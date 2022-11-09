Restaurant header imageView gallery

All About Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

26921 Sierra Hwy

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Rainbow Roll
Sesame Chicken

Bento

Lunch 1 Item Bento

$13.00

Lunch 2 Item Bento

$15.00

Dinner 2 Item Bento

$17.00

Dinner 3 Item Bento

$20.00

Small Dish

Baked Green Mussel

Baked Green Mussel

$9.00
Beef Gyoza

Beef Gyoza

$8.00
Calamari Tempura APP

Calamari Tempura APP

$9.00
Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna

$12.00
Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$7.00
Garlic Green Bean

Garlic Green Bean

$8.00
Jalapeno Bomb

Jalapeno Bomb

$9.00
Mixed Tempura App

Mixed Tempura App

$9.00
Rock Shrimp Temp APP

Rock Shrimp Temp APP

$12.00

Salted Edamame

$5.00
Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$9.00
Shishito Pepper

Shishito Pepper

$8.00
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

Shrimp tempura only

$9.00

Vegi tempura only

$9.00

House Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00

BAKED Blue Crab Handroll

$10.00

Blue Crab Roll

$9.00

Bluefin Tuna Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Eel $ Avo Roll

$8.00

Negi Toro HANDROLL

$12.00

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin HANDRoll

$7.00

Scallop HANDROLL

$7.00

Spicy Albacore Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Vegi tempura roll

$13.00

Chef Special Roll

911 Roll

911 Roll

$15.00
Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$15.00
Albacore Deluxe Roll

Albacore Deluxe Roll

$17.00
Baby Rockstar Roll

Baby Rockstar Roll

$16.00
Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$16.00
Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00
Cherry Blossom Roll

Cherry Blossom Roll

$18.00
Crunch Dragon Roll

Crunch Dragon Roll

$17.00
Crunch Spider Roll

Crunch Spider Roll

$18.00
Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.00
Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$16.00
Fantasy Roll

Fantasy Roll

$15.00
Fire in the Roll

Fire in the Roll

$17.00
Geisha Roll

Geisha Roll

$17.00
Golden Tiger Roll

Golden Tiger Roll

$17.00
Hot Night Roll

Hot Night Roll

$15.00
Lemon Roll

Lemon Roll

$17.00
Morningside Roll

Morningside Roll

$17.00
Playboy Roll

Playboy Roll

$15.00
Protein Roll

Protein Roll

$17.00
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$15.00
Rock Shrimp Temp ROLL

Rock Shrimp Temp ROLL

$15.00
Sapporo Roll

Sapporo Roll

$15.00
Shrimp Crunch Roll

Shrimp Crunch Roll

$13.00
Spicy Rose Roll

Spicy Rose Roll

$13.00
Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$15.00
Super Crunch Roll

