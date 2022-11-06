Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aliya Lavaland

141 N. Atlantic Blvd Ste#103

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Popular Items

Any 6 Pcs Lava Box
Assorted Regular Mooncakes/ 5 Pcs Box
5 Pcs Lava Assorted Box

Lava Mooncakes

Signature Lava Mooncake/ 1 Pc

Signature Lava Mooncake/ 1 Pc

$3.50

Salted Egg yolk Lava, Premium Mung beans, Wheat Flour, egg, Milk, Sugar

Taro Lava Mooncake/ 1 Pc

Taro Lava Mooncake/ 1 Pc

$3.55

Salted Egg yolk Lava, Taro, Wheat Flour, egg, Milk, Sugar, Coconut milk

Hawaiian Purple Yam Lava Mooncake/ 1 Pc

Hawaiian Purple Yam Lava Mooncake/ 1 Pc

$3.70

Salted Egg yolk Lava, Hawaii-grown Purple Yam, Wheat Flour, egg, Milk, Sugar, Coconut milk

Matcha Lava Mooncake/ 1 Pc

Matcha Lava Mooncake/ 1 Pc

$3.55

Salted Egg yolk Lava, Japanese Matcha, Premium Mung beans, Wheat Flour, egg, Milk, Sugar

Black Sesame Lava Mooncake/ 1Pc

Black Sesame Lava Mooncake/ 1Pc

$3.70

Ingredients: Salted Egg yolk Lava, Roasted Black Sesame seeds, Premium Mung beans, Wheat Flour, egg, Milk, Sugar.

5 Pcs Lava Assorted Box

5 Pcs Lava Assorted Box

$16.95

All 5 flavors of our Lava Mooncake: Signature, Taro, Ube, Matcha, and Black Sesame.

Any 6 Pcs Lava Box

Any 6 Pcs Lava Box

$19.95

6 Pcs Lava Mooncake Box set. Mix & Match any flavor. Please let us know in the comment box below. Subject to availability.

Any 9 Pcs Lava Box

$29.90

9 Pcs Lava Mooncake Box set. Mix & Match any flavor. Please let us know in the comment box below. Subject to availability.

Regular Mooncakes-No Lava

All Regular Mooncakes have only the whole filling inside. No Lava. Our fillings made with fresh ingredients such as Taro, Hawaiian Purple Yam, Mung Beans, and Black Sesame.
Regular Signature Mooncake/ Single Pc

Regular Signature Mooncake/ Single Pc

$1.45

Plain Filling without Lava, Premium Mung beans, Wheat Flour, Egg, Sugar

Regular Taro Mooncake/ Single Pc

Regular Taro Mooncake/ Single Pc

$1.50

Plain Filling without Lava, Taro, Wheat Flour, Coconut milk, Egg, Sugar

Regular Hawaiian Purple Yam Mooncake/ Single Pc

Regular Hawaiian Purple Yam Mooncake/ Single Pc

$1.55

Plain Filling without Lava, Made with Purple Yam grown only in Hawaii, Wheat Flour, Coconut milk, Egg, Sugar

Regular Matcha Mooncake/ Single Pc

Regular Matcha Mooncake/ Single Pc

$1.50

Plain Filling without Lava, Japanese Matcha, Premium Mung beans, Wheat Flour, Egg, Sugar

Regular Black Sesame Mooncake/ 1 Pc

Regular Black Sesame Mooncake/ 1 Pc

$1.55

(Plain Filling without Lava) Ingredients: Black Sesame, Premium Mung beans, Wheat Flour, Egg, Sugar

Assorted Regular Mooncakes/ 5 Pcs Box

Assorted Regular Mooncakes/ 5 Pcs Box

$6.75

Regular Assorted delights, Without Lava inside: Choose from Signature, Taro, Ube, Matcha, and Black Sesame.

Regular Mooncakes/ 12 Pcs Box

$16.20

12 Pcs Regular Assorted delights, Without Lava inside- Signature, Taro, Ube, Matcha, and Black Sesame.

Regular Mooncakes/ 16 Pcs Box

$21.50

16 Pcs Regular Assorted delights, Without Lava inside: Signature, Taro, Ube, Matcha, and Black Sesame.

Salted Egg Yolk Center/ Single Pc

(Single Pc) Salted Egg Signature Mooncake

(Single Pc) Salted Egg Signature Mooncake

$1.70

Cooked Solid piece of Salted Egg yolk, Premium Mung beans, Wheat Flour, egg, Milk, Sugar, No Lava inside.

(Future Order) Lava Mooncake

(Future Order) Signature Lava/1 Pc

(Future Order) Signature Lava/1 Pc

$3.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP. For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance

(Future Order) Taro Lava/1 Pc

(Future Order) Taro Lava/1 Pc

$3.55

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP. For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance

(Future Order) Ube Lava/1 Pc

(Future Order) Ube Lava/1 Pc

$3.70

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP. For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance

(Future Order) Matcha Lava/1 Pc

(Future Order) Matcha Lava/1 Pc

$3.55

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP. For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance

(Future Order) Black Sesame Lava/1 Pc

(Future Order) Black Sesame Lava/1 Pc

$3.70

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP. For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance

(Future Order) 5 Pcs Lava Assorted Box

(Future Order) 5 Pcs Lava Assorted Box

$16.95

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance. Lava Assorted Box: Signature, Taro, Ube, Matcha, & Black Sesame.

(Future Order) Any 6 Pcs Lava Box

(Future Order) Any 6 Pcs Lava Box

$19.95

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP. For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance. Lava Assorted Box: Mix and Match any 6 flavors.

(Future Order) Regular Mooncakes-No Lava inside

(Future Order) Regular Signature Mooncake/ 1 Pc

(Future Order) Regular Signature Mooncake/ 1 Pc

$1.45

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance.Mung bean, Wheat Flour, Egg, Sugar

(Future Order) Regular Taro Mooncake/ 1 Pc

(Future Order) Regular Taro Mooncake/ 1 Pc

$1.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance. Taro, Wheat Flour, Egg, Sugar

(Future Order) Regular Ube Mooncake/ 1 Pc

(Future Order) Regular Ube Mooncake/ 1 Pc

$1.55

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance. Hawaiian Purple Yam, Wheat Flour, Egg, Sugar

(Future Order) Regular Matcha Mooncake/ 1 Pc

(Future Order) Regular Matcha Mooncake/ 1 Pc

$1.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance. Japanese Matcha, Mung bean, Wheat Flour, Egg, Sugar

(Future Order) Regular Black Sesame Mooncake/ 1 Pc

(Future Order) Regular Black Sesame Mooncake/ 1 Pc

$1.55

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance. Black Sesame, Mung bean, Wheat Flour, Egg, Sugar

(Future Order) 5 Pcs Assorted Regular Mooncake

(Future Order) 5 Pcs Assorted Regular Mooncake

$6.75

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance. Assorted delights, no center filling- Signature, Taro, Ube, Matcha, and Black Sesame.

(Future Order) Salted Egg Yolk Center

(Future Order) Regular Signature w/Salted Egg Mooncake/ 1 Pc

(Future Order) Regular Signature w/Salted Egg Mooncake/ 1 Pc

$1.70

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TODAY PICK UP For Future Pick up 1 - 7 days in Advance. Cooked Salted Egg yolk, Mung bean, Wheat Flour, egg, Milk, Sugar, No Lava

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our New Specialty Pastry Mooncake. Lava! is all you need.

Website

Location

141 N. Atlantic Blvd Ste#103, Monterey Park, CA 91754

Directions

