Alice's Restaurant

Alice's Restaurant





10 Nolans Point Park Road

Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849

Soda & Other (Copy)

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Roy Rodgers

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Tonic

$3.00

Juices & Water (Copy)

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Polan Spring Bottle

$2.00

Sparkling Water Bottle

$5.00

Still Water Bottle

$5.00

Water

Coffee & Tea (Copy)

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Americano

$3.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Latte

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Latte

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Pitcher (Copy)

Ptchr Coke

$12.00

Ptchr Diet Coke

$12.00

Ptchr Ginger Ale

$12.00

Ptchr Sprite

$12.00

Ptchr Lemonade

$12.00

Ptchr Iced Tea

$12.00

Ptchr Orange Juice

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
