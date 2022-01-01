Restaurant header imageView gallery

All About Burger South West DC

532 Reviews

$

1101 4th St SW #170

Washington, DC 20024

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Small Reg Fries
Bacon Cheese Burger

Drinks

Regular Shakes

Regular Shakes

$5.49
Premium Shake

Premium Shake

$5.49
Floats

Floats

$6.49

Bottled Water

$1.79

Fountain Drink

Reg Pepsi

$2.59

Reg Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Reg Dr pepper

$2.59

Reg Trop Lemonade

$2.59

Reg Sierra Mist

$2.59

Lg Pepsi

$2.89

Lg Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Lg Dr Pepper

$2.89

Lg Trop Lemonade

$2.89

Lg Sierra Mist

$2.89

Reg Mug Root Beer

$2.59

Lg Mug Root Beer

$2.89

Bottled Of Water💧

$1.79

Cup Of Water

Gatorade (Orange)

$2.59

Gatorade ( Fruit Punch)

$2.59

Orange Juice

$2.59

Apple Juice

$2.59

Grape Juice (Welch's)

$2.59

Orange Mango Juice( Nantucket Nectars)

$2.59

Pina Colada

$2.59

Cramberry Juice

$2.59

Food

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.29
CHICKEN Sandwich

CHICKEN Sandwich

$6.29
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.34
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$6.99

Beyond Burger

$8.99
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$7.14
Cheese CHICKEN

Cheese CHICKEN

$7.14
Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$6.49
Chicken Tenders (5pcs)

Chicken Tenders (5pcs)

$7.99
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$8.49
Bacon Hamburger

Bacon Hamburger

$7.44
Bacon Chicken

Bacon Chicken

$7.44
Bacon Dog

Bacon Dog

$7.64
Chicken wings🐔

Chicken wings🐔

$10.90
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$7.99
Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.29
Bacon Cheese Chicken

Bacon Cheese Chicken

$8.29
Bacon Cheese Dog

Bacon Cheese Dog

$8.49
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.49
Philly Cheeseteak

Philly Cheeseteak

$10.99

Small Reg Fries

$4.19

Medium Reg Fries

$5.19

Large Reg Fries

$7.19
Half & Half Reg

Half & Half Reg

$7.49
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Small Cajun

$4.19

Medium Cajun

$5.19

Large Cajun

$7.19

Half & HAlf Cajun

$7.49

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1101 4th St SW #170, Washington, DC 20024

Directions

Gallery
All About Burger image
All About Burger image

Map
