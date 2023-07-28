- Home
Alkaline Allie 6210 Madison Rd
No reviews yet
6210 Madison Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45227
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Heal Meals
3g
Green goodness gravy. Savory seasoning, chickpeas, kale gravy, green onions, Tomatillo,green bell peppers, red onion.
3 pc Spring rolls
Alkaline spring rolls made with spelt dough. Filled with kale, onions, peppers,and roasted red pepper sauce.
Stir fry
Daily grain sauteed on the grill with toasted sesame oil ,seasoning,peppers,onions,squash,and zucchini.
Mushroom Pizza
Not your traditional pizza. Two pieces of spelt dough made in house. Topped with a savory mushroom gravy, and a variety of gourmet mushrooms. No substitutions or modifications.
Walnut Spaghetti with Teff Bread
Spiraled zucchini noodles with mushrooms, walnuts, onions, and peppers. Seasoned with savory herbs and spices. Simmered down with fresh Roma tomato sauce. Come with Teff bread.
Vish w/ Choice Side
2 pc Vish Patties. Chickpeas base seasoned and pan fried. Similar to Salmon Croquette.
Micken w/ Side
King Trumpet mushrooms, peppers and onions sauteed in a house made BBQ sauce, served with Teff bread, and side salad.
Raw Salad
Red leaf lettuce, freshly diced peppers, white onion, shredded squash, apples, cucumber, Roma tomato, and goji berries. Tossed in a cherry- citrus house dressing.
Everything Salad
Red leaf lettuce, castelvetrano olives, coconut, walnuts, freshly diced peppers, white onion, shredded squash, apples, cucumber, roma tomato, and goji berries. Tossed in a cherry- citrus house dressing.
Healthy Starts
Breakfast Zausage sandwhich
Two small crepes for bread, one zauzage patty,and small omelette round with peppers and onions.
3 ingredient omelette
Kamut Puff Cereal with Fruit
French Toast w/ Ban O'brien
Freshly baked spelt bread, dipped in a sweet strawberry batter and grilled. Topped with date syrup, and fresh strawberries. Come with a small side of Burro banana hashbrowns.
Allie Cakes (4)
4 Spelt flour pancakes.
Ban'O Brien
Shredded Burro Bananas fried in Grapeseed oil with onions, and peppers. Similar to " Potatoes O'Brien"
Zauzage Patties (2)
Black chickpeas, seasoned with herbs and spices, and fried.
Zauzage Patties (1)
Black chickpeas seasoned with herbs and spices.
Crepes Sml
Thin pancake batter sweetened with agave and clove. Topped with fresh made strawberry syrup and fruit.
Crepes Lg
5 ingredient omelete
Chickpea base omelette with your choice of 5 toppings.
Allie Cakes (2)
Two Spelt pancakes. Gluten-Free option- Teff