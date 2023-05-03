A map showing the location of All About the Bread Deli 7111 Melrose AveView gallery

All About the Bread Deli 7111 Melrose Ave

review star

No reviews yet

7111 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Sandwiches

The Godfather

$12.95+

(No Meat Substitutions) Spicy capocollo, mortadella, ham, prosciutto di Parma, Genoa salami, provolone, "The works"

Sig. Turkey

$12.95+

Oven roasted turkey, provolone cheese, "The works"

Turkey Club

$12.95+

(No Substitutions) Oven roasted turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, homemade guacamole

Roast Beef

$12.95+

Oven roasted roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes

BLT

$12.95+

Albacore Tuna

$12.95+

Finest grade of albacore tuna, lettuce, tomatoes

Milan Salami

$12.95+

Imported Italian soppressata salami from Milan, baby mixed greens, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomatoes spread, provolone cheese

Burrata

$12.95+

Fresh burrata, sundried tomatoes, fresh basil, homemade pesto, tomatoes, roasted peppers

Caprese

$12.95+

Fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, sundried tomato spread

Veggie

$12.95+

Avocado, cucumber, provolone, "The works"

Hot Pastrami

$13.95+

Pastrami (flown in from the east coast), pickles, mustard, pepperoncinis

Meatball

$13.95+

(No Substitutions) Fresh marinara, steaming meatballs, topped with provolone and parmesan cheese

Warm Chicken

$13.95+

Warm chicken breast with "The works" - provolone cheese

Honey Lime Chicken

$13.95+

(No Substitutions) Honey glazed chicken breast, topped with salsa verde, homemade red peppers, jalapeno, jack cheese, avocado

Build Your Own

Sm Build Your Own

$12.95

Custom make a sandwich

Lg Build Your Own

$14.95

Custom make a sandwich

Salads / Sides

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Tuna Salad

$13.95

Turkey Salad

$13.95

Side Balsamic

HOT Peppers

$0.75

MED. Peppers

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Side Tomato Spread

$1.00

Side Pesto

$2.00

Side Pepperoncini

$0.75

Mediterranean Artichoke and Feta Salad

$4.95+

Creamy Dill Potato Salad

$4.95+

Rustic Cucumber Salad

$4.95+

Boccacini

$4.95+

3rd Party Charge

3rd Party Charge

$2.00

Drinks

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Dr. Brown

$3.00

Dasani Water

$1.95

Perrier

$3.00

Moringa Tea

$4.00

Sanpellegrino

$3.00

Can Drinks

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Extra Large Cookie

$3.95

Dill Pickle

$1.95

Catering

LOAFS

Loaf Godfather

$29.90

Loaf Signature

$29.90

Loaf Milan

$29.90

Loaf Tuna

$29.90

Loaf Roast Beef

$29.90

Loaf Caprese

$29.90

Loaf Burrata

$29.90

Loaf Veggie

$29.90

Loaf Pastrami

$31.90

Loaf Meatball

$31.90

Loaf Turkey Club

$29.90

Condiments

$7.00

SM TRAY

$2.95

LG TRAY

$3.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sandwich Shop

Location

7111 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tatsu Ramen - Melrose
orange star4.2 • 8,196
7111 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Milk Bar - Melrose
orange star4.6 • 2,294
7150 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Better Than Sex - Los Angeles - 7166 Melrose Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7166 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Bludso's BBQ
orange star4.9 • 3,035
609 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
OUI MELROSE / Tony Khachapuri
orange star4.6 • 399
6909 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Sugar Taco (Hollywood) - Sugar Taco - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
7257 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston