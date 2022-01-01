Sandwiches
Italian
Alidoro 18 E 39th Street
638 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Alidoro is an Italian specialty sandwich shop originally founded in 1986 in the heart of New York City’s SoHo, now with locations in New York and Miami. We offer over 40 different sandwiches that we make fresh daily from only the finest Italian ingredients. We look forward to your visit and hope you enjoy the taste of Italy we bring to the neighborhood.
18 E 39th Street, New York, NY 10016
