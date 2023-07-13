Bar Crawls

Come on Barbie, Let's go Party! Drink specials on 13 levels of Market Square! Great swag! Saturday, July 22 3pm-8pm Pretty in pink, but add more sparkle. Get up, dress up, show up, Bottoms Up!
Barbie Bar Crawl 7/22/23

$20.00