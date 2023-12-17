All American Diner - Kuttawa
No reviews yet
53 Days Inn Drive
Kuttawa, KY 42055
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
All-American Platters
- The American$12.99
3 eggs cooked to order, applewood smoked bacon (3 strips), and country sausage or turkey sausage (2 patties) served with golden hashbrowns and choice of grits and toast or biscuit and gravy
- The Country$13.79
3 eggs cooked to order, your choice of honey-cured ham, country ham or country fried streak, served with golden hashbrowns and choice of grits and toast or biscuit and sausage gravy
- The Metropolitan$11.29
3 eggs cooked to order, your choice of applewood smoked bacon (3 strips) or country sausage (2 patties) or turkey sausage (2 patties), served with golden hashbrowns and your choice of grits and toast or biscuit and gravy
Farmhouse Platters
- Country Fried Steak Breakfast$10.29
2 eggs cooked to order, country fried steak with white country gravy, hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- 8oz Ribeye Steak Breakfast$15.89
2 eggs cooked to order, 8oz ribeye (cooked to order), hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- Applewood Smoked Bacon Breakfast$8.49
2 eggs cooked to order, 3 slices of applewood smoked bacon, served with hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- Country Sausage Breakfast$8.49
2 eggs cooked to order, 2 country sausage patties, served with hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- Turkey Sausage Breakfast$8.49
2 eggs cooked to order, 2 turkey sausage patties, served with hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- Black Forest Ham Breakfast$9.99
2 eggs cooked to order, one slice of smoked black forest ham, served with hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- Country Ham Breakfast$10.49
2 eggs cooked to order, one slice of country ham, served with hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- Grilled Chicken Breakfast$9.99
A 4oz seasoned grilled chicken, 2 eggs cooked to order, your choice of hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit.
- Hamburger Steak Breakfast$10.29
An 8oz Hamburger steak cook to perfection and topped with savory mushroom gravy, served with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- 2 Egg Breakfast$5.99
2 eggs cooked to order, served with hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
The American Dream
Open-faced Breakfast Sandwiches
- Applewood Smoked Bacon$10.19
Open-faced breakfast sandwich served on your choice of biscuit or texas toast, loaded with hashbrowns, 3 strips of applewood smoked bacon, 2 eggs cooked to order, white sausage gravy and cheddar cheese
- Country Sausage or Turkey Sausage$10.19
Open-faced breakfast sandwich served on your choice of biscuit or texas toast, loaded with hashbrowns, country sausage or turkey sausage (2 patties), 2 eggs cooked to order, white sausage gravy and cheddar cheese
- Chicken and Bacon$11.89
Open-faced breakfast sandwich served on your choice of biscuit or texas toast, loaded with hashbrowns, crispy or grilled chicken, 2 strips of applewood smoked bacon, 2 eggs cooked to order, white sausage gravy and cheddar cheese
- Black Forest Ham Breakfast$12.89
Open-faced breakfast sandwich served on your choice of biscuit or texas toast, loaded with hashbrowns, 2 slices of thick smoked black forest ham, 2 eggs cooked to order, white sausage gravy and cheddar cheese
Wild, Wild Waffles
- Wild, Wild Waffle$5.79
A classic golden waffle
- Wild, Wild Waffle with Meat$7.79
A classic golden waffle served with your choice of applewood smoked bacon (3 strips), country sausage (2 patties), or turkey sausage (2 patties)
- Wild, Wild Waffle Platter$9.79
A classic golden waffle served with 2 eggs cooked to order, and your choice of Applewood smoked bacon (3 strips), country sausage (2 patties) or turkey sausage (2 patties)
- Georgia Pecan Waffle$6.69
A classic golden waffle filled with pecans
- Georgia Pecan Waffle with meat$8.69
A classic golden waffle filled with pecans and served with your choice of applewood smoked bacon(3 strips), country sausage(2 patties), or turkey sausage(2 patties)
- Georgia Pecan Waffle Platter$10.69
A classic golden waffle filled with pecans and served with 2 eggs cooked to order, and your choice of Applewood smoked bacon (3 strips), country sausage (2 patties) or turkey sausage (2 patties)
- Stars and Stripes Waffle$7.69
A classic golden waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped topping
- Stars and Stripes Waffle with Meat$9.69
A classic golden waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped topping, served with your choice of applewood smoked bacon (3 strips), country sausage (2 patties) or turkey sausage (2 patties)
- Stars and Stripes Waffle Platter$11.69
A classic golden waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped topping, served with 2 eggs cooked to order and your choice of applewood smoked bacon (3 strips), country sausage (2 patties), or turkey sausage (2 patties)
Freedom Toast
- Freedom Toast$6.79
3 slices of texas toast hand dipped and grilled to perfection, topped with butter and powdered sugar
- Freedom Toast with meat$8.79
2 slices of texas toast hand dipped and grilled to perfection, topped with butter and powdered sugar and your choice of applewood smoked bacon (3 strips), country sausage (2 patties), or turkey sausage (2 patties)
- Freedom Toast Platter$10.79
2 slices of texas toast hand dipped and grilled to perfection served with 2 eggs cooked to order and your choice of applewood smoked bacon (3 strips), country sausage (2 patties), or turkey sausage (2 patties)
- Stars and Stripes Freedom Toast$8.69
3 slices of texas toast hand dipped and grilled to perfection, topped with strawberries, blueberries, whipped topping and powdered sugar
- Stars and Stripes Freedom Toast with Meat$10.69
2 slices of texas toast hand dipped and grilled to perfection, topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped topping, served with your choice of applewood smoked bacon (3 strips), country sausage (2 patties), or turkey sausage (2 patties)
- Stars and Stripes Freedom Toast Platter$12.69
2 slices of texas toast hand dipped and grilled to perfection, topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped topping, served with 2 eggs cooked to order and your choice of applewood smoked bacon (3 strips), country sausage (2 patties), or turkey sausage (2 patties)
Coast-To-Coast Omelets
- Denver Omelet$10.29
2 eggs blended to perfection, cooked and fillled with American cheese grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and ham, served with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- California Omelet$10.29
2 eggs blended to perfection, cooked and filled with American cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms, served with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- All-American Omelet$11.19
2 eggs blended to perfection, cooked and filled with American cheese, chopped applewood smoked bacon, country sausage, ham, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$9.59
2 eggs blended to perfection, cooked and filled with American cheese and diced ham, served with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- Liberty Bell Omelet$10.29
2 eggs blended to perfection, cooked and filled with Swiss cheese, thinly-sliced steak, grilled onions and bell peppers, served with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- Cheese Omelet$9.79
2 eggs blended to perfection, cooked and filled with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and topped with chopped bacon, served with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
- Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet$11.19
2 eggs blended to perfection, cooked and filled with American cheese, seasoned ground beef, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes and grilled onion, served with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit
Mile High Hashbrowns
- Mile High Ham and Cheese Hashbrown$10.29
2 eggs scrambled, diced ham and American cheese layered between 2 crispy hashbrowns, served with toast or a biscuit
- Mile High Bacon and Sausage Hashbrown$11.29
2 eggs scrambled, 2 strips of bacon, 2 country sausage patties and American cheese layered between 2 crispy hashbrowns and topped with white sausage gravy, served with toast or a biscuit
Two-Handed Sandwiches
- Philadelphia Cheesesteak$9.99
Seasoned beef steak, grilled onions and bell peppers, piled on a toasted hoagie roll with swiss cheese, served with freedom fries
- New York Classic Club$10.79
3 strips of applewood smoked bacon, 1 slice of honey-cured ham, 1 slice of oven roasted turkey, American and Swiss cheese, piled on texas toast and dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato, served with freedom fries
- Texas Patty Melt$9.99
2 grilled beef patties, grilled onions, mayo and swiss cheese served on texas toast with pickle chips on the side, served with freedom fries
- Great American BLT$10.79
6 strips of applewood smoked bacon, mayo, tomato and lettuce piled on toasted sourdough bread with side of pickle chips, served with freedom fries
- Chicken Sandwich$10.29
Fried or grilled chicken on a grilled brioche bun, and dressed with mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickle, served with freedom fries
- Chicken Club Sandwich$12.29
Fried or grilled chicken topped with American cheese and 2 strips of applewood smoked bacon, dressed with mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickle on a grilled brioche bun, served with freedom fries
- ‘Merica Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.79
Loaded with 3 strips of applewood smoked bacon, 3 slices of cheddar cheese and 3 slices of swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread, served with pickle chips and freedom fries
- Ultimate Ham and Cheese$10.29
Sliced slow-cured ham with melted cheddar, american and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll, pickle chips on the side and served with freedom fries
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
All-American Burgers and Dogs
- Great American Cheeseburger$9.99
2 grilled beef patties and 2 slices american cheese piled on a grilled brioche bun, lettuce, tomato and pickle on the side, served with freedom fries
- Great American Bacon Cheeseburger$11.19
2 grilled beef patties, 2 slices of bacon and 2 slices american cheese piled on a grilled brioche bun, lettuce, tomato and pickle on the side, served with freedom fries
- The All-American Bacon Cheeseburger$12.79
Two 4 oz grilled beef patties, 4 strips of applewood smoked bacon and 1 slice of cheddar cheese, piled on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and pickle and then smothered with cheddar cheese sauce, served with freedom fries
- Great American Triple Cheeseburger$12.59
3 grilled beef patties and 2 slices of American cheese piled on a grilled brioche bun, lettuce, tomato and pickle spear on the side, served with freedom fries
- Mushroom and Swiss Burger$11.29
Two 4 oz patties topped with melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms and topped with a fried onion ring and habanero garlic mayo on a grilled brioche bun, with pickle chips on the side and served with freedom fries.
- Breakfast Burger$11.79
Two 3oz patties topped with 2 strips of applewood bacon, melted american cheese, caramelized onions and a fried egg on a grilled brioche bun, served with freedom fries
- Ballpark Dog$7.99
An all-beef hotdog topped with onions and relish on a grilled bun, served with freedom fries
- Chili Dog$10.29
An all-beef hotdog topped with texas chili shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions on a grilled bun, served with freedom fries
- Breakfast Dog$10.29
An all-beef hotdog topped with american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, a fried egg and grilled onions on a grilled bun, served with freedom fries
Dinner Platters
- 8oz Ribeye Dinner$16.99
A tender 8oz ribeye cooked the way you like it, served with 2 sides of your choice and texas toast
- 8oz Ribeye and Shrimp Dinner$20.79
A tender 8oz ribeye cooked to order with fried shrimp, served with 2 sides of your choice and texas toast
- Shrimp Dinner$13.29
8 pieces of jumbo fried shrimp, served with 2 sides of your choice and texas toast
- Country Fried Steak Dinner$13.29
A generous portion of country fried steak topped with white country gravy, served with two sides of your choice and texas toast
- Hamburger Steak Dinner$10.99
An 8oz hamburger steak cooked to perfection and topped with savory mushroom gravy, served with 2 sides of your choice and texas toast
- Meatloaf Dinner$10.99
A generous portion of meatloaf topped with brown gravy, served with 2 sides of your choice and texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$10.49
A 4oz seasoned grilled chicken breast., served with 2 sides of your choice and texas toast
- Fried Chicken Tender Dinner$10.59
Four Southern Fried Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, served with 2 sides of your choice and texas toast
- Open-Faced Roast Beef$12.99
A generous portion of roast beef and mashed potatoes piled high on texas toast and topped with brown gravy, served with your choice of 2 sides
Salads
- Southern Fried Chicken Salad$9.49
Mixed greens tossed with chopped bacon, carrots, red cabbage, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg, topped with southern fried chicken, served with salad wafers and your choice of available dressings
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.49
Mixed greens tossed with chopped bacon, carrots, red cabbage, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg, topped with seasoned grilled chicken, served with salad wafers and your choice of available dressings
- Chef Salad$10.29
Mixed greens tossed with crumbled bacon ,carrots, red cabbage, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg topped with diced applewood smoked bacon, honey-cured ham and oven roasted turkey, served with salad wafers and your choice of available dressings
- Large House Salad$8.29
Mixed greens tossed with chopped bacon, carrots, red cabbage, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese and a hard-boiled egg, served with salad wafers and your choice of available dressings
- Small House Salad$4.29
Mixed greens tossed with chopped bacon, carrots, red cabbage, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese and a hard-boiled egg, served with salad wafers and your choice of available dressings
Kids Menu
- Kids Breakfast$3.99
2 eggs cooked to order, served with hashbrowns or freedom fries and toast or biscuit
- Kids Breakfast with Meat$4.29
2 eggs cooked to order, served with hashbrowns or freedom fries, and 2 strips of applewood smoked bacon, 1 country sausage patty or 1 turkey sausage patty and toast or biscuit
- Kids Waffle$4.99
One large classic golden waffle with whipped topping, served with syrup
- Kids Waffle with Meat$5.99
One large classic golden waffle with whipped topping, served with 1 strip of applewood bacon, 1 country sausage patty or 1 turkey sausage patty
- Kids Freedom Toast$5.49
2 slices of texas toast hand dipped and grilled to perfection. topped with butter and powdered sugar
- Kids Freedom Toast with Meat$6.49
2 slices of texas toast hand dipped and grilled to perfection, topped with butter and powdered sugar, served with your choice of 1 strip of applewood smoked bacon, 1 country sausage patty or 1 turkey sausage patty
- Kids Grilled Cheese$4.79
2 slices of american cheese melted between two slices of grilled white bread, served with freedom fries
- Kids Cheeseburger$5.19
One lightly seasoned 4 oz burger patty with melted american cheese, on a toasted bun served with freedom fries
- Kids Chicken Tenders$5.19
2 lightly peppered fried tenders with your choice of freedom fries
- Kids Corndogs$5.19
6 bite sized corndogs, served with freedom fries
Breakfast Singles
- Biscuit and Gravy$3.69
1 biscuit topped with sausage gravy
- 2 Biscuits and Gravy$7.39
2 biscuits topped with sausage gravy
- Bacon Cheddar Grits$4.29
a generous portion of grits mixed with cheddar cheese and bacon bits
- Cheesy Bacon Hashbrowns$4.29
topped with bacon bits and american cheese
- Hashbrowns$2.99
- Grits$2.99
- Loaded Hashbrowns$5.29
Golden hashbrowns topped with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, ham, jalapenos and american cheese
- Sausage Biscuit$2.99
A fluffy biscuit with 1 country sausage patty
- Bacon Biscuit$2.99
2 slices of applewood smoked bacon on a fluffy biscuit
- Black Forest Ham Biscuit$3.99
Smoked Black Forest ham on a fluffy biscuit
- Country Ham Biscuit$3.99
Country Ham on a fluffy biscuit
- Egg Biscuit$1.99
- Toast$2.29
- Sausage sandwich$3.19
- Egg Sandwich$2.99
All-American Chili & Soups
- Texas Chili$6.29
A hearty mix of ground beef, beans, tomatoes and spices, served with saltine crackers Add shredded cheddar cheese for 89¢
- Loaded Chili$7.89
Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, onions, and jalapenos. served with saltine crackers
- Chicken Noodle Soup$5.29
A generous portion of Roasted Chicken Noodle soup w/ herb. Served with Saltine Crackers
- Potato Soup$5.29
A generous portion of Roasted Potato Soup soup loaded with chives and bacon bits. Served with Saltine Crackers
Freedom Apps
- Liberty Sampler$9.39
Frickles, mini corndogs, mozzarella sticks, and freedom fries
- Frickles$6.99
Breaded dill pickles deep-fried to golden perfection, served with freedom fries and ranch dressing
- Fried Chicken Tenders$9.69
Three southern-fried tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, served with freedom fries
- Fried Shrimp$9.69
4 jumbo shrimp deep-fried to golden perfection with side of cocktail sauce, served with freedom fries
- Small Chicken Wings$7.69
5 wings deep-fried to golden perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with freedom fries
- Large Chicken Wings$13.69
10 wings deep-fried to golden perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with freedom fries
- Small Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
6 mozzarella sticks deep-fried to golden perfection, served with marinara sauce
- Large Mozzarella Sticks$11.99
12 mozzarella sticks deep-fried to golden perfection, served with marinara sauce.
- Mini Corndogs$6.99
8 Bite sized hotdogs dipped in cornmeal batter and deep-fried to golden perferction
Deserts
Sides
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
53 Days Inn Drive, Kuttawa, KY 42055