reception at Chorus

30 Otis

San Francisco, CA 94103

Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA 6-pk
Stella Artois 6-pk
Fever Tree Soda Water 750ml

Online Ordering

Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA 6-pk

$13.00

Ace Pineapple Cider 4-pk

$13.00

Estrella Jalisco 6-pk

$12.00

Michelob Ultra 6-pk

$12.00

Stella Artois 6-pk

$12.00

Cinzano Prosecco

$16.00

Josh Rose

$16.00

Josh Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Seaglass Riesling

$16.00

Knotty Vines Pinot Noir

$16.00

Frank Family Merlot

$45.00

Stag's Leap Chardonnay

$35.00

Spirit Free

Coke 6-pk

$5.00

Diet Coke 6-pk

$5.00

Sprite 6-pk

$5.00

Red Bull 4-pk

$7.00

Red Bull Sugar Free 4-pk

$7.00

Fever Tree Soda Water 750ml

$4.00

Bespoken

Black Manhattan

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Apple Spiced Sour

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

30 Otis, San Francisco, CA 94103

