crispy texture. Request soft rice if preferred. Served with spicy Korean soy sauce Gochujang. Nut Free. Can be Gluten Free upon request.
- Golden Breeze$15.95
Vietnamese-inspired noodle salad (Bun-rice vermicelli) with golden rolls and grilled TVP, lettuce, cucumber, mint, mung bean sprouts, house-made fermented daikon and carrots, sprinkled with peanuts, special trait of Bun is an adequate sweet and sour taste of the house- made sauce. Can be Nut Free upon request, without peanuts.
- Golden Yuba Fried Rice$15.75
Lightly Seasoned stir fried rice with cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and bean sprouts. With crispy pan-fried Yuba (tofu skin, special soy sauce and scallions on top. Nut Free. Can be Gluten Free, Onion/Garlic Free, and Sesame Free upon request.
- Grace's Teriyaki$16.25
Pan fried non-GMO soybean protein with special house-made teriyaki sauce. Grace's is a traditional Japanese Teriyaki with a sweet glaze. (carrots, leeks, and sesame seeds) Served with brown rice and a side salad with Asian vinegar dressing. Nut Free.
- Heavenly Curry$14.25
House-made curry (Butter- nut squash, sweet potato, chickpea, lentils, coriander seeds, lemongrass, ginger, onion, garlic, turmeric, coconut milk, red peppers) served with brown rice. Gluten Free. Nut Free. Sugar Free. Soy Free. Oil Free. Sesame Free.
- Kingwich$15.75
Crispy fried mushroom sandwich. Organic King Trumpet Mushroom seasoned and coated with our Chef's secret recipe. Crispy outside and so juicy inside. Served with tomato, ketchup and our House slaw. Nut Free.
- Korean B.B.Q.$15.50
TVP, broccoli, onion, green onion, garlic, and sesame seeds. Served with brown rice and green leaf lettuce. Nut Free. Can be Onion/Garlic Free, and Sesame Free upon request.
- Kung Pao Ding$16.75
Sautéed red and green bell peppers, broccoli, ginger, scallions, onion, garlic, peanuts, hot chili peppers with your choice of non-GMO soy bean protein, king oyster mushroom, fried tofu, or cauliflower. Served with brown rice. Can be Nut Free, and Onion/Garlic Free upon request. Choice of fried tofu, king oyster mushroom, cauliflower, or non-GMO soybean protein, sautéed with red pepper, green pepper, ginger, scallion, onion, garlic, broccoli, peanuts, hot chili in our house-made Kung Pao sauce, served with brown rice.
- Laksa$16.75
Malaysian spicy noodle soup that consists of onions, broccoli, tofu "pocket", and vegan shrimp in a coconut curry broth with your choice of wheat or rice noodles. Garnished with fried shallots and leek. Nut Free. Sesame Free. Can be Sugar Free upon request without shrimp. Can be Gluten Free upon request with rice noodles options.
- Mama's Love$14.25
Cabbage, carrot, zucchini, broccoli, sweet potato noodles, red peppers, ground ginger, garlic, mushrooms, sesame seeds in a mild veggie broth, served with brown rice. Nut Free. Can be Gluten Free, Sesame Free, Onion/Garlic Free, and Oil Free upon request.
- Mushrooms Wonderland$16.75
Kale and broccoli sautéed with shiitake mushroom, king oyster mushroom, seafood mushroom, quinoa, onion, and garlic. Gluten Free. Nut Free. Soy Free. Sesame Free.
- Noble Burger$14.75
Our house-made burger patty (oat, brown rice, onion, TVP) is served with tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles, ketchup and our house-made mayo. Nut Free.
- Double Noble Burger$16.95
- Roasted Sesame Miso Ramen$16.95
This umami filled broth is made with our house-made dashi with a hint of spice and chili. Served with Japanese ramen wheat noodles, topped with crispy fresh tofu skin, lightly seasoned mung bean sprouts and buttered corn, garnished with roasted seaweed and green onion. Nut Free.
- Royal Pho$14.75
Traditional Au Lac (Vietnam) noodle soup. Served with carrots, broccoli, king mushrooms, and baby corns with our special house veggie broth topped with jalapenos and basil. Hoisin and Siracha on the side. Nut Free. Sugar Free. Sesame Free. Can Gluten Free upon request without hoisin sauce.
- Run Away Potato$14.75
Spicy Potato Stew (A vegan version of a traditional, nutritious Korean dish-GamJaTang) with plenty of potatoes and carrots, leeks, onion, mushroom chunks and sliced TVP with distinct flavors and spiciness. Served with brown rice. Nut Free. Sesame Free.
- Spam Mi$12.50
Vegan Spam Sandwich Your taste buds will thank you when the savory flavor of vegan spam is enhanced with our homemade slaw, tomato, lettuce, cucumber and drizzled with our homemade mayo. Nut Free.
- Spicy B.B.Q.$15.95
TVP, green & red bell peppers, broccoli, ground ginger with our house-made Korean spicy sauce (Gochujang), topped with sesame seeds. Served with brown rice and green leaf lettuce. Nut Free.
- Sweet & Sour Cauliflower$15.25
This is a mouth watering dish with the tang and sweetness of the sauce melts onto the crispy cauliflower (option for not fried cauliflower is available). Served with red and green peppers, onions and pineapples. Choice of brown rice or quinoa. Nut Free. Sesame Free. Can be Gluten Free, and Onion/Garlic Free upon request.
- Tonkotsu Ramen$17.50
A rich and complex plant-based tonkotsu broth. Served with Japanese ramen wheat noodles, topped with vegan bacon, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, and buttered corn, bean sprouts, garnished with roasted seaweed and green onion.
- Walnut Shrimp$17.25
Crispy battered vegan shrimp tossed in house-made creamy sauce with toasted walnuts, garnished with green onion. Served with steamed broccoli and brown rice.
- Tomka Noodles$14.95
A traditional Thai soup containing a little bit spicy coconut broth, limejuice. Seasoned with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves. Served with rice noodles, onions, mushroom, and vegan shrimp, garnished with cilantro
Salads
- Love Letter From The Earth$14.75
Green leaf lettuce, sweet potato, Fuji apple, beets, walnut, olives, avocado, black sesame seeds. Served with our house-made cucumber & tofu dressing. Can be Soy Free upon request without tofu dressing. Garlic and Onion Free. Can be Nut Free, and Sesame Free upon request.
- Home Run Ball Salad$13.50
Crispy TVP balls or cauliflower in Korean inspired sweet and spicy sauce with crushed peanuts on top served with green leaf lettuce, cucumbers, purple cabbage, and fuji apples. Sesame Free. Can be Nut Free upon request.
- Small Salad$8.25
Green leaf lettuce, carrots, beets, cucumber, chopped red peppers, olives, purple cabbage. Choice of house made-dressing: -Asian Vinaigrette (Nut Free), -Cucumber Dressing (Nut Free, Gluten Free, Soy Free), -Fresh Lemon Dressing (Oil Free, Nut Free, Gluten Free, Soy Free, Onion/Garlic Free, Sesame Free.)
Soups
- Wonton Soup$9.25
House-made wonton filled with tofu, vegan ham, shiitake mushroom, onion, cilantro, garlic, leek, carrots, and sesame oil. Served with broccoli, bok choy, and carrots. Nut Free.
- Tom Ka Soup$9.25
A traditional Thai soup containing a little bit spicy coconut broth, limejuice. Seasoned with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves. Served with broccoli, carrots, baby corns, onions, mushroom and cilantro. This is a creamy, sweet and sour-flavored soup with a hint of spiciness. Nut Free. Gluten Free. Sesame Free.
- Corn Chowder$11.95
Cozy up with this hearty creamy soup! Made with an abundance of sweet corns, onions, scallions and chunks of potatoes. Served with our house-made fluffy Cornbread! What a perfect match! Nut Free. Sesame Free.
