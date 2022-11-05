Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alidoro 383 West 31st Street

review star

No reviews yet

383 West 31st Street

New York, NY 10001

LIGHT BITES MENU (DINE-IN ONLY)

Salumi e Formaggi

$20.00

Burrata Limone

$15.00

La Nonna Bruschetta

$12.00

Fellini Crostini

$12.00

BREAKFAST

Carlo

$7.50

egg, porchetta, hot spread, parmesan

Chiara

$7.50

egg, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella

Davide

$7.50

egg, smoked chicken, hot peppers, bel paese

Ham & Jam

$7.50

prosciutto, blackberry jam, goat cheese butter

Maria

$7.50

egg, ham, aged cheddar

SANDWICHES

Alessandra

$15.50

bel paese, tuna, hot peppers, eggplant caponata, provolone

Bari

$14.00

bel paese, hot sopressata, sautéed mushrooms

Enzo

$15.50

hot sopressata, hot spread, hot peppers, arugula, red onion, fresh mozzarella

Fratelli D'Italia

$17.00

porchetta, hot spread, basil pesto, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella

Fiorello

$14.00

mortadella, eggplant caponata, fresh mozzarella

Il Sole

$15.50

hot sopressata, hot pepper jam, truffle cream, arugula, fresh mozzarella

Italian Cheesesteak

$17.50

roast beef, provolone, truffle cream, sautéed mushrooms

Mona Lisa

$13.50

fresh mozzarella, bel paese, artichokes, eggplant caponata

Valentino

$13.50

smoked mozzarella, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, artichokes

Ortoletto

$13.50

artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, arugula, sweet roasted peppers

Alidoro

$15.50

prosciutto, mushroom paste, hot spread, arugula, hot peppers, sweet roasted peppers, fennel

Antoinette

$15.00

capicollo, mushroom paste, fennel, arugula, sweet peppers

Alyssa

$14.50

smoked chicken, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella

Brando

$14.50

smoked chicken, provolone, arugula, sweet roasted peppers

Build Your Own Sandwich

$7.00

Daniela

$14.00

tuna, arugula, hot peppers, fresh mozzarella

Fellini

$14.00

sopressata, arugula, hot peppers, fresh mozzarella

Giorgio

$17.00

roast beef, provolone, bel paese, shredded lettuce, red onion, hot peppers, sweet roasted peppers

Giovanni

$16.00

ham, hot spread, basil pesto cream, provolone, shredded lettuce, red onion, fresh tomato

Gothamist

$17.50

prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata

Il Soprano

$15.50

prosciutto, olive paste, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, baby onion, fresh mozzarella

Italian BLT

$15.00

speck, shredded lettuce, red onion, fresh tomato, basil pesto cream

La Bomba

$19.00

ham, salami, mortadella, habanero mustard, arugula, red onion, hot peppers, fresh mozzarella, provolone

La Porchetta

$15.50Out of stock

porchetta, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, provolone

Marcello

$14.00

capicollo, arugula, sun dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Matthew

$14.50

prosciutto, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella

Pinocchio

$15.50

prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella

Romeo

$14.00

smoked chicken, bel paese, arugula, hot peppers

Sara

$16.00

smoked chicken, sopressata, calabrian chili cream, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, provolone, hot honey

Sofia

$14.00

salami, olive paste, artichokes, fresh mozzarella

Truffletta

$14.00

ham, truffle oil, arugula

SALAD

Build Your Own Salad

$7.00

Caprese

$13.50

arugula, sweet roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Giardino

$13.50

arugula, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, chickpeas, cucumbers, olives, almonds, lemon-garlic vinaigrette, croutons

SOUPS & SIDES

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Brownie

$3.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Meat

Side Cheese

Side Vegetable

Side Spread

Chips

$2.00

Bomboloni

$7.00

BEVERAGES

Cold Brew SM

$3.25

Cold Brew LG

$4.25

Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Americano SM

$2.25

Americano LG

$2.50

Latte SM

$3.25

Latte LG

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.50

Cappucino SM

$3.25

Cappucino LG

$3.75

Nutella Cappucino SM

$3.50

Nutella Cappucino LG

$4.00

Hot Chocolate SM

$3.00

Hot Chocolate LG

$3.25

Hot Tea SM

$2.50

Hot Tea LG

$2.75

Galvanina

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

San Benedetto Tea

$3.00

Pellegrino Water

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Alidoro is an Italian specialty sandwich shop originally founded in 1986 in the heart of New York City’s SoHo, now with locations in New York and Miami. We offer over 40 different sandwiches that we make fresh daily from only the finest Italian ingredients. We look forward to your visit and hope you enjoy the taste of Italy we bring to the neighborhood.

Location

383 West 31st Street, New York, NY 10001

Directions

