Alici 931 Monroe Drive

review star

No reviews yet

931 Monroe Drive

Atlanta, GA 30306

Order Again

Oysters

Beau soleil

$3.30

Hurricana Harbor

$3.30

naked jade

$3.30

Bad Boys

$3.30

Bass Master

$3.30

Blue Point

$3.40

double e

$3.20

royal miyagi

$6.00

Kumomoto

$6.00

Crudo

Salmone - Pineapple

$17.00

Pesce Rosso - Horseradish

$15.00Out of stock

CAPESANTE DI BAIA - Satsuma

$18.00

Dentice Rosso - Buttermilk

$15.00

Socca

Pommarola

$15.00

Polpo

$18.00

Tartare Di Tonno

$17.00

Funghi Selvatici

$17.00

Antipasti

Panzerotti - MEAT

$8.00

Fritto Misto

$16.00

Tuna nuduja

$17.00

Risotto & Pasta

Risotto Al Pomodoro

$17.00

Spaghetti al Limone

$15.00

Scialatelli Al Frutti Di Mare

$25.00

Gnocchi alla Sorrentino

$17.00

Tortellini

$17.00

Risotto Al Zucca

$20.00

Campanella Neri

$30.00

Kids Pasta - Pomodoro

$10.00

Kids Pasta - Butter

$10.00

Secondi Per Due

Pollo Alla Diavola

$56.00

Secondi/Pick Your Fish

Ippoglosso

$32.00

Pesce Rosso

$30.00

Branzino

$32.00

Mahi-Mahi

$30.00

Pesce Spada

$30.00

Red Snapper

$50.00

Contorni

Polenta Vecchia

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked endive

$10.00

Patate Nuove (Potatoes)

$10.00

Insalata Mista

$10.00

Finocchio

$10.00

Extra Sauce

salsa verde

$3.00

romesco

$3.00

putanesca

$3.00

crema di caviar

$3.00

crema di zucca

$3.00

vinaigrette al limone

$3.00

champagne mignonette

$3.00

cocktail sauce

$3.00

Dessert

Lemon Delight

$13.00

Blood Orange Upside Down Cake

$14.00

Almond Ricotta Torta

$12.00

Cookie Plate

$8.00

Fior di latte (Gelato/Sorbet)

$8.00

Orange Fennel (Gelato/Sorbet)

$8.00

Limoncello (Gelato/Sorbet)

$8.00

Chef Tasting/Wine Tasting

Chef Tasting

Chef Tasting 2 - Fire

Chef Tasting 3 - Fire

Chef Tasting 4 - Fire

Chef Tasting 5 - Fire

Chef Tasting 6 - Fire

Chef Tasting 7 - Fire

Chef Tasting 8 - Fire

Wine Tasting 1

Wine Tasting 2

Wine Tasting 3

Wine Tasting 4

Wine Tasting 5

Wine Tasting 6

Wine Tasting 7

Wine Tasting 8

Party Menu

$75 Per Person

$75.00

$95 Per Person

$95.00

Oyster Class

$75.00

Merch

Sweater

$55.00

t-shirt

$30.00

hat

$35.00

keychain

$10.00

Mortadella Shirts

$0.28

Spirits

Absolut

$10.00

Ketel One

$14.00

DBL Absolut Elyx

DBL Ketel One

ASW x Porchetta Winterville

$12.00

Malfy Originale

$11.00

Malfy Limone

$11.00

Greenhook Gin

$12.00

Monkey 47

$21.00

Drumshanbo Sardinian Citrus

$13.00

Malfy Arancia

$11.00

St George Terrior

$12.00

Beefeter

$12.00

DBL ASW x Porchetta Winterville

DBL Malfy Originale

DBL Malfy Limone

DBL Greenhook Gin

DBL Monkey 47

DBL Drumshanbo Sardinian Citrus

Exodus

$10.00

Foursquare Probitas

$12.00

Bounty White (Well)

$11.00

DBL Campesino Silver

DBL Foursquare Probitas

Herradura Silver

$14.00

La Gritona Reposado

$11.00

Vida

$12.00

Altos

$11.00

Avion Reserva 44

$44.00

Case Azule

$50.00

DBL Herradura Silver

DBL La Gritona Reposado

DBL Avion Reserva 44

ASW Duality

$16.00

Buff Trace

$10.00

Evan Williams (Well)