Not-So-Kids Menu
- Mac & Cheese$9.95
Brown rice pasta, tossed with our house-made cheese with some broccoli. Gluten Free. Nut Free. Soy Free. Sugar Free. Sesame Free.
- Musubi$8.75
Grilled vegan spam wrapped with roasted seaweed and brown rice. Garnished with house-made mayo and Teriyaki Sauce. Nut Free.
- The Bao$8.25
Soft fluffy steamed buns filled with braised (non-gmo) soy protein. A perfect savory treat for on the go! 2 baos. Nut Free.
Sides
- Brown Rice$3.95
- Quinoa$4.95
- Regular Potato Fries$6.75
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.75
- Steamed Broccoli$5.95
- Sautéed Mushrooms$5.50
- Stir Fry Veggies$8.75
Simple stir fry veggies with light seasoning, garlic, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, and broccoli. fried shallots and leek on top. Gluten Free. Nut Free. Can be Sesame Free upon request.
- Bacon Side$2.50
- Cornbread$4.95
Drinks
- Banana Chocolate Shake$8.75
- Chai Latte$6.25Out of stock
with soy milk, oat milk or almond milk
- Fruit Smoothie$8.50Out of stock
Banana and Berries
- Green Tea Shake$8.75
- Hazelnut Coffee$6.95
with soy milk, oat milk or almond milk
- Mango Lassi$8.95
with coconut milk
- Mango Lemonade$6.50
- Matcha Latte$6.50
with soy milk, oat milk or almond milk
- Sweet Cinnamon & Ginger Tea$5.75Out of stock
caffeine and sugar free
- Thai Iced Tea$6.50
with soy milk, oat milk or almond milk
- Tropical Iced Tea$4.95Out of stock
with lime (refill one time)
- Organic Tea$4.75
- Root & Revelry Sodas$5.95
Desserts
- Cheesecake$7.25
- Green Tea Cheesecake$8.25
- Chocolate Mousse Pie$7.95
- Carrot Cake$8.50
- Chocolate Cake$8.50
- Lemon Cake$8.50
- German Apple Cake$7.25
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse Bar$9.25
- Raw Mixed Berry Cheesecake$9.50
- Raw Key Lime Cheesecake$9.50
- Raw Tiramisu$10.95
- Zucchini Bread$6.25
- Vanilla Soy Ice Cream$6.25
- Chocolate Soy Ice Cream$6.25
- Mint Chocolate Soy Ice Cream$6.25
- Green Tea Soy Ice Cream$6.25
- Cookie Dough Soy Ice Cream$6.25
Side Sauces
Today's Specials
- Nats Frappe$8.75
- Tiramisu$9.50
- Buffalo Wings$13.75
- Red Bean Bao$7.25Out of stock
- Serradura (Portugese Sawdust Pudding)$5.75Out of stock
Nut-free
- Black Forest Cake$9.75Out of stock
- Strawberry Shortcake$9.25Out of stock
- Pastry Mooncake$5.50Out of stock
- Cassava Chips$3.25Out of stock
Vegan "Shrimp" Crackers
- Cha Siu Bao$8.50Out of stock
Hong Kong style BBQ ‘pork’ bun.
- Mung Bean Custard Bao$6.95Out of stock
- Cha Siu Puff Pastry$5.25Out of stock
- Tres Leches Cake$8.50Out of stock
- Iced Wintermelon Tea$6.25Out of stock
- Boba Tea Cake$8.95Out of stock
- Ube Bao$8.25Out of stock
- Katsu Musubi$9.75Out of stock
- Cookies and Cream Tres Leches Cake$8.95Out of stock
- Cranberry Orange Muffin$4.75Out of stock
- Coconut Banana Pecan Muffin$4.75Out of stock
- Iced Winter Melon Tea$4.75Out of stock
caffeine free
Alice & Friends' Store
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
