Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Alimentari At Left Bank 500 E Davie St

39 Reviews

$$

500 E Davie St

Raleigh, NC 27601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The Hot Italian
3 Tigelle Combo
Meatball Sub

Large Sandwiches

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$14.50

House-made roast beef in au jus, topped with spicy giardiniera (marinated vegetables), melted provolone cheese on ciabatta. Served with a side of au jus to pour over the sandwich.

Mortadella Cheesesteak

Mortadella Cheesesteak

$14.00

Mortadella (original bologna with pistachios and peppercorns in it), sauteed with butter and onions, mayonnaise and melted provolone cheese. Served on ciabatta.

The Hot Italian

The Hot Italian

$14.50

Salame calabrese, capicola cotto, prosciutto di Parma, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy cherry peppers and an Italian vinaigrette on ciabatta.

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Pork and beef meatballs in marinara with melted provolone cheese on ciabatta.

Spicy Muffaletta

Spicy Muffaletta

$16.50

Nduja (spicy salame), mortadella (original bologna with pistachios and peppercorns in it), capicola cotto, provolone cheese, giardiniera (marinated vegetables) and olive tapenade on focaccia.

The Club

The Club

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey, Molasses Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Aioli, on house made ciabatta

Individual Tigelle

Salame Cotto Tigelle

$3.00

Salame cotto (all beef), white cheddar, mayo and spicy pepper relish.

Mortadella Tigelle

$3.00

Mortadella (the original bologna with pistachios and peppercorns in it), pickled red onions and parmiginao reggiano.

Meatball Tigelle

$3.00

A pork and beef meatball, tomato sauce and parmigiano reggiano.

Tomato Jam & Mozzarella Tigelle

Tomato Jam & Mozzarella Tigelle

$3.00

Tomato jam, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

Nduja Tigelle

$3.00

Nduja (spicy salame), pimento cheese and pickled jalapenos.

Egg Salad Tigelle

$3.00Out of stock

Egg salad, pecorino Romano and smoked molasses bacon bits.

Mediteranean Chicken Salad

$3.00

Pine nut pesto aioli, roasted chicken, kalamata olives & sun dried tomatoes

Deviled Prosciutto Tigelle

Deviled Prosciutto Tigelle

$3.00

Ground prosciutto whipped with mayonnaise, sage, pickles, spicy mustard and onions topped with chow chow (marinated cabbage).

Smoked Molasses Ham Tigelle

$3.00

House-made smoked molasses ham, provolone and chesnut honey.

Tuna Salad Tigelle

$3.00

Tuna Salad & Pickled Red Onion

Picnic Shoulder Porchetta Tigelle

Picnic Shoulder Porchetta Tigelle

$3.00Out of stock

Skin-on pork roast with an herb and garlic rub topped with aioli and giardiniera (marinated vegetables).

Tigelle Combos

3 Tigelle Combo

3 Tigelle Combo

$8.00

Choose 3 tigelle sandwiches.

4 Tigelle Combo

4 Tigelle Combo

$10.00

Choose 4 tigelle sandwiches.

5 Tigelle Combo

5 Tigelle Combo

$12.00

Choose 5 tigelle sandwiches.

Charcuterie Board

Small Charcuterie Board

Small Charcuterie Board

$36.00

A small charcuterie board (feeds 2-4) comes with 4 meats, 3 cheeses, Whole Grain Mustard, 2 accoutrement (marinated olives, marinated mushrooms or giardiniera -- depending on availability) and ciabatta bread. *Alimentari team chooses items included on boards. Should there be dietary restrictions, please list those below.

Large Charcuterie Board

Large Charcuterie Board

$80.00

A large charcuterie board (feeds 4-8) comes with 4 meats, 3 cheeses, Whole Grain Mustard, 2 accoutrement (marinated olives, marinated mushrooms or giardiniera, spicy pepper jelly, etc.. -- depending on availability) and 2 loaves of ciabatta bread. *Alimentari team chooses items included on boards. Should there be dietary restrictions, please list those below.

Drinks

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$2.50
Original San Pellegrino Bottle

Original San Pellegrino Bottle

$4.50
Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$3.00
Coca-Cola Glass Bottle

Coca-Cola Glass Bottle

$3.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50

Sides

Citrus & Fennel Marinated Olives

$6.00+

Giardiniera

$5.00+

Marinated cauliflower, bell peppers, carrots and celery.

Potato salad

$4.00+

Red potatoes, celery, sundried tomato, Dukes mayo

Pasta Salad

$4.00+

House-made pasta, Italian vinaigrette, vegetables

Marinated Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella

$5.00+

Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, herbs, olive oil

Stuffed Cherry Peppers

$2.00

Spicy cherry peppers stuffed with Stracchino, Cacio Cavallo and cured meats

Voodoo Chips

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Alimentari at Left Bank serves a menu of Italian sandwiches made with fresh, local bread and locally sourced meat. We also have fresh pasta by the pound and other Italian specialties. If that's not enough, we're also Raleigh’s only completely local, whole animal butchery and charcuterie shop!

Location

500 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

Gallery
Alimentari At Left Bank image
Alimentari At Left Bank image
Alimentari At Left Bank image

Similar restaurants in your area

Element Gastropub
orange star4.7 • 222
421 Fayetteville Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Carroll's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 185
19 E Martin St. Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
State of Beer
orange star4.5 • 16
401 A Hillsborough St Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
The Rockford
orange starNo Reviews
320 1/2 Glenwood Ave Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Mookie's NY Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705 CARY, NC 27518
View restaurantnext
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Harvest Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston