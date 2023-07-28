Alimentari - Rittenhouse Square
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Di Bruno Bros. has been a proud part of the fabric of Philadelphia since 1939, sharing culinary discoveries from around the corner and around the world. Alimentari continues that legacy in every sip and every bite by featuring Di Bruno Bros. products at every turn—including handmade burrata and mozzarella, housemade sausages and focaccia, Sicilian extra virgin olive oil, and our famous sweet & salty black lava cashews.
Location
1730 Chesnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Restaurant Aleksandar - 126 S 19th Street
No Reviews
126 S 19th Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurant