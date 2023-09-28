All Fresh-Hawai’i 73-1315 Awakea St
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
We are committed and passionate to support our local businesses/farmers. Utilizing locally grown & made fresh produce. Also the manufacturer of Island Crunchy Jerky Munchies and our burgers will resemble the jerky flavors.
Location
Alapa Street, Kailua, HI 96740
