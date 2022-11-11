Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Alimentari Cafe & Market

9 Reviews

841 Chestnut St

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado
Avocado BLT
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Sodas & Waters

Fountain Drinks

$1.50

Tea

$1.95

DeFoor Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$2.50

San Pellegrino Lemon

$1.99

Kom-Bucha Red Rasberry

$3.99

Body armor orange mango

$3.25

Body armor strawberry banana

$3.25

Body armor fruit punch

$3.25

Body armor berry lemonade

$3.25

AHA- ORANGE GRAPEFRUIT

$2.25

AHA- BLUEBERRY POM

$2.25

SMART WATER

$5.00

Lorina - Lemonade

$3.50

Boxed Water

$2.50

Lorina - Blood Orange

$3.50

Cold Brew - Straight Black

$4.25

AHA - Mango Black Tea

$2.25

Hank's Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Brown's - Cream Soda

$2.25

Dr. Brown's - Ginger Ale

$2.25

Dr. Brown's - Black Cherry

$2.25

Dr. Brown's - Diet Black Cherry

$2.25

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar - Bottle

$2.00

Body Armor - Water

$5.00

Kom Bucha - Ginger Lemon

$3.99

AHA - Raspberry + Acai

$2.25

Hank's - Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.50

San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa

$1.99

Naked Juice - Green Machine

$5.25

Lorina - Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Golda Kombucha

$5.00

Peach and Ginger or Lavender Lemonade

Monster Coffee

$4.00

Powerade

$3.50

Soups

Chili - Cup

$3.50

Chili - Bowl

$4.75

Sandwiches

West Village Club

$8.25

Oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, tom, lettuce, mayo, Niedlov's six-grain bread

Italian

$8.50

Sliced pepperoni, salami, provolone, tomato, banana peppers, Italian vinaigrette, hoagie roll

Avocado BLT

$7.25

Avocado spread, crispy bacon, lettuce , tomato, mayo, on toasted sourdough

Fresh Vegetable & Hummus

$5.75

House-made hummus, sliced cucumbers, arugula, lemon aioli, avocado spread, on Niedlov's six grain bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough, six-grain, or hoagie

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Egg salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough, six-grain, or hoagie

Turkey Avocado

$8.00

Oven-roasted turkey, swiss, avocado, tomato, mayo, Niedlov's six-grain bread

Caprese

$7.50

Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, olive oil, and balsamic glaze on Niedlov's sourdough bread.

Toasted Turkey Pesto

$7.50

oven roasted turkey, nut-free pesto, havarti, sourdough

The Veggie

$6.50

Curried chickpea salad, pickled, onions, slaw with and vegan mayo

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Our signature pimento cheese on toasted six-grain bread

Pimento Cheese BLT

$6.50

Pimento cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Niedlov's sourdough bread.

Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey with Swiss cheese ,mayo, lettuce, tomatoes on 6 grain bread.

Salads

Spring mix, portabello mushroom, fresh mozzarella

Mesquite Turkey Cobb Salad

$8.75

Mesquite turkey, diced tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, avocado, corn, and tortilla strips on a bed of spring mix with a house made chipotle lime vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$9.50

romaine/iceberg blend, hard-boiled egg, crisp bacon, tomato, avocado, red onion, rotisserie chicken or oven roasted turkey with your choice of dressing: balsamic, ranch, bleu cheese, Greek, Caesar, or Italian

Classic Chicken Caesar

$7.95

Romaine/iceberg blend, shaved parmesan, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$6.95

Red onion, seasoned olives, tomato, cucumber, crumbled feta, pita chip crumble, greek vinaigrette

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Our Chocolate Chip Cookie made fresh, in-house daily Nestle Milk Chocolate!

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.50

Our Oatmeal Raisin Cookie made fresh, in-house daily

GF BROWNIE

$2.99

Modern Muffin

$2.25

Hot Dogs

Classic Hot Dog

$4.95

Grilled all-beef hot dog, classic bun

Chicago

$5.50

Pickle spear, celery salt, tomato, pickled peppers, chopped onions, relish, mustard

Southern

$5.50

Our signature pimento cheese, crispy bacon, potato chip crumble

Carolina

$5.50

Chili, onions, slaw

Chips

Chips

$2.00

1.5 oz bag of chips with a variety of brands and flavors dependent on inventory

Sides

Scoop of Egg Salad

$5.00

A scoop of our homemade egg salad with crackers on the side.

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.00

A scoop of our homemade chicken salad with crackers on the side.

Scoop of Pimento Cheese

$5.00

A scoop of our homemade pimento cheese with crackers on the side.

BREAD/CRACKERS

Bagel Crisps - Roasted Garlic

$4.95

Bagel Crisps - Everything

$4.95

2S - Cashew and Rosemary

$5.50

2S - Fig and Pecan

$5.50

Whisps - Parmesan

$5.50

SWEETS/CANDY

Snickers

$1.50

Milky Way

$1.50

Twix

$1.50

3 Musketeers

$1.50

Kind Bar

$1.50

M&M's

$1.50

KitKat

$1.50

Peanut M&M's

$1.50

Walkers - shortbread

$1.50

Knott's - Strawberry Shortbread

$1.50

Junior Mints

$3.00

Raisinets

$3.00

Reese's - Brownie Brittle

$5.00

Banana Bites

$4.00

Boom Chicka Pop - Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn

$4.50

Bickel's Popcorn

$5.00

SPECIALTY RETAIL

Dog Treats (ea)

$0.75

Dog Treats (bag)

$7.25

Snacks

Hummus & Pita

$4.00

Sopressata ( Green )

$5.00

Genoa (Blue )

$5.00

Kosher Pickle

$3.50

Hot Pickle

$3.50

Red Clay Pimento Cheese

$7.50

Pimento Cheese Snack Pack

$3.00
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Salads. Sandwiches. Pizza. Fresh, Fast & Crafted To Order

Location

841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Directions