$10.00

Nelsons Green

$11.00

Jefferson Ocean

$30.00

Stellum Bourbon

$13.00

Stellum Rye

$13.00

Michters Rye

$15.00

Talisker Storm

$15.00

Talisker 10yr

$22.00

Cutty Sark

$10.00

Ardbeg An Oa

Jameson

$13.00

DBL Stellum Rye

DBL Laws Rye

DBL Buffalo Trace

DBL Stellum

DBL Jefferson's Ocean

DBL Glenlivet 12

DBL Cutty Sark

DBL Puni Gold

Absolut

$10.00

Carpano Classico

$10.00

Carpano Dry

$10.00

Altos

$10.00

Old Forester 86

$10.00

Dickel

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bounty White

$10.00

Vida

$12.00

DBL Absolut

DBL Carpano Classico

DBL Carpano Dry

DBL Altos

DBL Old Forester 86

DBL Dickel

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bounty White

DBL Vida

Amaro Dente Di Leone

$13.00

Zucca

$12.00

Forthave MARSEILLE

$15.00

Fernet-Branca

$10.00

Amaro Dell'erborista

$17.00

Amaro Dell'Etna

$11.00

Jerbis Fernet 25

$15.00

Fernet Vallet

$8.00

DBL Amaro Dente Di Leone

DBL Zucca

DBL Forthave MARSEILLE

DBL Fernet-Branca

DBL Amaro Dell'erborista

DBL Amaro Dell'Etna

DBL Jerbis Fernet 25

DBL Fernet Vallet

Five Farms Irish Cream

$10.00

Limoncello

$11.00

Borghetti

$10.00

Nocino

$10.00

Selvapiana Vin Santo

$15.00

Meletti Anisette

$10.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$9.00

Sambuca Molinari

$9.00

Cocchi Dopo Teatro

$8.00

DBL Five Farms Irish Cream

DBL Limoncello

DBL Borghetti

DBL Nocino

DBL Selvapiana Vin Santo

DBL Meletti Anisette

DBL Lazzaroni Amaretto

DBL Sambuca Molinari

DBL Cocchi Dopo Teatro

Fernet Branca

$10.00

II Gusto Di Amalfi Fino.

$12.00

II Gusto Di Amalfi Man.

$12.00

II Gusto Di Amalfi Alloro

$12.00

Nocino il Mallo

$12.00

Amaro dell'Etna

$11.00

Vecchio Amaro del Cappo

$10.00

Cynar

$15.00

Amaro Nonino

$17.00

Amaro Montenegro

$11.00

Amaro Averna

$11.00

DBL Green Chartreuse

DBL Yellow Chartreuse

DBL St. George Absinthe

DBL Molinari Sambuca

DBL Grappa Nonino

Grappa Nonino

$24.00

Fratelli Branca Starvecchio Brandy

$13.00

DBL Grappa Nonino

DBL Fratelli Branca Starvecchio Brandy

Punt e Mes

$11.00

Coca i Fito

$12.00

Carpano Bianco

$9.00

Lo-Fi Sweet Vermouth

$12.00

Cocchi Americano

$10.00

Trincheri Dry

Turmeon Vermouth

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Leopold Bros. Aperitvio

$11.00

DBL Punt e Mes

DBL Coca i Fito

DBL Carpano Bianco

DBL Lo-Fi Sweet Vermouth

DBL Cocchi Americano

DBL Trincheri Dry

DBL Turmeon Vermouth

DBL Campari

DBL Leopold Bros. Aperitvio

Campari

$10.00

Carpano Bitter

$9.00

Carpano Bianco

$10.00

Carpano Dry

$10.00

Carpano Rosso

$10.00

Carpano Punt e Mes

$11.00

Bordiga Dry

$15.00

Contratto Bianco

$12.00

Cocktails

Sunset in Sorrento

$15.00Out of stock

Monroe Daiquiri

$13.00

Hercules' Nymph

$14.00

Fumo, Fumo

$14.00

#70

$14.00

For Whom The Bell Tolls

$15.00

The Spiteful Monk

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lemoncello

$14.00

Beer

Porchetta Group Piccolo Can

$7.00

Birra Lucana BTL

$5.00

Orpheus x Porchetta 'Perla' Oyster Stout

$7.00

Arches

$7.00

Boulevard

$8.00

Wine

GLS Aglianico 2016

$13.00

GLS Sangiovese 2020

$17.00

GLS Monica 2020

$14.00

GLS Rosesese 2021

$16.00

GLS Nero D’avola 2021

$14.00

2020 Cardedu 'Praja'

$56.00

2016 Paternoster 'Synthesi'

$48.00

2018 Aldo Viola 'Saignee'

$88.00

Mortellito 'Tuttu'

$73.00Out of stock

Girolamo Russo 'Calderara Sottana'

$200.00

2012 Cosmic Taurio ‘Notarpanaro’

$72.00

2021, Durin, Liguria ‘ Rossese’

$64.00

2018, Ampeleia 'Costa Toscana'

$125.00

2016, Benanti, Sicily ‘ Nerello Cappuccio’

$109.00

2019, Canlibero Turrumpiso', Campania

$127.00

2019, Cantina Cooperativa

$68.00

2020, Vino di Anna 'Palmento'

$77.00

Primitivo 2021, Macchiarola 'Bizona',

$85.00

2020, Romeo del Castello 'Allegracore',

$92.00

2021, Centonze, Sicily ‘ Frappato/Nero Davola’

$56.00

2021, Valle dell'Acate, 'Bellifolli', Sicily

$56.00

GLS Alici 2021 Verdeca

$14.00

GLS Fiano 2020

$12.00

GLS Verdicchio 2018

$15.00

GLS Percornio 2021

$12.00

GLS Sardinian Field Blend

$16.00

GLS Fiano Blend 2021

$12.00

2018, Aldo Viola 'Biancoviola', Sicily

$88.00

2018, Belisario, Marche

$56.00

2018, Suavia 'Massifitti', Veneto

$72.00

2020, Abbia Nova 'Senza Vandalismi', Lazio

$63.00

2020, Alessandro Viola 'Sinfonia di Bianco', Sicily

$104.00

2020, Cantina Del Taburno, Campania

$51.00

2020, Cardedu 'Bucce', Sardinia

$64.00

2020, Casa Breccetto 'Nadar', Campania

$85.00

2020, Ciro Picariello 'BruEmm'", Campania

$65.00

2020, DiGiovanna 'Camurria', Sicily

$70.00

2020, Mortellito "Viaria', Sicily

$68.00

2020, Rabasco 'Cancellino', Abruzzo

$65.00

2020, Rocco del Principe, Campania

$65.00

2020, Vira 'Gibil', Sicily

$74.00

2020. Vinosia, Campania

$48.00

2021 Vinicola Tombacco, Abruzzo

$48.00

2021, Cantina Indigeno 'Coco', Abruzzo

$66.00

2021, Claudio Vio 'Rivera Ligure', Liguria

$70.00

2021, Le Coste, Lazio

$91.00

2021, Macchiarola, Puglia

$63.00

2021, Produttori Manduria 'Alice', Puglia

$56.00

2021, Sete 'Tropicale', Lazio

$75.00

2021, Valle dell'acate, 'Bellifolli', Sicily

$56.00

Dettori 'Renosu'

$64.00

2020 Denny Bini 'Buzza'

$15.00Out of stock

NV Fuso 'Flora' Rosato

$12.00

NV 'Porchetta' Prosecco

$12.00

Gragnano Gls

$14.00

2021 Denny Bini 'Buzza'

$60.00

NV Fuso 'Flora' Rosato

$48.00

NV 'Porchetta' Prosecco

$48.00

Caneva Da Nani 'Vin Col Fondo'

$53.00

Mirco Mariotti 'Set e Mez'

$53.00

Baccanti Gragnano

$53.00

Casebianche 'La Matta' Fiano

$82.00

Barone Pizzini Rose Franciacorta

$118.00

Casebianche 'Pashka' Rosso

$75.00

Terrevive 'PerFranco' Rosato

$97.00

Nino Franco 'Rustico'

$71.00

GLS GRAGNANO

$14.00

GLS NV RABOSO

$12.00

GLS NV PROSECCO

$12.00

GLS NERELLO MASCALESE

$14.00

GLS GAGLIOPPO

$11.00

2018, Campania ‘Gragnano’

$56.00

2019, Casaebianche 'La Matta', Campania

$82.00

2019, Quarticello 'Spuma Mia', Emilia-Romagna

$60.00

Fuso 'Flora' Rosato

$48.00

2020, Guttarolo 'Amphora Rosato', Puglia

$86.00

Nino Franco 'Rustico', Veneto

$71.00

Bison, Veneto

$48.00

Barone Pizzini 'Rose'

$118.00

2019 Casebianche 'Pashka' Rosso

$75.00

2020 Cottanera 'Etna Rosato', Sicily

$56.00

2020, Folicello il Bianco', Emilia-Romagna

$53.00

2020, Sete 'Freaky' Rosato, Lazio

$81.00

2018, Librandi 'Ciro Rosato', Calabria

$44.00

Mirco Mariotti 'Set e Mez', Emilia-Romagna

$53.00

DiGiovanna 'Camurria'

$70.00

750 bottle

$30.00

Liter

$60.00

NA Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pellegrino Orange

$5.00

Pellegrino Lemon

$5.00

Pellegrino Grapefruit

$5.00

Pellegrino (Sparkling water)

$5.00

Aqua Panna (Flat Water)

$5.00Out of stock

Chinitto

$6.00Out of stock

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Club soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

After Dinner Drinks

Espresso

$4.00

Doppio

$8.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

931 Monroe Drive, Atlanta, GA 30306

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