Super Crunch Roll

$15.00
Super Phily Roll

Super Phily Roll

$16.00
The Moon Roll

The Moon Roll

$15.00
Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$15.00
Yummy Roll

Yummy Roll

$16.00
Zen Roll

Zen Roll

$18.00

Signature Menu

Black Truffle Salmon

Black Truffle Salmon

$20.00
Bluefin Tuna Burrata Cheese

Bluefin Tuna Burrata Cheese

$20.00
Bora Bora

Bora Bora

$20.00
Crunch Onion Albacore

Crunch Onion Albacore

$18.00
Garlic Butter Albacore

Garlic Butter Albacore

$19.00
Jalapeno Yellowtail

Jalapeno Yellowtail

$20.00
Jessica Albacore

Jessica Albacore

$18.00
Kanpachi Carpaccio

Kanpachi Carpaccio

$20.00
Roll up Roll

Roll up Roll

$18.00
Salmon Blue Crab

Salmon Blue Crab

$20.00
Seabream Carpaccio

Seabream Carpaccio

$20.00
Truffle Unagi

Truffle Unagi

$20.00
Yuzu Halibut

Yuzu Halibut

$20.00

Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$6.00

Amberjack Sushi

$7.00

Black Snapper Sushi

$7.00

Bluefin Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Ebi Sushi

$6.00

Fatty Tuna Sushi

$14.00

Fresh Water Eel Sushi

$7.00

Halibut Sushi

$7.00

Ikura Sushi

$7.00

Jumbo Scallop Sushi

$7.00

Neigtoro Sushi

$12.00

Octopus Sushi

$6.00

Saba Sushi

$6.00

Salmon Belly Sushi

$6.50

Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Squid Sushi

$6.00

Tamago Sushi

$5.00

Tobiko Sushi

$7.00

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$7.50

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.00

Avocado Sushi

$5.00

Masago Sushi

$6.00

A5 Wagyu Beef Sushi

$14.00

Uni

$15.00

Escolar

$6.00

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$12.00

Amberjack Sashimi

$14.00

Black Snapper Sashimi

$14.00

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$28.00

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi

$14.00

Halibut Sashimi

$14.00

Ika Sashimi

$14.00

Jumbo Scallop Sashimi

$14.00

Octopus Sashimi

$12.00

Saba Sashimi

$12.00

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$13.00

Salmon Sashimi

$12.00

Squid Sashimi

$12.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$14.00

Yellowtial Belly Sashimi

$15.00

Escolar

$12.00

Combo

12 Assorted Sashimi

$30.00

18 Assorted Sashimi

$45.00

Chirashi Bowl

$28.00

Sushi A Combo

$20.00

Sushi B Combo

$28.00

Salad

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$15.00

Sashimi Salad

$18.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Small Green Salad

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Salad

$16.00

Dessert

Mochi Ice cream

$4.95

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.95

Ice Cream

$4.95

Parfait

$5.95

Macaron Ice Cream

$4.95

Udon

Udon

$13.00

Udon w Tempura

$18.00

Udon w Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.00

Udon w California Roll

$17.00

Side

Miso Soup

$2.75

Steam Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

side tofu

$1.00

Side Seaweed

$2.00

Side Gobo

$2.00

Togo Sause

EEL SAUCE

$0.50

SPICY MAYO

$0.50

PONZU

$0.50

SIRIRACHA

$0.50

CHILI OIL

$0.50

SALAD DRESSING

$0.50

YUZU SAUCE

$0.50

Employee Meal

EMP Chicken Bowl

EMP California Roll

EMP Spicy Tuna Roll

EMP Salmon Avo Roll

EMP Spicy Albacore Roll

EMP Avocado Roll

EMP Vegetable Roll

EMP Beef Gyoza

EMP Tako Yaki

EMP Sesame Chicken

EMP Edamame

Omakase

Omakase A

$45.00

Omakase B

$75.00

RAMEN

TONKOTSU RAMEN

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$15.00
SPICY MISO RAMEN

SPICY MISO RAMEN

$15.00

POKE

2 PROTEIN POKE

2 PROTEIN POKE

$15.00

Non Alcoholic Bev

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Ramune Soda

$3.50

Evian

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Water

Apple juice

$3.00

Beer

Draft Sapporo 26oz

$8.75

Draft Sapporo 16oz

$5.75

Draft Sapporo 12oz

$4.75

Corkage fee

Corkage fee

$20.00

Korean Soju

Green Grape

$15.00

Peach

$15.00

Grapefruit

$15.00

Yuzu Citrus

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26921 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sen Noodle House
orange star5.0 • 113
18350 Soledad Canyon Rd. Unit A Santa Clarita, CA 91387
View restaurantnext
Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita
orange star4.4 • 1,017
26583 Golden Valley Road Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
Plate Therapy Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
26306 Diamond Place 102 Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
Plate Therapy Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 50
26306 Ferry Ct 102 Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
KetoSushi - 28112 Bouquet Canyon Road
orange starNo Reviews
28112 Bouquet Canyon Road Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery
orange starNo Reviews
22722 Lyons Ave. #6 Newhall, CA 91321
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Clarita

It's Boba Time - Newhall
orange star4.5 • 893
23426 Lyons Ave Santa Clarita, CA 91321
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Clarita
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston