Alice in Appalachia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come experience the Rabbit Hole and shop in the Magical Garden
Location
18-20 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Myrtles- Market Square - 13 Market Square
No Reviews
13 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurant