A map showing the location of All About Burger - Chinatown NEW 501 H St NWView gallery

All About Burger - Chinatown NEW 501 H St NW

review star

No reviews yet

501 H St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


FOOD

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.99
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.89
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$6.99
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$7.99
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$8.99
Cheese Chicken

Cheese Chicken

$8.99
Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$7.89
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.99
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$8.49
BACON Hamburger

BACON Hamburger

$9.49
BACON Chicken

BACON Chicken

$9.49
BACON Dog

BACON Dog

$8.39
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.90
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$7.99
BACON Cheese Burger

BACON Cheese Burger

$10.49
BACON Cheese Chicken

BACON Cheese Chicken

$10.49
BACON Cheese Dog

BACON Cheese Dog

$9.39
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.49
Philly Cheeseteak

Philly Cheeseteak

$11.99
Small Reg Fries

Small Reg Fries

$4.49
Medium Reg Fries

Medium Reg Fries

$5.49
Large Reg Fries

Large Reg Fries

$7.49
Half & Half Reg

Half & Half Reg

$8.49
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99
Small Cajun Fries

Small Cajun Fries

$4.49
Medium Cajun Fries

Medium Cajun Fries

$5.49
Large Cajun Fries

Large Cajun Fries

$7.49
Half & HAlf Cajun

Half & HAlf Cajun

$8.49
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$9.99

Extra Sauce

$0.50

SODA

Regular Drink

Regular Drink

$2.99
Large Drink

Large Drink

$3.19
Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.99

Deer Park Water

$1.79

SHAKES

Regular Shakes

Regular Shakes

$5.79
Premium Shake

Premium Shake

$5.79
Floats

Floats

$6.24
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 H St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

FLIGHT WINE BAR
orange starNo Reviews
777 6th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Little Sesame x Wood Acres Neighborhood 06.23.22 @ 5pm
orange starNo Reviews
736 6th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Little Sesame x Chevy Chase 06.16.22 at 5:45pm
orange starNo Reviews
736 6th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Tonari
orange star4.1 • 42
707 6th St. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
DAIKAYA RAMEN SHOP
orange starNo Reviews
705 6th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Bantam King
orange starNo Reviews
501 G Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (457 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (23 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston