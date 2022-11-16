Italian
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons stems from the creative mind of Josh DeCarolis, acclaimed chef of Mothers and Sons and Co-Owner of Alimentari at Left Bank in Raleigh. We are offering a farm-fresh menu of Italian specialties, house made sauces and fresh pasta by the pound. In addition to our Italian specialties, we are offering an assortment of cheese, cured meats, local farm fresh produce and miscellaneous groceries. Our menu is rounded out with a take and bake option designed for a meal with family and friends.
Location
105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC 27701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marco's 530 - Italian and Asian Pasta House
No Reviews
530 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
Vici Ristobar POS - Vici Ristobar
No Reviews
1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurant