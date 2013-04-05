All American Burgers & BBQ

Restaurant header imageView gallery

All-American Tacos

Lady Liberty

$10.99

Mt. Rushmore

$9.99

Neil Armstrong

$11.99

The Magnolian

$12.99

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Banh Mi Smoked Chopped Brisket

$13.99

Smoked Chopped Brisket, Asian Slaw, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Mayo, Special sauce, served on a Baguette

Banh Mi Smoked Pulled Pork

$13.99

Smoked Pulled Pork, Asian Slaw, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Mayo, Special sauce, served on a Baguette

BBQ

Edgar Allan Poe

$15.99

Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Sausages, Asian Slaw, Onions, Jalapenos, BBQ sauce, Chipotle Mayo

Henry Ford

$11.99

Smoked Pulled Pork, topped with Asian Slaw

Merle Haggard

$11.99

Smoked Brisket, Grilled Onions, Red Peppers

Norman Rockwell

$14.99

Smoked Brisket, Mac & Cheese, Cheddar, Bacon

Samuel Colt

$11.99

Smoked Chopped Brisket, Onions, Pickles

Steve Jobs

$11.99

Smoked Sliced Brisket, Onions, Pickles

Thomas Edison

$14.99

Smoked Brisket, Grilled Onions, Cheddar, Cheetos

Loaded Baked Potato

$12.99

Loaded Baked Potato - No Meat

$7.99

Burgers

Andy Warhol

$11.99

Beef, Sauteed Shrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Babe Ruth

$12.99

Beef, Smoked Pulled Pork, Blue Cheese, Asian Slaw, Mayo

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Chuck Norris

$11.99

Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, topped with Fried Pickles, Spicy Honey, Mayo

Evil Knievel

$12.99

Beef, MF sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

George Washington

$11.99

Beef, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Hamburger

$8.00

Magnolia's Finest

$13.99

Beef, Bacon, served between 2 Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Lettuce, Tomato

John Wayne

$14.99

Beef, Smoked Brisket, Grilled Onions, topped with Cheddar, Onion Rings, Mayo

Marilyn Monroe

$11.99

Beef, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

MLK

$11.99

Beef, Cheese, BBQ sauce, Chipotle Mayo, topped with Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato

P-40 Warhawk

$13.99

Beef x 2, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Sinatra

$11.99

Beef, 5 cheese, Bacon Mac, topped with Cheddar, Bacon, Mayo

The Elvis

$11.99

Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Creamy Peanut Butter, Spicy Blackberry Jam

Vegetarian Burger

$11.99

Portabella Mushroom, Feta, Pesto, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Chicken Sandwich/Wings

Abe Lincoln

$9.99

Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.99

Chicken Cheddar

$10.00

Frank L Wright

$11.99

Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Halston

$11.99

Chicken Breast, Provolone, Basil Pesto, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Johnny Cash

$11.99

Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Teriyaki sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Walt Disney

$11.99

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Juice box

$1.00

Soda

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid size CheeseBurger

$6.99

Kid size Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kid Size Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Loaded Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.99

Classic Mac

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Mac

$12.99

Mac of Fire

$14.99

Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Smoked Pulled Pork Mac

$12.99

Smoked Turkey Mac

$12.99

Milkshakes

Apple Pie Shake

$9.00

Slice of apple pie, topped with apples or crumble

Banana Peanut Butter Shake

$9.00

Fresh whole banana, scoop of creamy peanut butter, topped with vanilla wafers or peanut butter cups crumble

Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich

$11.00

Brownie Shake

$10.00

slice of brownie, topped with brownie crumbles

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Oreo Cookie Shake

$9.00

Oreo cookies topped with oreo crumbles

Pecan Pie Shake

$9.00

Slice of pecan pie. Topped with cadied pecans

Root Beer Float

$9.00

Smore's Shake

$10.00

Honey crackers, marshmallow, topped with roasted marshmallow and honey cracker crumble

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

$10.00

Slice of strawberry cheesecake, topped with diced fresh strawberries

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Salads

Bare Salad

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Cheeseburger topped w/ Sunny Egg Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Smoked Brisket Salad

$15.99

Smoked Pulled Pork Salad

$13.99

Smoked Salmon

$19.99

Sauce

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side of Mac of Fire Sauce

$3.00

Side of MF

$1.00

Side of Queso

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Shirts for Sale

T-Shirts Vintage

$10.00

Sides

O-Rings

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Clint Eastwood

$9.99

Fries with Smoked Brisket, Bacon, Cheese

Paul Newman

$7.99

Big Ass Salted Pretzel with Beer Cheddar sauce

Charlie Brown

$6.99

Fries with Garlic, Bacon

Michael Jackson

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

Asian slaw

$4.00

Cheesy Waffle Fries

$7.00

Smoked Meat

Brisket

$8.00+

Pulled Pork

$8.00+

Sausage

$7.00+

Turkey

$8.00+

TEX-Asian Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls Pork

$9.99

Smoked Brisket, Asian Slaw, Chopped Onions, Asian BBQ sauce. Served with a side of Asian Slaw

Egg Rolls Brisket

$9.99

Turkey Sandwiches

Mark Twain BLT

$11.99

The Kennedy

$11.99

Burrito

Burrito

Bowl

Bowl

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

18353 Farm to Market Road 1488, Suite 150, Magnolia, TX 77354

Directions

