reception at Chorus
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
30 Otis, San Francisco, CA 94103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Star Pizza - Valencia - 400 Valencia Street
No Reviews
400 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurant
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen - 401 VALENCIA ST
4.8 • 1,678
401 VALENCIA ST SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
View restaurant