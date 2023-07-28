Heal Meals

Green goodness gravy. Savory seasoning, chickpeas, kale gravy, green onions, Tomatillo,green bell peppers, red onion.

3 pc Spring rolls

$10.00

Alkaline spring rolls made with spelt dough. Filled with kale, onions, peppers,and roasted red pepper sauce.

Stir fry

$12.00

Daily grain sauteed on the grill with toasted sesame oil ,seasoning,peppers,onions,squash,and zucchini.

Mushroom Pizza

$26.99

Not your traditional pizza. Two pieces of spelt dough made in house. Topped with a savory mushroom gravy, and a variety of gourmet mushrooms. No substitutions or modifications.

Walnut Spaghetti with Teff Bread

$13.00

Spiraled zucchini noodles with mushrooms, walnuts, onions, and peppers. Seasoned with savory herbs and spices. Simmered down with fresh Roma tomato sauce. Come with Teff bread.

Vish w/ Choice Side

$13.00

2 pc Vish Patties. Chickpeas base seasoned and pan fried. Similar to Salmon Croquette.

Micken w/ Side

$8.99

King Trumpet mushrooms, peppers and onions sauteed in a house made BBQ sauce, served with Teff bread, and side salad.

Raw Salad

$9.00

Red leaf lettuce, freshly diced peppers, white onion, shredded squash, apples, cucumber, Roma tomato, and goji berries. Tossed in a cherry- citrus house dressing.

Everything Salad

$11.00

Red leaf lettuce, castelvetrano olives, coconut, walnuts, freshly diced peppers, white onion, shredded squash, apples, cucumber, roma tomato, and goji berries. Tossed in a cherry- citrus house dressing.

Healthy Starts

Breakfast Zausage sandwhich

$5.29

Two small crepes for bread, one zauzage patty,and small omelette round with peppers and onions.

3 ingredient omelette

$7.29

Kamut Puff Cereal with Fruit

$3.99

French Toast w/ Ban O'brien

$15.75

Freshly baked spelt bread, dipped in a sweet strawberry batter and grilled. Topped with date syrup, and fresh strawberries. Come with a small side of Burro banana hashbrowns.

Allie Cakes (4)

$7.59

4 Spelt flour pancakes.

Ban'O Brien

$8.99

Shredded Burro Bananas fried in Grapeseed oil with onions, and peppers. Similar to " Potatoes O'Brien"

Zauzage Patties (2)

$3.99

Black chickpeas, seasoned with herbs and spices, and fried.

Zauzage Patties (1)

$2.49

Black chickpeas seasoned with herbs and spices.

Crepes Sml

$7.99

Thin pancake batter sweetened with agave and clove. Topped with fresh made strawberry syrup and fruit.

Crepes Lg

$11.99

5 ingredient omelete

$9.29

Chickpea base omelette with your choice of 5 toppings.

Allie Cakes (2)

$6.49

Two Spelt pancakes. Gluten-Free option- Teff

Fresh Pressed Juice

Green Allie

$8.99+

Apple, Kale, Ginger, Coconut Water, Key Lime.

Allie Punch

$8.99+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple.

Spicy Allie

$8.99+

Red Pear, Red pepper, Apple, African Bird Pepper.

