Italian

Alimentari at Mothers and Sons

105 West Chapel Hill Street

Durham, NC 27701

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons stems from the creative mind of Josh DeCarolis, acclaimed chef of Mothers and Sons and Co-Owner of Alimentari at Left Bank in Raleigh. We are offering a farm-fresh menu of Italian specialties, house made sauces and fresh pasta by the pound. In addition to our Italian specialties, we are offering an assortment of cheese, cured meats, local farm fresh produce and miscellaneous groceries. Our menu is rounded out with a take and bake option designed for a meal with family and friends.

105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC 27701

