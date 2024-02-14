Alien Treats 112 Gross Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Here at Alien Treats, we combine cereal and ice cream for an out of this world experience! We also offer a large, freeze-dried candy selection that is sure to cure any sweet tooth in this galaxy! Partner that with our Alien themed decor, free arcade and social media room we make sure there is something for everyone.
Location
112 Gross Road, Kingsland, GA 31548
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cedar Oak Cafe - 304 Osborne Street
No Reviews
304 Osborne Street Saint Marys, GA 31558
View restaurant